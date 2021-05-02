The following real estate transfers were recorded between March 31 to April 5:
191 Santa Maria Drive, Stephanie and Justin Rhinerson to Amil and Christopher Gilmore, $242,500
5125 Graham Lane, James and Tina Howard to Dustin Quinn, $114,500
1535 E. 20th St., Chase N Rainbow LLC to Malik Naseem, $55,000
3045 Yosemite Drive, Brandy and Christopher Riney to Pranjel LLC, $119,900
921 E. 20th St., Isaac and Skylyn Fuqua to Carmon and Cheynne Stewart, $129,900
301 Byron Court, Bwen Moo and Dah Paw to Travis Elliot, $95,000
1009 Crabtree Ave., Greensprings Homebuyers LLC to WFC LLC, $58,000
1610 Sioux Place, Charles T. Day Jr. Family Irrevocable Trust to Fulcrum Holdings LLC, $135,000
4073 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $38,500
4073 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Howard and Shannon Simpson, $299,765
2120 Northwood Drive, Frances Gaddis to Jeffrey Johnson and Lynette Toomey, $349,900
3200 Bold Forbes Way, Thekla’s Rentals LLC to Hogan Holdings 77 LLC, $465,000
2400 Patriot Run, FS Owensboro LLC to Robert Eliot Enterprises LLC, $3,672,735
9057 Kentucky 144, Evelyn Cecil to Robert and Janice Cecil and others, $100,000 for 1/3 interest
6653 Waterford Place, Sharon Kulka to John and Christine Schneider, $335,000
3514 Christie Place, Equity Trade and Relocation Co. to Jacob Lyons, $179,400
2250 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jerry and Edna Goodwin, $194,565
4109 Red Clover Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,000
4109 Red Clover Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Kirk and Jessica Masterson, $277,612
3839 Springtree Drive, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Ray and Jenny Jones and others, $131,000
4006 Benttree Drive, Bremar Properties LLC to Steven Edge, $240,000
3425 S. Griffith Ave., MPC Land LLC to Dane and Lynnette Ferguson, $265,000
2990 Kentucky 140 E., Stephen and Suzanne Martin to Buskill Properties, $495,000 for two properties
Residential property on Kentucky 140 E., Stephen and Suzanne Martin to Buskill Properties, $495,000 for two properties
2651 Cherry Blossom Road, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,225
2655 Cherry Blossom Road, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,225
6846 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $43,825
3901 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750
3909 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750
2271 Monroe Ave., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,500
2279 Monroe Ave., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,500
2211 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,400
2251 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,400
2385 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Anthony and Robin Trego, $250,000
758 Rand Road, Jamie and Andrea McGehee to James White and Orianna Smithson, $124,900
3208 Christie Place, Dale Gillis to Thomas and Ann Castlen, $125,000
6538 Autumn Creek, Brandon and Lauren Fogle to Bwen Moo and Dah Paw, $252,900
2256 N. Stratford Drive, Paul and Christopher Hale to Jennifer Graves, $189,000
627 Fargo St., Jenny and Ray Toor to Harrison Investments LLC, $89,000
2667 Cherry Blossom Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,225
2667 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Eric and Abigail Boehman, $197,935
422 Clay St., Damian and Carrie Edge to Karla Gutierrez, $35,000
2547 Christie Place, E. Matthew and Bethany Best to Debbie Clark, $345,000
4541 Honeysuckle Lane, S&P Industries Inc. to John and Vickie Ballard, $490,000
4742 Windstone Drive, Elizabeth and Donnie McHenry Jr. to Sharon Kulka, $225,000
4084 Red Clover Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $38,500
4084 Red Clover Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Rachel and Alexander Gurren, $290,945
280 Covington Ridge Drive, John and Victoria Ballard to Ernest and Bethany Best, $365,000
2650 Cherry Blossom Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,225
