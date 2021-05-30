The following real estate transfers were recorded between April 21 to April 27:

1421 Maple Ave., Thelma Bell to Karen Russell, $153,000

1100 Crabtree Ave., 1923 Field Crest LLC to Raange Investments LLC, $55,000

1700 Monarch Ave., Sondra Carlisle to Wright Choice Properties LLC, $35,000

2231 Boarman Drive, Daniel Payne Jr. to Berryhills Farm LLC, $115,000

2713 Kingman Loop N., Tien Le to Dah Meh and Klaw Reh and others, $170,000

2127 Surrey Drive W., Rebeca Tineo to Cheyanne Brown, $110,900

1732 Mohawk Drive, Matt and Holly DeVault to Dwight and Mary Wathen, $155,000

1724 Sweeney St., Betty Whitaker and Aned LLC to Velocity Property Group LLC, $300,000

2611 Sunrise Drive, Jesse Montgomery to Tara Gann and Michael Frizzell, $179,900

3970 Crane Pond Road, Steven and Lattesa Ott to Justin and Holly Luck, $189,900

4074 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,250

4074 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jeffery and Sandra Roach, $289,690

2310 Monroe Ave., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,500

2310 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jared and Kelsey Peacock, $329,982

1402 Bosley Road, Darreta Crabtree and Curtis Crabtree to Pranjel LLC, $37,500

3606 Trafalgar Court, Erica Keller to Spencer and Victoria Clayton, $168,000

3750 Locust Hill Drive E., Dustin Whitworth to Adam and Heather Britt, $225,000

620 Delray St., estate of Joseph Chapman to Lisa Wimsatt, $43,600

1218 Hall St., LARC Properties LLC to Juan Salazar and Juliana Meza, $53,500

8255 Crisp Road, Sharon Purcell to Mark and Janice Howard, $225,000

2868 Silver Creek Loop, Brea and Lindsay Basham to William and Heather Baade, $224,900

1605 W. Ninth St., Billy and Helen Emberton to Gilbert Mitchell Jr., $64,000

2414 Summer Walk, Natalie Anderson to Shawn and Kara Cole, $219,900

10303 Indian Hill Road, John and Theresa Higdon to Michael and Barbara Whelan, $299,900

4883 Oak Meadow Court, William and Dana Peveler to Alyson and Bryan Stallings, $390,000

7301 Hobbs Road, G.L.O.F. LLC to Diamond Lake Property Owner LLC, $2,725,000 for two parcels

7348 Kentucky 815, G.L.O.F. LLC to Diamond Lake Property Owner LLC, $2,725,000 for two parcels

9947 McCamish Road, M&M Properties KY LLC to John and Lauren Boynton, $285,000

50 Colonial Court, Michael and Cynthia Jean to Conrad Fisher, $145,000

317 Catalina Drive, Judy and David Zachary and others to Shane Leach, $110,000

1422 W. Ninth St., On-A-Budget Rentals LLC to Martin Gomez and Maria Jimenez, $28,000

421 Monarch St., estate of Ruth Haynes to Jerry and Virginia Bailey, $47,000

503 Bolivar St., KRJ Realty LLC to CWD Properties LLC, $70,000 for two parcels

507 Bolivar St., KRJ Realty LLC to CWD Properties LLC, $70,000 for two parcels

9651 Kentucky 81, Michael and Pamela Lewis and others to John and Leigh Kuegel and others, $57,500 for two parcels at one-half interest

9661 Kentucky 81, Michael and Pamela Lewis and others to John and Leigh Kuegel and others, $57,500 for two parcels at one-half interest

933 W. First St., Brenda and Jeff Blackstone to Mary Knight, $140,000

722 Walnut St., B&B Properties Trust to Jessie Carter, $59,900

2030 Asbury Place, Scott and Melissa Myers to Magen Freeman, $144,900

1327 W. 12th St., Mark and Tina Blandford to Sparkle Acton, $144,900

2119 Griffith Place W., Ann and Bryan Leazenby to Christopher and Amy Kazlauskas, $397,500

3611 Decidedly Court, Tana and Darrell Crabtree to Austin and Cora Fraliex, $204,500

2700 Wimsatt Court, Ryan and Julie Hobson to Joshua and Karina Phillips, $239,900

2584 Watson Circle, Marian Turley to Stanley Bittman, $242,000

4412 Fairbairn Court, John and Arnetta Dunn to Joan Whitlow, $220,000

3689 Saddle Bend, Thompson Homes Inc. to Arthur and Kalyn Fisher, $231,012

1618 Creek Haven Loop, Patty Coppage to Janie McDonald and Leslie Wilson, $284,400

4001 Creekside Court, Charles Goode to Daren Tindle, $160,000

Editor’s Note: The following real estate transfers were inadvertently left out and recorded between Dec. 22 to Dec. 30:

