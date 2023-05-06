The following real estate transfers were recorded between April 21 and April 27:
3105 Daviess St., Harman L. Beliles and Joy Beliles to Christopher Haney and Robin R. Haney, $125,000
6350 Valley Brook Trace, Brandon Haynes and Allison Haynes to Alex Paul Moser and Shelby Jean Moser, $238,000
5666 Lane Road, Christopher L. Carwile and Julie J. Carwile to Matthew K. Simmons and Ryan K. Simmons, $55,000
2028 Pebble Wood Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes, Inc., $48,750
6986 Jessica Lane, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes, Inc., $48,750
7058 Jessica Lane, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes, Inc., $48,750
7130 Jessica Lane, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes, Inc., $48,750
2332 Red Oak Run, Stacy L. Wells to Brandon Haynes and Allison Haynes, $315,000
6391 Autumn Valley Trace, Charles Sanders, Jr. and Crystal Sanders to Aaron Chase Thomas and Haley Thomas, $201,000
2516 Carryback Court, Christopher Widmer and Andrea Widmer to Barry D. Wilson, $147,000
2636 West 5th St., Jon Paul Oberst and Brandi Oberst to Jamie Roberts, $77,000
88 Gilmour Court, Matthew G. Carpenter to Jeana Riley, $115,000
2510 Whirlaway Drive, Barry D. Wilson, Melissa B. Wilson to Alison M. Howard and Bobby D. Howard, $244,900
4312 Gateway, 4316 Gateway, and 4320 Gateway, BNNV LLC to Sien LLC, $550,000
4904 Meadowlark Drive, David Phelps Realty LLC to Brandon Eugene Lynn, $185,000
3820 Broadleaf Court, Jacqueline C. Kauffman and Nathan J. Kauffman to 719 Properties LLC, $120,000
8530 Highway 81, Haustin D. Hawkins to Matthew G. Carpenter, $195,000
818 Devonshire Drive, Carolyn Anita Payne to Michael Gray, Josh Gray, $120,000
3800 Brentwood Drive, B & L Rentals LLC to Titan Properties LLC, $1,040,000
761 Ashland Ave., Alison M. Howard and Bobby Howard to Melanie A. Horne, $150,000
3517 Legacy Run, Todd Randall Carver and Sherry Lynne Carver to Say Reh, $214,900
996 Highway 279 South, Elizabeth J. Adkins to Caleb Cole Allen and Madison Allen, $193,000
6158 Millers Mill Road, Wesley McCoy and Kimberly McCoy to Marc Darrin Greer, $260,000
1615 Hampton Court, Summit ET Partners LLC to Richard Whitehouse and Lori Whitehouse, $59,000
6517 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Allan George Merle and Patricia A. Merle, $258,000
2236 Village Run, Scott E., Remole to Anthony James, II, $184,900
2397 Burton Road, Gerald Kinison to Zachary I. Casillas-Gross, Kallista Camille Severance, $129,900
1920 Daniels Lane, Lauren E. Bailey and Damon Seth Bailey to Tammy Tutt, $139,250
129 West 19th St., Wilma Louise Bomgardener to William W. Damron and Jaquiline Damron, $55,000
801 West 5th St., Nick Tuttle and Crystal Tuttle to Brett J. Dickens and Emily A. Dickens, $128,000
3031 Quincy Court, Patricia Ann Paris to H & B Properties LLC, $60,000
2511 Elder Drive, Janet L. Riley and Timothy John Riley to Alexis O’Bryan, $170,000
668 Ridgewood St., C & D Property Management LLC to Erika Mae Huff, $148,000
2501 Hackberry Court, Athan A. Waldron and Ashley Waldron to Darlene Russell Gibson, $325,000
684 Danberry St., Estate of Delbert L. Young to Johnathon A. Young and Jowell M. Young, $121,000
1740 South Griffith Ave., Brent Wilkerson and Wendy Ann Wilkerson to L.T.D. Properties LLC, $195,000
412 Stableford Circle, Equity Trade and Relocation Company, Inc. to Robert J. Mahoney and Martha R. Mahoney, $369,500
1809 Hall St., Michael R. Embry to Home & Hearth Properties LLC, $5,000
200 West 3rd St., The Brothers Lodge No. 132 to Partners Restaurant, Inc., $350,000
3655 Thruston Dermont Road, Brenda A. Clark to Dustin L. Whitworth, $150,000
4950 Creek Valley Court, Jerald R. Davis, Jr. and Kimberly J. Davis to Rick Hobgood and Julie Hobgood, Francis Dugrayne and Polina Dufrayne, $97,500
4551 Springhill Drive, Unit B, Vince Hayden LLC to Dhartiraj Properties LLC, $700,000
1203 West 4th St., Malik Aftab Naseem to Poonam Gollen, $25,000, 70% interest
2509 Elder Drive and 508 Alpha St., Malik Aftab Naseem to Poonam Gollen, $75,000
6010 Aspen Blvd., Professional Properties and Construction LLC to Jeremiah Robert Mason and Elizabeth Ann Mason, $251,875
