The following real estate transfers were recorded between March 2 to March 9:
2420 Highland Garden Pointe, Ann Morris to Corey and Kaylee Moore, $207,500
9725 Old Hartford Road, Valerie Kipling to Erik and Kathy Brewick, $570,000
579 Kentucky 140 E., Mark and Jessica Ballard to Bailey Ballard, $50,000
1425 St. Mary’s Ave., Sarah Howard and Troy Mills to Barry and Linda Spinks, $143,000
7443 Stevens School Road, Lauren Connelly to Jacob and Leslie Young, $242,050
2829 W. Wayside Drive, Lonnie Reynolds and Tammy Hoffman to Joel Scheffer, $149,900
711 Delray St., estate of Jackie Gaddis to TM Home Rentals LLC, $61,000
5508 Goldenrod Lane, Daniel and Christina Wright to Ethan and Shauna Thomas, $238,000
2649 McMahan Road, Ethan and Shauna Thomas to Amanda Walter, $114,500
1646 Linden Ave., estate of James Stone to William Stone, $125,500
1620 Mayo Ave., Robert Statterfield and others to Shu Jiang, $29,900
821 Delray St., David Glenn to Staci Scott, $109,900
4631 Kings Mill Drive, Brock and Chasity Stracener to Roger Evans, $145,000
2219 Ruby Court, Lisa and Bradley Main to Brock and Chasity Stracener, $205,000
868 Pleasure Point W., Denette Johnston to Aaron and Lauren McCarty, $315,000
760 Ashland Drive, Eddie and Judy Stamper to James Horst, $112,000
734 Sandra Lane, Kevin and Latosha Smith to Will and Brianna Pennington, $134,900
248 Redbud Road, Steven Phillips to Torie Peveler, $154,900
3009 Asbury Place, Carl and Mary Saalwaechter to Cheryl and Eric Hayden, $149,000
1925 Whispering Meadows Drive, Philip and Kiley Stanley to Janae Hastings and Aaron Johnston, $289,900
525 W. 11th St., Thomas Payne to Donald Adams, $299,000
2420 W. Third St., Bon Harbor RE LLC to 2420 West Third Street Realty LLC, $6,049,432
1803 Foors Lane, Betty Whitaker to Kurt Whitaker, $215,000
2311 Chateaugay Loop, Benjamin and Sara Murphy to Shawn and Marisa Jones, $215,000
1119 Werner Ave., Donald and Cynthia Mills to Brandon and Natalie Tapp, $98,900
6800 Boston Laffoon Road, Jennifer and Brent Hughes to Kevin and Tosha Smith, $305,000
526 Frederica St., Stephen and Lisa Shelton to Diversified Portfolio LLC, $550,000
2519 W. Parrish Ave., ATT Avon LLC to Southeast Investments of Palm Beach County Inc., $697,500
1420 Alexander Ave., Stephanie Tong to Greg O’Bryan, $1,000
4065 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $38,500
4065 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Joshua and Sarah Qualie, $307,240
2418 Trails Run Pointe, Timothy Mitchell to William and Rita Duncan, $186,200
1512 St. Mary’s Ave., Byron and Anna Williams to Ral Lian and Ca Sung, $107,460
10633 Main Cross St., Mark and Janice Howard to Mary and Trace Fuqua, $125,000
4930 Creek Valley Court, JR Acquisitions LLC to Brett and Melissa Austin, $90,000
1130 Kentucky 554, Michael and Kristie Bowlds to Curtis Fulkerson, $95,000
1630 E. 23rd St., Jesus Gapi and Ashley Dawn to Lindsey English, $159,900
6758 Kingston Drive, James Martin to Rudy and Sara Medsker, $374,900
3630 Saddle Bend, Thomas Homes Inc. to Michael and Amber Lott, $265,958
2324 Kingman Loop N., Margaret Roberts to Jason Roberts, $142,000
1416 E. Ninth St., JKLM Investments LLC to Gary Brown, $2,400
2526 N. York St., David and Deborah Hancock to John and Tambra Dunn, $90,000
2629 Middleground Dr. W., Marilyn Graves to Erin Howard and Ray McHenry, $160,000
5417 Red Mile Loop, Raveewan Coons to M2 Reality LLC, $4,500
4230 Buckland Square, estate of Connie Mongold to Mason Pogue, $162,000
2329 Trails Lake Garden, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to MSL Investments LLC, $176,000
