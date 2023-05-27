The following real estate transfers were recorded May 8 through May 18:
3000 Calumet Trace, Gateway Land LLC to GW Development Inc., $830,875
3000 Calumet Trace, GW Development Inc. to FGOBO LLC, $1,825,000
7600 Texas Gas Road, Kenneth and Rebecca Fischer to Quincy Lane Dalton and Laura Elaine Dalton, $104,000
1900 East 6th St., Meadows Holdings LLC to James Chambers, $89,900
10700 Pup Creek Lane, Christopher D. Hodskins and Carrie A. Hodskins to William Cassidy Taylor and Chantay Marie Taylor, $240,000
7687 Steven’s School Road, Delante J. James to Andrew M. Parker and Jennifer Parker, $145,000
524 Bark Cove, Bill K. Saalwaechter and Andi M. Saalwaechter to DPK Properties LLC, $260,000
409 Salem Drive, Coomes Real Estate LLC to Crandall Properties LLC, $250,000
9315 Highway 60 West, Bruce L. Willoughby and Erin Elizabeth Willoughby to Deborah Clark, $68,685
2427 Southtown Blvd., David W. Boswell to Tina M. Gonzalez, $152,000
7094 US Highway 231, Donna Wink Mitchell and Michael G. Mitchell to Corey C. Thomas and Kirsty Michelle Thomas, $215,000
4700 Bratcher Hill Road, Master Commission Matthew C. Tierney to South Central Bank Inc., $202,154
524 West 15 St., Estate of Martha F. Snyder to Halo Properties LLC, $185,000
2115 Dickey Drive, Ann Richardson to Oborski Properties LLC, $95,000
2616 West Victory Court, Brian R. Behnke to Brett Austin Statts, $156,500
2428 Watson Circle, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $32,500
2430 Watson Circle, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $32,500
3049 Sterling Court, Hugh B. Bosley, Jr. Irrevocable Trust to David Brian Osberg and Dianne Osberg, $174,500
10999 Highway 60 East, Taylor Lei Vineyard to Sandra J. Stuckey, $229,900
1530 Gobler Ford Road, Kyle A. Roberts and Emily D. Roberts to Benjamin Allen and Stephanie Allen, $89,900
1624 Barclay Ave., Joseph C. Riney and Rachel Fahey Riney to Ronald Repsher and Elizabeth Repsher, $70,000
2527 Wimsatt Court, John C. Crady and Jean E. Crady to Larry R. Finley and Linda J. Finley, $159,000
747 Parkway Drive, Larry R. Finley and Linda J. Finley to John C. Crady and Jean E. Crady, $179,000
1129 Griffith Ave., Leslie Parker and David A. Parker to Jeffrey S. Durbin and Cassandra K. Payne-Durbin, $475,000
700 Triplett St., MLB Service LLC to CLH Investments LLC, $48,000
6087 1st St., Master Commissioner Matthew C. Tierney to The Bank of New York Mellon, $45,248
303 East 20th St., Nathan Riley to Taylor L. Vineyard, $187,000
Farm property on Highway 431, H.J. Marks Co. to Martin Marietta Materials Real Estate Investments Inc., $330,000
6542 Highway 56, GMAN Properties LLC to Exchangeright Net — Leased Portfolio 63 DST, $1,305,364
3450 Man O War Loop South, Shonda D. Gray to Patrick W. Cason and Carolyn E. Cason, $169,900
2405 Triple Crown Way, Stanley G. Gilbreath and Donna R. Gilbreath to Barbara Jan Evans, $259,900
2814 Middleground Drive West, Barbara Jan Evans to Wanda Francisco and Billy Francisco, $214,000
1000 Parrish Ave. West, Ryan Matthew Crisp and Stacy Renae Crisp to Tara Conder, $192,900
2918 Aldersgate, Landon M. Rone and Haley Rone to Ralph E. Main, $182,500
541 Highway 140 East, William B. Ballard and Lindsay A. Ballard to Jagoe Homes Inc., $160,000
4207 McIntire Crossing, LPC Venture LLC to Mi Kay Thwe Myo and Naing Naing, $194,900
4123 Ryeland Point, Billy Ray Bradshaw, II and Amy Bradshaw to David Lee Franey, $227,500
2400 North Stratford Drive, Jon Johnson to Mollie Cunningham, Clay Lamar Settles, $345,000
1818 Westview Drive, Jeremy Ryan Shultz and Amanda Huff Shultz to John T. Fulkerson and Heaven L. Fulkerson, $212,000
338 Hill Ave., Heather Johnson and Ulysses Johnson to Sean Higgins and Anne M. Higgins, $198,000
2525 Arbor Terrace, Tom Smith and Kitren Smith, Christopher Parson, Deanna Smith to Linda Pfeiffer, Dara Hill, $182,000
4032 Rudy Martin Drive, 4033 Rudy Martin Drive, 4038 Rudy Martin Drive, 4039 Rudy Martin Drive, and 4100 Rudy Martin Drive, JCW Properties LLC to MSL Investments LLC, $610,000
308 East 23rd St., Hyland Enterprises LLC to REM Investments LLC, $166,753
228 Tamarack Road, Timothy R. Green and Patricia P. Green to Kendra F. Sapp, $140,000
4508 Marlboro Drive and 4516 Marlboro Drive, Nilesh Sangoi and Nayna Sangoi to Sien LLC, $50,000
5323 Highway 179 South, Brittany Lynn Stackhouse to Berryhills Farm LLC, $100,000
5142 Diamond Drive, Donnie Gail Osha to Nathan J. Tong, Destiny N. Bell, $240,000
1300 Coventry Lane, Charles R. Shaver and Pam Shaver to Barbara L. Heidingsfelder, $253,500
430 East 20th St., Jeffrey D. Remole to Brett J. Dickens and Emily A. Dickens, $115,000
10323 Walnut St., Patrick Wayne Williams to Erin L. Koller, $114,900
2270 Deer Valley Blvd., Randall S. Hayden and Stephanie D. martin to Caroline Elizabeth Germany and Joshua David Smith, $409,000
925 Conway Ave., T.K. Williams to Armando Ortiz, $20,000
2630 West 5th St., Anthony Glenn Shelton to First Quality Rentals LLC, $64,500
801 East Glenn Court, Sherrie S. Wemes, Joy Bridges and Lionel Bridges, Gregg Wemes to RFI III LLC, $27,000
5488 Park Haven Bend, KSB LLC to Thaddeus Pasternak and Judy A. Pasternak, $339,900
6594 Blue Ridge Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Randall S. Hayden and Stephanie Hayden, $306,600
3219 Winners Circle, Edgar Paul, Jr. and Mary V. Paul to Mildred Conger and James Conger, $384,900
4440 Wayne Bridge Road, Jeffrey K. Clouse and Barbara Burden Clouse to Robert Preston Schrecker, $173,900
4202 Highway 142, The Estate of Robert Stanley Ammons and others to Perry Payne and Diana Stephens, $107,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.