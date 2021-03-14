The following real estate transfers were recorded between Feb. 26 to March 2:
1230 Werner Ave., Sherry and William O’Bryan and others to Prestigious Properties LLC, $40,000
1228 W. Fifth St., WZR Rentals LLC to Nicholas Pavlas, $25,000
1124 W. Fourth St., WZR Rentals LLC to Nicholas Pavlas, $15,000
1611 Ohio St., WZR Rentals LLC to Nicholas Pavlas, $35,000
716 W. Fourth St., WZR Rentals LLC to Nicholas Pavlas, $37,500
1710 Lock Ave., WZR Rentals LLC to Nicholas Pavlas, $25,000
2528 W. Third St., WZR Rentals LLC to Nicholas Pavlas, $55,000
1228 W. Fourth St., WZR Rentals LLC to Nicholas Pavlas, $40,000
1122 W. Fourth St., WZR Rentals LLC to Nicholas Pavlas, $37,500
1802 W. Seventh St., Terry and Dawn Warner to Local Property Holdings LLC, $150,000
3121 Wood Valley Point, Melissa and Aaron Jones to Rachel and Austin Foreman, $348,200
2255 Collins Drive, Alexis Abel to MJ’s Real Estate LLC, $106,900
5365 Sturgeon Ave., Bryan and Patricia Scott to Cassie Thomas, $110,000
4509 Lake Forest Drive, Thomas and Salley Stoermer to Melissa and Aaron Jones, $549,900
1808 E. 15th St., Jason and Virginia Tong to Deborah and Richard Gray, $65,000
3501 London Pike, Rachel and Austin Foreman to David and Kathy Patton, $345,900
1610 Scherm Road, James Horst to Shanetha and Dwayne Whyte, $190,000
2338 Blossom Court, Johnnie and Kimberly Hardin to Amanda and Jeremy Stephens, $242,000
5636 Graham Lane, Travis and Brittany Harley to Tiffanye Johnson, $239,900
10157 Lanham Road, Jasen and Carrie Chanley to Tristan Hempfling, $180,000
2931 Baybrook St., Harish and Jyostana Patel to MSL Investments LLC, $51,250
6421 Springwood Drive, Gary and Cynthia Howard to Jonathan Booker, $270,000
2262 Lovell Drive, Aaron Williams to Taylor and Xavier Harris, $119,900
Farm property on Jackson Road N., Darius and Chana Asly to Liriodendron Tilifera LLC, $75,000
4428 Wayne Bridge Road, Brannon and Jill Pendergraft to Vernon and Kelly Wathen, $250,000
8658 Crisp Road, Megan and Cody Hagan to Clayton Hagan, $120,000
3877 Ronnie Lake Road, Randy and Sandra Terry to James and Stephanie Clouse, $7,500
6492 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,225
6492 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Karah Helm, $200,892
4127 Red Clover Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,000
4127 Red Clover Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Chad and Heather Gray, $370,567
2700 Trotters Lane, John and Barbara Olson to William and Denice Kemper, $300,000
3210 Kentucky 140 E., Martin and Stacey Chesney to Blake and Andrea Edge, $95,000
2600 Windsor Ave., Carly Walton to Russ Galloway, $149,900
4348 Ireland Drive, Michael and Valerie Baird to David Furguson, $235,000
4601 Old Hartford Road, William and Denice Kemper to Martin and Stacey Chesney, $249,900
2424 Griffith Place W., Stone Street Properties LLC to Philip Stanley, $140,000
3908 Greenfield Lane, Nicholas and Mary Bustamante to David Fulkerson, $173,000
4754 Chambers St., Austin and Monika Peay to Michael Owens III, $223,000
2230 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,400
2230 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Thawng and Zuall Kim, $181,240
2420 Highland Garden Point, Ann Morris to Corey and Kaylee Moore, $207,500
806 E. Glenn Court, Jordan and Jaime Atwell to Timothy and Megan Achter, $129,900
3146 Wood Valley Point, Ali and Nur Ibrahim to Aaron and Kristen Corley, $342,900
