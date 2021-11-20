The following real estate transfers were recorded between Sept. 15 to Sept. 23:
6824 Creekview Court E., John and Katie Carr to Breeana and Zackary Haynes, $304,400
2706 Kingman Loop S., Kathy and Jack Groshans to David and Doris Clark, $199,900
5714 Lane Road, David and Melissa Schoaff to Dustin and Ashley Edge, $302,500
2321 Wright Ave., Elizabeth Byrne to Cynthia Atherton, $144,500
2925 Baybrook St., Dillon Holmes to Carol Wilson, $97,600
1918 Tim Tam Court, Ray and Jenny Jones and others to Shauna and Krzysztof Rapacz, $148,500
402 Camden Circle, Blake Payne to Amanda and Nicholas Cox, $215,000
4066 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,250
4066 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Beau Watts, $257,265
2231 S. Griffith Ave., Mildred Coons to Joseph Drury, $150,000
2642 Cherry Blossom Court, Zackary and Breeana Haynes to Amber Osborne and Jackson Segers, $209,900
6821 Thoma Drive, estate of William Zoglmann to Colburn Properties LLC and Berryhills Farms LLC, $80,000
4308 Loft Cove, Gregory Gard to Signature Properties LLC, $68,000
2319 Cedar St., Trevor and Maria Turner to Rebecca Creech, $129,000
2317 Bittel Road, Roger and Tamara Petrin to James and Barbara Over, $168,300
613 Hocker St., Three A’s Properties LLC to Mary Mercker, $79,900
801 Glenn Court, Teresa Howard to Paul and Ruth Yeckering, $125,000
5206 Trifecta Place, Joshua and Brandy Fairchild to John and Katie Carr, $250,000
2237 Middleground Drive, David and Dorris Clark to Curtis Kindle, $249,000
4348 Yewells Landing W., Chad and Amanda Graves to Dream Design LLC and TEK Enterprises LLC, $155,000 for one-half interest
706 Crabtree Ave., Riley Hall Enterprises LLC to Larry and Cheryl Sansom, $97,000 for two parcels
712 Crabtree Ave., Riley Hall Enterprises LLC to Larry and Cheryl Sansom, $97,000 for two parcels
3216 Shadewood Terrace, Peter Ebelhar III and Madison Ebelhar to Rhonda Jones, $225,000
4555 Woodlake Run, Jagoe Guaranteed Trade LLC to Peter and Madison Ebelhar, $281,000
6809 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,800
6809 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Tracie Murphy, $228,395
2504 Lawrin Court, Fred Love and Phyllis Henderson to Elizabeth Moore, $208,000
916 Ford Ave., Ford Avenue Investments LLC to Summer Roberts, $189,900
1761 W. Parrish Ave., Winn Leasing Corp. to BHW Properties LLC, $190,000
4627 Ridge Road, estate of Mary Payne to Mason Lanham, $110,000
906 Pepper Tree Lane, WRS II Inc. to Scott McCain, $230,000
2611 W. 10th St., Heather and William Logsdon and others to MB & WH Properties LLC, $62,000
4483 Kentucky 554, John Miller to Jackie and Tara Hillard, $85,000
2924 Plymouth Place, Sara and James Simmons to Cassandra Walker and Shawn Cook, $170,000
2584 Palomino Place, Jeffery and Dawn Steward to Jacobe Crowley, $299,900
2170 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $31,300
2170 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Brandy and Christopher Riney, $216,570
3475 Kentucky 140 E., Bradley and Natalie Payne to Tyler Croft, $62,000
2825 Silver Creek Loop, Barbara Estes to Shane and Lexi Roerk, $288,000
720 Alexandria, Karen Anderson to Mickey Coffeelady #3 LLC, $89,000
3520 New Hartford Road, estate of Steven and Sydney Smith and others to MW Masonic LLC, $300,000
6811 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,800
6811 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Megan and Cody Hagan and others, $282,015
1412 Independence Ave., Nick and Crystal Tuttle to Andrew Robinson, $115,000
