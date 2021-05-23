The following real estate transfers were recorded between April 16 to April 21:
4141 Brookhill Drive, Nancy and Paul Collins and others to Matthew and Molly Galloway, $250,000
2216 Griffith Place W., David and Julie Warren to Abby and Mark Keelin, $375,000
674 Dalton St., McDaniel Enterprises LLC to Samantha and David Tarter, $139,900
5465 Jones Road, Voneece Little to Fulcrum Holdings LLC, $200,000
5151 Free Silver Road, Keegan and Cora Camron to Casey and Clinton Lacy, $106,900
728 Clay St., 1810 Alexander LLC to Project 1924 LLC, $70,000
3569 Becker Drive, Earl and Edna McCrady to Philip and Cherie Wallace, $234,000
1826 Suzanna Court, estate of Charles Lemetti to Gary and Monica Fueston, $145,000
3143 Spring Ridge Parkway, Chad and Crystal Heady to Ashueen Ambulgekar, $554,000
3.043 acres added to 11226 Kentucky 231, Stephen and Karen Thompson to Braiden and Rachel Vance, $10,000
8529 Kentucky 144, Victoria and Nathaniel Meadors to Paul and Jody Payne, $209,900
1708 W. Seventh St., Jessie Carter to Local Property Holdings LLC, $30,000
4112 Kipling Drive, Warren and Shane Henry to Madison Payne and Ethan Crowe, $129,900
5368 Meadow Run Drive, Natalie Stone to Jared and Bethany Osborne, $184,000
2529 Arbor Terrace, Jan Johnson to Patrick Mills and Alanna Wathen, $134,000
1525 Center St., Bradley and April Hutchins and others to Reginald Ragland, $5,000
8709 Sawmill Road, Peercy Enterprises LLC to Joe and Kristi McDaniel, $15,000
1727 Sweeney St., Wayne Lynn Enterprises LLC to Shelton Bros. Enterprises LLC, $275,000
3155 Spring Ridge Parkway, Eduardo and Anne Gonzales to Christopher and Katie-Sue Meyer, $585,000
101 E. Legion Blvd., Gregory and Sharon Bratcher to Terry and Andrea Matthews, $46,000
3551 Bold Forbes Way, Melissa Payne to Earl and Edna McCrady, $189,900
2620 Epworth Lane, Gregory and Tanya Conkright to Edward and Cheryl Bedell, $133,500
5243 Jack Hinton Road, Jacob and Emily Roby to Travis and Kyra Johnson, $184,500
3210 Kentucky 140 E., Blake and Andrea Edge to Christopher Westerfield, $150,000
5651 Woodcrest Lane, Donald Downing to Brett and Emily Dickens, $465,000
568 Kentucky 1207, Jimmy and Rebecca Howard and others to Roger and Shannon Howard, $200,000 for two-thirds interest
1426 Parkview Drive, Dwight and Mary Wathen to Lee and Pamela Canary, $72,000
1919 Sunset Drive, George Glass to Jessica Grubb, $125,000
1713 Winding Way, Jeremy and Melanie Camron to Adam Moser, $165,150
4117 Red Clover Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,000
4117 Red Clover Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Brett and Emily Gish, $250,132
3513 Surrey Drive E., Jason Roberts to Delaney Daugherty, $111,000
2502 Mayfair Ave., Harold and Sarah Denton to Jeremy and Melanie Camron, $267,000
4926 Windy Hollow Road, Jeremy and Julie Strider to Rodney and Rebecca Sikes, $169,900
1231 W. 12th St., John and Teresa Madole to Jason Roberts, $72,000
9264 Miller Murphy Road, Lyndal Cambron and Linda Ambs to Mackenzie Short, $109,900
337 Wilder Road, Flash Investments LLC to Amber Noles, $114,900
11040 Kentucky 231, Stephen and Karen Thompson to Shelby and Anna Ford, $45,000
6456 Autumn Valley Trace, Angela and Matthew Morris to Cierra Eades, $178,500
3833 Fogle Drive, Timothy and Chelsea Harper to Matthew and Tailor Burroughs, $176,600
3739 Pine Lake Court, Christopher and Amy Kazlauskas to Jeremy Payne, $315,000
Editor’s Note: The following real estate transfers were inadvertently left out and recorded between Dec. 17 to Dec. 22:
2335 Woodstone Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $31,000
2335 Woodstone Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Karen Huff and Robert Bennett, $282,132
