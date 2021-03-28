The following real estate transfers were recorded between March 3 to March 15:

754 Devonshire Drive, Peggy Wade to Cathy Garner, $65,000

8215 Berry Road, estate of Mary Cecil to James and Christy Gilles, $1,249,000

2241 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,400

6345 Springwood Drive, Woodland Ridge Development Inc. to Ballards Development LLP, $45,000

Farm property on Kentucky 60 W., Carl Watson Residuary Trust to Rudy Grain Farms LLC, $174,000

417 Skinner Lane, James and Sandra Baize to Chad Himes, $12,000

592 Yelvington Grandview Road, Rosstine Horsley to Cynthia Evans, $137,000

801 Eastwood Drive, Key Real Estate LLC to Andrea Mattingly, $124,000

4609 Arborgate Drive, Jyostanaben and Harish Patel to Kathryn and Kenneth Lewis, $320,000

8657 Kentucky 144, Melanie and Aaron Hall to Heather and Chad Montgomery, $85,000

3243 Spring Ridge Parkway, Kenneth and Kathryn Lewis to Lanee Walsh, $325,000

1208 W. Third St., Tanne Gaddis to Darien McClure, $80,415

2927 Allen St., William and Annette Howard to Ian Simpson and Haley May, $89,900

3515 Roundtable Loop, John and Tonya Hill to Michael and Tammy Owens, $214,900

647 Ridgewood St., Jimmie Cox Jr. to Jerome and Diovelyn Hernandez, $94,900

3512 Cannonade Loop S., estate of Doyle Wilcox to Teresa Boarman, $130,000

6113 Fairmont Court, estate of James Thomas to TEK Enterprises LLC, $255,500

2553 Westwood Ave., Jamie Sapp to Ricky and Michelle Rudd, $5,000

3851 Thruston Dermont Road, Richard and Lisa Cecil to Daniel and Natalie McCarty, $206,900

4605 Winkler Road, Bradford and Beverly Hamilton to Debra Shown, $52,900

2201 Mill Run, Natalie and Daniel McCarty to Ramilyn and George Crawford, $182,500

4235 Lake Forest Drive, James and Amy Willcox to Yan Chen and Houqiang Zhong, $800,000

5872 May Road, Glen and Beth Hagan to Gary and Shannon Bumpus, $189,900

9450 Sauer Lane, Mark and Katie Julian to William DiMarco, $155,000

5221 Kentucky 56, Brandy and Joshua Fairchild to Erin Wegrzyn, $112,000

2381 Jessica Lane, JR Acquisition LLC to DeLisa Rogers Jackson Revocable Trust, $95,000

2451 W. Marksberry Road, Linda and Michael McWilliams to Stephanie Shah, $55,000

5031 Wind Hollow Road, Angela L. Thompson, mater commissioner to S & S KY Holdings LLC, $1,000

Residential property on Oakford Road, Ernie Sampson to David and Michael Wimsatt, $26,000

925 Griffith Ave., James Howard to Nancy Fraize, $319,881

3214 Chickasaw Drive, Deborah and Richard Gray to Sarah Houle, $193,000

451 Kentucky 1207, Kayla and Brian Fulkerson to Michael and Chelsea Pearre, $144,000

3911 Greenback Road, Jessica Wellman and Robert Wellman to Bobbena Ruscoe, $92,000

2616 W. Victory Court, Sarah Houle to Brian Behnke, $132,000

2141 Collins Drive, Logan Embry to Nathan Riley, $82,000

7678 Kentucky 81, J. Meador to David Clark, $56,639

2630 Circle Drive, Joshua and Winter Hardin to Holly Hodskins and John Tingler, $115,000

11741 Kentucky 431, CDA Holdings LLC to Goodwin Revocable Living Trust, $315,000

617 Crittenden St., Lapis LLC to Benjamin and Lachelle Early, $70,000

1804 Sunset Drive, Gary and Virginia Maglinger to Stephen Maglinger, $50,000 for one-fourth interest

Editor’s Note: The following real estate transfers were inadvertently left out and recorded between Nov. 12 to Nov. 18:

