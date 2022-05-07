The following real estate transfers occurred between April 21 through April 27:
521 Jeff Place, Plantation Management, Preferred Properties of Owensboro LLC to Peepaw Properties LLC, $36,877
717 Gunther Ave., Plantation Management, Preferred Properties of Owensboro LLC to Peepaw Properties LLC, $16,390
912 Conway Ave., Plantation Management, Preferred Properties of Owensboro LLC to Peepaw Properties LLC, $36,877
2757 Flamingo Ave., Plantation Management, Preferred Properties of Owensboro LLC to Peepaw Properties LLC, $50,000
1122 E. 5th St., Plantation Management, Preferred Properties of Owensboro LLC to Peepaw Properties LLC, $35,000
730 Stone St., Plantation Management, Preferred Properties of Owensboro LLC to Peepaw Properties LLC, $15,000
4404 Cool Springs Cove, Martin J. Reel and Valerie R. Reel to James B. Wink and Lana Riggs Wink, $475,000
631 Daniel’s Lane, Rebecca A. Payne and others to Ryan J. Embry and Kadence M. Embry, $155,500
986 Lakeside Green, Britney N. Watson, Taylor W. Dickens to Stephen Robertson, $172,300
3916 Crane Pond Road, James L. Hodson and Lisa M. Hodson to Aaron Grace and Christal Grace, $251,000
705 Hill Ave., CEL Development LLC to Emily Riney, Zackary Duvall, $235,000
4852 Millers Mill Road, Susan Rene Schwartz, Mary A. Hillyard to Adam Mattingly, $70,000
901 W. 3rd St., CLH Investments LLC to APW Properties LLC, $315,000
428 Dixie Court, Brenda Ball and Richard Ball and others to Richard Mason and Sandra Mason, $52,500
1534 E. 20th St., Jeff McManaway and Caye McManaway to Jared Carter and Secalie Lopez, $124,900
5224 Newbolt Road, Anna Lois Beumel to Michael Arrington and Ashley Arrington, $432,500
2698 Wisteria Gardens, LRW Properties LLC to Robin Cornelius and Shelia M. Cornelius, $139,600
422 Clay St., Karla Jossaleth Ramirez Gutierrez to Jacob M. Cornelius and Lydia D. Cornelius, $119,900
2500 Cavalcade Drive, Lee Ann Norris, Mark S. Everly to Alexander Bartis Stone and Rebecca Stone, $283,000
3437 Chickasaw Drive, CRB Family LLC to Craig Harris and Kyra Harris, $184,900
6311 Pleasant Valley Road, Dempsey E. Manley and Iliene Manley to Kevin M. Allcron and Shannon J. Allcron, $120,000
4017 Greenfield Lane, Allie Glenn Westerfield to Larry Sansom and Cheryl Sansom, $150,000
3334 Majestic Prince Drive, Jordan Michael Isbell and Kayla Sue Daw Isbell to Susan A. Shelton, $222,900
348 Hill Ave., Colleen Taylor to Hyon Chae Yoo, $119,900
344 Hill Ave., Colleen Taylor to Hyon Chae Yoo, $20,000
357 Hill Ave., Carene B. Hobson, Carene Elissa Stater to Alligator Reef LLC, $100,000
3721 Kipling Drive, The Kimberly J. Gaw Revocable Trust to Linda Fowler, $134,900
2229 Village Run, Zackary J. Duvall to Blonde Flamingo LLC, $148,000
11051 Hwy. 764, The Estate of Theresa H. Wedding to Rudy D. Felty and Lucia M. Felty, $345,000
9 Quail Ridge Court B., Carol Watkins to Susan B., Robertson, $135,000
6813 Bridgeview Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Samuel Shaquielle Prater and Mykah L. Prater, $301,650
2274 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jessica Ann Duncan, $276,895
1919 Monarch Ave., Rozelyn Hernandez and Heriberto Hernandez to Barbell Investments LLC, $100,000
1613 W. 1st St., Claretta Fentress to Shelly Lynn Castlen, $104,900
1401 Triplett St., Carmel McLeod to Aung N. Patrick and Farzi Patrick, $85,000
2170 Stratford Drive N., Anderson Investments LLC to Cole Haut-Castle and Sharon Castle, $242,000
6284 Sutherlin Lane, Estate of Lena S. Simmons to Jesse M. Boling and Emily H. Boling, $200,000
Farm property on Hwy. 554, Robert E. Cecil Jr. and Ruth E. King, Wayne T. Russ to Jerry W. Fischer and Anne Michelle Fischer, $368,000
3931 Frederica St. Joseph M. Postiglione and Rhonda A. Postiglione to Manubhai Patel and Kiranaben Patel, $139,000
