The following real estate transfers were recorded between Feb. 24 — March 3:
4210 Nina Dr., Kevin Earl Atherton to Cameron Neill Rowell and Kayla Victoria Norris, $275,000
1642 W. 9th St., Michael Epley and Amanda Epley to WFC LLC, $50,000
255 Booth Field Rd., Cristian Cristurean and Paula Cristurean to Zachary S. Roberts and Ashley Brook Roberts, $305,000
2954 Avenue of the Parks, Premier Property Management LLC to Tyler J. Dukate and Courtney Dukate, $250,000
421 Booth Ave., Kaylee Ann Hopewell and Nathaniel Ches Hopewell to Ashley M. Berry, $290,000
4112 Wood Trace, Sarah D. Osborne and Lance Osborne to Kaylee Hopewell and Nathaniel Hopewell, $400,000
2239 Monroe Ave., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,500
2239 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Morgan Tyler Pickle, $309,810
1919 Mohawk Dr., Melissa Kate Dame to Skylar L. Chappell, $150,000
659 McFarland Rd., Mary Madeline Anderson to Sheryl Harley, $23,000
Property on Hall School Rd., Alison Hardesty and Kayle Hardesty to Paul Kevin Schartung and Jackie Marie Schartung, $2,000
1643 Springdale Dr., Joseph Ray Wilkerson and Debra Wilkerson to Brandi N. Young and April D. Hagan, $263,900
1407 E. 4th St., Rhonda Johnson and Roy Johnson to Joseph Louis Brown and Courtney Fares, $150,000
1109 Hickman Ave., Troy Stolle and Sherri Stolle to Catherine Steele, $110,000
6850 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Molly Nadine Lancaster and Jared Thomas Lancaster, $318,915
4841 Hwy. 60 W., Clyde C. Grider to Don Phillips Jr. Properties LLC, $145,000
4214 Hawthorne Dr., Leah Hagan and Barry D. Hagan to MSL Investments LLC and Ray T. Jones and Jenny L. Jones, $98,500, one half interest
1711 Virginia Ct., Nicolas Miller and Brooklee Miller to Starview Properties LLC, $30,000
4801 Whistle Rock Ct., Brad A. Stemle to Chad Crabtree and Marlena Crabtree, $225,900
8463 Highway 815, Joseph Brian Coots and Sarah Tichenor Coots to Gail E. Gillette, $44,900
1730 Wrights Landing Rd., Jason Glenn Lee and Laura Jo Harber Lee to Wesley Wayne Crabtree and Lindsey Rene Crabtree, $195,000
6808 Bridgeview Ct., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,400
2381 Skaggs Ct. and 2260 Skaggs Ct., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $80,000
6529 Valley Brook Trace and 6553 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $67,500
2328 Homestead Pointe, Lisa Parks to Elener Marie Owens and Michael Owens and Heather Owens, $196,000
6819 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision to Jagoe Homes Inc., $43,825
6819 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Romeo D’Angela Purcell and Hannah Brooke Barrow, $299,490
Property on Boswell Rd., Nathan Charles Hawkinson and Maria L. Mehringer to Tyler Free and Crystal Free, $15,000
3271 Bold Forbes Way, Michael E. Davis and Jane L. Davis to Joel D. Ciaccio and Elizabeth E. Ciaccio, $195,000
3018 Yosemite Dr., Fulcrum Holdings LLC to Jacey Wilhoite, $149,900
Property on Southtown Blvd., Owensboro Indoor Sports LLC to TSM Holdings LLC, $1,957,000
2324 Elm St., Helen M. Wright Residence Trust to Tanna Schroder, $181,900
3971 Goodwin Rd., Anne Kathryn Murphy to Christian M. Murphy and Anne Kathryn Murphy, $188,000
110 Carlton Dr., Mary Sky Fortune to VAW Properties LLC, $500,000
3230 Jefferson St., Stephen Carroll Perry to Timmothy D. Nichols and Debra L. Nichols, $139,900
3526 Lewis Lane, Paul Anthony Quinn to Ronald Wingfield and Rebecca Wingfield, $196,500
