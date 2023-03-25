The following real estate transfers were recorded between Mar. 9 and Mar. 16:
534 Tampa Drive and 600 Tampa Drive, Bryant Keith Phelps to Lee Miller, $52,000
7191 Highway 815, Master Commissioner Matthew C. Tierney to Mark Dohrenwend and Shannon O’Connor, $295,000
6845 Valley Brook Trace, Emiliano Brandon Reyna and Kay Reyna to Leslee Harris and Aaron Harris, $330,000
10345 Indian Hill Road, Thomas R. Payne and Cynthia M. Payne to Lanham Family Farms LLC, $320,000
Property on Highway 554, Charles C. Kasinger, II to Stephen Crisp and Paige Crisp, Casey Moser and Carrie Moser, $127,490 (1/2 interest each)
1009 Venable Ave., Sandra Mayfield, Michael E. Mayfield to DNA Holdings LLC, $70,000
401 West 8th St., Bonnie Hawkins to GTH Properties LLC, $60,500
4012 Kipling Drive, Doris Ann Devine Estate to Loren T. Douglas and Marsha S. Douglas, $159,900
5414 Red Mile Loop, Joseph A. McCoy and Dola J. McCoy Revocable Living Trust to RFI X LLC, $53,000
2820 West 4th St., TGED (Thank God Every Day) LLC to My Sisters Keeper Inc., $60,000
6438 Ridge Brook Cove, Woodland Ridge Development Inc. to Clint Edwin Howard and Misty Roby Howard, $73,450
2934 Saratoga Court, Patrick L. Rowe and Annette R. Rowe to Prem Patel, $310,000
3313 Ridgewood St., Jamie Roberts to Bailey A. Cline, $124,900
616 Crittenden St., The Estate of John David Shively to Margaret Adams, $129,000
2802 Summer Valley Lane, Jayson Lee and Marga Lee to James J. Boone and Julia L. Boone, $623,000
3934 Reliant Circle, Magneto Homes Solutions LLC to Blonde Flamingo LLC, $150,000
2025 Ragu Drive, AIIA LLC to Omico Inc., $2,000,000
700 West 4th St., David A. Beckman and Linda R. Beckman to Elite Tire and Auto LLC, $350,000
2617 Spendthrift Cove, Jessica Dawn Stovall and Logan Kyle Stovall to Michelle L. Roberts, $267,000
3853 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jessica Stovall and Logan Stovall, $375,000
3542 Chickasaw Drive, The Elsie R. Potts Estate to Peter Lian Aung and Sung Cer Chin Tlang Lian, $180,000
1311 Walnut St., Margaret N. Janiak to Rosanne K. Ussery, Randy J. Robinson, $215,000
223 Ruby Court, Kaylee A. Lopez to Jason Allen Swendt and Donna Wynette Swendt, $230,000
4209 Settlers Point, Seth M. Williams and Lydia A. Williams to Cynthia Aud, Matthew Aud, $180,000
726 Walnut St., Jack Dickens and Deborah Dickens to Charles L. White, $155,000
4706 Bristol Court, Drew P. Moss to Thomas A. Camus, $259,900
2725 Sunrise Drive, Gregory Stephens and Katharine Stephens to Michelle G. Hixson and Michael Hixson, $137,500
3416 Affirmed Court, ASN Investments LLC to Shawn Higdon and Jennifer Paige Higdon, $214,900
6533 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Ricky Gene Payne, Jr., $251,300
3844 Thresher St., Dwight Lee Bowman, Jr. and Salanda Cheryl Bowman to Emily A. Hamilton, $195,000
3125 Bridle Way, Nathan Michael Shutt and Audra Ann Shutt to Seth M. Williams and Lydia A. Willaims, $275,000
218 Poplar St., Justin Edward Davidson to Christopher Jacob Shadwick, $168,000
2130 Meadowhill Lane, Gary Wayne Blake and Samantha Blake to Mallory Nantz, Jonathan T. Barnes, $227,000
2619 Lancaster Ave., Master Commissioner Matthew C. Tierney to Joseph H. Simmons, $46,500
1602 East 18th St., The City of Owensboro, Kentucky to L & S Homes LLC, $200
4502 Fawn Drive, Zoe M. Strain to Charles Jackson, $240,000
2037 Highway 279 South, Corey K. Wells and Dallas A. Wells to Michael Harris, $330,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.