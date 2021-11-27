The following real estate transfers were recorded between Sept. 23 to Oct. 4:
510 E. 20th St., EDM Property Management LLC to A&C Property Rentals LLC, $50,000
8303 Knottsville Mount Zion Road, Reta McPherson to John Miller Jr. and Kara Miller, $130,000
Farm property on Fullenwider Road, Larry and Patsy Castlen to Wesley and Jennifer Poole, $431,000
400 W. Byers Ave., Sharon and Devon Castle to Ethan Haut-Castle, $46,000
4233 Edgewood Court, Mary Ayer and others to Barbara Estes, $230,000
804 E. 15th St., Lisa and John Corbett to Haven and Leah Smith, $65,000
1619 Chapel Lane, Sandra Self to Matthew and Heather Beatty, $220,000
210 Santa Maria Drive, Braidon and Rachel Vance to Stephen and Misty Bratcher, $250,000
1603 W. Fifth St., Hampton Carlisle Properties LLC to Damian Edge, $42,000
3006 Kentucky 142, estate of Doyle Wilcox to Jamison and Bailey Boswell, $65,000
10554 Main Cross St., Michael Cecil to James Cecil, $12,000
1316 Werner Ave., Jennifer and Josh Gillim to Katherine Bickwermert, $93,000
2336 Middleground Drive, estate of Mary and Melinda Hamblen to Alfred Mattingly Jr. and Judith Mattingly, $107,000
Residential property on Sacra Drive, CWD Properties LLC to Christopher Hall, $6,500 for three parcels
2636 Rush Trail, Sanders Investment Properties LLC to Roser and Harry Watson, $198,900
3904 Krystal Lane, Brandon and Catherine Crabtree to Gregory and Jessica Snyder, $285,000
2532 Krauss Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $39,900
2532 Krauss Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Matthew and Jessica Goatee, $379,780
4600 Boxwood Drive, Stephen Carmichael to Sarah and Nathan Francis, $205,000
930 E. Locust Grove Road, estate of Mary Crabtree to Jonathan and Cassie Crabtree, $220,000
5244 Newbolt Road, Gregory and Jessica Snyder to Josh and Jennifer Henry, $389,900
2300 Trails Lake Garden, Maybell Stallings to Michelle Stallings, $155,000
2821 Aldersgate, Joshua and Jennifer Henry to Elizabeth Chenoweth and Chad Gilbert, $200,000
114 E. 24th St., Starview Properties LLC to Leo and Julia O’Nan, $250,000
2347 Trails Lake Garden, TLG Properties LLC to John and Nancy Wells, $187,100
100 E. Veterans Blvd., Thomas and Ann Meyer and others to City of Owensboro, $1.25 million
6344 Springwood Drive, Woodland Ridge Development Inc. to Ballards Development LLP, $45,000
519 W. Warwick Drive, Joseph and Lawrence Stephen to Brandon Gilles, $150,000
239 Bon Harbor Hills, Daniel Needham to Rebecca and Kenneth Jackson, $340,000
2941 Baybrook St., Samuel and Lisa Van Bussum to Taylor Bryant, $99,500
7900 Laketown Road, estate of Jay Wathan to Neil Fogle Jr. and Jessica Fogle, $336,500
4727 Honeysuckle Lane, Edwin Smith to Honeysuckle LLC, $72,000
3127 Dade Cove, Krishda and Amanda Tan to Katie Sapp, $192,710
1686 Hill Bridge Road, estate of Gertrude Knott to Kolby and Rachel Knott, $300,000
342 Camden Circle, Jason and Michelle Goins to Country Roads LLC, $180,000
10275 Kentucky 54, Randall and Leslie Howard to Ohio Valley Properties, $45,000
3656 Thruston Dermont Road, James and Starla Owens to Brandon and Catherine Crabtree, $230,000
2124 Griffith Ave., estate of Paul Johnson to Krystal and Kyle Hamorsky, $450,000
3336 Bryant Court, Samuel and Kelsey Lee to Thwe Soe and Kyit Bennett, $250,000
1612 Manor Court, Teresa Rybicki and John Rybicki III to Christopher Lyons, $90,000
3631 Limestone Drive, Honeysuckle LLC to Madison Yager, $90,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.