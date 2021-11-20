The following real estate transfers were recorded between Sept. 15 to Sept. 23:

6824 Creekview Court E., John and Katie Carr to Breeana and Zackary Haynes, $304,400

2706 Kingman Loop S., Kathy and Jack Groshans to David and Doris Clark, $199,900

5714 Lane Road, David and Melissa Schoaff to Dustin and Ashley Edge, $302,500

2321 Wright Ave., Elizabeth Byrne to Cynthia Atherton, $144,500

2925 Baybrook St., Dillon Holmes to Carol Wilson, $97,600

1918 Tim Tam Court, Ray and Jenny Jones and others to Shauna and Krzysztof Rapacz, $148,500

402 Camden Circle, Blake Payne to Amanda and Nicholas Cox, $215,000

4066 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,250

4066 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Beau Watts, $257,265

2231 S. Griffith Ave., Mildred Coons to Joseph Drury, $150,000

2642 Cherry Blossom Court, Zackary and Breeana Haynes to Amber Osborne and Jackson Segers, $209,900

6821 Thoma Drive, estate of William Zoglmann to Colburn Properties LLC and Berryhills Farms LLC, $80,000

4308 Loft Cove, Gregory Gard to Signature Properties LLC, $68,000

2319 Cedar St., Trevor and Maria Turner to Rebecca Creech, $129,000

2317 Bittel Road, Roger and Tamara Petrin to James and Barbara Over, $168,300

613 Hocker St., Three A’s Properties LLC to Mary Mercker, $79,900

801 Glenn Court, Teresa Howard to Paul and Ruth Yeckering, $125,000

5206 Trifecta Place, Joshua and Brandy Fairchild to John and Katie Carr, $250,000

2237 Middleground Drive, David and Dorris Clark to Curtis Kindle, $249,000

4348 Yewells Landing W., Chad and Amanda Graves to Dream Design LLC and TEK Enterprises LLC, $155,000 for one-half interest

706 Crabtree Ave., Riley Hall Enterprises LLC to Larry and Cheryl Sansom, $97,000 for two parcels

712 Crabtree Ave., Riley Hall Enterprises LLC to Larry and Cheryl Sansom, $97,000 for two parcels

3216 Shadewood Terrace, Peter Ebelhar III and Madison Ebelhar to Rhonda Jones, $225,000

4555 Woodlake Run, Jagoe Guaranteed Trade LLC to Peter and Madison Ebelhar, $281,000

6809 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,800

6809 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Tracie Murphy, $228,395

2504 Lawrin Court, Fred Love and Phyllis Henderson to Elizabeth Moore, $208,000

916 Ford Ave., Ford Avenue Investments LLC to Summer Roberts, $189,900

1761 W. Parrish Ave., Winn Leasing Corp. to BHW Properties LLC, $190,000

4627 Ridge Road, estate of Mary Payne to Mason Lanham, $110,000

906 Pepper Tree Lane, WRS II Inc. to Scott McCain, $230,000

2611 W. 10th St., Heather and William Logsdon and others to MB & WH Properties LLC, $62,000

4483 Kentucky 554, John Miller to Jackie and Tara Hillard, $85,000

2924 Plymouth Place, Sara and James Simmons to Cassandra Walker and Shawn Cook, $170,000

2584 Palomino Place, Jeffery and Dawn Steward to Jacobe Crowley, $299,900

2170 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $31,300

2170 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Brandy and Christopher Riney, $216,570

3475 Kentucky 140 E., Bradley and Natalie Payne to Tyler Croft, $62,000

2825 Silver Creek Loop, Barbara Estes to Shane and Lexi Roerk, $288,000

720 Alexandria, Karen Anderson to Mickey Coffeelady #3 LLC, $89,000

3520 New Hartford Road, estate of Steven and Sydney Smith and others to MW Masonic LLC, $300,000

6811 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,800

6811 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Megan and Cody Hagan and others, $282,015

