Editor’s Note: The following real estate transfers were inadvertently left out and recorded between Nov. 6 to Nov. 12:
714 Shelborn Drive, Terry and Kristy Cooney to R.C. Cooney Jr., $115,000
3474 London Pike, Linda Fields to Erika and Harry Pedigo, $265,000
17 River Road, Brandon and Meagan Smith to Malena and James Hendricks, $104,900
2637 Central Park Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Linda Field, $195,320
4921 Graham Lane, Alex Lanham to Cynthia and Danny Saunders, $88,900
4446 Hunters Trace, Shirley Lyne to Logan Cart, $175,000
2542 Dillard Court, Deer Valey Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $39,600
2542 Dillard Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Ricky and Julie Coltharp, $302,123
10855 Kentucky 951, Steven and Holly Petri to Joseph Howard, $120,000
2619 W. Victory Court, Brooklyn and Kerrick Ross to Jeffrey Taylor, $79,000
2581 Dillard Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $35,500
2581 Dillard Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Andrew Gray, $245,836
1338 Hill Bridget Road, Larry and Kim Prater to Eric Cecil, $122,500
200 Heartwood Court, SS and MM Properties LLC to RFI LLC, $2.8 million for five parcels
201 Heartwood Court, SS and MM Properties LLC to RFI LLC, $2.8 million for five parcels
224 Heartwood Court, SS and MM Properties LLC to RFI LLC, $2.8 million for five parcels
225 Heartwood Court, SS and MM Properties LLC to RFI LLC, $2.8 million for five parcels
250 Heartwood Court, SS and MM Properties LLC to RFI LLC, $2.8 million for five parcels
3528 N. Dove Loop, Lawrence and Melissa Roberts to Cody Rust, $155,000
817 Walnut Park Drive, Jordon Jones and Cara Working to Alex Lanham and Paide McCarthy, $180,000
1638 Chapel Lane, Kevin and Terri Bailey to Shannon Book, $180,000
959 McFarland, Brandon Sutton to William Minalga, $24,000
3517 Roundtable Loop, Brent and Krystyna Crawford to Nicholas Morris, $185,000
4115 Mayflower Drive, Massie-Clarke Development Co. to Ahren Horlander and Christopher Bidwell, $39,900
3620 Idle Hour Court, Chris and Karen Volk to Adam and Rikki Arnold, $220,000
1428 W. Third St., C&D Property Management LLC to Jason and Amber Brown, $81,000 for two parcels
1104 Oglesby St., C&D Property Management LLC to Jason and Amber Brown, $81,000 for two parcels
511 W. 12th St., Jared Funk to Lucas Lashbrook, $120,000
112 Sycamore St., Frank Hayden to Scott and Lisa Gammenthaler, $17,000
2678 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Noah Schwartz, $199,950
9751 Kentucky 405, Momo Don Don Trust to David and Kelly Moore, $733,060
6828 Creekview Court E., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,225
2819 Flamingo Ave., Kaitlyn and Jacob Sumner to Sierra and Schuyler Curtis, $112,000
2107 Westview Drive, Lucas Lashbrook and Brooke Schneider to Nathan and Jacqueline Kauffman, $147,400
2312 Wright Ave., RGM Realty #4 LLC to Ray and Jenny Jones, $85,000
3635 Forward Pass, Lorne and Elizabeth Harbin to Zachary Ambrose, $184,000
2602 Daviess St., Roger and Mary Stewart to Chandler Kinney and Prem Patel, $114,000
4696 Forest Drive., Dwayne and Kimberly Baldwin to Thompson Homes Inc., $44,000
313 Byron Court, DMCR Properties LLC to Charles and Sharon Tucker, $110,000
3910 Ronnie Lake Road, Wanda Ford Trust to Triple 7 LLC, $103,000
2546 Old Hartford Road, estate of Teresa Conder to Keith and Merrie Bommersbach Joint Living Trust, $125,000
