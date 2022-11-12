The following real estate transfers were recorded from October 27 through November 2:

511 Saint Ann St., William Sommerville and Julia A. Sommerville to TEC Investments LLC, $180,000

2258 Hoop Jr. Court, Robert S. Norris to Hailey Michelle Norris, $180,000

246 Morgan Lane, The Estate of Anna Marian Clay, Jane Baird Crumbaker and Ronald Crumbaker to Brandon Standiford, $177,000

6611 Blue Ridge Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $44,250

6611 Blue Ridge Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Youyii Yang and Zhong Shen, $260,870

3896 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Anthony Thomas Riney and Amanda Kate Riney, $395,140

1061 Peninsula Court, Roy D. Carman and Susan R. Carman to David G. Payne Jr., $265,000

1424 Woodbridge Trail, Naomi W. Wilson, Geoffrey Wilson to John VanHoose and Jeanne VanHoose, $410,000

6400 Thorn Ridge Crossing, Ferman Burnette LLC to Easton Russelburg and Nicole Rae Russelburg, $304,900

5022 Seabiscuit Loop, Thompson Homes Inc. to Michael Byers and Chaely Byers, $256,215

5100 Newbolt Road, Joel Gordon and Donnell Gordon to Greg Floyd Properties LLC, $465,000

1622 Lee Court, Christina Deason and Robert E. Season IV to Melissa Kaye Adams, $67,500

2819 Strawbridge Place, Michelle Barnett, Kai Cannon to MBSW Properties LLC, $94,000

1625 Hall St., 1629 Hall St., Billy Humphrey and others to GTH Properties LLC, $11,477

4500 Stonegate Drive, Maggie W. Rusher to Thomas A. Furlong and Susan D. Furlong, $486,900

4965 Creek Valley Court, JR Acquisitions LLC to Jennifer Friese, $75,000

2428 Daviess St., Amy Kassinger to Ryan Blake Kassinger, $18,334 (1/6 interest)

2051 Trillium Gardens, Michael Lance Games and Krista Lee Games to Ronald Clark Johnson and Jo Ann S. Johnson, $187,000

2936 Yosemite Drive, 808 Madison Ave., 2204 Webster Court, 3609 Winchester Drive, 2147 Boarman Drive, Estate of Albert Houston McGary, The Sharon Bland McGary Family Trust to Murphy Farms LLC, $489,000

2141 Summer Walk, Morgan Nicole Gibbs, Jaycob Tyler Gray to National Transfer Services LLC, $265,000

2141 Summer Walk, National Transfer Services LLC to Rebecca Pate and Lukas Pate, $265,000

2720 Hillbrooke Parkway, 2720 Hillbrooke Parkway LLC to Joel T. Gordon and Donnel P. Gordon, $308,000

113 East 19th St., Harold R. Bigham and Robin Bigham to Mary Bruce, Sallie Melinda Mitchell, $175,000

8266 Crisp Road, Christopher Mark Chaffin and Melanie Rae Chaffin to Michael L. Boling, $53,500

3956 Cross Creek Trail, James R. Estes Revocable Trust to Nathan R. Gaw, $280,000

2230 South Stratford Drive, James R. Kuhlman and Amanda S. Kulman to Tina M. Maloney and Amanda K. Howell, $259,900

4410 Wilderness Trace, Diane S. Mayes and Jerry S. Mayes to William E. McCollam Jr. and Deborah L. McCollam, $400,000

228 Irene Ave., Thomas A. Blair and Mary Jane Blair to Francisca Cruz and Gamaliel Diaz, $15,000

6214 Autumn Valley Trace, Brett Shaw and Carolyn Brake to Richard Ryan Rue and Melinda D. Rue, $289,000

2405 O’Bryan Blvd., Susan Alford and others to Thaddeus Ethan Merritt, $300,000

6619 Blue Ridge Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $44,250

6619 Blue Ridge Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Yichi Yang, $260,520

1242 Wayside Drive West, Kathryn R. Boling to Nye Meh and Plae Reh, $169,900

625 Poplar St., Keith Watkins to JNT Rentals LLC, $15,000

2300 Count Turf Drive, Joan M. Johnson to Austin Hamilton and Ashley Hamilton, $173,000

11120 Gore Road, Neil D. Wethington and Karen R. Wethington to Lee I. Humphrey and Molly S. Humphrey, $287,500

6381 Autumn Valley Trace, Richard E. Brown Jr. to Jagoe Guaranteed Trade LLC, $217,375

2904 Allen St., John C. Shepler, Julie A. Layne and Steve Layne to Jane D. Shelton, $141,200

1738 Sioux Place, Casey L. Hodskins and Jared W. Hodskins to Kai Cannon, Brittany Barnett, $236,000

5310 Ashland Ave., Richard Koehler and Holly Koehler to Stephen C. Sanders-Fuller and Charlotta Sanders-Fuller, $158,000

560 Camden Circle, Richard Ryan Rue and Melinda D. Rue to Corey Fulkerson, $253,000

6650 Luther Taylor Road, James S. May and Debbie L. May to Grayson C. Harpole, $195,000

850 East Byers Ave., Bobbi J. Mattingly to Victor M. Evans Jr. and Dawn Evans, Seth M. Evans, $202,000

10201 Cummings Road, Michael D. Clouse and Audrey F. Clouse and others to Paul Martin Clouse and Esther Clouse, $250,000

10083 Boone St., Master Commissioner Angela L. Thompson to Lakeview Loan Servicing, $45,400

4107 Whittier Drive, Clint S. Smith, Misty Smith to Pamela F. Word, $140,000

2855 State Route 554, Master Commissioner Angela L. Thompson to Jonathan Wilhoite, $420,000

5021 Lonesome Pine Trail, Thomas P. Miller III and Julie Ann Miller to Lawrence Dale Hamilton Jr., $81,000

