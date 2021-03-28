The following real estate transfers were recorded between March 3 to March 15:
754 Devonshire Drive, Peggy Wade to Cathy Garner, $65,000
8215 Berry Road, estate of Mary Cecil to James and Christy Gilles, $1,249,000
2241 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,400
6345 Springwood Drive, Woodland Ridge Development Inc. to Ballards Development LLP, $45,000
Farm property on Kentucky 60 W., Carl Watson Residuary Trust to Rudy Grain Farms LLC, $174,000
417 Skinner Lane, James and Sandra Baize to Chad Himes, $12,000
592 Yelvington Grandview Road, Rosstine Horsley to Cynthia Evans, $137,000
801 Eastwood Drive, Key Real Estate LLC to Andrea Mattingly, $124,000
4609 Arborgate Drive, Jyostanaben and Harish Patel to Kathryn and Kenneth Lewis, $320,000
8657 Kentucky 144, Melanie and Aaron Hall to Heather and Chad Montgomery, $85,000
3243 Spring Ridge Parkway, Kenneth and Kathryn Lewis to Lanee Walsh, $325,000
1208 W. Third St., Tanne Gaddis to Darien McClure, $80,415
2927 Allen St., William and Annette Howard to Ian Simpson and Haley May, $89,900
3515 Roundtable Loop, John and Tonya Hill to Michael and Tammy Owens, $214,900
647 Ridgewood St., Jimmie Cox Jr. to Jerome and Diovelyn Hernandez, $94,900
3512 Cannonade Loop S., estate of Doyle Wilcox to Teresa Boarman, $130,000
6113 Fairmont Court, estate of James Thomas to TEK Enterprises LLC, $255,500
2553 Westwood Ave., Jamie Sapp to Ricky and Michelle Rudd, $5,000
3851 Thruston Dermont Road, Richard and Lisa Cecil to Daniel and Natalie McCarty, $206,900
4605 Winkler Road, Bradford and Beverly Hamilton to Debra Shown, $52,900
2201 Mill Run, Natalie and Daniel McCarty to Ramilyn and George Crawford, $182,500
4235 Lake Forest Drive, James and Amy Willcox to Yan Chen and Houqiang Zhong, $800,000
5872 May Road, Glen and Beth Hagan to Gary and Shannon Bumpus, $189,900
9450 Sauer Lane, Mark and Katie Julian to William DiMarco, $155,000
5221 Kentucky 56, Brandy and Joshua Fairchild to Erin Wegrzyn, $112,000
2381 Jessica Lane, JR Acquisition LLC to DeLisa Rogers Jackson Revocable Trust, $95,000
2451 W. Marksberry Road, Linda and Michael McWilliams to Stephanie Shah, $55,000
5031 Wind Hollow Road, Angela L. Thompson, mater commissioner to S & S KY Holdings LLC, $1,000
Residential property on Oakford Road, Ernie Sampson to David and Michael Wimsatt, $26,000
925 Griffith Ave., James Howard to Nancy Fraize, $319,881
3214 Chickasaw Drive, Deborah and Richard Gray to Sarah Houle, $193,000
451 Kentucky 1207, Kayla and Brian Fulkerson to Michael and Chelsea Pearre, $144,000
3911 Greenback Road, Jessica Wellman and Robert Wellman to Bobbena Ruscoe, $92,000
2616 W. Victory Court, Sarah Houle to Brian Behnke, $132,000
2141 Collins Drive, Logan Embry to Nathan Riley, $82,000
7678 Kentucky 81, J. Meador to David Clark, $56,639
2630 Circle Drive, Joshua and Winter Hardin to Holly Hodskins and John Tingler, $115,000
11741 Kentucky 431, CDA Holdings LLC to Goodwin Revocable Living Trust, $315,000
617 Crittenden St., Lapis LLC to Benjamin and Lachelle Early, $70,000
1804 Sunset Drive, Gary and Virginia Maglinger to Stephen Maglinger, $50,000 for one-fourth interest
Editor’s Note: The following real estate transfers were inadvertently left out and recorded between Nov. 12 to Nov. 18:
2546 Old Hartford Road, estate of Teresa Conder to Keith and Merrie Bommersbach, $125,000
3991 Fields Road, Shirley A. Zoglmann Family Farm LLC to Douglas and Sharon Zoglmann, $210,000
2841 Silver Creek Loop, Logan Corn to Yuanbin Jiang and Shuxia Huang, $203,000
5830 Boston Laffoon Road, Stephanie Arnett to Jasen and Carrie Chanley, $20,000
720 Canterbury Road, estate of Anna Moore to Glen Robinson, $100,000
316 Booth Ave., Ladyb3 LLC and TJLing Holdings LLC to CRAB Properties LLC, $175,000
1230 Yelvington-Knottsville Road, estate of Stanley Dawdy to Jarrod and Madison Barnes, $174,500
1512 St. Mary’s Ave., estate of James Thomas Sr. to Byron Williams, $96,300
8567 Knottsville Mount Zion Road, James and Judy Winkler and others to Jason Chanley, $10,500
