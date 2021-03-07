The following real estate transfers were recorded between Feb. 19 to Feb. 26:
615 Dan Berry St., First Quality Rentals LLC to William Robinson, $127,000
3659 Limestone Drive, Honeysuckle LLC to John and Elizabeth Yager, $15,000
627-629 Crittenden St., Mohammed Rahman and Reba Barikdar to Autry Properties LLC, $45,000
4416 Hunters Trace, Bradley and Christina Sapp to Hunter Dowell, $174,900
322 Camden Circle, Brian and Lindsey Slusher to Aubrey and Jaime Lahugh, $208,000
8953 Kentucky 60 W., Robert and Brennan Blair to Fulcrum Holdings LLC, $68,200
10700 Kentucky 764, Lisa and Roger Kirby to Reagan and Joy Calloway, $110,000
820 Wesleyan Park Drive, Theresa Ashworth to Aaron and Jill Clark, $140,000
322 Wilder Drive, Chaely and Michael Byers to Madison Clark, $154,500
3015 Greenhill Drive, James Reynolds to Jena Johnson, $120,000
1329 St. Ann St., Lucas and Shelby Peck to CWD Properties LLC, $120,000
5930 Old Kentucky 54, Kristian and Robert Hagan and others to Mark and Susan Poiles, $210,000
6828 Creekview Court E., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Angela Maysey, $236,720
3330 Imperial Place, WDS Properties LLC to Ladd Properties LLC, $155,000
1728 Mohawk Drive, Harold and Joy Martin to Jimmie and Hannah Thurman, $90,000
232 Resolution Way, Massie-Clarke Development Co. to Jagoe Homes Inc., $40,000
606 E. 23rd St., Mike and Kelly Stinnett to John Shown, $109,000
5663 Locust Lane, KSB LLC to Felicia and Jerry Jeffries, $254,900
2231 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Debra Crandall, $198,940
1752 Celebration Circle, Robert and Heather Gray to Jagoe Homes Inc., $458,222
8505 Kentucky 144, Michael Basham to Margarita Sandoval, $145,000
4829 Canary Road, estate of Norma J. Ward to Landan Coke and Kablan Storm, $137,775
2015 Sheridan Place, Jennifer Mason to Kenneth and Callie Cheatham, $213,000
5824 Kentucky 405, estate of James Jeffries to Adam Hamlet, $160,000
6829 Creekview Court E., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Steven and Tonya Williams, $267,140
2423 Clay St., Adam Hamlet to Gerrimy Keiffer and Kristin Garrett, $113,850
514 Sycamore St., Connor’s Custom Builders LLC to Visha LLC, $6,000
2065 E. Parrish Ave., SYF Properties LLC to Patriotic Properties LLC, $4,680,000
2616 Westwood Ave., Greensprings Homebuyers LLC to Ursula Garcia, $43,000
3433 Surrey Drive E., Kerrie Gatton to John and Julianna Loucks, $106,000
515 Manchester Loop, Martin and Star Stahl to Matthew and Holly DeVault, $239,500
2600 Veach Road, Dana Thornberry to Robert Smith, $124,900
3080 Settles Road, William and Elaine Fulton to Scott and Melinda Castellano, $415,000
2435 Little Brook Trail, Gary and Virginia Maglinger to Elizabeth and Ronald Redding, $349,500
3342 Shadewood Terrace, Deborah Thompson and Steven Brim to Anna and William Gammon, $249,900
3207 Queens Way, Rick Bowman to Derek and Sarah Price, $219,000
2888 Silver Creek Loop, Derek and Sarah Price to Hannah and James Jolly, $214,900
732 Crittenden St., Anna and William Gammon to Steven Mackey, $165,000
