The following real estate transfers were recorded from October 27 through November 2:
511 Saint Ann St., William Sommerville and Julia A. Sommerville to TEC Investments LLC, $180,000
2258 Hoop Jr. Court, Robert S. Norris to Hailey Michelle Norris, $180,000
246 Morgan Lane, The Estate of Anna Marian Clay, Jane Baird Crumbaker and Ronald Crumbaker to Brandon Standiford, $177,000
6611 Blue Ridge Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $44,250
6611 Blue Ridge Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Youyii Yang and Zhong Shen, $260,870
3896 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Anthony Thomas Riney and Amanda Kate Riney, $395,140
1061 Peninsula Court, Roy D. Carman and Susan R. Carman to David G. Payne Jr., $265,000
1424 Woodbridge Trail, Naomi W. Wilson, Geoffrey Wilson to John VanHoose and Jeanne VanHoose, $410,000
6400 Thorn Ridge Crossing, Ferman Burnette LLC to Easton Russelburg and Nicole Rae Russelburg, $304,900
5022 Seabiscuit Loop, Thompson Homes Inc. to Michael Byers and Chaely Byers, $256,215
5100 Newbolt Road, Joel Gordon and Donnell Gordon to Greg Floyd Properties LLC, $465,000
1622 Lee Court, Christina Deason and Robert E. Season IV to Melissa Kaye Adams, $67,500
2819 Strawbridge Place, Michelle Barnett, Kai Cannon to MBSW Properties LLC, $94,000
1625 Hall St., 1629 Hall St., Billy Humphrey and others to GTH Properties LLC, $11,477
4500 Stonegate Drive, Maggie W. Rusher to Thomas A. Furlong and Susan D. Furlong, $486,900
4965 Creek Valley Court, JR Acquisitions LLC to Jennifer Friese, $75,000
2428 Daviess St., Amy Kassinger to Ryan Blake Kassinger, $18,334 (1/6 interest)
2051 Trillium Gardens, Michael Lance Games and Krista Lee Games to Ronald Clark Johnson and Jo Ann S. Johnson, $187,000
2936 Yosemite Drive, 808 Madison Ave., 2204 Webster Court, 3609 Winchester Drive, 2147 Boarman Drive, Estate of Albert Houston McGary, The Sharon Bland McGary Family Trust to Murphy Farms LLC, $489,000
2141 Summer Walk, Morgan Nicole Gibbs, Jaycob Tyler Gray to National Transfer Services LLC, $265,000
2141 Summer Walk, National Transfer Services LLC to Rebecca Pate and Lukas Pate, $265,000
2720 Hillbrooke Parkway, 2720 Hillbrooke Parkway LLC to Joel T. Gordon and Donnel P. Gordon, $308,000
113 East 19th St., Harold R. Bigham and Robin Bigham to Mary Bruce, Sallie Melinda Mitchell, $175,000
8266 Crisp Road, Christopher Mark Chaffin and Melanie Rae Chaffin to Michael L. Boling, $53,500
3956 Cross Creek Trail, James R. Estes Revocable Trust to Nathan R. Gaw, $280,000
2230 South Stratford Drive, James R. Kuhlman and Amanda S. Kulman to Tina M. Maloney and Amanda K. Howell, $259,900
4410 Wilderness Trace, Diane S. Mayes and Jerry S. Mayes to William E. McCollam Jr. and Deborah L. McCollam, $400,000
228 Irene Ave., Thomas A. Blair and Mary Jane Blair to Francisca Cruz and Gamaliel Diaz, $15,000
6214 Autumn Valley Trace, Brett Shaw and Carolyn Brake to Richard Ryan Rue and Melinda D. Rue, $289,000
2405 O’Bryan Blvd., Susan Alford and others to Thaddeus Ethan Merritt, $300,000
6619 Blue Ridge Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $44,250
6619 Blue Ridge Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Yichi Yang, $260,520
1242 Wayside Drive West, Kathryn R. Boling to Nye Meh and Plae Reh, $169,900
625 Poplar St., Keith Watkins to JNT Rentals LLC, $15,000
2300 Count Turf Drive, Joan M. Johnson to Austin Hamilton and Ashley Hamilton, $173,000
11120 Gore Road, Neil D. Wethington and Karen R. Wethington to Lee I. Humphrey and Molly S. Humphrey, $287,500
6381 Autumn Valley Trace, Richard E. Brown Jr. to Jagoe Guaranteed Trade LLC, $217,375
2904 Allen St., John C. Shepler, Julie A. Layne and Steve Layne to Jane D. Shelton, $141,200
1738 Sioux Place, Casey L. Hodskins and Jared W. Hodskins to Kai Cannon, Brittany Barnett, $236,000
5310 Ashland Ave., Richard Koehler and Holly Koehler to Stephen C. Sanders-Fuller and Charlotta Sanders-Fuller, $158,000
560 Camden Circle, Richard Ryan Rue and Melinda D. Rue to Corey Fulkerson, $253,000
6650 Luther Taylor Road, James S. May and Debbie L. May to Grayson C. Harpole, $195,000
850 East Byers Ave., Bobbi J. Mattingly to Victor M. Evans Jr. and Dawn Evans, Seth M. Evans, $202,000
10201 Cummings Road, Michael D. Clouse and Audrey F. Clouse and others to Paul Martin Clouse and Esther Clouse, $250,000
10083 Boone St., Master Commissioner Angela L. Thompson to Lakeview Loan Servicing, $45,400
4107 Whittier Drive, Clint S. Smith, Misty Smith to Pamela F. Word, $140,000
2855 State Route 554, Master Commissioner Angela L. Thompson to Jonathan Wilhoite, $420,000
5021 Lonesome Pine Trail, Thomas P. Miller III and Julie Ann Miller to Lawrence Dale Hamilton Jr., $81,000
