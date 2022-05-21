The following real estate transfers occurred between May 6 and May 12:
Property on Aull Road, Roger A. Coomes and others to Hayden Farms LLC and others, $200,019
6429 Spring Haven Trace, William Speer and Terry Whitaker to Amanda K. Howard and Kathryn Sensmeier, $395,000
4 Quail Ridge Court C., Mitchell B. Harrison to Warren Dugg and Allison Dugg, $157,900
2221 Bittel Road, Anthony Ray Bledsoe to Dream Design LLC and TEK Enterprises LLC, $66,000 (1/2 interest)
5144 Essex Drive, Jo Ann Hayden to James Robert Payne, $60,000 (1/2 interest)
5735 Lane Road, Johnathan Keith Morris to Ross Everett Baker and Ralph Baker, $259,900
3857 Krystal Lane, Estate of Marian J. Vittitow to Aaron Creager and Elizabeth Creager, $214,000
707 Rand Road, JAJE Rentals LLC to Britney Watson, $139,900
9035 Sacra Drive, The Estate of Beverly L. Keller to Jonathan E. Dragisic, $115,000
57 High St., Rosalie Thornberry Berkshire to Taylor Elaine Howard, $165,000
9801 McCamish Road, Jordan Robert Kreisle to Chevelle Properties, $150,000
1315 Carter Road, Joseph V. Howard and Geneva J. Howard to Autumn Creek Investments LLC, $99,900
430 Leitchfield Road, Darrell E. Harley and Sheryl K. Harley and others to Sara Howard, Jason Burge, $406,000
1035 Standish Place North, Joseph Patrick Robinson to Steven Lee Robinson, $28,000 (1/5th interest)
6832 Bridgeview Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $39,400
6832 Bridgeview Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jesus Gabriel Arispe Jr. and Karina Arispe, $291,710
3220 Daviess St., Mark Kemper to James White, Sherri Rone, $165,000
2537 Palomino Place, Dennis M. Prow and Katie E. Prow to Shondese Frazier, $253,900
4116 Highway 554, Treychip Enterpirses LLC to Nic Brooks, Bailey Powers, $14,000
401 E. 7th St., Rainbow Rentals LLC to Amy D. Martinez and Benjamin B. Martinez, $105,000
8219 Boteler Road, Brandon S. Adams and Logan Adams to Jonathan Tyler Stone, $173,000
8937 Hideaway Court, Jamie Brian McIntosh and Katherine Elizabeth McIntosh to Nicole E. Pepper, $169,000
3121 Village Gate Cove, Rachel Kay Brown to DeMaio Properties LLC, $155,000
2907 Redford Drive, Spencer Rentals #2 LLC and others to Brian Estes, $149,900
211 Hill Bridge Road, Mary Ronnie Walter and John Walter to Paul Michael Thompson and Cynthia C. Thompson, $5,937 (1/80 interest)
211 Hill Bridge Road, Debra Jean Rogney to Paul Michael Thompson and Cynthia C. Thompson, $1,484 (1/320 interest)
211 Hill Bridge Road, Michael Larry Rogney and Alicia Rogney to Paul Michael Thompson and Cynthia C. Thompson, $742 (1/640 interest)
211 Hill Bridge Road, Joan Archer and Michael Archer to Paul Michael Thompson and Cynthia C. Thompson, $2,967 (1/160 interest)
3011 Epworth Lane, Spencer Rentals #2 LLC to Blonde Flamingo LLC, $112,000
2 acres on Ragu Dr., Owensboro-Daviess County Industrial Foundation, Inc. to Hunter Douglas Inc., $18,200
1129 Hall St., Paul Kinison to Joseph Larry Towery and Rose M. Towery, $15,000
2505 Spencer Drive, Terry Lynn Edge and Sally Edge and others to Allie J. Bivens, Spencer M. Hayden, $235,000
519 Lafayette Drive, Rachel C. Rosenfeld to Jessica Maren, Montrez Mason, $159,500
2032 Merriewood Drive, Samuel Thomas James, Malissa Storm Troutman to Stephanie E. Wood, Elvis Simpson, $262,900
1532 Herr Ave., ShaRaya Wagner and Anthony B. Anderson to Dana Kaye Biggs, $159,900
3678 Treehaven Bend, Robert Wayne McDole and Mary Margaret McDole to Andrew Collins and Stacy Collins, $599,900
2337 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Darius Oller, Victoria Roberts, $277,000
11608 Highway 1513, Cole Thomas Lanham and Brett Catherine Lanham to Aaron Crisp, Ceary Thomas, $300,000
2408 Haviland Drive, Darius M. Oller to Michael Epperson and Frances Epperson, $136,000
625 Maple Heights Ave., Master Commissioner, Angela L. Thompson to Total Home Building and Remodeling, $7,500
1812 Chesterfield Drive, Master Commissioner, Angela L. Thompson to Total Home Building and Remodeling, $20,000
5136 Hayden Bridge Road, Timothy R. Jones to Jonathan Heath, $299,900
1642 Springdale Drive, Tammy Lynn Brown to Amanda Lane Flener, $264,000
2705 Yellowstone Drive, Estate of Charles Alvey and others to Stan Allen Baird and Megan Michelle Baird, $105,300
1210 Parkview Drive, Jaquelyn D. Boyce to Atlanta Shane Baize, $138,000
3603 Baybrook St., Chad Chapman and Savannah Brook Chapman to Matthew B. Logeman and Devan Nichole Sanders Logeman, $100,000
2004 Oak Ave., Andrew Hawkins to Chris Embry, $65,000
9 Quail Ridge Court C., Mary Lou Brumby to TEK Enterprises LLC, $80,000
2 Farms on Indian Hill Road, Thomas Eugene Cecil and Tonya Lynn Cecil to Richard A. Johnson and Agnes Ann Johnson, $230,000
2611 Heartland Greens Pointe, Daniel T. Ray to Rhoads Investments LLC, $200,000
2154 Summer Walk, Donald Chad Long and Tabatha Long to Peyton Ware, $260,000
394 Highway 1554 Larry L. Dillon and Carolyn K. Dillon to Kevin L. Dillon and Jessica A. Dillon, $33,000
736 Cottage Drive, Tracy Dant to Mary Joiner Jackson, $205,875
