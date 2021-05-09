The following real estate transfers were recorded between March 5 to April 9:

2549 Lake Shore Pointe, Amanda Garrigus to Nicole Richmond and Harold McGathy Jr., $179,605

1104 Hickory Lane, Joshua Gann and Tara Gann to Eric and Morgan Miller, $309,900

Commercial property on Kentucky 405, Trail A Way Mobile Home Park LLC to Trail A Way LLC, $687,850 for two properties

1714 Lee Court, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to TED Equity LLC, $50,000

8325 Crisp Road, estate of Ellen Roby to Anthony Roby, $65,900

665 Greenbriar St., estate of Charles Aull to Henry Properties Inc., $107,000

2122 Village Run, Sandra Millay to Demaio Properties LLC, $145,000

605 Clay St., KRJ Realty LLC to Cynthia Clark, $87,000

529 Monterrey Drive, Harold Baker to MSL Investments LLC and others, $16,000

4638 Springlane Drive, Jasen and Carrie Chanley to George and Elaine Soules, $25,000

2146 Collins Drive, Bartlett and Melinda Hayes to WDS Rentals LLC, $65,000

2403 Bluff Ave., MPG Commercial Properties LLC to Maddox Rentals LLC, $365,000 for five parcels

2405 Bluff Ave., MPG Commercial Properties LLC to Maddox Rentals LLC, $365,000 for five parcels

1113 W. Ninth St., MPG Commercial Properties LLC to Maddox Rentals LLC, $365,000 for five parcels

309 E. 20th St., MPG Commercial Properties LLC to Maddox Rentals LLC, $365,000 for five parcels

2600 E. Victoria Court, MPG Commercial Properties LLC to Maddox Rentals LLC, $365,000 for five parcels

489 Sutton Lane, Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County Inc. to Amy Hall, $108,000

6332 Springwood Drive, Woodland Ridge Development Inc. to Billy and Judy Burton, $40,000

3801 Brookfield Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750

3809 Brookfield Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750

3817 Brookfield Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750

3825 Brookfield Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750

3849 Brookfield Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750

3857 Brookfield Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750

3889 Brookfield Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750

3826 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750

3818 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750

3810 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750

3856 Brookfield Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750

3864 Brookfield Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750

3872 Brookfield Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750

3880 Brookfield Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750

3888 Brookfield Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750

3877 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750

3869 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750

3861 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750

3853 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750

3845 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750

3897 Brookfield Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750

3905 Brookfield Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750

3913 Brookfield Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750

3929 Brookfield Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750

4018 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750

3896 Brookfield Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750

3904 Brookfield Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750

3912 Brookfield Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750

3920 Brookfield Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750

3928 Brookfield Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750

3936 Brookfield Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750

3962 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750

3906 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750

3898 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750

3893 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750

3885 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750

4049 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $39,000

4092 Red Clover Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,250

4122 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,250

4090 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,250

4082 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,250

718 Fairfax Drive, Coby and Gizela Galloway to Linville and Janet Adams, $133,530

6212 Hayden Bridge Road, James and Karen Pinkston to Randy and Karen Kitchens, $46,000

3068 Creek Branch Cove, Frank and Cleta Brancato to Tara Thompson, $420,000

384 Kentucky 1554, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co., $70,394

2.501 acres added to 9670 Red Hill Maxwell Road, Larry and Patricia Logsdon to Donna Raley, $15,000

525 Griffith Ave., Otto and Lori Scholl to Larry and Cheryl Sansom, $545,000

3229 Ridgewood St., HMJ Enterprises LLC to Brandon Krigner, $95,000

8450 Monarch Road, Charles and Martha Cecil to Jeffrey and Patricia Cecil, $8,000

2080 Southtown Blvd., Martin & Bayley Inc. to Sien LLC, $825,000 for two parcels

2070 Southtown Blvd., Martin & Bayley Inc. to Sien LLC, $825,000 for two parcels

2223 St. James Court, The Ramon R. Iles Family Irrevocable Trust to The Margaret L. Stayman Living Trust, $117,000

4551 McIntire Crossing, Jeffrey and Sandra Roach to Lisa and Roger Kirby, $165,000

1902 Venetian Way, Connie and Richard Etienne and others to Darren Cecil, $190,000

1903 Daniels Lane, Susan Dockery to Agra Earth Grains LLC, $56,000

6343 Valley Brook Trace, Linda O’Bryan to Michael Gunter, $198,500

Editor’s Note: The following real estate transfers were inadvertently left out and recorded between Dec. 9 to Dec. 17:

7163 Kentucky 144, Jamie and Cory Dozark to Brandon Boswell, $211,000

111 Cinderella Drive, estate of Norma Collier to Guy Harris, $287,000

719 Foust Ave., Robert Puckett Declaration of Living Trust to Local Property Holdings LLC, $160,000

3237 Spring Ridge Parkway, Andrew and Brittany Howard to Adam and Krystal Flowers, $345,000

3625 Briarcliff Trace, Larry and Lamone Mayfield to Andrew and Brittany Howard, $455,000

9030 W. Fifth St. Road, Bridgette and Cody Whitt and others to Charles Alvey, $45,000

2212 Locust St., Ryan and Christina Clark to Patrick and Alma Ward, $135,000

6259 Valley Brook Trace, Jason and Emily Payne to Brian Clark and Deanna Porter, $269,500

261 Coast Guard Lane, Deanna Porter and Brian Clark to Joshua Glover, $189,900

455 Sutton Lane, Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County Inc. to Sherri Adams, $95,000

3404 Chickasaw Drive, Lalita and Mirza Beg to Robin and Dennis Rone, $75,000 for 1/2 interest

4283 Saddlebrooke Trail, R. Scott and Anne Gleason to Benjamin and Sarah Maddox, $277,500

2004 Hughes Ave., Margaret Adams to Autumn Kessenger, $85,000

637 Kentucky 140 E., Gustavo and Angelica Cisneros to Adam and Jessica Dye, $115,000

3807 Bordeaux Loop S., Donald and Terri Volk to Julie Hohenadel, $183,000

2908 Choctaw Drive, estate of Joseph Thomas to Phillip and Norma Hayden, $150,000

5303 Queens Way, James and Deborah Stein to Mark and Layla Thompson, $191,000

3787 Legacy Run, Amanda and Aaron Worthington to Hen Moo and Htoo May, $168,500

722 Fargo St., estate of Edith Main to Christina Burks, $109,900

802 Wesleyan Park Drive, Carlos and Bobby Bastin to Treychip Enterprises LLC, $132,000

919 McGill St., Kandies Miller to Sean McCall, $34,000 for five parcels

923 McGill St., Kandies Miller to Sean McCall, $34,000 for five parcels

925 McGill St., Kandies Miller to Sean McCall, $34,000 for five parcels

1627 W. Ninth St., Kandies Miller to Sean McCall, $34,000 for five parcels

1629 W. Ninth St., Kandies Miller to Sean McCall, $34,000 for five parcels

4875 Veach Road, Terry Woodward to County Roads LLC, $238,920

4815 Veach Road, Terry Woodward to James and Charlesa Yeiser, $101,425 for two parcels

4845 Veach Road, Terry Woodward to James and Charlesa Yeiser, $101,425 for two parcels

1210 E. Byers Ave., Swank Salon II LLC to WesScott Properties LLC, $350,000

689 Yelvington Grandview Road, George and Cynthia Hawes to Benjamine Taylor and Lilah DeVito, $435,000

718 Clay St., KMRJ Properties LLC to Taylor Phillips, $94,000

2324 Cedar St., Melissa Stengell to Chance Thompson and Rebecca Thwaites, $129,900

3015 Legion Park Drive, Marilyn and Edwin Ramsey to Mitchell and Sheridan Jones, $108,000

12150 Red Hill Maxwell Road, Phillip and Pamela Huff and others to Andreas Shelly and Sarah Miles, $276,100

12174 Red Hill Maxwell Road, Phillip and Pamela Huff and others to Andreas Shelly and Sarah Miles, $41,400

2366 Trails Lake Garden, James and Carol Tucker to Kristopher and Kelsey Wolfe, $169,900

.411 acres behind 2820 W. Parrish Ave., Nancy and Bill Wilson and others to Dipper Land LLC, $75,800