3108 Brent Gray Trace, Charles and Patricia Baggerly to Tong Enterprises LLC, $185,000
2833 Brooks Parkway, Luana Harding to Sydney Girten, $242,000
9219 Pleasure Point, Michael and Mary Boothe to Michael and Mona Simmonds, $100,000
254 Cardinal Lane, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Kentucky Housing Corp., $101,200
912 E. 18th St., estate of Mary Whitaker to Big Foot Properties LLC, $70,000
708 George St., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Mid South Capital Partners, $200
1708 W. Fourth St., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Independent Capital Holdings LLC, $1,000
4312 Valleyview Court, Mary and Glen Snow to John and Trasey Falcone, $440,000
36 Stone Creek Park, Deborah and Kenneth Norris to CTH Revocable Real Estate Holdings Trust, $899,500
2486 Old Kentucky 144, Troy and Carol Haleman to Charles and Bridget Reid, $2.35 million for five parcels
Two parcels of farm property on Fisher Road, one parcel of farm property on 3721 Fisher Road, one parcel of farm property on Kentucky 1207 and one parcel of farm property on W. Marksberry Road, Bridgett Schrecker to Anthony Fischer, $80,450 for one-twentieth interest
Two parcels of farm property on Fisher Road, one parcel of farm property on 3721 Fisher Road, one parcel of farm property on Kentucky 1207 and one parcel of farm property on W. Marksberry Road, Bridgett Schrecker to Joseph Fischer, $80,450 for one-twentieth interest
Two parcels of farm property on Fisher Road, one parcel of farm property on 3721 Fisher Road, one parcel of farm property on Kentucky 1207 and one parcel of farm property on W. Marksberry Road, Erin and James Conkright to Joseph Fischer, $80,450 for one-twentieth interest
Two parcels of farm property on Fisher Road, one parcel of farm property on 3721 Fisher Road, one parcel of farm property on Kentucky 1207 and one parcel of farm property on W. Marksberry Road, Erin and James Conkright to Anthony Fischer, $80,450 for one-twentieth interest
1717 Griffith Ave., Deborah Mesplay and Monty Helm to Kyle and Sara Aud, $305,000
481 Raintree Drive, Emily and Daniel Wilczynski to Brandee Gross, $125,000
609 Stableford Circle, Thompson Homes Inc. to Joseph and Donna Roby, $335,860
2746 Lookout Drive, Belinda Payne to Benjamin and Veronica Englert, $176,500
6401 Thorn Ridge Crossing, Woodland Ridge Development Inc. to Hill Custom Homes Inc., $35,900
674 Dalton St., Mary Powell to McDaniel Enterprises LLC, $70,000
4103 Mason Woods Lane, Debra Guittar to Martin and Kathy Hardesty, $160,000
194 E. Locust Grove Road, Kimberly Day to Thomas and Jessi Stallings, $149,900
1635 W. Ninth St., Prater Enterprises Inc. to Sean McCall, $17,500 for two parcels
920 McGill St., Prater Enterprises Inc. to Sean McCall, $17,500 for two parcels
4218 Settlers Point, Paola Clem to Trevor Dunn, $135,250
536 Leitchfield Road, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Josh Mitchell, $30,701
6523 Kentucky 231, estate of Toby Goetz to Corey Wilson and Ashton Underhill, $94,900
3682 Briarcliff Trace, Charles and Sheila Melander to Jami and Arlando Johnson, $400,000
2423 Old Kentucky 144, Leonard and Ellen Marlowe to Larry and Sandy Wagner, $209,500
2901 Eastern Parkway, Steve and Joyce Wills to Patty Thomas, $170,000
4132 Kentucky 764, Mark and Tina Nicely to James and April Hays, $77,400 for two parcels
4142 Kentucky 764, Mark and Tina Nicely to James and April Hays, $77,400 for two parcels
6836 Creekview Court E., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jacob Ranson, $251,760
4621 Englewood Drive, Michael and Angela Morris to Peggy and Carl Westerman, $165,000
2613 Landing Terrace, Joshua and Jessica Parris to Darrell and Christie Ingram, $170,000
3408 Arlington Drive, Brenda Filback to Maximus Byrne and others, $95,000
3848 Springtree Drive, Preston and Jade Lynn to Matthew Burgess, $139,900
149 Partridge Loop, Sanders Investment Properties LLC to Jeffrey O’Bryan, $159,900
1642 Brentwood Drive, Luke Cunningham to Donna Jones, $180,000
2408 Cavalcade Drive, Lanny Toomey to Martin Laney, $140,000
329 Holmes Drive, estate of Louis Morton to Amber Lucas, $89,900
2021 Wink Court, Shelton Bros. Enterprises LLC to Danica Richardson, $70,000
