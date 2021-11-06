The following real estate transfers were recorded between Sept. 2 to Sept. 9:
1909 Colonial Court, Joseph Murphy to Rozelyn and Heriberto Hernandez, $12,000
7024 Masonville Habit Road, Matthew and Melissa Fowler to Samuel Shipp, $170,000
6642 Barcoft, Dustin and Sarah Ewing to Robert and Elizabeth Tincher, $865,000
1892 Wellshurst Drive, Kimberly Roberts to Kayla and Michael Durall, $259,900
624 Emory Drive, Toast and J LLC to The Skin Therapist LLC, $325,000
6850 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision to Jagoe Homes Inc., $43,825
6813 Bridgeview Court, Deer Valley Subdivision to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,400
6817 Bridgeview Court, Deer Valley Subdivision to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,400
6821 Bridgeview Court, Deer Valley Subdivision to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,400
6825 Bridgeview Court, Deer Valley Subdivision to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,400
6829 Bridgeview Court, Deer Valley Subdivision to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,400
2274 Monroe Ave., Deer Valley Subdivision to Jagoe Homes Inc., $170,200 for five parcels
2364 Skaggs Court, Deer Valley Subdivision to Jagoe Homes Inc., $170,200 for five parcels
2170 Skaggs Court, Deer Valley Subdivision to Jagoe Homes Inc., $170,200 for five parcels
2150 Skaggs Court, Deer Valley Subdivision to Jagoe Homes Inc., $170,200 for five parcels
2140 Skaggs Court, Deer Valley Subdivision to Jagoe Homes Inc., $170,200 for five parcels
900 Elsmere St., Kenneth Robb to Gary Brown, $9,800
4771 Millers Mill Road, Barbara Z. Warren Revocable Trust and George H. Warren Jr. Revocable Trust to Professional Properties and Construction LLC, $1,764,000 for two parcels
4817 Millers Mill Road, Barbara Z. Warren Revocable Trust and George H. Warren Jr. Revocable Trust to Professional Properties and Construction LLC, $1,764,000 for two parcels
8009 Short Station Road, Michael and Ashlyn Morris to Paul Hayden Sr. and Rebecca Hayden, $320,000
620 Carlton Drive, Norma and Doretha King to BMR Properties LLC, $355,000
3804 Raintree Drive, Darren and Sara Hodskins to Nicholas Bolling and Jaime Kyzer, $93,000
2157 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $31,300
2157 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Sharon Crisp, $186,499
3209 Baybrook St., estate of John Furguson to Nicholas and Ashley Faulkner, $92,000
4212 Yewells Landing W., Donna and Steve Mast to Adam and Lisa Mast, $157,000
1411 E. Fourth St., Danny Sanders to Sonu and Vandana Mehla and others, $135,000
6548 Kentucky 231, Catherine Mullins and Sai One LLC, $140,000
3225 Jefferson St., Mary and Thomas Morris to Rebekah Tanner, $110,000
1618 Lock Ave., estate of Carole Barrass and others to Claud and Karen Porter, $240,000
2407 Old Kentucky 144, Steven and Pamela Kidd to James and Bethan Cobb, $320,000
4801 Goetz Drive, Goetz Family Trust to The Brothers Lodge No. 132 Independent of Odd Fellows, $225,000
3225 E. Eighth St., James and Bethan Cobb to Caleb and Alicia Whear, $209,000
6976 W. Louisville Lane, Rebecca Whittaker and Larry Adkins to Caraway Property Management LLC, $1.7 million
9300 Kentucky 815, Rockhill Gun Range LLC to Caraway Property Management LLC, $585,000 for three parcels
9302 — 9312 Kentucky 815, Rockhill Gun Range LLC to Caraway Property Management LLC, $585,000 for three parcels
9314 — 9454 Kentucky 815, Rockhill Gun Range LLC to Caraway Property Management LLC, $585,000 for three parcels
166 Steamboat Road, Charles and Victoria Jones to James and Vicki Rudy, $12,000
3926 Reliant Circle, Soe Reh and Beh Meh to William and Kimberly Billings, $180,000
2803 Epworth Lane, John and Candace Runyon and others to Sydney DeWitt, $150,000
2674 Cherry Blossom Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,225
2674 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Billy Sorrels, $209,040
4027 Rudy Martin Drive, John Morton and Tonya Morton to Joshua and Jennifer West, $144,900
2455 Krauss Court, Luke and Caitlin Bramschreiber to Alan Russell II, $305,000
2652 Rush Trail, Kory and Meghan Hausner to Ei Bee and others, $230,000
5290 Curdsville Delaware Road, William Drewer to Jeffery and Monica Davis, $355,000
4122 McIntire Crossing, Taylor and Cody Kasinger to Danny and Sandra Tines, $165,000
5531 Skyline Drive, Matthew and Tiffany Reilly to Taylor and Cody Kasinger, $242,500
2712 Kingman Loop N., Thomas and Carrie Boswell to Elizabeth Mallette and Miles Mallette II, $214,900
1518 Wrights Landing Road, Eathan and Lauren Johnson to Mackenzie and Noah Rhodes, $179,500
815 Clay St., Cynthia Atherton to Blonde Flamingo LLC, $90,000
925 E. 20th St., Jeremy and Amanda Glenn to Timothy Stanley and Natalie Stanley, $135,000
4802 Wembley Way, Amanda and Nicholas Cox to Daniel and Bethan Reeves, $198,000
4725 Water Wheel Way, Rose Ann Lewis Trust to David and Lisa Campbell, $579,000
109 E. 14th St., Heather Hayden to Jason Hayden, $96,000
2011 Wyandotte Ave., Katherine Byrne to Duyen Tran, $85,000
3022 Daviess St., Poonam Gollen to WFC LLC, $2,000
402 Catalina Drive, William and Kimberly Billings to Hunter and Alyssa Wendt, $135,900
Commercial property on Old Hartford Road, Betty Yeiser to Green Space Adventures LLC, $900,000 for two parcels
4021 Old Hartford Road, Betty Yeiser to Green Space Adventures LLC, $900,000 for two parcels
625 E. 21st St., Ann McIntyre to LYM Properties LLC, $72,900
11755 Jackson Road S., Andrew and Melanie England to Tick Ridge Services LLC, $650,000
8647 Kentucky 815, Harold Durbin Jr. and Teresa Durbin to Allison Stanley, $150,000
1665 Parkdale Drive S., estate of Nola Butler to Justin Meredith and others, $60,000
Farm property on Miller Murphy Road, Marian Tabor to Rodger and Ruth Connor and others, $825,000
4840 Millers Mill Road, Joshua and Janet Goldman to Zachary Hardesty, $165,000