2650 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Abigail and Patrick King, $189,560
6324 Valley Brook Trace, Tyler and Summer Roberts to Stephen Conley Jr., $198,000
218 E. 24th St., KRJ Realty LLC to Green River Holdings LLC, $124,900
2320 Elm St., Eric and Morgan Miller to Billy Wood, $134,000
3529 Becker Drive, Jo Cecil to Jo Stocking, $137,000
1005 Worthington Road, John and Paula Niebuhr to John Niebuhr III, $60,000
3310 Professional Park Drive, condo units 102 and 103, MRM Investments LLC to Fairview Eye Care Real Estate LLC, $1,613,255
711 Deer Trail Court, Shelton Bros. Enterprises LLC to TEK Enterprises LLC, $181,500
2420 Bolivar St., Shelton Bros. Enterprises LLC to TEK Enterprises LLC, $181,500
2320 Bluff Ave., Daniel and Jane Fuller to Ty Tucker, $119,900
332 E. 21st St., David Boswell to Joseph and Marquita Frakes, $225,000 for four properties
808 E. Fifth St., David Boswell to Joseph and Marquita Frakes, $225,000 for four properties
4806 W. Fifth St., David Boswell to Joseph and Marquita Frakes, $225,000 for four properties
102 W. 19th St., David Boswell to Joseph and Marquita Frakes, $225,000 for four properties
2549 Lake Shore Pointe, Amanda Garrigus to Nicole Richmond and Harold McGathy Jr., $179,605
Editor’s Note: The following real estate transfers were inadvertently left out and recorded between Dec. 9 to Dec. 17:
7163 Kentucky 144, Jamie and Cory Dozark to Brandon Boswell, $211,000
111 Cinderella Drive, estate of Norma Collier to Guy Harris, $287,000
719 Foust Ave., Robert Puckett Declaration of Living Trust to Local Property Holdings LLC, $160,000
3237 Spring Ridge Parkway, Andrew and Brittany Howard to Adam and Krystal Flowers, $345,000
3625 Briarcliff Trace, Larry and Lamone Mayfield to Andrew and Brittany Howard, $455,000
9030 W. Fifth St. Road, Bridgette and Cody Whitt and others to Charles Alvey, $45,000
2212 Locust St., Ryan and Christina Clark to Patrick and Alma Ward, $135,000
6259 Valley Brook Trace, Jason and Emily Payne to Brian Clark and Deanna Porter, $269,500
261 Coast Guard Lane, Deanna Porter and Brian Clark to Joshua Glover, $189,900
455 Sutton Lane, Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County Inc. to Sherri Adams, $95,000
3404 Chickasaw Drive, Lalita and Mirza Beg to Robin and Dennis Rone, $75,000 for 1/2 interest
4283 Saddlebrooke Trail, R. Scott and Anne Gleason to Benjamin and Sarah Maddox, $277,500
2004 Hughes Ave., Margaret Adams to Autumn Kessenger, $85,000
637 Kentucky 140 E., Gustavo and Angelica Cisneros to Adam and Jessica Dye, $115,000
3807 Bordeaux Loop S., Donald and Terri Volk to Julie Hohenadel, $183,000
2908 Choctaw Drive, estate of Joseph Thomas to Phillip and Norma Hayden, $150,000
5303 Queens Way, James and Deborah Stein to Mark and Layla Thompson, $191,000
3787 Legacy Run, Amanda and Aaron Worthington to Hen Moo and Htoo May, $168,500
722 Fargo St., estate of Edith Main to Christina Burks, $109,900
802 Wesleyan Park Drive, Carlos and Bobby Bastin to Treychip Enterprises LLC, $132,000
919 McGill St., Kandies Miller to Sean McCall, $34,000 for five parcels
923 McGill St., Kandies Miller to Sean McCall, $34,000 for five parcels
925 McGill St., Kandies Miller to Sean McCall, $34,000 for five parcels
1627 W. Ninth St., Kandies Miller to Sean McCall, $34,000 for five parcels
1629 W. Ninth St., Kandies Miller to Sean McCall, $34,000 for five parcels
4875 Veach Road, Terry Woodward to County Roads LLC, $238,920
4815 Veach Road, Terry Woodward to James and Charlesa Yeiser, $101,425 for two parcels
4845 Veach Road, Terry Woodward to James and Charlesa Yeiser, $101,425 for two parcels
1210 E. Byers Ave., Swank Salon II LLC to WesScott Properties LLC, $350,000
689 Yelvington Grandview Road, George and Cynthia Hawes to Benjamine Taylor and Lilah DeVito, $435,000
718 Clay St., KMRJ Properties LLC to Taylor Phillips, $94,000
2324 Cedar St., Melissa Stengell to Chance Thompson and Rebecca Thwaites, $129,900
3015 Legion Park Drive, Marilyn and Edwin Ramsey to Mitchell and Sheridan Jones, $108,000
12150 Red Hill Maxwell Road, Phillip and Pamela Huff and others to Andreas Shelly and Sarah Miles, $276,100