112 W. Second St., estate of Robert Prather to Apex 112, $415,000
6845 Creekview Court E., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,225
2670 Cherry Blossom Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,225
Editor’s Note: The following real estate transfers were inadvertently left out and recorded between Nov. 6 to Nov. 12:
714 Shelborn Drive, Terry and Kristy Cooney to R.C. Cooney Jr., $115,000
3474 London Pike, Linda Fields to Erika and Harry Pedigo, $265,000
17 River Road, Brandon and Meagan Smith to Malena and James Hendricks, $104,900
2637 Central Park Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Linda Field, $195,320
4921 Graham Lane, Alex Lanham to Cynthia and Danny Saunders, $88,900
4446 Hunters Trace, Shirley Lyne to Logan Cart, $175,000
2542 Dillard Court, Deer Valey Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $39,600
2542 Dillard Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Ricky and Julie Coltharp, $302,123
10855 Kentucky 951, Steven and Holly Petri to Joseph Howard, $120,000
2619 W. Victory Court, Brooklyn and Kerrick Ross to Jeffrey Taylor, $79,000
2581 Dillard Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $35,500
2581 Dillard Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Andrew Gray, $245,836
1338 Hill Bridget Road, Larry and Kim Prater to Eric Cecil, $122,500
200 Heartwood Court, SS and MM Properties LLC to RFI LLC, $2.8 million for five parcels
201 Heartwood Court, SS and MM Properties LLC to RFI LLC, $2.8 million for five parcels
224 Heartwood Court, SS and MM Properties LLC to RFI LLC, $2.8 million for five parcels
225 Heartwood Court, SS and MM Properties LLC to RFI LLC, $2.8 million for five parcels
250 Heartwood Court, SS and MM Properties LLC to RFI LLC, $2.8 million for five parcels
3528 N. Dove Loop, Lawrence and Melissa Roberts to Cody Rust, $155,000
817 Walnut Park Drive, Jordon Jones and Cara Working to Alex Lanham and Paide McCarthy, $180,000
1638 Chapel Lane, Kevin and Terri Bailey to Shannon Book, $180,000
959 McFarland, Brandon Sutton to William Minalga, $24,000
3517 Roundtable Loop, Brent and Krystyna Crawford to Nicholas Morris, $185,000
4115 Mayflower Drive, Massie-Clarke Development Co. to Ahren Horlander and Christopher Bidwell, $39,900
3620 Idle Hour Court, Chris and Karen Volk to Adam and Rikki Arnold, $220,000
1428 W. Third St., C&D Property Management LLC to Jason and Amber Brown, $81,000 for two parcels
1104 Oglesby St., C&D Property Management LLC to Jason and Amber Brown, $81,000 for two parcels
511 W. 12th St., Jared Funk to Lucas Lashbrook, $120,000
112 Sycamore St., Frank Hayden to Scott and Lisa Gammenthaler, $17,000
2678 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Noah Schwartz, $199,950
9751 Kentucky 405, Momo Don Don Trust to David and Kelly Moore, $733,060
6828 Creekview Court E., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,225
2819 Flamingo Ave., Kaitlyn and Jacob Sumner to Sierra and Schuyler Curtis, $112,000
2107 Westview Drive, Lucas Lashbrook and Brooke Schneider to Nathan and Jacqueline Kauffman, $147,400
2312 Wright Ave., RGM Realty #4 LLC to Ray and Jenny Jones, $85,000
3635 Forward Pass, Lorne and Elizabeth Harbin to Zachary Ambrose, $184,000
2602 Daviess St., Roger and Mary Stewart to Chandler Kinney and Prem Patel, $114,000
4696 Forest Drive., Dwayne and Kimberly Baldwin to Thompson Homes Inc., $44,000
313 Byron Court, DMCR Properties LLC to Charles and Sharon Tucker, $110,000
3910 Ronnie Lake Road, Wanda Ford Trust to Triple 7 LLC, $103,000
2546 Old Hartford Road, estate of Teresa Conder to Keith and Merrie Bommersbach Joint Living Trust, $125,000
