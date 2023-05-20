The following real estate transfers were recorded between April 27 and May 10:
1301 East 15th St., Clivian Skimmerhorn and Teresa Skimmerhorn to Shelley Downs, $22,000
10237 Highway 231, Randy S. Terry and Sandra Terry to Troy Wood, $21,000
6532 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Kara R. Baird, $264,000
805 Crittenden St., Larry P. Holt and Debbie Jean Holt to Kimberly Gail Ford, $164,900
6100 Jack Hinton Road, Christopher Bailey Onstott and Karen Onstott to Bailey Onstott, $180,000
3824 Brookfield Drive, Travis W. Huff and Monica D. Huff to Jagoe Guaranteed Trade LLC, $342,000
4215 Benttree Drive, W4 Investments LLC to Audubon Area Community Care Clinic Inc., $500,000
2476 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Travis Wade Huff and Monica Deann Huff, $269,900
1015 Cottage Drive, Riley Elizabeth Glenn to Ryan Clark and Caroline Clark, $207,000
1833 West 7th St., Theresa Hall to Jose Geovanni Acosta Diaz, $20,000
210 Wesleyan Place, 1923 Fieldcrest LLC to SYM Holdings LLC, $185,000
4506 Woodlake Run, Tyler R. Stauffer and Jennifer L. Stauffer to William F. Woitke and Phyllis Woitke, $330,000
820 East Glenn Court, Michael R. Embry to RFI III LLC, $63,000
531 Griffith Ave., Floyd G. Tapp and Rosalyn E. Tapp to Jason Tapp, $453,500
2007 Littlewood Drive, Cyrus Adkisson to Tyler R. Stauffer and Jennifer L. Stauffer, $329,900
801 Hathaway St., Wayne Edge to RFI III LLC, $80,000
2339 Overlook Park, Christina Stone to Jeremy Byron Henry and April D. Henry, $350,000
4500 Condor Place, Estate of Robert N. Froehlich to Brian K. Connor and Tammy R. Connor, $270,000
4241 Edgewood Court, Joseph G. Glenn II Estate to Elizabeth N. Brunson, $240,000
699 Chuck Gray Court, Space Sloth LLC to Clarence Thompson III, $116,950
4110 Hayden Road, Mattingly Contracting LLC to Thomas S. Korfhage and Barbara L. Korfhage, $55,000
2750 Morningside Drive, Shufei Jiang and Yun Hua Huang to James E. Roach II, $170,000
1824 West 6th St., Judy Wedding to Zachary Lytle and Kelsey Lytle, $25,000
928 West 8th St., James William Johnson, Jr. and Angela Renee Johnson to Brandon G. Standiford, $62,000
2518 East Cloverdale Drive, Karen Yeiser to Quest Trust Company FBO Garrett Humphrey, Jr. IRA 4253111, $48,000
2429 Triple Crown Way, Mary E. Boling to Susan Dunlap, $271,500
11120 Red Hill-Maxwell Road, James L. Philips to Equity Trade and Relocation Company Inc., $360,000
4795 Bratcher Hill Road, Thomas Mattingly and Susie Mattingly to GFP Investments LLC, $45,000
4812 King Road, Crandall Properties LLC to M & M Properties KY LLC, $43,500
4812 King Road, M & M Properties KY LLC to Cody Wayne Field and Morgan Elizabeth Field, $51,000
825 Florence Court, Devin Taylor Inc. to Shawn Higgs, $110,000
6552 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $33,750
6548 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $33,750
6845 Bridgeview Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,400
6844 Bridgeview Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,400
6840 Bridgeview Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,400
6419 Autumn Valley Trace, Brian M. Barron and Kylie B. Barron to R & W Real Estate Group LLC, $192,000
1704 Maple Ave., Brianna Weisman and Christopher William Weisman to Melissa Beth Wilson, $190,000
5303 Webster Lane, Ashley D. Lewis, Kenneth Lewis and Rhonda Lewis to Robert Allen Bishop and Janice Kaye Bishop, $142,500
2009 Meadow Grass Creek, Lee Blandford and Angela Blandford to Justin Carwile and Wyatt Carwile, $260,500
6307 Jack Hinton Road, Tracy Mulligan to Haley Sparks, $175,000
5400 Aqueduct Court, Travis W. Wilson and India Wilson to Holly Donahue and Jennifer Hardesty, $29,000
5507 Park Haven Bend, KSB LLC to Lee Blandford and Angela Blandford, $364,900
2334 Woodstone Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Kannan Kunchithapautham and Lalitha Kanna, $365,000
2437 Middleground Drive, Melisa A. Saalwaechter to Terry Wright and Ellen Wright, $262,580