1412 Independence Ave., Nick and Crystal Tuttle to Andrew Robinson, $115,000

3840 Crane Pond Road, Cole Norris to Gary and Cynthia Howard, $345,000

2207 W. Parrish Ave., Larry and Joan Lowe to Piyeshkumar Patel, $73,000

810 Walnut Park Drive, Aimee and Keith Chambers to Patricia Lucht, $210,000

720 Poindexter St., John Burden to Joshua Phillips and Jonathan Sheriff, $22,000 for one-half interest

524 Maple Heights, Jonathan Millay to Phillips Properties 1 LLC, $60,000

800 Delray St., Samuel and Nickie Bolling to Travis and Tori Whittaker, $150,000

4991 Bridgewood, JR Acquisitions LLC to Karen Nelson, $85,000

2005 Little Stream Run, Michael Childs Jr. and others to Gregory Gard, $241,000

1227 Moreland Ave., Idella Feldpausch to Michael Walker Jr., $150,000

3158 At The Post Court, Joseph Anton to Andrew Galloway, $224,900

10253 Kentucky 54, Shirley Medcalf to Russell Hansbrough, $30,000

4535 Indian Creek Loop, Lane and Deserae Orton to American International Relocation Solutions LLC, $410,000

4535 Indian Creek Loop, American International Relocation Solutions LLC to Jared and Kelsey Pedley, $410,000

2849 Pleasant Valley Road, John Merrill IV and Jackie Merrill to Adrian and Cynthia Villarreal, $284,900

2208 Berkshire Drive, Kenneth Ralph to Siretha King and Michael King Sr., $105,000

2410 Haviland Drive, SJJB Holdings LLC to Anthony Decker, $140,500

411 Geary Court, Benard and Cindy Newby to Teresa Howard, $189,900

2018 W. Sixth St., Sheryl Beard to William Gottman, $70,000

9055 Kentucky 60 W., Ryan Settle to Courtney and Bryson Mattingly, $135,000

2602 Central Park Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Alice Coomes, $225,000

2601 Central Park Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to David Harrison, $225,000

2114 Berkshire Drive, Shane and Lexi Roerk to Pedro Ledesma-Fuerte, $140,000

3885 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Erica Keller, $264,545

1521 Booth Ave., Russell and Ginger Smith to Kelsey Iannitello, $172,000

714 E. Glenn Court, Jerry and Virginia Bailey to Leighia Bowers, $80,000

5709 St. Lawrence Road, Ronald and Penny Howard to Tasha Hall, $60,000

3857 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Douglas and Diane Lamb, $304,020

4630 Mill Spring Circle, Ray and Jenny Jones and others to Zackary Roby, $159,900

6568 Milton Road, Jared and Kelsey Pedley to Jeremiah and Susan Litzinger, $385,000

2688 Wisteria Gardens, William Gottman to Blonde Flamingo LLC, $139,900

7340 Saur Road, Stephen and Deanna Payne to Travis Case, $195,000

6445 Valley Brook Trace, Connor and Alexis Quin to Jeoffrey Branham, $190,000

3000 Greenhill Drive, Green River Holdings LLC to Ross Blair, $165,000

2633 Chatham Lane, Stephen and Laura Marks to John Merrill IV and Jacqueline Merrill, $391,500

2176 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $39,900

2176 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Norma Vanover, $213,365

3820 McIntire Crossing, Stephen and Misty Bratcher to Gregory and Clara Dunning, $171,400

1723 Sterling Valley Drive, Michael Spalding to Teresa and Charles Maloney, $355,000

9020 Kentucky 56, Joseph and Sarah Rummage and others to Elizabeth Byrne, $184,900

2460 Calumet Trace, Gateway Land LLC to GW Development Inc., $625,000

2460 Calumet Trace, GW Development Inc. to MRM Investments LLC, $858,330

1351 Briarwoods, Duma Quirk to Equity Trade and Relocation Co., $222,000

903 Hall St., Glenn and Jennifer Payne to Richard and Deborah Gray, $135,000

3439 Man-O-War Loop N., Bruce Miller to Rodney and Sheila Roberts, $215,000

802 Wesleyan Park Drive, Treychip Enterprises LLC to Vickie Hall, $229,900

2711 E. Yellowstone Drive, Amanda Wilson to Katrina Starks, $140,000

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.