The following real estate transfers were recorded between March 3 through March 10:
2625 York St. S., Doris Helm to Sergio Gomez Amaro and Silvia Karina Munoz Chavez, $150,000
1604 Leitchfield Rd., Hacienda Properties LLC to Jacob T. Chuter and Stephanie Chuter, $125,000
5684 Panther Creek Park Dr., Nick T. Nicely and Beth D. Nicely to Emma Elizabeth Putman and Landon Dame, $360,000
6451 Cherry Ln., Christopher Barker and Taylor Barker to Cameron McGregor, $139,900
6841 Bridgeview Ct., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,400
3841 Bridgeview Ct., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jason Scott Stovall and Ashley Stoval, $306,905
3134 St. Ann St., Oborski Properties LLC to Kenneth R. Sparks and Angela L. Sparks, $200,000
112 Sycamore St., Sangam Investments LLC to Robert Hosey Rossell Jr. and Daniela Nicole Russell, $139,250
2022 Keenland Pwky., Andrew Lee and Jane Lee to Wyedonna J. Hillyer, $24,000
3111 Burns Rd., Ronald Hugh Fuqua and Debra Jean Fuqua to Stephanie M. Creilson and Tanda L. Blair, $250,000
400 E. 4th St., Church For All Inc. to Riverwalk Properties LLC, $440,000
270 Industrial Dr., Luke W. Brigance and Shayne Joyce Brigance to TEK Enterprises LLC, $8,000
5336 Essex Dr., Judith Ann Wood to Kimberley Bickett, $162,000
6060 Pruden Ln., Gregory Ray Scott and Teresa D. Scott to Jonathan Hall and Natalie R. Hall, $41,500
300 Legion Blvd. W., Pauline W. McCubbins and Lawrence T. McCubbins to Anita Fulkerson, $172,500
1917 Village Run, Emma Putman to Jennifer Nichole Sumner, $189,900
7828 Hwy. 81, James Wayne Wedding and Kim Wedding to Nicki Todd Nicely and Beth Decker Nicely, $125,000
1917 Fleming Ave., Thomas H. Watson and Barbara Watson to Easton Phelps, $85,000
729 Carol Stream, William Aloysius Wimsatt and Darla Burks Wimsatt to William Wimsatt Jr., $115,000
2398 Heartland Park, Amanda Tipton and Brent Howard to Caitlin E. West and Christopher A. West, $334,800
3648 Saddle Bend, Thompson Homes Inc. to Jason Michael Phelps and Elizabeth Phelps, $281,168
2884 Silver Creek Lp., Randall S. Hayden and Stephanie D. Martin to Ming Li, $274,900
7225 Julia Ave., Sean R. Pearson to William Shawn Libs and Shelly D. Libs, $152,500
270 Oak Dr., Janice F. Kennedy to Zachary Merritt, $25,000
3222 Adams St., Marc Harris to Cynthia Christal Clark and Edna Muriel Clark, $100,000
2546 Watson Circle, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $32,500
2548 Watson Circle, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $32,500
2216 Bluff Ave., Thomas R. Hopgood to MBA Properties LLC, $79,000
1503 Springdale Dr., Matthew Rhoads and Laura Faught to Lee Upton, $212,000
9783 McCamish Rd., Jordan Robert Kreisle to Kelly E. Beatty, $150,000
Property on Mulligan Rd., Gary M. Murphy and Angela K. Murphy to James A. Murphy II and Nicole B. Murphy, $4,000
325 Park Plaza Dr., Norman L. Woodward and Pamela M. Woodward to Pick Six LLC, $850,000
1600 W. 7th St., Roger T. Kamuf and Susan C. Kamuf and others to S & S Land Company LLC, $400,000
284 Lakewood Dr., Charles G. Schaber to Allyson A. Boone and Matthew J. Bell, $175,000
130 W. 20th St., James R. Kassinger and Carolyn S. Kassinger to Luke Cunningham, $70,000
1704 W. 4th St., Blonde Flamingo LLC to Brandon Standiford and SJJB Holdings LLC, $98,500 (one-half interest)
6824 Bridgeview Ct., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,400
6824 Bridgeview Ct., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Mindy Irene Bradley and Timothy Willis, $304,895
802 Dixiana Dr., Susan Carol Mohon and Cameron Mohon and others to Ethan Haut-Castle, $160,000
5125 Trifecta Pl., Thompson Homes Inc. to Jerry R. Hoffman and Michelle L. Hoffman, $225,643
10101 Lanham Rd., Anthony M. Kleeman to Hailey Sharon Mikolitis, $270,000
3015 Autumn Lake Cove, Mary Catherine Serrano to Zackary Andrew Roby and Sarah Roby, $410,000
12 properties, Neighbor Daves Property Management LLC to Velocity Property Group LLC, $1,700.00 (Addresses: 512 Crittenden St., 1711 McConnell Ave., 1705 Bluff Ave., 719 Deer Trail, 713 Deer Trail, 3206 Wandering Ln., 1616 E. 18th St., 1916 E. 10th St., 1922 E. 10th St., 613 Poindexter St., 2629 Victory Ct. E., 2601 Victory Ct. E.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.