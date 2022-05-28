The following real estate transfers were recorded from May 12 through May 19:
3869 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Shelia Jones Kingsley and Steven Douglas Kingsley, $388,820
3975 Pine Lake Court, Paul J. Luckett and Earlene S. Luckett to Jeffery Taylor and Sherri L. Taylor, $349,900
6151 Richmond Ave., William A. Johnson to Blaise E. Trogolo, Priscilla A. Waugh, $157,000
1220 Hall St., Lauren Jackley to Osman Bin Shafiq, $99,900
5361 Sturgeon Ave., Johnathon W. Midkiff and Mary Midkiff to Kendall Whitaker, $130,000
11069 Highway 764, The Estate of Theresa Hardesty Wedding to Dorothy A. Howard, $25,000
563 Manchester Loop, Walter S. McGehee and Barbara H. McGehee to David A. Boyce, $255,000
12363 Highway 764, Robert T. Duvall and Sharon S. Duvall to Alisha Lindsey and Scott Lindsey, $113,300
2301 Skaggs Court, Deer Valley Subdivision to Jagoe Homes Inc., $38,900
2301 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Chalos Shelton and Chasity Shelton, $267,035
2102 Ford Ave., Thomas J. Meyer to Joseph McKinley and Meghan McKinley, $565,000
5125 Graham Lane, Dustin Quinn to Blake T. Beavers, $140,000
3906 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Robert Louis Cirillo Jr. and Ivy M. Cirillo, $432,125
104 E. 4th St., Fourth and Allen LLC to Owensboro Area Shelter, Information, and Services Inc., $1,400,000
2532 Woodland Drive, Stephen G. Hagan and Sherri L Stevens Revocable Trust to William Andrew Hudson and Christina Hudson, $295,000
3956 Brookside Court, Dana R. Thornberry to Hannah Crume, $239,900
3325 Old Mill Lane Keaton Ambs and Christina Jane Boarman Ambs to Jacob Lee, Brittany Estes, $174,900
315 E. 21st St., Joseph H. Simmons Jr. to Linda M. Luna, Fidel Govea Amezcua, $130,000
1414 Highway 142, Jody Lacefield to Tricia Phelps and Eric Steven Phelps, $125,000
2530 E. 9th St., Foundation Enterprises LLC to Alan Mullins and Kathy Mullins, $85,000
2933 Plymouth Place, David Lynn Royal and Deborah Kay Royal to Kathy D. Elder and Barry A. Elder, $238,000
3850 Bordeaux Loop South, Dana T. Terry to Kimberly G. Withrow and Keith E. Withrow, $170,000
635 Ridgewood St., Allan H. Stallings to Rayne Emery Lyons, Sabrina Nicole Roberts, $134,500
8728 Kingfisher Lake Road, Kimberly A. Hardin to Tracy A. Dant, $191,125
808 Christopher Greenup Drive, Hilda L. Cansler to Taylor Dickens, $159,900
3829 Raintree Drive, Billy J. Cox and Marlene Cox to Cheryl Cross and Keith Cross, $245,000
721 W. 8th St., Kenneth Hutchins and Delma Hutchins and others to Hector Landa-Dorantes, $25,000
3204 Queens Way, Spencer M. Hayden, Allie J. Bivens to Daniel Wooten and Lori Wooten, $234,900
1131 Maple Ave., Darrel McCormick and Jeanine Lee McCormick to Stephanie Head and Terrance Head, $178,000
3861 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Joshua F. Reimann and Katherine Reimann, $358,710
5715 Old Highway 54, Crandall Properties LLC to Caleb J. Royal and Brooklyn T. Royal, $22,000
2901 Lewis Lane, Money Investments LLC to Velocity Property Group LLC, $499,000
2108 Highway 81, James Allen Heifner and Brenda Heifner to Kevin Anthony Thomas, $150,000
2478 Watson Circle, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $32,500
909 Carter Road, Estate of Elizabeth M. Laws to Michael David Atherton, $124,000
10906 Highway 231. James W. Peech and Brenda G. Peech to Sonia Marksberry, $25,000
2226 Monroe Ave., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $38,900
2226 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Walter S. McGehee and Barbara H. McGehee, $305,545
4031 Hawthorne Drive, Janice C. Janes to Sherri Stevens, Steven Hagan, $209,000
9200 Miller Murphy Road, Gregory L. Hendrix and Janice E. Hendrix to George Smith and Juanita Smith, $290,000
2209 Monroe Ave., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $39,500
2209 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Somer Kristyn Wilhite and Justin Gary Wilhite, $310,975
1729 Ohio St., JMW Rentals LLC to Antionio Uriel Montejo Roblero and Juana Guadalupe Soto Garcia, $119,900
2163 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Miao Zhou and Yuling Chen, $228,740
2512 Haviland Drive, Reba L. Wathen to Keith Martin Robinson, Paula Lorain Robinson, Chase M. Robinson, $96,000
3837 Jefferson St., JMW Rentals LLC to Adam Millay and others, $120,000
2326 W. 2nd St., Jesse L. Jones III to Murphy’s Investments LLC, $116,000
6764 Oakford Road, Joan Elizabeth Wimsatt to Clayton Tuma and Sarah Tuma, $90,000
2532 Arbor Terrace, Gary Schroader and Tammy Schroader to Lydia Diego, JoAnn Cecil, $159,500
2432 Downing Drive, James Herbert McCarty and Marilyn Sue McCarty to Equity Trade and Relocation Co., $135,000
2262 Pensive Court, Christopher Todd Evans and Christa Janel Harrison to MBSW Properties LLC, $160,000
9935 Sauer Lane, Trevor J. Thompson and Tori Thompson to Breanna Kay Pruemer, Keaton White, $244,900
717 Hill Ave., Calvin Eugene Foley Jr. and Mary A. Foley to Melissa Childers, $239,900
1208 Cary Court, Jenna Curtis and Paul Curtis to Kimberly Kingsley, $399,250
6836 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $43,825
6836 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Leona Carol Robertson, $353,785
1816 Churchill Drive, Lola White to Signature Properties LLC, $95,000
5546 Mulberry Lane, Daniel K. Lawson and Margaret Killebrew Lawson to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc., $282,900
5546 Mulberry Lane, Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. to Nathan Cissell and Devin Cissell, $282,900
7093 Masonville Habit Road, Mark Zembrycki and Anna Zembrycki to Amber Hogan and Brandon Hogan, $883,000
3230 E. 10th St., Estate of Karen Evans to David Scott Nicholson and Kimberly Ann Evans Nicholson, $115,000
7115 Highway 81, Peter John Crowe to Sharon Marie Garrett, $30,000
