The following real estate transfers were recorded between Feb. 17 through Feb. 24:
1615 Pearl St., Mohammad Hussan Malik to Hannah Hawkins, $139,000
723 James Garrard Dr., Champion Homes LLC to Chase R. Cramblit, $180,000
3515 Roundtable Loop, Michael R. Owens Jr. and Tammy Kay Owens to Korey Howell and Joshua King, $250,000
1421 Hill Ave., Christopher Barron Stoops to Miles Wilhite, $175,000
2225 Secretariat Dr., Daniel Alexander and Cheryl Alexander to Carlos M. Nevarez and Magdalena W. Nevarez, $185,000
7964 Iceland Rd., Roy and Erin White to RDS Inc., $65,000
2270 Skaggs Ct., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Alexander S. Jagoe and Alexandra Jagoe, $41,000
2134 Bittel Rd., Wells Fargo Bank N.A. to Kyle R. Kamuf and Erin N. Kamuf, $376,500
2435 Highland Garden Pointe, Jason Phelps and Elizabeth Phelps to John. A. Maurice Jr., $174,500
2127 Village Run, Darlene Runyon to John A. Maurice Jr., $145,000
3 parcels on Leitchfield Dr., Brent Holbrook to Cornerstone Lawn Care LLC, $66,000
2823 Wayside Dr. W., Frank Joseph Roberts and Carol Ann Goodwin, $70,000
7 acres on Yelvington Grandview Rd., Robert L. Watkins and others to Cody Spencer Wedding, $30,000
6336 Old Highway 54, Michael Todd May and Sarah Rose May to Nicholas K. Hobbs, $22,500
2639 Landing Terrace, Zachary S. Roberts and Ashley Roberts to Veteran Properties LLC, $180,000
2 parcels on Green River Rd., MPG Commercial Properties LLC to LRW Properties LLC, $835,000
7140 Hwy. 500, William M. Kuegel Jr. and Lois Kuegel to John Harralson, $624,000
6222 Autumn Valley Trace, Christopher Shawn Wilson to Whitney Dawn Tucker and Jared Paul Tucker, $225,000
531 Catalina Dr., Lindsay Mattingly and Cynthia Downey to Collin Miller, $155,000
217 Tremont Dr., Nathan Newton to Jacob Hester and Tristen Wheatley, $115,000
4050 Hwy. 764, Monique Keith and Michael Joe Keith to James D. Hawkins and Iva D. Hawkins, $135,000
1007 Audubon Ave., HMJ Enterprises LLC to Michael Anthony McGahey Sr. and Ethel Alice McGahey, $82,500
4348 Yewells Landing W., Dream Design LLC and TEK Enterprises to Michael MacDonald and Karen MacDonald, $300,000
407 E. 3rd St., John Guy McCormack and Holly McCormack to Daniel Keaveney and Maria Keaveney, $72,500
2747 McFarland Ave., J & S Rentals LLC to NJRK Properties LLC, $99,900
4 parcels on Little Hickory Rd., Jay L. Worthington Jr. and Glenda J. Worthington to Brian A. Bickett and Jamie R. Bickett, $150,000
4336 Harbon Hills Trace, Richard G. Dixon and Tiffany L. Dixon to Chris Besecker and Jennifer Besecker, $329,500
2547 Triple Crown Way, Deborah Ann Fulkerson and Bob Fulkerson to Thomas M. Foster and Rosemary Foster, $174,900
3839 Shelly Dr., Bruce Clark and Donna Clark to MSL Investments LLC and others, $90,000 (one-half interest)
1553 Creek Haven Lp., Karen Foster-Smith to Rose Wieder, $300,000
1636 Manor Ct., Gregory L. Taylor and Geraldine Taylor to Kelevra Capital LLC, $76,500
1706 E. 20th St., Ben A. Warren and Holly A. Warren to Barry T. Jackson and Cynthia K. Jackson, $15,500
1201 Frederica St., R. Scott Browning to Crandall Properties LLC, $350,000
9161 Hwy. 815, Michael L. Cottrell and Katherine M. Cottrell to James Andrew Ezell and Holly Ranee Ezell, $70,000
3000 Daviess St., Janita M. Fleischmann to Keon Wimsatt and Noriko T. Wimsatt, $90,600
1401 W. 12th St., Jane M. Lambert and Prentice Lambert to Tiffany L. Dixon, $159,500
1569 Creek Haven Loop, Robert Addison Walker and Kayla Nicole Walker to Carl L. Watkins and Amy J. Watkins, $360,000
2929 Cheyenne Dr., Leslie Rae Cobb and Nathan Sterner Cobb to Mack D. Dean and Angela K. Dean, $157,000
2216 Meadowhill Lane, Matthew H. Moffitt and Gentry A. Moffitt to Rhonda Bergstrom, $325,000
2508 Arbor Terrace, Ayden Wayne Simon and Jarod Simon to Kristopher W. Wolfe and Kelsey D. Wolfe, $143,700
3717 Hawthorne Dr., James F. Howard and Penelope G. Howard to Clarth Properties LLC, $130,000
2308 N. Stratford Dr., Clinton G. Girten to Jennifer Case, $204,000
3372 Reid Rd., Christy Sumner Investments LLC to Bailey Eubanks, $145,000
6818 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,800
6818 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jessica L. Grooms and Michael Grooms, $339,830
435 Somerset Ct., Amanda Cornelius and Tyler Drew Cornelius to Lauren Freels and Nathan Aaron Newton, $245,000
8735 Sawmill Rd., Billy W. Keiser Jr. and Tonya Keiser to Thomas Booker, $139,900
2 parcels on Pleasant Pt. Rd., Joseph Ryan Payne and Sara Olivia Payne to Ryan Thomas Pigford and Stephanie Michelle Pigford, $70,000
2856 Brooks Pwky., Miles A. Wilhite to Blake Edge and Amanda Edge, $300,000
4288 Wayne Bridge Rd., Joseph P. Fischer and Marcie A. Fischer to John G. Vessels, $325,000
1728 Mohawk Dr., Jimmie Thurman and Hannah Thurman to Chris Sweeney and Kendall Turner, $179,500
3155 Bridle Way, Blake W. Edge and Amanda M. Edge to Michael Turner and Elysha L. Embry, $222,000
2741 W. 5th St., Sharon S. Clements and Richard Melvin Clements to Russell Palmer, $143,500
2709 Lookout Dr., April Ann Baker to James Crandle Moore and Shawna Lee Moore, $185,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.