408 Ford Ave., Joel and Trina Pryor to Jacob and Kristen Linn, $249,900

1632 Booth Ave., Thomas and Kathy Turner to Charity Pogue, $125,000

10817 Red Hill Maxwell Road, Andrew and Sarah Rudkosky to 10817 Red Hill LLC, $68,000 for two parcels

10827 Red Hill Maxwell Road, Andrew and Sarah Rudkosky to 10817 Red Hill LLC, $68,000 for two parcels

799 Live Oak Place, Nan and Douglas McSwain and others to Patricia McFarling, $100,000 for 2/3 interest

1919 Monarch Ave., Doug Zhou and Runyi Pan to Rozelyn and Heriberto Hernandez, $36,500

414 Geary Court, Benjamin Nanney and Lydia Onstott to Stephen Lamar and others, $110,000

2308 N. Stratford Drive, Kristen and Jacob Linn to Clinton Girten, $174,900

6622 Jack Hinton Road, Timothy and Lisa Aull to Grant and Emily Haire, $335,000

2509 Lake Pointe, Amber Leachman to Alexey Belkin, $120,000

2635 Central Park Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Stephen Turner 2019 Living Trust, $189,965

1216 Haynes Ave., Jesse Storm to Nicholas Pavlas, $41,000

4851 Carlsbad Lane, Andrew and Tammy Bartlett to Nathan and Jennifer Wahl, $257,500

2902 Choctaw Drive, Grant and Emily Haire to Brandon Mosby, $137,000

3630 Legacy Run, Charles and Avery Clark to Carla Ranburger and Dennis Ranburger, $165,000

2257 Citation Ave., Shannon Crawford and Nicholas Tomes to Tamara and Rowdy Bostick, $125,000

11869 Young Drive, Brandy and Roshan Mathew to Christopher and Alexandra Dueker, $338,500

808 Ford Ave., Scott and Lisa Gammenthaler to Joel and Trina Pryor, $299,900

3558 Legacy Run, Mark and Katherine Redfern to Kyle and Amanda Conklin, $162,000

3112 Ridgewood St., Amanda Shelton to Marissa McDaniel and Justin Marret, $125,650

3913 Greenfield Lane, Kyle Magill to Shelby Bailey, $156,000

2630 Strawbridge Place, Seth and Kelsey Washborn to Cathy and Martin Meserve, $129,000

4940 Creek Valley Court, JR Acquisitions LLC to Francis and Polina DuFrayne, $89,900

2365 Stone Creek Lane, JR Acquisitions LLC to Miller Family Trust, $75,000

4960 Creek Valley Court, JR Acquisitions LLC to Rick and Julie Hobgood, $94,900

2580 Heartland Greens Pointe, Jordan Geary to Susie Sandefur, $165,000

6444 Autumn Valley Trace, LBM Properties LLC to Shawn Boyer, $172,000

7810 Kentucky 258, Joseph and Judy Clary to Joseph Clary, $104,000

2325 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $29,950

2325 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Suheung and Jung Lee, $192,859

Small portions added to 7891 Barnett Road, David and Kathy Barnett to Leslie and Lindsey Hagan, $70,000

721 Wandering Lane, Dennis and Carla Ranburger to Caitlyn Bondank and Steven Fletcher, $127,250

5693 Kentucky 142, David and Sharon Simmons to Christopher McBrayer, $424,900

4710 Kentucky 554, Phillip and Tammy Murphy to Michael and Tonya Murphy, $325,000 for five parcels

5130 Kentucky 554, Phillip and Tammy Murphy to Michael and Tonya Murphy, $325,000 for five parcels

10130 Kentucky 815, Phillip and Tammy Murphy to Michael and Tonya Murphy, $325,000 for five parcels

10140 Kentucky 815, Phillip and Tammy Murphy to Michael and Tonya Murphy, $325,000 for five parcels

9735 Oost Road, Phillip and Tammy Murphy to Michael and Tonya Murphy, $325,000 for five parcels

1815 McCulloch Ave., Ruth Cureton to MPC Land LLC, $8,500 for two parcels

2017 W. Seventh St., Ruth Cureton to MPC Land LLC, $8,500 for two parcels

3032 Hidden Lake Point, Eric and Constance Griffin to Garett and Jennifer Keller, $624,500

5470 Park Haven Bend, KSB LLC to Connie and Eric Griffin, $278,000

5365 Lee Rudy Road, D. Brent and Kathleen McFadden to Bradley and Nicole Mills, $275,000

731 Parkway Drive, Marcus and Hannah Willinger to Hannah and Lucas Atherton, $173,000

9771 Oak St., Cory and Brianna Smith to Connie Paul, $109,900

7730 Haynes Station Road, Joseph and Vanessa Fulkerson to Blake Payne and Taylor Payne, $175,000

