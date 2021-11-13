The following real estate transfers were recorded between Sept. 9 to Sept. 20:
12201 Red Hill Maxwell Road, estate of Mary Crabtree to David and Marie Crabtree and others, $148,000
2565 W. Fourth St., James and Alison Luckett to S&T O’Bryan Holdings LLC, $267,000
112 E. Veterans Blvd., Joy Carroll to City of Owensboro, $350,000
4056 Silent Doe Crossing, Travis Case to Elizabeth and DJ McHenry, $151,000
1621 E. 17th St., Michael and Mona Simmonds to Chad and Amanda Graves, $140,000 for two parcels
1609 E. 17th St., Michael and Mona Simmonds to Chad and Amanda Graves, $140,000 for two parcels
2027 Clinton Place W., Ashley and Byron Preston to Phyllis Mullen, $180,000
2199 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,400
2199 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Leslie Bracy and Asia Bracy, $212,395
4771 Windstone Drive, Kimberly and Steven Garvin to Tracy Williams and Gail Mohan-Williams, $355,000
1924 Triplett St., Ioma Clara Evans Testamentary Real Estate Trust to Burmese Muslim Islamic Center Inc., $140,000
9964 Hall School Road, Herman and Nancy Ward to Robert and Cynthia Rickard, $550,000
3400 Haven Hill Court, Christopher Durbin to Christopher and Leslie Sampley, $335,000
2102 Wink Court, Kenneth and Mary Plas to MJ’s Real Estate LLC, $128,000
2647 Central Park Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Lois Conway and others, $218,190
5533 Meadow Grove Drive, O’Bryan Development Inc. to Margery Wells, $48,000
6946 W. Louisville Lane, Rebecca Whittaker and Larry Adkins to Caraway Property Managment LLC, $25,570
500 Ridgewood St., Donna Thompson to Joseph Legg, $85,000
3857 Curdsville Delaware Road, Phyllis Taylor to Brittany and Jaren Pike, $117,500
1420 Alexander Ave., Greg O’Bryan to Virginia and Jason Tong, $2,000
1421 Avon Place, James and Rebecca Gollner to Ron and Kimberly Knott, $257,000
2319 Secretariat Drive, estate of Gordon Casebier to Judy Carrico, $208,000
6107 Jack Hinton Road, Lanham Family Farms LLC to Kevin and Victoria Merritt, $270,000
811 E. 20th St., John Bivins to James Courtney, $127,000
2900 Bittel Road, Lisa Hawkinson to Arthur and Karen Prewitt, $201,900
631 Delray St., Lawrence Hunt Sr. to Carrie LaFoy Hunt and Lawrence Hunt Jr., $60,000
6508 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,224
6508 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to William Warren, $185,860
3038 Hidden Lake Point, Peggi M. Sawyer Revocable Living Trust to Scott and Brittney Farner, $550,000
1006 E. Fourth St., Oscar Investments LLC to SPBS Properties LLC, $200,000 for two parcels
1012 E. Fourth St., Oscar Investments LLC to SPBS Properties LLC, $200,000 for two parcels
4103 Fairfax Court, Karen Dueker to Darren and Janel Harris, $334,500
2001 Pleasant Valley Road, Owensboro Land Co. LLC to Lagoon Warehouse LLC, $1,599,857 for two parcels
2861 Lagoon Lane, Owensboro Land Co. LLC to Lagoon Warehouse LLC, $1,599,857 for two parcels
1425 Hickory Lane, Alice Coomes to Katie and Mark Daniels, $289,900
1901 Asbury Place, Dream Design LLC and TEK Enterprises LLC to Johnathon and Ashley Causey, $200,000
4049 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jason and Donna Swendt, $325,105
512 Stableford Circle, Jim and Sharon Stuart to Julie Burg, $390,000
4161 Kentucky 554, Heather Hickey to Ron and Sherry Gerard, $100,000
142 Goldfinch Drive, Riverwalk Properties LLC to James Robinson and Hannah Statts, $159,000
3506 Legacy Run, Ron and Kimberly Knott to Gregory Richard, $177,500
2651 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Hunter Bridgmon, $233,505
2282 Monroe Ave., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,500
2282 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Mathew and Melissa Gregory, $273,325
3909 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to John and Hollie Clayton, $342,225
5900 Ditto Road, Sandra L. Thompson Revocable Trust to Samantha and Brandon McMichael, $400,000
5501 Woodcrest Lane, Ben and Erin Mischke to James and Laurel Reynolds, $434,900
2367 Homestead Pointe, Theresa and Joesph Ashby to Dianne Brown, $200,000
4152 Pinta Drive, Dustin and Ashley Edge to Carter and Susan Frank, $255,500
2650 Cherry Blossom Court, Abigail and Patrick King to Tyler Fearon, $200,000
