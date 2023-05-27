The following real estate transfers were recorded May 8 through May 18:

3000 Calumet Trace, Gateway Land LLC to GW Development Inc., $830,875

3000 Calumet Trace, GW Development Inc. to FGOBO LLC, $1,825,000

7600 Texas Gas Road, Kenneth and Rebecca Fischer to Quincy Lane Dalton and Laura Elaine Dalton, $104,000

1900 East 6th St., Meadows Holdings LLC to James Chambers, $89,900

10700 Pup Creek Lane, Christopher D. Hodskins and Carrie A. Hodskins to William Cassidy Taylor and Chantay Marie Taylor, $240,000

7687 Steven’s School Road, Delante J. James to Andrew M. Parker and Jennifer Parker, $145,000

524 Bark Cove, Bill K. Saalwaechter and Andi M. Saalwaechter to DPK Properties LLC, $260,000

409 Salem Drive, Coomes Real Estate LLC to Crandall Properties LLC, $250,000

9315 Highway 60 West, Bruce L. Willoughby and Erin Elizabeth Willoughby to Deborah Clark, $68,685

2427 Southtown Blvd., David W. Boswell to Tina M. Gonzalez, $152,000

7094 US Highway 231, Donna Wink Mitchell and Michael G. Mitchell to Corey C. Thomas and Kirsty Michelle Thomas, $215,000

4700 Bratcher Hill Road, Master Commission Matthew C. Tierney to South Central Bank Inc., $202,154

524 West 15 St., Estate of Martha F. Snyder to Halo Properties LLC, $185,000

2115 Dickey Drive, Ann Richardson to Oborski Properties LLC, $95,000

2616 West Victory Court, Brian R. Behnke to Brett Austin Statts, $156,500

2428 Watson Circle, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $32,500

2430 Watson Circle, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $32,500

3049 Sterling Court, Hugh B. Bosley, Jr. Irrevocable Trust to David Brian Osberg and Dianne Osberg, $174,500

10999 Highway 60 East, Taylor Lei Vineyard to Sandra J. Stuckey, $229,900

1530 Gobler Ford Road, Kyle A. Roberts and Emily D. Roberts to Benjamin Allen and Stephanie Allen, $89,900

1624 Barclay Ave., Joseph C. Riney and Rachel Fahey Riney to Ronald Repsher and Elizabeth Repsher, $70,000

2527 Wimsatt Court, John C. Crady and Jean E. Crady to Larry R. Finley and Linda J. Finley, $159,000

747 Parkway Drive, Larry R. Finley and Linda J. Finley to John C. Crady and Jean E. Crady, $179,000

1129 Griffith Ave., Leslie Parker and David A. Parker to Jeffrey S. Durbin and Cassandra K. Payne-Durbin, $475,000

700 Triplett St., MLB Service LLC to CLH Investments LLC, $48,000

6087 1st St., Master Commissioner Matthew C. Tierney to The Bank of New York Mellon, $45,248

303 East 20th St., Nathan Riley to Taylor L. Vineyard, $187,000

Farm property on Highway 431, H.J. Marks Co. to Martin Marietta Materials Real Estate Investments Inc., $330,000

6542 Highway 56, GMAN Properties LLC to Exchangeright Net — Leased Portfolio 63 DST, $1,305,364

3450 Man O War Loop South, Shonda D. Gray to Patrick W. Cason and Carolyn E. Cason, $169,900

2405 Triple Crown Way, Stanley G. Gilbreath and Donna R. Gilbreath to Barbara Jan Evans, $259,900

2814 Middleground Drive West, Barbara Jan Evans to Wanda Francisco and Billy Francisco, $214,000

1000 Parrish Ave. West, Ryan Matthew Crisp and Stacy Renae Crisp to Tara Conder, $192,900

2918 Aldersgate, Landon M. Rone and Haley Rone to Ralph E. Main, $182,500

541 Highway 140 East, William B. Ballard and Lindsay A. Ballard to Jagoe Homes Inc., $160,000

4207 McIntire Crossing, LPC Venture LLC to Mi Kay Thwe Myo and Naing Naing, $194,900

4123 Ryeland Point, Billy Ray Bradshaw, II and Amy Bradshaw to David Lee Franey, $227,500

2400 North Stratford Drive, Jon Johnson to Mollie Cunningham, Clay Lamar Settles, $345,000

1818 Westview Drive, Jeremy Ryan Shultz and Amanda Huff Shultz to John T. Fulkerson and Heaven L. Fulkerson, $212,000

338 Hill Ave., Heather Johnson and Ulysses Johnson to Sean Higgins and Anne M. Higgins, $198,000

2525 Arbor Terrace, Tom Smith and Kitren Smith, Christopher Parson, Deanna Smith to Linda Pfeiffer, Dara Hill, $182,000

4032 Rudy Martin Drive, 4033 Rudy Martin Drive, 4038 Rudy Martin Drive, 4039 Rudy Martin Drive, and 4100 Rudy Martin Drive, JCW Properties LLC to MSL Investments LLC, $610,000

308 East 23rd St., Hyland Enterprises LLC to REM Investments LLC, $166,753

228 Tamarack Road, Timothy R. Green and Patricia P. Green to Kendra F. Sapp, $140,000

4508 Marlboro Drive and 4516 Marlboro Drive, Nilesh Sangoi and Nayna Sangoi to Sien LLC, $50,000

5323 Highway 179 South, Brittany Lynn Stackhouse to Berryhills Farm LLC, $100,000

5142 Diamond Drive, Donnie Gail Osha to Nathan J. Tong, Destiny N. Bell, $240,000

1300 Coventry Lane, Charles R. Shaver and Pam Shaver to Barbara L. Heidingsfelder, $253,500

430 East 20th St., Jeffrey D. Remole to Brett J. Dickens and Emily A. Dickens, $115,000

10323 Walnut St., Patrick Wayne Williams to Erin L. Koller, $114,900

2270 Deer Valley Blvd., Randall S. Hayden and Stephanie D. martin to Caroline Elizabeth Germany and Joshua David Smith, $409,000

925 Conway Ave., T.K. Williams to Armando Ortiz, $20,000

2630 West 5th St., Anthony Glenn Shelton to First Quality Rentals LLC, $64,500

801 East Glenn Court, Sherrie S. Wemes, Joy Bridges and Lionel Bridges, Gregg Wemes to RFI III LLC, $27,000

5488 Park Haven Bend, KSB LLC to Thaddeus Pasternak and Judy A. Pasternak, $339,900

6594 Blue Ridge Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Randall S. Hayden and Stephanie Hayden, $306,600

3219 Winners Circle, Edgar Paul, Jr. and Mary V. Paul to Mildred Conger and James Conger, $384,900

4440 Wayne Bridge Road, Jeffrey K. Clouse and Barbara Burden Clouse to Robert Preston Schrecker, $173,900

4202 Highway 142, The Estate of Robert Stanley Ammons and others to Perry Payne and Diana Stephens, $107,000