3840 Crane Pond Road, Cole Norris to Gary and Cynthia Howard, $345,000
2207 W. Parrish Ave., Larry and Joan Lowe to Piyeshkumar Patel, $73,000
810 Walnut Park Drive, Aimee and Keith Chambers to Patricia Lucht, $210,000
720 Poindexter St., John Burden to Joshua Phillips and Jonathan Sheriff, $22,000 for one-half interest
524 Maple Heights, Jonathan Millay to Phillips Properties 1 LLC, $60,000
800 Delray St., Samuel and Nickie Bolling to Travis and Tori Whittaker, $150,000
4991 Bridgewood, JR Acquisitions LLC to Karen Nelson, $85,000
2005 Little Stream Run, Michael Childs Jr. and others to Gregory Gard, $241,000
1227 Moreland Ave., Idella Feldpausch to Michael Walker Jr., $150,000
3158 At The Post Court, Joseph Anton to Andrew Galloway, $224,900
10253 Kentucky 54, Shirley Medcalf to Russell Hansbrough, $30,000
4535 Indian Creek Loop, Lane and Deserae Orton to American International Relocation Solutions LLC, $410,000
4535 Indian Creek Loop, American International Relocation Solutions LLC to Jared and Kelsey Pedley, $410,000
2849 Pleasant Valley Road, John Merrill IV and Jackie Merrill to Adrian and Cynthia Villarreal, $284,900
2208 Berkshire Drive, Kenneth Ralph to Siretha King and Michael King Sr., $105,000
2410 Haviland Drive, SJJB Holdings LLC to Anthony Decker, $140,500
411 Geary Court, Benard and Cindy Newby to Teresa Howard, $189,900
2018 W. Sixth St., Sheryl Beard to William Gottman, $70,000
9055 Kentucky 60 W., Ryan Settle to Courtney and Bryson Mattingly, $135,000
2602 Central Park Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Alice Coomes, $225,000
2601 Central Park Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to David Harrison, $225,000
2114 Berkshire Drive, Shane and Lexi Roerk to Pedro Ledesma-Fuerte, $140,000
3885 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Erica Keller, $264,545
1521 Booth Ave., Russell and Ginger Smith to Kelsey Iannitello, $172,000
714 E. Glenn Court, Jerry and Virginia Bailey to Leighia Bowers, $80,000
5709 St. Lawrence Road, Ronald and Penny Howard to Tasha Hall, $60,000
3857 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Douglas and Diane Lamb, $304,020
4630 Mill Spring Circle, Ray and Jenny Jones and others to Zackary Roby, $159,900
6568 Milton Road, Jared and Kelsey Pedley to Jeremiah and Susan Litzinger, $385,000
2688 Wisteria Gardens, William Gottman to Blonde Flamingo LLC, $139,900
7340 Saur Road, Stephen and Deanna Payne to Travis Case, $195,000
6445 Valley Brook Trace, Connor and Alexis Quin to Jeoffrey Branham, $190,000
3000 Greenhill Drive, Green River Holdings LLC to Ross Blair, $165,000
2633 Chatham Lane, Stephen and Laura Marks to John Merrill IV and Jacqueline Merrill, $391,500
2176 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $39,900
2176 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Norma Vanover, $213,365
3820 McIntire Crossing, Stephen and Misty Bratcher to Gregory and Clara Dunning, $171,400
1723 Sterling Valley Drive, Michael Spalding to Teresa and Charles Maloney, $355,000
9020 Kentucky 56, Joseph and Sarah Rummage and others to Elizabeth Byrne, $184,900
2460 Calumet Trace, Gateway Land LLC to GW Development Inc., $625,000
2460 Calumet Trace, GW Development Inc. to MRM Investments LLC, $858,330
1351 Briarwoods, Duma Quirk to Equity Trade and Relocation Co., $222,000
903 Hall St., Glenn and Jennifer Payne to Richard and Deborah Gray, $135,000
3439 Man-O-War Loop N., Bruce Miller to Rodney and Sheila Roberts, $215,000
802 Wesleyan Park Drive, Treychip Enterprises LLC to Vickie Hall, $229,900
2711 E. Yellowstone Drive, Amanda Wilson to Katrina Starks, $140,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.