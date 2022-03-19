The following real estate transfers were recorded between Feb. 24 — March 3:

4210 Nina Dr., Kevin Earl Atherton to Cameron Neill Rowell and Kayla Victoria Norris, $275,000

1642 W. 9th St., Michael Epley and Amanda Epley to WFC LLC, $50,000

255 Booth Field Rd., Cristian Cristurean and Paula Cristurean to Zachary S. Roberts and Ashley Brook Roberts, $305,000

2954 Avenue of the Parks, Premier Property Management LLC to Tyler J. Dukate and Courtney Dukate, $250,000

421 Booth Ave., Kaylee Ann Hopewell and Nathaniel Ches Hopewell to Ashley M. Berry, $290,000

4112 Wood Trace, Sarah D. Osborne and Lance Osborne to Kaylee Hopewell and Nathaniel Hopewell, $400,000

2239 Monroe Ave., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,500

2239 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Morgan Tyler Pickle, $309,810

1919 Mohawk Dr., Melissa Kate Dame to Skylar L. Chappell, $150,000

659 McFarland Rd., Mary Madeline Anderson to Sheryl Harley, $23,000

Property on Hall School Rd., Alison Hardesty and Kayle Hardesty to Paul Kevin Schartung and Jackie Marie Schartung, $2,000

1643 Springdale Dr., Joseph Ray Wilkerson and Debra Wilkerson to Brandi N. Young and April D. Hagan, $263,900

1407 E. 4th St., Rhonda Johnson and Roy Johnson to Joseph Louis Brown and Courtney Fares, $150,000

1109 Hickman Ave., Troy Stolle and Sherri Stolle to Catherine Steele, $110,000

6850 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Molly Nadine Lancaster and Jared Thomas Lancaster, $318,915

4841 Hwy. 60 W., Clyde C. Grider to Don Phillips Jr. Properties LLC, $145,000

4214 Hawthorne Dr., Leah Hagan and Barry D. Hagan to MSL Investments LLC and Ray T. Jones and Jenny L. Jones, $98,500, one half interest

1711 Virginia Ct., Nicolas Miller and Brooklee Miller to Starview Properties LLC, $30,000

4801 Whistle Rock Ct., Brad A. Stemle to Chad Crabtree and Marlena Crabtree, $225,900

8463 Highway 815, Joseph Brian Coots and Sarah Tichenor Coots to Gail E. Gillette, $44,900

1730 Wrights Landing Rd., Jason Glenn Lee and Laura Jo Harber Lee to Wesley Wayne Crabtree and Lindsey Rene Crabtree, $195,000

6808 Bridgeview Ct., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,400

2381 Skaggs Ct. and 2260 Skaggs Ct., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $80,000

6529 Valley Brook Trace and 6553 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $67,500

2328 Homestead Pointe, Lisa Parks to Elener Marie Owens and Michael Owens and Heather Owens, $196,000

6819 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision to Jagoe Homes Inc., $43,825

6819 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Romeo D’Angela Purcell and Hannah Brooke Barrow, $299,490

Property on Boswell Rd., Nathan Charles Hawkinson and Maria L. Mehringer to Tyler Free and Crystal Free, $15,000

3271 Bold Forbes Way, Michael E. Davis and Jane L. Davis to Joel D. Ciaccio and Elizabeth E. Ciaccio, $195,000

3018 Yosemite Dr., Fulcrum Holdings LLC to Jacey Wilhoite, $149,900

Property on Southtown Blvd., Owensboro Indoor Sports LLC to TSM Holdings LLC, $1,957,000

