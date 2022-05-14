The following real estate transfers were recorded from April 27 through May 5:

1635 Triplett St., 1635 Triplett St., 1624 Pearl St., Reiherzer & Duke Inc. to Jammu Properties LLC, $400,000

821 Cottage Drive, Jamie L. Harrington and Jason A. Powell to Cierra Knott, Timothy Head, $200,000

4566 Cove Pointe, Kimberly K. Griffin to Maria C. Goatee and Justin J. Goatee, $185,000

4121 Hayden Road, Fulcrum Holdings LLC to Charles P. Payne, $351,750

7834 Saur Road, James M. Hagan and Season J. Hagan to Robert Chase Browning and Megan Nicole Browning, $49,000

1919 E. 21st St., TED Equity LLC to Robinson Homes LLC, $81,500

8444 Mulligan Road, James A. Murphy II and Nicole B. Murphy to Steven Phillip Stephens and Teresa J. Stephens, $432,000

2626 Allen St., David Phelps Realty LLC to TJC Properties LLC, $80,000

9145 Highway 815, Michael L. Cottrell and Katherine M. Cottrell to Frogtown Investments LLC, $50,000

3435 Man O War Loop S., Thomas Benjamin Garret Estate to William J. Meadows and Tarra Rachelle Meadows, $189,900

709 Poindexter St., Martin L. Laney to C&D Property Management LLC, $55,000

234 E. 27th St., Tyler S. Henderson and Amelia Rose Henderson and others to Gavin Scott Henderson and Ruth Henderson, $104,000

5365 Frederica St., SK Burns LLC to Audubon Loans 1 LLC, $511,500

2364 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Ashley Mekell Nousiadis and Spyridon N. Nousiadis, $305,335

6828 Bridgeview Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,400

6828 Bridgeview Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Mason Troy Whittaker and Mikayla Joyann Whittaker, $259,950

615 E. 26th St., Rachel Dianne Hamilton to Bruce A. Hardesty, $130,000

3340 Arlington Drive, David Lyle Peterson Jr. to Dream Design LLC, TEK Enterprises LLC, $100,000

2158 Ottawa Drive, Jennifer Jo Osborne and Joseph William Osborne to Jago Homes Inc., $221,675

3644 Wathens Crossing, Nancy Hicks Sullivan and Walter C. Sullivan and others to Brown Cow LLC, $116,250

2014 Fieldcrest Drive, Sara Haycraft Anderson and Joseph Doyle Anderson to Michael Christian Polio and Taryn Lee Polio, $319,500

1704 Bluegrass Court, Rhoads Investment LLC to Thomas William Pack, $38,000

4796 State Route 142, Robert A. Bowlds and Catherine Elizabeth Bowlds to Tyler Matthew O’Bryan, $165,000

3619 Hayden Road, Michael S. Harrington and Alicia K. Harrington to Ray Steven Pottgieser and Nicole Pottgieser, $425,000

2716 W. 9th St., Fulcrum Holdings LLC to KHM Properties LLC, $135,000

78 acres on Taylor Road E., Mar-Gene LLC and others to Margaret C. Cambron, $615,000

100 W. 2nd St., Sun Windows Inc. to Industrial Leasing Corp. of Florida, $792,000

5310 Ashland Ave., Jean Marie Roberts to Richard B, Koehler and Holly H. Koehler, $60,000

528 Hathaway St., The Estate of Arbell Perry Fountain to Tracey M. McFarland, $50,000

2019 Sunset Drive, Ramona Riggs Asher and Tim Asher to Blakely Wilson Keith, $112,000

1403 Parrish Court, Stephen Zachary Crisp and Paige Kramer Crisp to Thomas Tibbals, $185,000

2505 Mayfair Ave., Fred J. Meister and Helen E. Meister to Kyle Magill and Lauren Elizabeth Magill, $291,500

6321 Springwood Drive, Woodland Ridge Development Inc. to Thomas L. Melton and Amanda Nicole Melton, $48,000

2826 Redford Drive, Spencer Rentals #2 LLC to Delbert Henry, Dorothy Harper, $70,000

1620 W. 2nd St., William Logan Barrow, Samantha L. Barrow to Jessica Head, $100,000

2634 Strawbridge Place, Spencer Rentals #2 LLC to Bluegrass Concepts Inc., $120,000

Property on Ohio St., Pamela Kay Wilson, Cynthia Lee Jennings and Paul Jennings to Jeffrey Lee Wayne and Brigette Kay Wayne, $45,000

5800 St. Lawrence Road, Lanham Family Farms LLC to Justin Ray Boutin and Kameron Nicole Lanham, $150,000

1684 Barclay Ave., Jayce Andrew Popowski and Mollie Loren Popowski to Mack Tracy Jones and Dana C. Jones, $564,000

10402 US Highway 431, Tabitha Hayden and Nicholas Hayden to Katherine H. Payne, Kirsten M. Swisher, $145,000

3123 Spring Point, Scot Kane and Gina Kane to Alex Houston Edds and Kayla Delana Edds, $385,000

1403 W. 12th St., James Alan Harrington and Tammie Harrington to Jon P. Johnson, $40,000

3436 Bold Forbes Way, Freddie D. Pipes and Melinda L. Pipes to David M. Bertschinger, $220,000

2813 Wesleyan Park Drive, James F. Howard and Penelope G. Howard to Jarred McPherson and Tara McPherson, $230,000

2454 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Carol A. Henderson, $257,000

