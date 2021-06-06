The following real estate transfers were recorded between April 27 to May 3:
508 Alpha St., Elizabeth Lindsey to Sangam Investments LLC, $9,000
820 Clay St., Daniel and Carrie Stone to Delanie Payne and Jordan Storm, $106,500
1583 Roosevelt Road, estate of James Wieder to William and Haley Johnson, $259,900
Property on Sacra Drive, Darin Bean to Charles Whitmer, $103,000 for two parcels
9005 Sacra Drive, Darin Bean to Charles Whitmer, $103,000 for two parcels
1712 E. 26th St., CTC Investments LLC to Scott and Katie Sterling, $125,000
314 Camden Circle, Troy and Kelci Duncan to Stefan and Jessica Millay, $208,000
3307 Lewis Lane, Amy and John Lilly to Kelsey and Zachary Lytle, $215,000
1618 Tamarack Road, Ryan Litherland to Christopher Clark and Jessica Honadle, $147,000
3238 E. 10th St., Katie and Ronnie Royalty to Dream Design LLC and TEK Enterprises LLC, $52,500
9440 Kentucky 662, Zachary and Kelsey Lytle to Jamon Wedding, $158,000
531 Graystone Drive, David and Margareth Gish to David Franey, $219,900
2611 Dellwood Valley Lane, Dalton and Courtney Hillard to Kori and David Baker, $249,900
3563 Bold Forbes Way, Gary Lee to Gary D. Lee Family Irrevocable Trust, $161,700
2234 N. Stratford Drive, Corey and Kendra Hunt to Logan Norris and Megan Morris, $188,900
1083 Hill Ave., Mayfair Square Development Group LLC to David and Julie Warren, $455,000
604 Elm St., Dudley and Benita Miller to Gary Cobb, $10,000
624 Belmar Drive, Stefan and Jessica Millay to Gary and Lesley Faucheux, $139,000
1726 Prince Ave., Tony Woodall and Kara Kemp to Kailyn Marret, $100,000
1917 Oak Ave., Karen Rednour to Helen Wood and Kevin Coomes, $99,900
4217 Hayden Park Drive, Marc and Jeanette Lambert to Brett and Mallory Wiggins, $325,000
3979 Cross Creek Trail, Bryan and Alyson Stallings to Natalie Anderson, $227,000
2212 Black Oak Drive, Thompson Homes Inc. to Zach and Haleigh Woodard, $34,000
2000 W. Second St., Marnic LLC to Audubon Area Community Services Inc., $90,000
4514 Hayden Bridge Road, Thomas and Renee Hayden to Joseph and Aimee Burch, $201,000
1930 E. Parrish Ave., Vista International Inc. to Empower Associates LLC, $3,257,500
1814 W. Sixth St., C & D Property Management LLC to Kaylee Knight, $83,500
2224 W. Parrish Ave., Jason and Aniliza May to Travis and Felicia Hoagland, $165,500
6562 Autumn Creek, Woodland Ridge Development Inc. to Ferman Burnette LLC, $33,900
1005 E. 19th St., estate of Robert Bradley Jr. to Mark Adams, $69,900
3850 Garden Terrace, Marilyn VanWinkle to Saw Moo and Mu Si, $174,900
9365 Kentucky 405, David and Lori Bretschneider to Katy and Anthony Coin, $156,250
816 E. 15th St., Kenneth and Dawn Terry to Anthony Quinn, $105,000
2683 Dellwood Valley Lane, Tyler and Courtney Dukate to Adam and Megan Ash, $247,274
8728 Kingfisher Lake Road, Randall and Maria Swaim to Kimberly Hardin, $113,400
1813 Fawn Drive, Jeffrey Barr and Katheryn Creson to Samuel Powell, $215,000
2000 Sunset Drive, Stacey Spinks to Lawrence and Aleata Halbig, $136,000
1523 Brentwood Drive, David Lilly to Pree Daw and Maw Yoo and others, $220,000
Editor’s Note: The following real estate transfers were inadvertently left out and recorded between Dec. 22 to Dec. 30:
Farm property on Kentucky 951, Ione Jones to Samuel Cecil and others, $106,950
618 E. 23rd St., estate of Mack Pryor Jr. to Melody Rafferty, $74,500
1588 Barclay Ave., Summit ET Partners LLC to Jonathan Nance, $72,000
3135 Wrights Landing Road, Devin Taylor to Big O Takeout LLC, $50,000
1724 Lee Court, Donald Buckby Life Estate to Melissa Newton, $82,000
5212 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes Inc. to Denise Williams, $203,512
1311 Upper Trace, Greenwell-Chisholm Printing Co. to Carl and Maureen Greenwell, $157,500
408 St. Claire Drive, John and Carey Turner to John and Cathy Switzer, $360,000
2256 Palomino Place, Thompson Homes Inc. to Andrew Johnson and Crystal Johnson, $227,788
7289 Masonville Habit Road, Denny and Kristie Stewart to John and Carey Turner, $525,000 for two parcels
7333 Masonville Habit Road, Denny and Kristie Stewart to John and Carey Turner, $525,000 for two parcels
6429 Spring Haven Trace, Mark and Karen Norton to Aaron and Ashley Ballou, $320,000
4232 W. Parrish Ave., Woodlands Plaza LLC to Dhartiraj Properties LLC, $631,111 for two parcels
4320 W. Parrish Ave., Woodlands Plaza LLC to Dhartiraj Properties LLC, $631,111 for two parcels
2220 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,400
2220 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Htay Htay and Khaing Moe, $179,813
940 Piedmont Drive, Jerry and Cindy Hudson to Matthew Hudson, $78,500
413 Catalina Drive, James A. Cecil to James C. Cecil, $50,000
3417 Chickasaw Drive, estate of Martha Anderson to Blonde Flamingo LLC, $115,000
156 Church St., John and Beth Fogle to Joseph Fogle, $60,000 for one-half interest
1532 Herr Ave., Theklas Rentals LLC to Sangam Investments LLC, $25,000
620 Clay St., David Craig to Alexandria and Joshua Gallimore, $84,900
2524 Lake Shore Pointe, Tyler and Laura Beddow to Tho Ghee and Pan Aung, $184,500
1709 Mount Vernon Drive, David Shilt and Betty Wright to Pamela McPherson, $109,900
136 Booth Field Road, Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Clay Houston, $186,150
6347 Valley Brook Trace, Dakota and Keri Wilson to Jackson and Kaitlin Covington, $189,400
1618 Booth Ave., Kasey and Jason Dillow to Alexander and Rebecca Lashley, $139,900
1930 Monarch Ave., Wiley and Flora Early to Beverly Kirkpatrick, $20,000