3531 Lewis Lane, Debbie Wilkerson to Shamsher Gollan, $150,000
2202 Bluff Ave., Teresa L. Boyt to Holly M. Rowan, $112,000
3617 Royal Dr., Richard A. Hanner and Cathy D. Hanner to Evergreen Moo and Christble Moo, $289,900
114 Ewing Rd., Jane E. Dunigan to Michael R. Basham, $220,000
6363 Valley Brook Trace, James Keith Pointer and Genalyn Aguinaldo Pointer to Cody W. Carman, $223,000
2615 Baylor Pl., Joan Phillips Burchett to Fulcrum Holdings LLC, $131,500
2927 Chippewa Dr., Stephanie Wittaker and Joseph Bryan Lester to KHM Properties LLC, $150,000
5666 Highway 54, Auda Wink to Caleb J. Royal and Brooklyn T. Toyal, $225,000
10580 McIntyre Rd. W., Christopher A. McCarthy and Jessica Kate McCarthy to Nicholas W. Boone and Kelsey M. Boone, $309,900
2750 High Pass Pointe, Michael D. Harper to Adam S. Johnston, $260,000
3821 Needleleaf Ct., Stacy B. Holinde and Samuel P. Holinde to Megan Leigh Holinde and Caleb Holinde, $120,000
2316 Skaggs Ct., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $33,500
2316 Skaggs Ct., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Rong Yao Zhang and Juan Zheng, $223,525
2220 Skaggs Ct., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $41,900
2220 Skaggs Ct., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Melissa R. Evans, $368,130
2180 Skaggs Ct., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $32,000
2180 Skaggs Ct., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Adam Charles Richard, $229,820
2180 Monroe Ave., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $39,500
2180 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Joseph Kyle Autry and Heather Autry, $366,525
2509 Haviland Dr., Jena Coomes to Kevin G. Priebe, $143,500
1629 Sioux Place, Betsy H. Wade to Craig Teuber and Jeanne Teuber, $212,500
1814 Brenda Ct., Sheila L. Roberts and Rodney Roberts to Teresa Maria Farmer and Jerry L. Farmer, $155,000
5346 Hwy. 144, Davida R. DeJarnette and John T. DeJarnette to Judith A. Smith and Harry M. Smith, $250,000
1339 Gardendale Ave., Katelyn Marie Montalvo and Jose Ramos Peralta to Jose Francisco De Leon Mauricio and Herminicelda Hernandez, $130,000
1806 Cherokee Dr., Mary G. Kramer to Madeleine Edge and Chris Burcham, $140,000
4058 Hwy. 554, Stephen Carl Feher and Ashley Nicole Feher to Katie Hayden and Stephen Hayden, $245,000
3526 Comanche Pl., John E. Brett and Janice F. Brett to Brady Blythe, $149,900
5533 Mulberry Pl., Michael D. Atherton to Ashley Nicole Feher and Stephen Carl Feher, $259,900
1713 Wickland Ct., Berryhills Farm LLC to Rachel L. Douglas and Andrew Maurice Baulding, $143,000
1830 Scherm Rd., Brian H. Vowels to John Maurice, $130,000
330 Links Cove, Thompson Homes Inc. to John Tran and Quyen Tran, $248,112
2433 Benjamin Landing, Junichi Ronning and Ernestina Ronning to Christopher Clingerman and Treasure Clingerman, $214,900
701 Glenn Ct. E., Earl Hankins to Lisa Sergeant, $125,000
2740 W. 4th St., Colburn Properties LLC to Terry Matthews and Andrea Matthews, $74,000
2120 Oak Ave., Mary E. Hagan to Thomas Ralph Nalin and Ladonna J. Nalin, $120,000
2034 Wimbledon Ct., Nancy C. Johnson and Carol R. Greer to Brooke R. Merkel, $212,000
6306 Springwood Dr., Ballard’s Development LLP to Nicholas A. Laster and Monica Y. Laster, $365,000
637 Dornell St., Stacey L. Elliott to Laurie Cain, $62,000
2006 Asbury Pl., Pho Chit and Paw Paw to Paw M. Htoo and Ka Lu Taw, $130,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.