1514 West 4th St., True North Estates LLC to 60B Properties LLC, $190,000
1512 West 4th St., True North Estates LLC to 60B Properties LLC, $190,000
933 Walnut Park Drive, Sa Deb and Pah Ta Ma Be, Pa Ei Pyu to PMGT LLC, $136,000
3611 Dove Loop South, Gary C. Duncan and Loretta Duncan to Derek Kyle Jackson and Elizabeth Ann Jackson, $161,000
1704 East 19th St., C & D Property Management LLC to Scooter Enterprises LLC, $80,000
4403 McIntire Crossing, C & D Property LLC to Cool Waters LLC, $116,500
3538 Bold Forbes Way, Darin C. Simpson and Bonnie L. Simpson to Tyson Trogdon and Lindzey Trogdon, $250,000
2305 Donau Court, Charlotte Reynolds to Donald R. Higgs and Mary Higgs, $187,400
511 Omega St., M & M Properties KY LLC, Brandon Collishaw and Kristy Collishaw to John P. Renfro and Tara L. Renfro, $17,830
510 East 5th St., PMGT LLC to Kaitlyn Dampier, $117,000
3860 Thresher St., Jameson Reddin and Kelly Grant Reddin to Zachary D. Stewart, $193,500
6301 Highway 762, Hunter Bates and Jennifer Bates to Robert Keith Payne and Therese Evelyn Payne, $95,000
3142 Pleasant Valley Road, Estate of Sylvia Ross Freeman to Starview Properties LLC, $156,000
6056 Pruden Lane, Gregory Ray Scott and Teresa D. Scott to Cody Skaggs and Mackenzie Skaggs, $41,000
1529 Miller Court, Renee Ford to Matthew G. Morris and Angela D. Morris, $249,900
13021 Red Hill-Maxwell Road, Herbert Canary and Peggy Canary to Tiffany N. Ralph and James Wesley Ralph, $225,000
1304 Locust St., Christie H. Krampe to Erica Joy Yartz, $292,500
4 Quail Ridge Court, A, Estate of Luann Kirkland to Joy Almedia Renfrow, $178,800
816 Poindexter St., Jerry Baggarly and Alice Baggarly to James R. Criswell, $34,800
1919 McClarty St., Jerry Baggarly and Alice Baggarly to James R. Criswell, $11,700
Property on Poindexter St., Jerry Baggarly and Alice Baggarly to James R. Criswell, $10,000
3927 Yates Drive, Daniel B. Kennedy and Cherith B. Kennedy to David Payne and Dorothy Payne, $165,000
2433 North York St., Fulcrum Holdings LLC to MSL Investments LLC, Pinnacle Point LLC, $124,000
1304 St. Ann St., Keith Evans and Rachel Evans to Anna J. Pierce, $190,000
1906 West 5th St., Brittany Voyles and Corville Voyles, Deanna Darnes and Stephen Darnes to Jeconias Limber Bautista Bautista, $13,000
4834 Sutherland Road, James T. Moore and Christie Moore, Chris Moore to David Cannon, $29,000
9401 Scythia Road, Debbie Dawson and Johnny Dawson to The Sharyn Emmick Schrick Separate Property Trust, $535,900
2290 Monroe Ave., Justin Rightmyer, Gary Jarvis to Duyen M. Tran, Jeremiah J. Drahos, $337,000
4001 Mount Vernon Drive, Thierry Cooke-Frost and Nicole Cooke-Frost to Stephanie Aull, $149,900
3000 Calumet Trace, Gateway Land LLC to GW Development Inc., $830,875
3000 Calumet Trace, GW Development Inc. to FGOBO LLC, $1,825,000
7600 Texas Gas Road, Kenneth and Rebecca Fischer to Quincy Lane Dalton and Laura Elaine Dalton, $104,000
1900 East 6th St., Meadows Holdings LLC to James Chambers, $89,900
10700 Pup Creek Lane, Christopher D. Hodskins and Carrie A. Hodskins to William Cassidy Taylor and Chantay Marie Taylor, $240,000
7687 Steven’s School Road, Delante J. James to Andrew M. Parker and Jennifer Parker, $145,000
524 Bark Cove, Bill K. Saalwaechter and Andi M. Saalwaechter to DPK Properties LLC, $260,000
409 Salem Drive, Coomes Real Estate LLC to Crandall Properties LLC, $250,000
9315 Highway 60 West, Bruce L. Willoughby and Erin Elizabeth Willoughby to Deborah Clark, $68,685
2427 Southtown Blvd., David W. Boswell to Tina M. Gonzalez, $152,000
7094 US Highway 231, Donna Wink Mitchell and Michael G. Mitchell to Corey C. Thomas and Kirsty Michelle Thomas, $215,000
4700 Bratcher Hill Road, Master Commission Matthew C. Tierney to South Central Bank Inc., $202,154
524 West 15 St., Estate of Martha F. Snyder to Halo Properties LLC, $185,000
2115 Dickey Drive, Ann Richardson to Oborski Properties LLC, $95,000
2616 West Victory Court, Brian R. Behnke to Brett Austin Statts, $156,500
2428 Watson Circle, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $32,500
