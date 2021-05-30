The following real estate transfers were recorded between April 21 to April 27:
1421 Maple Ave., Thelma Bell to Karen Russell, $153,000
1100 Crabtree Ave., 1923 Field Crest LLC to Raange Investments LLC, $55,000
1700 Monarch Ave., Sondra Carlisle to Wright Choice Properties LLC, $35,000
2231 Boarman Drive, Daniel Payne Jr. to Berryhills Farm LLC, $115,000
2713 Kingman Loop N., Tien Le to Dah Meh and Klaw Reh and others, $170,000
2127 Surrey Drive W., Rebeca Tineo to Cheyanne Brown, $110,900
1732 Mohawk Drive, Matt and Holly DeVault to Dwight and Mary Wathen, $155,000
1724 Sweeney St., Betty Whitaker and Aned LLC to Velocity Property Group LLC, $300,000
2611 Sunrise Drive, Jesse Montgomery to Tara Gann and Michael Frizzell, $179,900
3970 Crane Pond Road, Steven and Lattesa Ott to Justin and Holly Luck, $189,900
4074 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,250
4074 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jeffery and Sandra Roach, $289,690
2310 Monroe Ave., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,500
2310 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jared and Kelsey Peacock, $329,982
1402 Bosley Road, Darreta Crabtree and Curtis Crabtree to Pranjel LLC, $37,500
3606 Trafalgar Court, Erica Keller to Spencer and Victoria Clayton, $168,000
3750 Locust Hill Drive E., Dustin Whitworth to Adam and Heather Britt, $225,000
620 Delray St., estate of Joseph Chapman to Lisa Wimsatt, $43,600
1218 Hall St., LARC Properties LLC to Juan Salazar and Juliana Meza, $53,500
8255 Crisp Road, Sharon Purcell to Mark and Janice Howard, $225,000
2868 Silver Creek Loop, Brea and Lindsay Basham to William and Heather Baade, $224,900
1605 W. Ninth St., Billy and Helen Emberton to Gilbert Mitchell Jr., $64,000
2414 Summer Walk, Natalie Anderson to Shawn and Kara Cole, $219,900
10303 Indian Hill Road, John and Theresa Higdon to Michael and Barbara Whelan, $299,900
4883 Oak Meadow Court, William and Dana Peveler to Alyson and Bryan Stallings, $390,000
7301 Hobbs Road, G.L.O.F. LLC to Diamond Lake Property Owner LLC, $2,725,000 for two parcels
7348 Kentucky 815, G.L.O.F. LLC to Diamond Lake Property Owner LLC, $2,725,000 for two parcels
9947 McCamish Road, M&M Properties KY LLC to John and Lauren Boynton, $285,000
50 Colonial Court, Michael and Cynthia Jean to Conrad Fisher, $145,000
317 Catalina Drive, Judy and David Zachary and others to Shane Leach, $110,000
1422 W. Ninth St., On-A-Budget Rentals LLC to Martin Gomez and Maria Jimenez, $28,000
421 Monarch St., estate of Ruth Haynes to Jerry and Virginia Bailey, $47,000
503 Bolivar St., KRJ Realty LLC to CWD Properties LLC, $70,000 for two parcels
507 Bolivar St., KRJ Realty LLC to CWD Properties LLC, $70,000 for two parcels
9651 Kentucky 81, Michael and Pamela Lewis and others to John and Leigh Kuegel and others, $57,500 for two parcels at one-half interest
9661 Kentucky 81, Michael and Pamela Lewis and others to John and Leigh Kuegel and others, $57,500 for two parcels at one-half interest
933 W. First St., Brenda and Jeff Blackstone to Mary Knight, $140,000
722 Walnut St., B&B Properties Trust to Jessie Carter, $59,900
2030 Asbury Place, Scott and Melissa Myers to Magen Freeman, $144,900
1327 W. 12th St., Mark and Tina Blandford to Sparkle Acton, $144,900
2119 Griffith Place W., Ann and Bryan Leazenby to Christopher and Amy Kazlauskas, $397,500
3611 Decidedly Court, Tana and Darrell Crabtree to Austin and Cora Fraliex, $204,500
2700 Wimsatt Court, Ryan and Julie Hobson to Joshua and Karina Phillips, $239,900
2584 Watson Circle, Marian Turley to Stanley Bittman, $242,000
4412 Fairbairn Court, John and Arnetta Dunn to Joan Whitlow, $220,000
3689 Saddle Bend, Thompson Homes Inc. to Arthur and Kalyn Fisher, $231,012
1618 Creek Haven Loop, Patty Coppage to Janie McDonald and Leslie Wilson, $284,400
4001 Creekside Court, Charles Goode to Daren Tindle, $160,000
Editor’s Note: The following real estate transfers were inadvertently left out and recorded between Dec. 22 to Dec. 30:
2501 Veach Road, Hollis Hendley and Esther Ellie to Andre and Rachel Douglas, $129,900
322 Castlen St., Blonde Flamingo LLC to Scott and Lisa Gammenthaler, $124,500 for three parcels
326 Castlen St., Blonde Flamingo LLC to Scott and Lisa Gammenthaler, $124,500 for three parcels