2324 Elm St., Helen M. Wright Residence Trust to Tanna Schroder, $181,900

3971 Goodwin Rd., Anne Kathryn Murphy to Christian M. Murphy and Anne Kathryn Murphy, $188,000

110 Carlton Dr., Mary Sky Fortune to VAW Properties LLC, $500,000

3230 Jefferson St., Stephen Carroll Perry to Timmothy D. Nichols and Debra L. Nichols, $139,900

3526 Lewis Lane, Paul Anthony Quinn to Ronald Wingfield and Rebecca Wingfield, $196,500

3531 Lewis Lane, Debbie Wilkerson to Shamsher Gollan, $150,000

2202 Bluff Ave., Teresa L. Boyt to Holly M. Rowan, $112,000

3617 Royal Dr., Richard A. Hanner and Cathy D. Hanner to Evergreen Moo and Christble Moo, $289,900

114 Ewing Rd., Jane E. Dunigan to Michael R. Basham, $220,000

6363 Valley Brook Trace, James Keith Pointer and Genalyn Aguinaldo Pointer to Cody W. Carman, $223,000

2615 Baylor Pl., Joan Phillips Burchett to Fulcrum Holdings LLC, $131,500

2927 Chippewa Dr., Stephanie Wittaker and Joseph Bryan Lester to KHM Properties LLC, $150,000

5666 Highway 54, Auda Wink to Caleb J. Royal and Brooklyn T. Toyal, $225,000

10580 McIntyre Rd. W., Christopher A. McCarthy and Jessica Kate McCarthy to Nicholas W. Boone and Kelsey M. Boone, $309,900

2750 High Pass Pointe, Michael D. Harper to Adam S. Johnston, $260,000

3821 Needleleaf Ct., Stacy B. Holinde and Samuel P. Holinde to Megan Leigh Holinde and Caleb Holinde, $120,000

2316 Skaggs Ct., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $33,500

2316 Skaggs Ct., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Rong Yao Zhang and Juan Zheng, $223,525

2220 Skaggs Ct., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $41,900

2220 Skaggs Ct., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Melissa R. Evans, $368,130

2180 Skaggs Ct., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $32,000

2180 Skaggs Ct., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Adam Charles Richard, $229,820

2180 Monroe Ave., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $39,500

2180 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Joseph Kyle Autry and Heather Autry, $366,525

2509 Haviland Dr., Jena Coomes to Kevin G. Priebe, $143,500

1629 Sioux Place, Betsy H. Wade to Craig Teuber and Jeanne Teuber, $212,500

1814 Brenda Ct., Sheila L. Roberts and Rodney Roberts to Teresa Maria Farmer and Jerry L. Farmer, $155,000

5346 Hwy. 144, Davida R. DeJarnette and John T. DeJarnette to Judith A. Smith and Harry M. Smith, $250,000

1339 Gardendale Ave., Katelyn Marie Montalvo and Jose Ramos Peralta to Jose Francisco De Leon Mauricio and Herminicelda Hernandez, $130,000

1806 Cherokee Dr., Mary G. Kramer to Madeleine Edge and Chris Burcham, $140,000

4058 Hwy. 554, Stephen Carl Feher and Ashley Nicole Feher to Katie Hayden and Stephen Hayden, $245,000

3526 Comanche Pl., John E. Brett and Janice F. Brett to Brady Blythe, $149,900

5533 Mulberry Pl., Michael D. Atherton to Ashley Nicole Feher and Stephen Carl Feher, $259,900

1713 Wickland Ct., Berryhills Farm LLC to Rachel L. Douglas and Andrew Maurice Baulding, $143,000

1830 Scherm Rd., Brian H. Vowels to John Maurice, $130,000

330 Links Cove, Thompson Homes Inc. to John Tran and Quyen Tran, $248,112

2433 Benjamin Landing, Junichi Ronning and Ernestina Ronning to Christopher Clingerman and Treasure Clingerman, $214,900

701 Glenn Ct. E., Earl Hankins to Lisa Sergeant, $125,000

2740 W. 4th St., Colburn Properties LLC to Terry Matthews and Andrea Matthews, $74,000

2120 Oak Ave., Mary E. Hagan to Thomas Ralph Nalin and Ladonna J. Nalin, $120,000

2034 Wimbledon Ct., Nancy C. Johnson and Carol R. Greer to Brooke R. Merkel, $212,000

6306 Springwood Dr., Ballard’s Development LLP to Nicholas A. Laster and Monica Y. Laster, $365,000

637 Dornell St., Stacey L. Elliott to Laurie Cain, $62,000

2006 Asbury Pl., Pho Chit and Paw Paw to Paw M. Htoo and Ka Lu Taw, $130,000