2415 Mayfair Ave., Bradley and Nicole Mills to Troy and Lisa Brode, $189,900
3978 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $29,400
3978 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Mason Taylor, $221,671
710 E. Third St., Duane Ward to Eva Gibson, $105,000 for three parcels
714 E. Third St., Duane Ward to Eva Gibson, $105,000 for three parcels
Rear of 714 E. Third St., Duane Ward to Eva Gibson, $105,000 for three parcels
4001 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $29,400
4001 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to William and Mila Howell, $230,889
801 Leitchfield Road, Claypool Family LLC to Stallings McLeod LLC, $260,000
2502 Haviland Drive, Lucas and Hannah Atherton to Elizabeth Burns, $129,900
4639 Springlane Drive, Edgar Rodriguez to Christopher and Patricia Gutierrez, $169,900
5821 Lee Ruby Road, Jennifer and Vincent Coomes to Kathleen and David McFadden, $615,000
2823 Harbor Road, Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority to Dart Container Corp. of Kentucky, $5,305,800 for two parcels
3000 Harbor Road, Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority to Dart Container Corp. of Kentucky, $5,305,800 for two parcels
830 Hill Bridge Road, estate of John McCormick to Royce and Nancy McCormick, $155,000 for one-half interest
1723 Burdette Court, William and Anna Watkins to Patricia Gelarden, $74,900
1316 Frederica St., Amy Fredrickson-Wilkey and Russ Wilkey to Bell-Perkins LLC, $300,000
2504 Daviess St., David Fine to Erin Walker, $97,185
4114 Kentucky 144, Charles Redmon to B & H Leasing, $425,000 for two parcels
4148 Kentucky 144, Charles Redmon to B & H Leasing, $425,000 for two parcels
517 Tampa Drive, Tiffani and Phillip Henry to Cassandra Fleming, $78,000
3824 Willow Way, H. Bryan Stuart to Sheila Phillips, $94,000
2293 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Henry O’Bryan III, $189,884
411 Somerset Court, Lisa and Jarrod Lanham to Devin Lanham, $169,900
Farm property on Kentucky 56, Maple Ridge Farms LLC to Phillip and Tammy Murphy, $756,000
Added one acre to 10634 Flanagan Road, Sauer Lane Farms LLC to Sarona and Dennis Grant, $5,000 for one-half interest
2336 Trails Lake Garden, Baylee Long to Premier Property Management LLC, $190,000
9963 Kentucky 764, estate of James Evans Sr. to Jimmy Evans, $207,000
8066 Old Kentucky 54, estate of Carl Flowers to Joseph and Marquita Frakes, $225,000
4950 Ridge Creek Road, Brent and Falon Hawley to Timothy and Christa Laugh, $475,000
1709 E. 24th St., Leanne Musick and Kenneth Caselden to TG Holdings LLC, $80,000
5335 Essex Drive, Vincent and Judith Wink to the Judith C. Wink Family Irrevocable Trust, $92,200
2011 W. 10th St., Lavada Heath to Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess Co. Inc., $8,000
1811 McCulloch Ave., Vince Haynes to Crystal Hill, $5,000
3529 Daviess Court, Joseph House Jr. to Matt and Devan Logeman, $108,000
3204 Lewis Lane, Midfirst Bank to Patty Coppage, $125,800
2608 Count Fleet Loop, Carey and Patrick Richmond to Andrew Barbour, $40,000 for one-half interest
12472 Kentucky 1513, Jacob and Candice Ballard to Jeffrey and Amanda Likens, $144,900
2125 Sunset Drive, L.S.&M. Properties LLC to Evan and Kelsey Holcomb, $65,350
22 Quail Ridge Court Apt. D, Elizabeth Stout to Rachelle Lanham, $155,000
2023 E. 18th St., CWD Properties LLC to Cheryl Morris, $10,000
808 Parkway Drive S., Jack O’Sullivan to Advantage Home Services LLC, $136,000
2112 Carpenter Drive, James and Mary Kirk to Brittany and Jason Phipps, $147,700
7594 Laketown Road, Billy and Philomena Bollinger to Fulcrum Holdings LLC, $120,000
5315 Ashland Ave., Christopher and Patricia Gutierrez to Amanda Shelton, $140,000
295 Hill Bridge Road, John Dodson McCormick Testamentary Trust to Oralis Zunun and Luis Rio, $299,350