1601 W. Fourth St., Blonde Flamingo LLC to Scott and Lisa Gammenthaler, $124,500 for three parcels
520 Jed Place, Sangam Investments LLC to Heather Baker and Seth Ross, $84,900
4573 Fountain View Trace, Ginny and Manuel Ball to Shufei Jiang and Yunhua Huang, $329,900
1810 Cecilia Court, Joni Flaherty to Kasey and Jason Dillow, $191,000
4956 Diamond Drive, Jeffrey and Jamie Durham to Kerrie Gatton, $193,000
1824 Sunset Drive, Gary Luttrell to Caitlyn Lawson, $120,000
2659 Cherry Blossom Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,225
2659 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Christy Ditto, $181,269
3221 Christie Place, estate of Marjorie Whitney to the Jenny Doolin Jones Revocable Trust, $100,000
4319 Loft Cove, Sandra Edds to Joseph House, $75,000
2132 Tamarack Road, Kevin and Stacy Bertke and others to Carey Bertke and Jamie Stanley, $270,000
2600 Sir Barton Court, Burton Kempton to Herbert and Peggy Canary, $160,000
3721 Arlington Drive, Gregory and Geraldine Taylor to Mitchell and Sheridan Jones, $111,000
6300 Kentucky 144, Colton and Kourtney Daniels to Karissa and Donald Costello, $305,000
5314 Ashland Ave., estate of Clara Estes to Christy Sumner Investments LLC, $100,000
1233 Gobler Ford Road, Lindsey and Wesley Dunn to Justin Krampe, $106,000
Farm property on Kentucky 762, Douglas and Cynthia Stearns to James and Brenda Logsdon, $90,000
406 W. Legion Blvd., Ray and Jenny Jones and others to Marcus Swift, $139,900
4033 Pinta Drive, Massie-Clarke Development Co. to Amanda Worthington, $38,000
4531 Lake Forest Drive, Thomas and Shari Tapp to William and Jennifer Conley, $520,000
4236 Settlers Point, Nicholas Volk to Jeff and April Brooks, $169,900
11814 Floral Road, Brian and Brenda Wettstain to Tracy and Ethel Wheatley, $189,900
4249 Lake Forest Drive, William and Jennifer Conley to Thomas and Shari Tapp, $650,000
3714 Briarcliff Trace, Janet and Grant Forrest to Barry and Stacy Bratcher, $595,000
523 Worthington Road, Josh and Kristen Gilmore to Fred and Eve Baker, $280,000
Farm property on Kentucky 951, Ione Jones to Samuel Cecil and others, $106,950
618 E. 23rd St., estate of Mack Pryor Jr. to Melody Rafferty, $74,500
1588 Barclay Ave., Summit ET Partners LLC to Jonathan Nance, $72,000
3135 Wrights Landing Road, Devin Taylor to Big O Takeout LLC, $50,000
1724 Lee Court, Donald Buckby Life Estate to Melissa Newton, $82,000
5212 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes Inc. to Denise Williams, $203,512
1311 Upper Trace, Greenwell-Chisholm Printing Co. to Carl and Maureen Greenwell, $157,500
408 St. Claire Drive, John and Carey Turner to John and Cathy Switzer, $360,000
2256 Palomino Place, Thompson Homes Inc. to Andrew Johnson and Crystal Johnson, $227,788
7289 Masonville Habit Road, Denny and Kristie Stewart to John and Carey Turner, $525,000 for two parcels
7333 Masonville Habit Road, Denny and Kristie Stewart to John and Carey Turner, $525,000 for two parcels
6429 Spring Haven Trace, Mark and Karen Norton to Aaron and Ashley Ballou, $320,000
4232 W. Parrish Ave., Woodlands Plaza LLC to Dhartiraj Properties LLC, $631,111 for two parcels
4320 W. Parrish Ave., Woodlands Plaza LLC to Dhartiraj Properties LLC, $631,111 for two parcels
2220 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,400
2220 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Htay Htay and Khaing Moe, $179,813
940 Piedmont Drive, Jerry and Cindy Hudson to Matthew Hudson, $78,500
413 Catalina Drive, James A. Cecil to James C. Cecil, $50,000
3417 Chickasaw Drive, estate of Martha Anderson to Blonde Flamingo LLC, $115,000
156 Church St., John and Beth Fogle to Joseph Fogle, $60,000 for one-half interest
1532 Herr Ave., Theklas Rentals LLC to Sangam Investments LLC, $25,000
620 Clay St., David Craig to Alexandria and Joshua Gallimore, $84,900
2524 Lake Shore Pointe, Tyler and Laura Beddow to Tho Ghee and Pan Aung, $184,500
1709 Mount Vernon Drive, David Shilt and Betty Wright to Pamela McPherson, $109,900
136 Booth Field Road, Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Clay Houston, $186,150
6347 Valley Brook Trace, Dakota and Keri Wilson to Jackson and Kaitlin Covington, $189,400
1618 Booth Ave., Kasey and Jason Dillow to Alexander and Rebecca Lashley, $139,900
1930 Monarch Ave., Wiley and Flora Early to Beverly Kirkpatrick, $20,000