2830 Asbury Place, Estate of Wendell Cortez Welch to Dream Design LLC, Tek Enterprises LLC, $124,000 (1/2 interest)
940 Audubon Ave., Anna Catherine Sowders to James Logan Dennison, $164,900
6297 Millers Mill Road, Thomas N. Tabor and Lynda B. Tabor to Jordan H. Phillips and Amber P. Phillips, $530,000
4430 Strickland Drive, Estate of James W. Parish and others to Saraju Ahad Bin Sultan and Ani Viorentika, $140,000
10737 State Route 81, Jay M. Hart and Tara A. Hart to Mary M. Larkin and Brian J. Karkin, $409,000
180 Shelly Drive, Estate of William D. Millay to Pinnacle Point LLC, MSL Investments LLC, $95,000
2614 Concord Terrace, Alexis P. Johnston and Dan Johnston to Anthony Curran, $212,500
4441 Strickland Drive, Ashley Nicole Humphrey and Nathan Brock Seaton to Christopher S. Seaton, $100,000
1200 College Drive, Evelyn McKee Raines Estate to Shonna K. Riedell, $305,000
617 Crittenden St., Benjamin Early and Lachelle Early to Aaron J. Turner and Abbigail Marie Turner, $134,900
126 W. 18th St., Maria Goatee and Justin Goatee to Daniel C. Hayes, $132,000
809 George St., Greensprings Homebuyers LLC to Jose N. Rosales and Maria E. Castro Reyes, $120,000
4630 Rome Parkway, Wanda J. English to Cory Wollin and Carrie Wollin, $214,900
2301 Whirlaway Drive, The Estate of Flenna Rae Crabtree to Yei Kaw Moo and Klu Mu Paw, $239,900
2175 Skaggs Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $32,000
2175 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Hsar Li Ma Bi and Hsar Da, $242,815
5030 Diamond Drive, Big “O” Investments LLC to Robert T. Cameron and Brittany C. Cameron, $279,900
1518 Tamarack Road, Thelma Louise White Estate to Fulcrum Holdings LLC, $155,500
607 Crittenden St., Carmel M. McLeod to Brett J. Dickens and Emily A. Dickens, $165,000
7244 Old Highway 54, Donald Joseph Edge and Brenda Louise Edge to Robert Troy Whistle and Amy S. Whistle, $130,000
1622 Payne Ave., Rebecca Keown and John Keown to Kessinger LLC, $2,000
4543 Woodlake Run, Charles P. Payne to Michael E. Handley, $319,500
4525 Salem Drive, Ione Miller Jones to Brittany R. McKinley and Jimmy L. McKinley, $240,000
1820 Hughes Ave., Michael R. McLean and Sharon L. McLean to William T. Boone and Patricia A. Boone, $110,000
5418 Park Haven Bend, Bradley Hagan and Sarah Hagan to Robin G. Nalley, $319,900
320 Crabtree Ave., T.J. Bartlett Company to James H. McCarty, $95,000
7446 Stevens School Road, Thomas Patrick Isbill and Elizabeth Jane Isbill to Herschel Allen Bickett and Deborah Ann Bickett, $285,000
5108 Opal Court, Joseph Thompson, Christan Hayden to William Donald Overby, $279,900
2303 York St. S., Donna Pickrell to Jason Pickrell and Cathy Pickrell, $80,000
740 Turtle Creek Drive, Jarrod Harper and Amber Harper to Rachel Horsley and Bryant Horsley, $330,000
10351 Toler Bridge Road, Nicholas Palmer and Dorothy Palmer to Christopher Louis Fields and Shawna Leah Fields, $567,000
4654 Boxwood Drive, Steven Peak, Kristie Humphrey to Nicole Allen, $304,000
107 E. 21st St., Jason Morris and Michelle Morris to Laura Ann Gillihan, $177,000
4517 Strickland Drive, Robert Thomas Cameron and Brittany Carol Cameron to Nga Reh and Esther Say Meh Zarain, $201,900
6183 Sullivan Lp., Corey Andrew Alvey and Haley Michelle Alvey to Mason Brown and Victoria Brown, $164,900
6569 Masonville Habit Road, Patrick R. Fitzgerald and Tara Fitzgerald to David William Blank and April L. Blank, $480,000
12331 Floral Road, Sean R. Brown to Emily Ann Singer and Keith Allen Singer, $200,000
5547 Frederica St., SK Burns LLC to Victoria Hohiemer and Glenn D. Hohiemer, $22,500
3866 Garden Terrace, David Scott Nicholson and Kimberly Ann Nicholson to Jordan Isbell and Kayla Sue Dawn Isbell, $265,000
1220 W. 3rd St., Jim Barr Enterprises LLC to Ann Barr, $73,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.