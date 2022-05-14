The following real estate transfers were recorded from April 27 through May 5:
1635 Triplett St., 1635 Triplett St., 1624 Pearl St., Reiherzer & Duke Inc. to Jammu Properties LLC, $400,000
821 Cottage Drive, Jamie L. Harrington and Jason A. Powell to Cierra Knott, Timothy Head, $200,000
4566 Cove Pointe, Kimberly K. Griffin to Maria C. Goatee and Justin J. Goatee, $185,000
4121 Hayden Road, Fulcrum Holdings LLC to Charles P. Payne, $351,750
7834 Saur Road, James M. Hagan and Season J. Hagan to Robert Chase Browning and Megan Nicole Browning, $49,000
1919 E. 21st St., TED Equity LLC to Robinson Homes LLC, $81,500
8444 Mulligan Road, James A. Murphy II and Nicole B. Murphy to Steven Phillip Stephens and Teresa J. Stephens, $432,000
2626 Allen St., David Phelps Realty LLC to TJC Properties LLC, $80,000
9145 Highway 815, Michael L. Cottrell and Katherine M. Cottrell to Frogtown Investments LLC, $50,000
3435 Man O War Loop S., Thomas Benjamin Garret Estate to William J. Meadows and Tarra Rachelle Meadows, $189,900
709 Poindexter St., Martin L. Laney to C&D Property Management LLC, $55,000
234 E. 27th St., Tyler S. Henderson and Amelia Rose Henderson and others to Gavin Scott Henderson and Ruth Henderson, $104,000
5365 Frederica St., SK Burns LLC to Audubon Loans 1 LLC, $511,500
2364 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Ashley Mekell Nousiadis and Spyridon N. Nousiadis, $305,335
6828 Bridgeview Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,400
6828 Bridgeview Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Mason Troy Whittaker and Mikayla Joyann Whittaker, $259,950
615 E. 26th St., Rachel Dianne Hamilton to Bruce A. Hardesty, $130,000
3340 Arlington Drive, David Lyle Peterson Jr. to Dream Design LLC, TEK Enterprises LLC, $100,000
2158 Ottawa Drive, Jennifer Jo Osborne and Joseph William Osborne to Jago Homes Inc., $221,675
3644 Wathens Crossing, Nancy Hicks Sullivan and Walter C. Sullivan and others to Brown Cow LLC, $116,250
2014 Fieldcrest Drive, Sara Haycraft Anderson and Joseph Doyle Anderson to Michael Christian Polio and Taryn Lee Polio, $319,500
1704 Bluegrass Court, Rhoads Investment LLC to Thomas William Pack, $38,000
4796 State Route 142, Robert A. Bowlds and Catherine Elizabeth Bowlds to Tyler Matthew O’Bryan, $165,000
3619 Hayden Road, Michael S. Harrington and Alicia K. Harrington to Ray Steven Pottgieser and Nicole Pottgieser, $425,000
2716 W. 9th St., Fulcrum Holdings LLC to KHM Properties LLC, $135,000
78 acres on Taylor Road E., Mar-Gene LLC and others to Margaret C. Cambron, $615,000
100 W. 2nd St., Sun Windows Inc. to Industrial Leasing Corp. of Florida, $792,000
5310 Ashland Ave., Jean Marie Roberts to Richard B, Koehler and Holly H. Koehler, $60,000
528 Hathaway St., The Estate of Arbell Perry Fountain to Tracey M. McFarland, $50,000
2019 Sunset Drive, Ramona Riggs Asher and Tim Asher to Blakely Wilson Keith, $112,000
1403 Parrish Court, Stephen Zachary Crisp and Paige Kramer Crisp to Thomas Tibbals, $185,000
2505 Mayfair Ave., Fred J. Meister and Helen E. Meister to Kyle Magill and Lauren Elizabeth Magill, $291,500
6321 Springwood Drive, Woodland Ridge Development Inc. to Thomas L. Melton and Amanda Nicole Melton, $48,000
2826 Redford Drive, Spencer Rentals #2 LLC to Delbert Henry, Dorothy Harper, $70,000
1620 W. 2nd St., William Logan Barrow, Samantha L. Barrow to Jessica Head, $100,000
2634 Strawbridge Place, Spencer Rentals #2 LLC to Bluegrass Concepts Inc., $120,000
Property on Ohio St., Pamela Kay Wilson, Cynthia Lee Jennings and Paul Jennings to Jeffrey Lee Wayne and Brigette Kay Wayne, $45,000
5800 St. Lawrence Road, Lanham Family Farms LLC to Justin Ray Boutin and Kameron Nicole Lanham, $150,000
1684 Barclay Ave., Jayce Andrew Popowski and Mollie Loren Popowski to Mack Tracy Jones and Dana C. Jones, $564,000
10402 US Highway 431, Tabitha Hayden and Nicholas Hayden to Katherine H. Payne, Kirsten M. Swisher, $145,000
3123 Spring Point, Scot Kane and Gina Kane to Alex Houston Edds and Kayla Delana Edds, $385,000
1403 W. 12th St., James Alan Harrington and Tammie Harrington to Jon P. Johnson, $40,000
3436 Bold Forbes Way, Freddie D. Pipes and Melinda L. Pipes to David M. Bertschinger, $220,000
2813 Wesleyan Park Drive, James F. Howard and Penelope G. Howard to Jarred McPherson and Tara McPherson, $230,000
2454 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Carol A. Henderson, $257,000
7051 Horrell Road, Aaron Scott Crisp to Devin Scott Lanham, Lisa Lanham, $376,000
4214 Hawthorne Drive, MSL Investments LLC, Pinnable Point LLC to Maung Za Lian and Sui Ngun Siang, $152,000
