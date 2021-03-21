Editor’s Note: The following real estate transfers were inadvertently left out and recorded between Nov. 6 to Nov. 12:

714 Shelborn Drive, Terry and Kristy Cooney to R.C. Cooney Jr., $115,000

3474 London Pike, Linda Fields to Erika and Harry Pedigo, $265,000

17 River Road, Brandon and Meagan Smith to Malena and James Hendricks, $104,900

2637 Central Park Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Linda Field, $195,320

4921 Graham Lane, Alex Lanham to Cynthia and Danny Saunders, $88,900

4446 Hunters Trace, Shirley Lyne to Logan Cart, $175,000

2542 Dillard Court, Deer Valey Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $39,600

2542 Dillard Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Ricky and Julie Coltharp, $302,123

10855 Kentucky 951, Steven and Holly Petri to Joseph Howard, $120,000

2619 W. Victory Court, Brooklyn and Kerrick Ross to Jeffrey Taylor, $79,000

2581 Dillard Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $35,500

2581 Dillard Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Andrew Gray, $245,836

1338 Hill Bridget Road, Larry and Kim Prater to Eric Cecil, $122,500

200 Heartwood Court, SS and MM Properties LLC to RFI LLC, $2.8 million for five parcels

201 Heartwood Court, SS and MM Properties LLC to RFI LLC, $2.8 million for five parcels

224 Heartwood Court, SS and MM Properties LLC to RFI LLC, $2.8 million for five parcels

225 Heartwood Court, SS and MM Properties LLC to RFI LLC, $2.8 million for five parcels

250 Heartwood Court, SS and MM Properties LLC to RFI LLC, $2.8 million for five parcels

3528 N. Dove Loop, Lawrence and Melissa Roberts to Cody Rust, $155,000

817 Walnut Park Drive, Jordon Jones and Cara Working to Alex Lanham and Paide McCarthy, $180,000

1638 Chapel Lane, Kevin and Terri Bailey to Shannon Book, $180,000

959 McFarland, Brandon Sutton to William Minalga, $24,000

3517 Roundtable Loop, Brent and Krystyna Crawford to Nicholas Morris, $185,000

4115 Mayflower Drive, Massie-Clarke Development Co. to Ahren Horlander and Christopher Bidwell, $39,900

3620 Idle Hour Court, Chris and Karen Volk to Adam and Rikki Arnold, $220,000

1428 W. Third St., C&D Property Management LLC to Jason and Amber Brown, $81,000 for two parcels

1104 Oglesby St., C&D Property Management LLC to Jason and Amber Brown, $81,000 for two parcels

511 W. 12th St., Jared Funk to Lucas Lashbrook, $120,000

112 Sycamore St., Frank Hayden to Scott and Lisa Gammenthaler, $17,000

2678 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Noah Schwartz, $199,950

9751 Kentucky 405, Momo Don Don Trust to David and Kelly Moore, $733,060

6828 Creekview Court E., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,225

2819 Flamingo Ave., Kaitlyn and Jacob Sumner to Sierra and Schuyler Curtis, $112,000

2107 Westview Drive, Lucas Lashbrook and Brooke Schneider to Nathan and Jacqueline Kauffman, $147,400

2312 Wright Ave., RGM Realty #4 LLC to Ray and Jenny Jones, $85,000

3635 Forward Pass, Lorne and Elizabeth Harbin to Zachary Ambrose, $184,000

2602 Daviess St., Roger and Mary Stewart to Chandler Kinney and Prem Patel, $114,000

4696 Forest Drive., Dwayne and Kimberly Baldwin to Thompson Homes Inc., $44,000

313 Byron Court, DMCR Properties LLC to Charles and Sharon Tucker, $110,000

3910 Ronnie Lake Road, Wanda Ford Trust to Triple 7 LLC, $103,000

2546 Old Hartford Road, estate of Teresa Conder to Keith and Merrie Bommersbach Joint Living Trust, $125,000

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.