2546 Old Hartford Road, estate of Teresa Conder to Keith and Merrie Bommersbach, $125,000

3991 Fields Road, Shirley A. Zoglmann Family Farm LLC to Douglas and Sharon Zoglmann, $210,000

2841 Silver Creek Loop, Logan Corn to Yuanbin Jiang and Shuxia Huang, $203,000

5830 Boston Laffoon Road, Stephanie Arnett to Jasen and Carrie Chanley, $20,000

720 Canterbury Road, estate of Anna Moore to Glen Robinson, $100,000

316 Booth Ave., Ladyb3 LLC and TJLing Holdings LLC to CRAB Properties LLC, $175,000

1230 Yelvington-Knottsville Road, estate of Stanley Dawdy to Jarrod and Madison Barnes, $174,500

1512 St. Mary’s Ave., estate of James Thomas Sr. to Byron Williams, $96,300

8567 Knottsville Mount Zion Road, James and Judy Winkler and others to Jason Chanley, $10,500

3108 Brent Gray Trace, Charles and Patricia Baggerly to Tong Enterprises LLC, $185,000

2833 Brooks Parkway, Luana Harding to Sydney Girten, $242,000

9219 Pleasure Point, Michael and Mary Boothe to Michael and Mona Simmonds, $100,000

254 Cardinal Lane, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Kentucky Housing Corp., $101,200

912 E. 18th St., estate of Mary Whitaker to Big Foot Properties LLC, $70,000

708 George St., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Mid South Capital Partners, $200

1708 W. Fourth St., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Independent Capital Holdings LLC, $1,000

4312 Valleyview Court, Mary and Glen Snow to John and Trasey Falcone, $440,000

36 Stone Creek Park, Deborah and Kenneth Norris to CTH Revocable Real Estate Holdings Trust, $899,500

2486 Old Kentucky 144, Troy and Carol Haleman to Charles and Bridget Reid, $2.35 million for five parcels

Two parcels of farm property on Fisher Road, one parcel of farm property on 3721 Fisher Road, one parcel of farm property on Kentucky 1207 and one parcel of farm property on W. Marksberry Road, Bridgett Schrecker to Anthony Fischer, $80,450 for one-twentieth interest

Two parcels of farm property on Fisher Road, one parcel of farm property on 3721 Fisher Road, one parcel of farm property on Kentucky 1207 and one parcel of farm property on W. Marksberry Road, Bridgett Schrecker to Joseph Fischer, $80,450 for one-twentieth interest

Two parcels of farm property on Fisher Road, one parcel of farm property on 3721 Fisher Road, one parcel of farm property on Kentucky 1207 and one parcel of farm property on W. Marksberry Road, Erin and James Conkright to Joseph Fischer, $80,450 for one-twentieth interest

Two parcels of farm property on Fisher Road, one parcel of farm property on 3721 Fisher Road, one parcel of farm property on Kentucky 1207 and one parcel of farm property on W. Marksberry Road, Erin and James Conkright to Anthony Fischer, $80,450 for one-twentieth interest

1717 Griffith Ave., Deborah Mesplay and Monty Helm to Kyle and Sara Aud, $305,000

481 Raintree Drive, Emily and Daniel Wilczynski to Brandee Gross, $125,000

609 Stableford Circle, Thompson Homes Inc. to Joseph and Donna Roby, $335,860

2746 Lookout Drive, Belinda Payne to Benjamin and Veronica Englert, $176,500

6401 Thorn Ridge Crossing, Woodland Ridge Development Inc. to Hill Custom Homes Inc., $35,900

674 Dalton St., Mary Powell to McDaniel Enterprises LLC, $70,000

4103 Mason Woods Lane, Debra Guittar to Martin and Kathy Hardesty, $160,000

194 E. Locust Grove Road, Kimberly Day to Thomas and Jessi Stallings, $149,900

1635 W. Ninth St., Prater Enterprises Inc. to Sean McCall, $17,500 for two parcels

920 McGill St., Prater Enterprises Inc. to Sean McCall, $17,500 for two parcels

4218 Settlers Point, Paola Clem to Trevor Dunn, $135,250

536 Leitchfield Road, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Josh Mitchell, $30,701

6523 Kentucky 231, estate of Toby Goetz to Corey Wilson and Ashton Underhill, $94,900

3682 Briarcliff Trace, Charles and Sheila Melander to Jami and Arlando Johnson, $400,000

2423 Old Kentucky 144, Leonard and Ellen Marlowe to Larry and Sandy Wagner, $209,500

2901 Eastern Parkway, Steve and Joyce Wills to Patty Thomas, $170,000

4132 Kentucky 764, Mark and Tina Nicely to James and April Hays, $77,400 for two parcels

4142 Kentucky 764, Mark and Tina Nicely to James and April Hays, $77,400 for two parcels

6836 Creekview Court E., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jacob Ranson, $251,760

4621 Englewood Drive, Michael and Angela Morris to Peggy and Carl Westerman, $165,000

2613 Landing Terrace, Joshua and Jessica Parris to Darrell and Christie Ingram, $170,000

3408 Arlington Drive, Brenda Filback to Maximus Byrne and others, $95,000

3848 Springtree Drive, Preston and Jade Lynn to Matthew Burgess, $139,900

149 Partridge Loop, Sanders Investment Properties LLC to Jeffrey O’Bryan, $159,900

1642 Brentwood Drive, Luke Cunningham to Donna Jones, $180,000

2408 Cavalcade Drive, Lanny Toomey to Martin Laney, $140,000

329 Holmes Drive, estate of Louis Morton to Amber Lucas, $89,900

2021 Wink Court, Shelton Bros. Enterprises LLC to Danica Richardson, $70,000

