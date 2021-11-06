The following real estate transfers were recorded between Sept. 2 to Sept. 9:

1909 Colonial Court, Joseph Murphy to Rozelyn and Heriberto Hernandez, $12,000

7024 Masonville Habit Road, Matthew and Melissa Fowler to Samuel Shipp, $170,000

6642 Barcoft, Dustin and Sarah Ewing to Robert and Elizabeth Tincher, $865,000

1892 Wellshurst Drive, Kimberly Roberts to Kayla and Michael Durall, $259,900

624 Emory Drive, Toast and J LLC to The Skin Therapist LLC, $325,000

6850 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision to Jagoe Homes Inc., $43,825

6813 Bridgeview Court, Deer Valley Subdivision to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,400

6817 Bridgeview Court, Deer Valley Subdivision to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,400

6821 Bridgeview Court, Deer Valley Subdivision to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,400

6825 Bridgeview Court, Deer Valley Subdivision to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,400

6829 Bridgeview Court, Deer Valley Subdivision to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,400

2274 Monroe Ave., Deer Valley Subdivision to Jagoe Homes Inc., $170,200 for five parcels

2364 Skaggs Court, Deer Valley Subdivision to Jagoe Homes Inc., $170,200 for five parcels

2170 Skaggs Court, Deer Valley Subdivision to Jagoe Homes Inc., $170,200 for five parcels

2150 Skaggs Court, Deer Valley Subdivision to Jagoe Homes Inc., $170,200 for five parcels

2140 Skaggs Court, Deer Valley Subdivision to Jagoe Homes Inc., $170,200 for five parcels

900 Elsmere St., Kenneth Robb to Gary Brown, $9,800

4771 Millers Mill Road, Barbara Z. Warren Revocable Trust and George H. Warren Jr. Revocable Trust to Professional Properties and Construction LLC, $1,764,000 for two parcels

4817 Millers Mill Road, Barbara Z. Warren Revocable Trust and George H. Warren Jr. Revocable Trust to Professional Properties and Construction LLC, $1,764,000 for two parcels

8009 Short Station Road, Michael and Ashlyn Morris to Paul Hayden Sr. and Rebecca Hayden, $320,000

620 Carlton Drive, Norma and Doretha King to BMR Properties LLC, $355,000

3804 Raintree Drive, Darren and Sara Hodskins to Nicholas Bolling and Jaime Kyzer, $93,000

2157 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $31,300

2157 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Sharon Crisp, $186,499

3209 Baybrook St., estate of John Furguson to Nicholas and Ashley Faulkner, $92,000

4212 Yewells Landing W., Donna and Steve Mast to Adam and Lisa Mast, $157,000

1411 E. Fourth St., Danny Sanders to Sonu and Vandana Mehla and others, $135,000

6548 Kentucky 231, Catherine Mullins and Sai One LLC, $140,000

3225 Jefferson St., Mary and Thomas Morris to Rebekah Tanner, $110,000

1618 Lock Ave., estate of Carole Barrass and others to Claud and Karen Porter, $240,000

2407 Old Kentucky 144, Steven and Pamela Kidd to James and Bethan Cobb, $320,000

4801 Goetz Drive, Goetz Family Trust to The Brothers Lodge No. 132 Independent of Odd Fellows, $225,000

3225 E. Eighth St., James and Bethan Cobb to Caleb and Alicia Whear, $209,000

6976 W. Louisville Lane, Rebecca Whittaker and Larry Adkins to Caraway Property Management LLC, $1.7 million

9300 Kentucky 815, Rockhill Gun Range LLC to Caraway Property Management LLC, $585,000 for three parcels

9302 — 9312 Kentucky 815, Rockhill Gun Range LLC to Caraway Property Management LLC, $585,000 for three parcels

9314 — 9454 Kentucky 815, Rockhill Gun Range LLC to Caraway Property Management LLC, $585,000 for three parcels

166 Steamboat Road, Charles and Victoria Jones to James and Vicki Rudy, $12,000

3926 Reliant Circle, Soe Reh and Beh Meh to William and Kimberly Billings, $180,000

2803 Epworth Lane, John and Candace Runyon and others to Sydney DeWitt, $150,000

2674 Cherry Blossom Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,225

2674 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Billy Sorrels, $209,040

4027 Rudy Martin Drive, John Morton and Tonya Morton to Joshua and Jennifer West, $144,900

2455 Krauss Court, Luke and Caitlin Bramschreiber to Alan Russell II, $305,000

2652 Rush Trail, Kory and Meghan Hausner to Ei Bee and others, $230,000

5290 Curdsville Delaware Road, William Drewer to Jeffery and Monica Davis, $355,000

4122 McIntire Crossing, Taylor and Cody Kasinger to Danny and Sandra Tines, $165,000

5531 Skyline Drive, Matthew and Tiffany Reilly to Taylor and Cody Kasinger, $242,500

2712 Kingman Loop N., Thomas and Carrie Boswell to Elizabeth Mallette and Miles Mallette II, $214,900

1518 Wrights Landing Road, Eathan and Lauren Johnson to Mackenzie and Noah Rhodes, $179,500

815 Clay St., Cynthia Atherton to Blonde Flamingo LLC, $90,000

925 E. 20th St., Jeremy and Amanda Glenn to Timothy Stanley and Natalie Stanley, $135,000

4802 Wembley Way, Amanda and Nicholas Cox to Daniel and Bethan Reeves, $198,000

4725 Water Wheel Way, Rose Ann Lewis Trust to David and Lisa Campbell, $579,000

109 E. 14th St., Heather Hayden to Jason Hayden, $96,000

2011 Wyandotte Ave., Katherine Byrne to Duyen Tran, $85,000

3022 Daviess St., Poonam Gollen to WFC LLC, $2,000

402 Catalina Drive, William and Kimberly Billings to Hunter and Alyssa Wendt, $135,900

Commercial property on Old Hartford Road, Betty Yeiser to Green Space Adventures LLC, $900,000 for two parcels

4021 Old Hartford Road, Betty Yeiser to Green Space Adventures LLC, $900,000 for two parcels

625 E. 21st St., Ann McIntyre to LYM Properties LLC, $72,900

11755 Jackson Road S., Andrew and Melanie England to Tick Ridge Services LLC, $650,000

8647 Kentucky 815, Harold Durbin Jr. and Teresa Durbin to Allison Stanley, $150,000

1665 Parkdale Drive S., estate of Nola Butler to Justin Meredith and others, $60,000

Farm property on Miller Murphy Road, Marian Tabor to Rodger and Ruth Connor and others, $825,000

4840 Millers Mill Road, Joshua and Janet Goldman to Zachary Hardesty, $165,000