12174 Red Hill Maxwell Road, Phillip and Pamela Huff and others to Andreas Shelly and Sarah Miles, $41,400
2366 Trails Lake Garden, James and Carol Tucker to Kristopher and Kelsey Wolfe, $169,900
.411 acres behind 2820 W. Parrish Ave., Nancy and Bill Wilson and others to Dipper Land LLC, $75,800
408 Ford Ave., Joel and Trina Pryor to Jacob and Kristen Linn, $249,900
1632 Booth Ave., Thomas and Kathy Turner to Charity Pogue, $125,000
10817 Red Hill Maxwell Road, Andrew and Sarah Rudkosky to 10817 Red Hill LLC, $68,000 for two parcels
10827 Red Hill Maxwell Road, Andrew and Sarah Rudkosky to 10817 Red Hill LLC, $68,000 for two parcels
799 Live Oak Place, Nan and Douglas McSwain and others to Patricia McFarling, $100,000 for 2/3 interest
1919 Monarch Ave., Doug Zhou and Runyi Pan to Rozelyn and Heriberto Hernandez, $36,500
414 Geary Court, Benjamin Nanney and Lydia Onstott to Stephen Lamar and others, $110,000
2308 N. Stratford Drive, Kristen and Jacob Linn to Clinton Girten, $174,900
6622 Jack Hinton Road, Timothy and Lisa Aull to Grant and Emily Haire, $335,000
2509 Lake Pointe, Amber Leachman to Alexey Belkin, $120,000
2635 Central Park Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Stephen Turner 2019 Living Trust, $189,965
1216 Haynes Ave., Jesse Storm to Nicholas Pavlas, $41,000
4851 Carlsbad Lane, Andrew and Tammy Bartlett to Nathan and Jennifer Wahl, $257,500
2902 Choctaw Drive, Grant and Emily Haire to Brandon Mosby, $137,000
3630 Legacy Run, Charles and Avery Clark to Carla Ranburger and Dennis Ranburger, $165,000
2257 Citation Ave., Shannon Crawford and Nicholas Tomes to Tamara and Rowdy Bostick, $125,000
11869 Young Drive, Brandy and Roshan Mathew to Christopher and Alexandra Dueker, $338,500
808 Ford Ave., Scott and Lisa Gammenthaler to Joel and Trina Pryor, $299,900
3558 Legacy Run, Mark and Katherine Redfern to Kyle and Amanda Conklin, $162,000
3112 Ridgewood St., Amanda Shelton to Marissa McDaniel and Justin Marret, $125,650
3913 Greenfield Lane, Kyle Magill to Shelby Bailey, $156,000
2630 Strawbridge Place, Seth and Kelsey Washborn to Cathy and Martin Meserve, $129,000
4940 Creek Valley Court, JR Acquisitions LLC to Francis and Polina DuFrayne, $89,900
2365 Stone Creek Lane, JR Acquisitions LLC to Miller Family Trust, $75,000
4960 Creek Valley Court, JR Acquisitions LLC to Rick and Julie Hobgood, $94,900
2580 Heartland Greens Pointe, Jordan Geary to Susie Sandefur, $165,000
6444 Autumn Valley Trace, LBM Properties LLC to Shawn Boyer, $172,000
7810 Kentucky 258, Joseph and Judy Clary to Joseph Clary, $104,000
2325 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $29,950
2325 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Suheung and Jung Lee, $192,859
Small portions added to 7891 Barnett Road, David and Kathy Barnett to Leslie and Lindsey Hagan, $70,000
721 Wandering Lane, Dennis and Carla Ranburger to Caitlyn Bondank and Steven Fletcher, $127,250
5693 Kentucky 142, David and Sharon Simmons to Christopher McBrayer, $424,900
4710 Kentucky 554, Phillip and Tammy Murphy to Michael and Tonya Murphy, $325,000 for five parcels
5130 Kentucky 554, Phillip and Tammy Murphy to Michael and Tonya Murphy, $325,000 for five parcels
10130 Kentucky 815, Phillip and Tammy Murphy to Michael and Tonya Murphy, $325,000 for five parcels
10140 Kentucky 815, Phillip and Tammy Murphy to Michael and Tonya Murphy, $325,000 for five parcels
9735 Oost Road, Phillip and Tammy Murphy to Michael and Tonya Murphy, $325,000 for five parcels
1815 McCulloch Ave., Ruth Cureton to MPC Land LLC, $8,500 for two parcels
2017 W. Seventh St., Ruth Cureton to MPC Land LLC, $8,500 for two parcels
3032 Hidden Lake Point, Eric and Constance Griffin to Garett and Jennifer Keller, $624,500
5470 Park Haven Bend, KSB LLC to Connie and Eric Griffin, $278,000
5365 Lee Rudy Road, D. Brent and Kathleen McFadden to Bradley and Nicole Mills, $275,000
731 Parkway Drive, Marcus and Hannah Willinger to Hannah and Lucas Atherton, $173,000
9771 Oak St., Cory and Brianna Smith to Connie Paul, $109,900
7730 Haynes Station Road, Joseph and Vanessa Fulkerson to Blake Payne and Taylor Payne, $175,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.