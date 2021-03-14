The following real estate transfers were recorded between Feb. 26 to March 2:

1230 Werner Ave., Sherry and William O’Bryan and others to Prestigious Properties LLC, $40,000

1228 W. Fifth St., WZR Rentals LLC to Nicholas Pavlas, $25,000

1124 W. Fourth St., WZR Rentals LLC to Nicholas Pavlas, $15,000

1611 Ohio St., WZR Rentals LLC to Nicholas Pavlas, $35,000

716 W. Fourth St., WZR Rentals LLC to Nicholas Pavlas, $37,500

1710 Lock Ave., WZR Rentals LLC to Nicholas Pavlas, $25,000

2528 W. Third St., WZR Rentals LLC to Nicholas Pavlas, $55,000

1228 W. Fourth St., WZR Rentals LLC to Nicholas Pavlas, $40,000

1122 W. Fourth St., WZR Rentals LLC to Nicholas Pavlas, $37,500

1802 W. Seventh St., Terry and Dawn Warner to Local Property Holdings LLC, $150,000

3121 Wood Valley Point, Melissa and Aaron Jones to Rachel and Austin Foreman, $348,200

2255 Collins Drive, Alexis Abel to MJ’s Real Estate LLC, $106,900

5365 Sturgeon Ave., Bryan and Patricia Scott to Cassie Thomas, $110,000

4509 Lake Forest Drive, Thomas and Salley Stoermer to Melissa and Aaron Jones, $549,900

1808 E. 15th St., Jason and Virginia Tong to Deborah and Richard Gray, $65,000

3501 London Pike, Rachel and Austin Foreman to David and Kathy Patton, $345,900

1610 Scherm Road, James Horst to Shanetha and Dwayne Whyte, $190,000

2338 Blossom Court, Johnnie and Kimberly Hardin to Amanda and Jeremy Stephens, $242,000

5636 Graham Lane, Travis and Brittany Harley to Tiffanye Johnson, $239,900

10157 Lanham Road, Jasen and Carrie Chanley to Tristan Hempfling, $180,000

2931 Baybrook St., Harish and Jyostana Patel to MSL Investments LLC, $51,250

6421 Springwood Drive, Gary and Cynthia Howard to Jonathan Booker, $270,000

2262 Lovell Drive, Aaron Williams to Taylor and Xavier Harris, $119,900

Farm property on Jackson Road N., Darius and Chana Asly to Liriodendron Tilifera LLC, $75,000

4428 Wayne Bridge Road, Brannon and Jill Pendergraft to Vernon and Kelly Wathen, $250,000

8658 Crisp Road, Megan and Cody Hagan to Clayton Hagan, $120,000

3877 Ronnie Lake Road, Randy and Sandra Terry to James and Stephanie Clouse, $7,500

6492 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,225

6492 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Karah Helm, $200,892

4127 Red Clover Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,000

4127 Red Clover Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Chad and Heather Gray, $370,567

2700 Trotters Lane, John and Barbara Olson to William and Denice Kemper, $300,000

3210 Kentucky 140 E., Martin and Stacey Chesney to Blake and Andrea Edge, $95,000

2600 Windsor Ave., Carly Walton to Russ Galloway, $149,900

4348 Ireland Drive, Michael and Valerie Baird to David Furguson, $235,000

4601 Old Hartford Road, William and Denice Kemper to Martin and Stacey Chesney, $249,900

2424 Griffith Place W., Stone Street Properties LLC to Philip Stanley, $140,000

3908 Greenfield Lane, Nicholas and Mary Bustamante to David Fulkerson, $173,000

4754 Chambers St., Austin and Monika Peay to Michael Owens III, $223,000

2230 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,400

2230 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Thawng and Zuall Kim, $181,240

2420 Highland Garden Point, Ann Morris to Corey and Kaylee Moore, $207,500

806 E. Glenn Court, Jordan and Jaime Atwell to Timothy and Megan Achter, $129,900

3146 Wood Valley Point, Ali and Nur Ibrahim to Aaron and Kristen Corley, $342,900

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.