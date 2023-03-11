The following real estate transfers were recorded between Feb. 23 and March 1:
2976 Rockingham Court, Thompson Homes Inc. to Barbara Ann Key, $245,757
1829 Celebration Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jason Bellamy and Amy Bellamy, $487,640
412 Stableford Circle, Amy B. Spurrier to Equity Trade & Relocation Company, $265,000
7414 Knottsville Mount Zion Road, Matthew C. Tierney, master commissioner, to Pinnacle Point LLC, MSL Investments LLC, $187,000
2410 Citation Ave., Tina Lynn Sauerheber to Carrie A. Ellis, Bradley Todd Rust, $195,000
4795 Bratcher Hill Road, Matthew C. Tierney, master commissioner, to Thomas Mattingly, $62,000
8830 Highway 144, Robert E. Aull to Grant A. Turner and Jordan Turner, $122,000
Farm property on West Parrish Ave., CRM Farms LLC to William M. Kuegel, Jr. and Lois Elaine Kuegel, $980,000
2625 Central Park Court, Devan Knott and Benjamin Knott to Nathan Smeathers, $229,900
2933 Ridgewood St., Vicky L. Burks and Charles E. Burks, Morris W. Adams and Tricia Adams to Roger Dale Adams, Sr., $50,000
2820 Chippewa Drive, Linda A. Green to Kara Conkwright, Paul D. Trogden, $213,000
2341 Wilson Lane, Michael D. Vance and Jan Vance to Jordan Lamar Carman, $125,000
2936 Legion Park Drive, Kara E. Conkwright and Tyler Conkwright to Anthony Steven Kamuf, $140,000
9514 Highway 54, Sherry Colburn to Catrina Jean Ceballos, Timothy Cody Craig, $179,900
2570 Landing Terrace, Equity Trade and Relocation Company Inc. to Ian Rogan and Gui Hua Rogan, $199,500
7327 Curdsville Delaware Road, The Estate of Joseph B. Thompson to Paula McCarthy, $40,000
512 Montgomery Ave., Aimee Alford to Hector Landa, $7,000
2465 Krauss Court, Jagoe Guaranteed Trade LLC to Amy Spurrier, $265,000
5669 Locust Lane, Keith Goodman to Devan Knott and Benjamin Knott, $250,000
6541 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Travis Ray Logsdon, $262,000
1213 West 15th St., Mary Neathery Haynes to Madison Roberts, $125,000
1011 Highway 140 East, Glen E. Gray and Johnna M. Gray to Timothy Lindahl and Sarah Lindahl, $361,600
999 Highway 140 East, Glen E. Gray and Johnna M. Gray to Timothy Lindahl and Sarah Lindahl, $45,497
1619 Lee Court, The Beverly Wemling Family Irrevocable Trust to A Team Investments LLC, $70,000
2871 Pine Lake Court, Christie Lynn Crabtree Anderson and James Anderson to Michelle Thompson, $289,900
6575 Boston Laffoon Road, Michelle L. Thompson to Rob Simpson, $365,000
715 Colorado Drive, Michael L. Kelly and Tisha R. Kelly to MWL Investments, $112,000
1515 West 5th St., Sheyanna Underwood to Matthew J. Ferrebee and Kathi W. Ferrebee, $9,000
1724 McConnell Ave., CTC Investments LLC to Kitty Dell Reynolds, $42,900
1724 McConnell Ave., Kitty Dell Reynolds to Garrett T. Humphrey, Jr., $30,000
1724 McConnell Ave., Garrett T. Humphrey, Jr., and Kimberly Humphrey to Mena G. Mekaiel, $37,000
10906 Highway 231, Sonia Marksberry to Ashlie Lynn Snow, $45,000
926 Kelly Cemetery Road, Janssen Dodd Campbell, Jeffery Darren Campbell to James Blankenship, $88,000
4345 Saddlebrooke Trail, Patrick L. Rafferty and Jodi C. Rafferty to Brenda S. Kirtley, $430,000
729 Wesleyan Park Drive, The Estate of Joseph Charles Stuhr to Jonathon Zachary Whear, $175,000
1755 Sterling Valley Drive, Michael W. Warner and Julie Warner to Jeannie M. Foster and David L. Foster, $363,000
5315 Ashland Ave., Amanda L. Shelton to Dennis E. Parker and Barbara J. Parker, $179,000
609 Carlton Drive, Sydney’s Two LLC to Steve M. Wills and Joyce R. Wills, $360,000
3337 Grist Court, William A. Hodskins and Donna Jo Hodskins to Deserter Creek Properties LLC, $140,100
3556 Bold Forbes Way, Alicia Kassinger, James B. Kassinger and Jill Kassinger to Michael Vance and Jan Vance, $238,000
1008 Carter Road, Royalty Rental Investments LLC to James Tyler Edge and Kiley Madaleno Edge, $132,000
4466 Poplar Log Bridge Road, Corey C. Thomas and Kirsty Michelle Thomas to Micheal Gossett, $160,000
9025 Bolling Heights Lane, Brandon J. Butler, Kelly Payne to Adam Husk, $285,000
7288 U.S. Highway 231, Brian Ebelhar and Kristy Ebelhar to Kevin Parker and Kellie Parker, $26,500
2532 Woodland Drive, William Andrew Hudson and Christina Hudson to Mark Perdue and Paula J. Perdue, $275,000
1327 Gardendale Ave., Judy L. Anderson and Rocky Anderson to Courtney C. Kendall and Herbert T. Kendall, $143,000