7051 Horrell Road, Aaron Scott Crisp to Devin Scott Lanham, Lisa Lanham, $376,000

4214 Hawthorne Drive, MSL Investments LLC, Pinnable Point LLC to Maung Za Lian and Sui Ngun Siang, $152,000

4772 Winkler Road, Matthew A. Wheeler and Brandi M. Wheeler to Preston White, Taylor Love, $159,000

2610 Concord Terrace, Estate of Kenneth Ray Leonard to Adam Lee Simmons and Alexandria Annette Simmons, $193,900

10015 Highway 1389, Dan Riffe and Linda Riffe to William J. Gaddis III and Brittney J. Gaddis, $379,000

2924 Yosemite Drive, Erick C. Wettstain and Brittany Wettstain to Maurice Cletus Calhoun Jr., $157,000

630 Belmar Drive, Estate of Bessie R. Cravens to Houqiang Zhong, $156,000

6346 Little Hickory Road, Randy S. Terry and Sandra B. Terry to Andrew Russ and Brittani Michelle Russ, $55,000

2322 Overlook Park, Nathan R. Gaw and Talea S. Gaw to Tyler J. Israel and Christopher J. Israel, $345,000

1627 Mayo Ave., Donna G. McCoy to Janet Brown, $90,000

410 Highway 1207, Deborah Lynn Gray and Richard Gray to Alexander L. Hodskins and Melanie Hodskins, $290,000

4743 Breeze Court W., Alexander Hodskins and Melanie Hodskins to Erick C. Wettstain and Brittany Wettstain, $280,000

1519 Tamarack Road, Ryan M. Sapp and Tammy Jane Sapp to Andrew S. Green, $220,000

3019 Silks Cove, Michael Eugene Jones and Annette Eileen Jones to Kirk Aldridge and Summer Aldridge, $225,000

2838 Glencrest Drive, Alex Edds and Kayla Edds to Nathan R. Gaw and Talea S. Gaw, $420,000

3533 Hummingbird Loop S., Garrett D. Williams and Krystal Williams to Nay Ku and Lah May Paw, $210,000

617 Stableford Circle, Thompson Homes Inc. to James A. Murphy and Janet R. Murphy, $360,387

2715 Wesleyan Park Drive, Lauren E. Magill and Kyle B. Magill to Joan Helena Meadows, $159,500

3507 Cannonade Loop S., Patricia R. Griffith to PERK Enterprises LLC, $198,900

1412 Robin Road, Estate of Stephen Garrett Helm to Justin Garrett McKay and Anna Margaret McKay, $155,000

1205 Daviess St., Estate of William Arthur “Jay” Howard to Mango Tree Properties LLC, $87,000

5129 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes Inc. to William Wickerham and Cynthia Wickerham, $215,303

1744 Thistle Court, Joseph R. Haynes and Danya K. Haynes to Mo Bhaile LLC, $219,000

1716 Maple Ave., Jean Carol Payne to Steven W. Lambert, $130,500

933 W. 1st St., Mary Lee Tucker to James Richard Jones and Denisse Montes Jones, $180,000

6598 Blueridge Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $44,250

3213 Ridgewood St., Kyle H. Hatfield and Alyssa R. Hatfield to Joseph Legg, $115,000

6829 Bridgeview Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Hunter Shawn McNeely, $299,075

6322 Valley Brook Trace, Leona C. Robertson to Joshua Norton and Shea Norton, $220,000

1924 Asbury Place, Mary E. Durbin to Joseph C. Varble and Angela L. Varble, $122,000

506 St. Ann St., Estate of William T. Boling to Michael P. Quillen and Jennifer A. Quillen, $80,000

3840 Thresher St., Deborah Smith and James Palmer Smith to Edwin Elijah Carter and Carleigh Jan Carter, $179,000

2992 Settles Road, Mary Jane Settles to HG3 LLC, $210,000

2510 French St., James W. Hall and Wanda S. Hall to Cecil Park House, Mary Calloway Wood, $9,900

3602 Comanche Place, Shawn Millay and Amber Millay to Rebecca Pogue Thomas, $190,975

1028 W. 3rd St., Richard Schrecker to Christopher Seaton, $8,500

5445 Highway 1514, Lawrence D. Hamilton Jr. to Adam Bartley and Denise Charlotte Deloach, $240,000

4424 Oakhurst Bend, Kelly A. Hillard to Jonathan Daniel Brown and Sarah Ann Brown, $475,000

754 Devonshire Drive, Mission Properties LLC to Muriyd Ross, $141,700

2234 Monroe Ave., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,500

6805 Bridgeview Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,400

6804 Bridgeview Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,400

6521 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $33,750

6537 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $33,750

6512 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $33,750

600 W. 15th St., Robin Joska and Jammia R. Joska to Joshua L. Fuqua and Sarah Bell Fuqua, $335,000

108 W. 22nd St., Joseph T. Connelly and Joshua V. Castlen to Jarod C. Elliott and Jessica M. Elliott, $225,000

14 Quail Ridge Court C., Rickie D. Smith to Audrey Aull, $164,900

6815 Boston Laffoon Road, Max J. Bickett to Jacob Neil Edge, $290,00

7210 Stevens School Road, Jacob N. Edge to Payton A. Merritt, $169,900

402 E. 20th St., Janice Jean Wertz to Garrett T. Humphrey, $74,900

3956 Brookside Court, Gary W. Schroader and Tammy L. Schroader to Dana R. Thornberry, $229,000

7729 State Route 81, Robert Britton and Stephanie L. Britton to Ryan M. Sapp and Tammy J. Sapp, $90,000

1904 Ragu Drive, Buskill Properties to LP Commercial Holdings LLC, $600,000

8931 Aubrey Road, Master Commissioner Angela L. Thompson to Ricky and Margie Duncan, $24,600

