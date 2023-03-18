The following real estate transfers were recorded between Mar. 1 and Mar. 9:
2046 Pebble Wood Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $48,750
2046 Pebble Wood Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Timothy John Riley, Janet Lynn Weber, $337,900
2521 Mayfair Ave., Chad Edward Fogle to Luke Carter McCain and Mercedes Brooke McCain, $218,500
6594 Blue Ridge Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $44,250
2064 Pebble Wood Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $48,750
3832 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Deborah A. Taylor, $380,000
1126 Gilbert Lane, Tristan J. Patterson and Lauren E. Patterson to Joseph W. Cecil, Karli Rhea Wilkerson, $148,000
Property on Windy Hill Road, The Estate of Monnie W. Dawson to Judy Dulin, $550,000
12636 Highway 951, Anna J. Knight to Joshua Aaron Bowlds, $18,000
8407 Joe Haynes Road, James Ryan Chapman to Christopher Lee and Asia Lee, $180,000
2523 West 10th St., The Estate of Doris J. Smith and others to Melvin James Smith, Jr., $84,000 (3/4 interest)
2800 Highway 279 South, Matthew William Daniels and Amanda Gayle Daniels to Joshua William Wagner and Kayla Marie Wagner, $56,000
1906 West 5th St., J’Nyia Da’Nae Farmer to Brittany Voyles, Deanna Darnes, $2,500
3820 Broadleaf Court, Donald A. Leibee and Stephanie M. Leibee to Jacqueline C. Kauffman and Nathan J. Kauffman, $14,000
1717 Prince Ave., Patricia A. Matthews to Christopher Cooper, $114,900
5135 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes Inc. to Edna L. Tucker, $271,300
6101 Jack Hinton Road, Brooklee Miller and Nicholas J. Miller to Brandon Lanham and Cecile Lanham, $75,000
1120 Crabtree Ave., Ohio Valley Leasing LLC to Crosspointe LLC, $250,000
4205 Spring Bank Drive, Larry S. Miller and Martha Jean Owen Miller to Michael B. Eldredge and Sara Kathleen Eldredge, $460,000
4798 Windstone, Barbara A. Key to Clinton Michael Howard, $270,000
944 Lakeside Green, Paul G. Farmer and Connie M. Farmer to Jason Todd Mann and Carrie Jo Mann, $29,900
62 Gilmour Court, Nicholas Todd Hall and Jennifer Hall to Paul Dukes, $12,000
2801 Summer Point Court, The Elizabeth C. Gaston Trust to Sandra Kay Garrett and Donald F. Garrett, $220,000
504 Alpha St., The Margaret Elizabeth Beard Testamentary Trust to C & D Property Management LLC, $80,000
4904 Meadowlark Drive, Zach Hopewell and Bailee H. Hopewell to David Phelps Realy LLC, $175,500
1113 Hermitage Drive, Fulcrum Holdings LLC to Zach Hopewell and Bailee H. Hopewell, $212,000
1604 Center St., B & B Properties Trust to Hulmer Vasquez, $29,137
2660 Landing Terrace, Ella Mae Cambron to R & W Real Estate Group LLC, $190,000
3224 Adams St., Edwin L. Ramsay and Marilyn Ramsay to Robinson Homes LLC, $87,500
2724 Circle Drive, Flora L. Morgan to Poonam Golllen, $120,000
5025 Sturbridge Place, Derek B. Smith and Elizabeth Smith to Kelly D. Payne, $175,000
10100 US Highway 231, Cody E. Stewart to Mary Ann Simpson, $270,000
2200 Venetian Way, Shawn D. Taylor and Cherilyn E. Taylor to Michael Lasean Kelly and Tisha Renee Kelly, $255,000
3425 Man-O-War Loop South, James Spencer O’Bryan and Taylor O’Bryan to Shannon N. Morelos, $225,000
414 East 7th St., Master Commissioner Matthew C. Tierney to C & D Property Management LLC, $85,000
1518 Center St., B & B Properties Trust to Hulmer Vasquez, $49,183
808 Frederica St., Jo Ann Risner to Charles H. Futrell, Jr., $330,000
10918 Red Hill Maxwell Road, Charles H. Futrell, Jr., Lisa M. Futrell to Sharron Beal, Lindsey R. Beal, $600,000
10901 Highway 60 East, Curtis W. Ates and Emily C. Ates to Ethan Neumann, $159,500
2445 Cherokee Drive South, May H. Lemaster to Rhonda M. Shelton and Daniel E. Shelton, Jr., $199,900
664 Fargo St., Norma Jean Glenn and John Glenn to Sydney Jacyn Andrist, Jason Douglas Andrist and Angela Andrist, $149,900
1741 Daviess St., David E. Isbell and Linda Isbell and others to John Medley, II and Laura Medley, $80,000
2609 Middleground Drive West, Paula G. Gillaspie and Robert S. Gillaspie and others to Ma La and Mu Kler, $209,900
2723 Daviess St., The Estate of Anna Josephine Weidner to Cody Stewart, $90,000
1800 West 9th St., Betsy Jerner to Jennifer Kathryn-Louise Anderson, Hunter Morris, $111,500
2621 Strawbridge Place, Gordon Drew Stinnett and Madison Haley Stinnett to Tristan J. Patterson and Lauren E. Patterson, $190,000
3973 Brookside Court, Edna L. Tucker to Amanda Cloyd, $254,500
5612 Kentucky Highway 56, Allen Heifner and Brenda Heifner to Jake Michael Fischer and Meghan Renee Fischer, $425,000
408 West 8th St., Sarah Maloney, Bailey Maloney to Mariah Storm Callis Goodwin and Benjamin Goodwin, $160,000
409 Griffith Ave., Arlington Magnolia Partners LLC to Nicholas Burnett and Chelsea Burnett, $747,200
5016 Grandview Drive, Taylor C. Askin Estate and Mary D. Askin to Joshua Caleb Clark, $119,900
2217 Topaz Court, Christopher Alexander, Mary Beth Alexander to Wesley Arthur Mott, Jr. and Diana Lynn Mott, $230,000
2118 Arlington Park Drive, Rose Acceptance Inc. to Eddie Wiles, $8,000
1625 East 19th St., Ilona Ademiec to Ryan Mikhail Brown, $95,000
718 Carol Stream, Eddie Bullington and Sharon Gail Buttington to Antionio Leftwich, $77,500
2101 Merriewood Drive, Michael T. Powers, Jessica Cates to Matthew Ficker and Mary Belle Ficker, $270,000