4772 Winkler Road, Matthew A. Wheeler and Brandi M. Wheeler to Preston White, Taylor Love, $159,000
2610 Concord Terrace, Estate of Kenneth Ray Leonard to Adam Lee Simmons and Alexandria Annette Simmons, $193,900
10015 Highway 1389, Dan Riffe and Linda Riffe to William J. Gaddis III and Brittney J. Gaddis, $379,000
2924 Yosemite Drive, Erick C. Wettstain and Brittany Wettstain to Maurice Cletus Calhoun Jr., $157,000
630 Belmar Drive, Estate of Bessie R. Cravens to Houqiang Zhong, $156,000
6346 Little Hickory Road, Randy S. Terry and Sandra B. Terry to Andrew Russ and Brittani Michelle Russ, $55,000
2322 Overlook Park, Nathan R. Gaw and Talea S. Gaw to Tyler J. Israel and Christopher J. Israel, $345,000
1627 Mayo Ave., Donna G. McCoy to Janet Brown, $90,000
410 Highway 1207, Deborah Lynn Gray and Richard Gray to Alexander L. Hodskins and Melanie Hodskins, $290,000
4743 Breeze Court W., Alexander Hodskins and Melanie Hodskins to Erick C. Wettstain and Brittany Wettstain, $280,000
1519 Tamarack Road, Ryan M. Sapp and Tammy Jane Sapp to Andrew S. Green, $220,000
3019 Silks Cove, Michael Eugene Jones and Annette Eileen Jones to Kirk Aldridge and Summer Aldridge, $225,000
2838 Glencrest Drive, Alex Edds and Kayla Edds to Nathan R. Gaw and Talea S. Gaw, $420,000
3533 Hummingbird Loop S., Garrett D. Williams and Krystal Williams to Nay Ku and Lah May Paw, $210,000
617 Stableford Circle, Thompson Homes Inc. to James A. Murphy and Janet R. Murphy, $360,387
2715 Wesleyan Park Drive, Lauren E. Magill and Kyle B. Magill to Joan Helena Meadows, $159,500
3507 Cannonade Loop S., Patricia R. Griffith to PERK Enterprises LLC, $198,900
1412 Robin Road, Estate of Stephen Garrett Helm to Justin Garrett McKay and Anna Margaret McKay, $155,000
1205 Daviess St., Estate of William Arthur “Jay” Howard to Mango Tree Properties LLC, $87,000
5129 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes Inc. to William Wickerham and Cynthia Wickerham, $215,303
1744 Thistle Court, Joseph R. Haynes and Danya K. Haynes to Mo Bhaile LLC, $219,000
1716 Maple Ave., Jean Carol Payne to Steven W. Lambert, $130,500
933 W. 1st St., Mary Lee Tucker to James Richard Jones and Denisse Montes Jones, $180,000
6598 Blueridge Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $44,250
3213 Ridgewood St., Kyle H. Hatfield and Alyssa R. Hatfield to Joseph Legg, $115,000
6829 Bridgeview Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Hunter Shawn McNeely, $299,075
6322 Valley Brook Trace, Leona C. Robertson to Joshua Norton and Shea Norton, $220,000
1924 Asbury Place, Mary E. Durbin to Joseph C. Varble and Angela L. Varble, $122,000
506 St. Ann St., Estate of William T. Boling to Michael P. Quillen and Jennifer A. Quillen, $80,000
3840 Thresher St., Deborah Smith and James Palmer Smith to Edwin Elijah Carter and Carleigh Jan Carter, $179,000
2992 Settles Road, Mary Jane Settles to HG3 LLC, $210,000
2510 French St., James W. Hall and Wanda S. Hall to Cecil Park House, Mary Calloway Wood, $9,900
3602 Comanche Place, Shawn Millay and Amber Millay to Rebecca Pogue Thomas, $190,975
1028 W. 3rd St., Richard Schrecker to Christopher Seaton, $8,500
5445 Highway 1514, Lawrence D. Hamilton Jr. to Adam Bartley and Denise Charlotte Deloach, $240,000
4424 Oakhurst Bend, Kelly A. Hillard to Jonathan Daniel Brown and Sarah Ann Brown, $475,000
754 Devonshire Drive, Mission Properties LLC to Muriyd Ross, $141,700
2234 Monroe Ave., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,500
6805 Bridgeview Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,400
6804 Bridgeview Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,400
6521 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $33,750
6537 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $33,750
6512 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $33,750
600 W. 15th St., Robin Joska and Jammia R. Joska to Joshua L. Fuqua and Sarah Bell Fuqua, $335,000
108 W. 22nd St., Joseph T. Connelly and Joshua V. Castlen to Jarod C. Elliott and Jessica M. Elliott, $225,000
14 Quail Ridge Court C., Rickie D. Smith to Audrey Aull, $164,900
6815 Boston Laffoon Road, Max J. Bickett to Jacob Neil Edge, $290,00
7210 Stevens School Road, Jacob N. Edge to Payton A. Merritt, $169,900
402 E. 20th St., Janice Jean Wertz to Garrett T. Humphrey, $74,900
3956 Brookside Court, Gary W. Schroader and Tammy L. Schroader to Dana R. Thornberry, $229,000
7729 State Route 81, Robert Britton and Stephanie L. Britton to Ryan M. Sapp and Tammy J. Sapp, $90,000
1904 Ragu Drive, Buskill Properties to LP Commercial Holdings LLC, $600,000
8931 Aubrey Road, Master Commissioner Angela L. Thompson to Ricky and Margie Duncan, $24,600
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.