2501 Veach Road, Hollis Hendley and Esther Ellie to Andre and Rachel Douglas, $129,900

322 Castlen St., Blonde Flamingo LLC to Scott and Lisa Gammenthaler, $124,500 for three parcels

326 Castlen St., Blonde Flamingo LLC to Scott and Lisa Gammenthaler, $124,500 for three parcels

1601 W. Fourth St., Blonde Flamingo LLC to Scott and Lisa Gammenthaler, $124,500 for three parcels

520 Jed Place, Sangam Investments LLC to Heather Baker and Seth Ross, $84,900

4573 Fountain View Trace, Ginny and Manuel Ball to Shufei Jiang and Yunhua Huang, $329,900

1810 Cecilia Court, Joni Flaherty to Kasey and Jason Dillow, $191,000

4956 Diamond Drive, Jeffrey and Jamie Durham to Kerrie Gatton, $193,000

1824 Sunset Drive, Gary Luttrell to Caitlyn Lawson, $120,000

2659 Cherry Blossom Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,225

2659 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Christy Ditto, $181,269

3221 Christie Place, estate of Marjorie Whitney to the Jenny Doolin Jones Revocable Trust, $100,000

4319 Loft Cove, Sandra Edds to Joseph House, $75,000

2132 Tamarack Road, Kevin and Stacy Bertke and others to Carey Bertke and Jamie Stanley, $270,000

2600 Sir Barton Court, Burton Kempton to Herbert and Peggy Canary, $160,000

3721 Arlington Drive, Gregory and Geraldine Taylor to Mitchell and Sheridan Jones, $111,000

6300 Kentucky 144, Colton and Kourtney Daniels to Karissa and Donald Costello, $305,000

5314 Ashland Ave., estate of Clara Estes to Christy Sumner Investments LLC, $100,000

1233 Gobler Ford Road, Lindsey and Wesley Dunn to Justin Krampe, $106,000

Farm property on Kentucky 762, Douglas and Cynthia Stearns to James and Brenda Logsdon, $90,000

406 W. Legion Blvd., Ray and Jenny Jones and others to Marcus Swift, $139,900

4033 Pinta Drive, Massie-Clarke Development Co. to Amanda Worthington, $38,000

4531 Lake Forest Drive, Thomas and Shari Tapp to William and Jennifer Conley, $520,000

4236 Settlers Point, Nicholas Volk to Jeff and April Brooks, $169,900

11814 Floral Road, Brian and Brenda Wettstain to Tracy and Ethel Wheatley, $189,900

4249 Lake Forest Drive, William and Jennifer Conley to Thomas and Shari Tapp, $650,000

3714 Briarcliff Trace, Janet and Grant Forrest to Barry and Stacy Bratcher, $595,000

523 Worthington Road, Josh and Kristen Gilmore to Fred and Eve Baker, $280,000

Farm property on Kentucky 951, Ione Jones to Samuel Cecil and others, $106,950

618 E. 23rd St., estate of Mack Pryor Jr. to Melody Rafferty, $74,500

1588 Barclay Ave., Summit ET Partners LLC to Jonathan Nance, $72,000

3135 Wrights Landing Road, Devin Taylor to Big O Takeout LLC, $50,000

1724 Lee Court, Donald Buckby Life Estate to Melissa Newton, $82,000

5212 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes Inc. to Denise Williams, $203,512

1311 Upper Trace, Greenwell-Chisholm Printing Co. to Carl and Maureen Greenwell, $157,500

408 St. Claire Drive, John and Carey Turner to John and Cathy Switzer, $360,000

2256 Palomino Place, Thompson Homes Inc. to Andrew Johnson and Crystal Johnson, $227,788

7289 Masonville Habit Road, Denny and Kristie Stewart to John and Carey Turner, $525,000 for two parcels

7333 Masonville Habit Road, Denny and Kristie Stewart to John and Carey Turner, $525,000 for two parcels

6429 Spring Haven Trace, Mark and Karen Norton to Aaron and Ashley Ballou, $320,000

4232 W. Parrish Ave., Woodlands Plaza LLC to Dhartiraj Properties LLC, $631,111 for two parcels

4320 W. Parrish Ave., Woodlands Plaza LLC to Dhartiraj Properties LLC, $631,111 for two parcels

2220 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,400

2220 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Htay Htay and Khaing Moe, $179,813

940 Piedmont Drive, Jerry and Cindy Hudson to Matthew Hudson, $78,500

413 Catalina Drive, James A. Cecil to James C. Cecil, $50,000

3417 Chickasaw Drive, estate of Martha Anderson to Blonde Flamingo LLC, $115,000

156 Church St., John and Beth Fogle to Joseph Fogle, $60,000 for one-half interest

1532 Herr Ave., Theklas Rentals LLC to Sangam Investments LLC, $25,000

620 Clay St., David Craig to Alexandria and Joshua Gallimore, $84,900

2524 Lake Shore Pointe, Tyler and Laura Beddow to Tho Ghee and Pan Aung, $184,500

1709 Mount Vernon Drive, David Shilt and Betty Wright to Pamela McPherson, $109,900

136 Booth Field Road, Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Clay Houston, $186,150

6347 Valley Brook Trace, Dakota and Keri Wilson to Jackson and Kaitlin Covington, $189,400

1618 Booth Ave., Kasey and Jason Dillow to Alexander and Rebecca Lashley, $139,900

1930 Monarch Ave., Wiley and Flora Early to Beverly Kirkpatrick, $20,000

