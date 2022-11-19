The following real estate transfers were recently recorded:
Property on Highway 60 West, Sara Jane McNulty to Deer Valley Subdivision LLC, $2,760,000
Property on Highway 81, Daviess County Regional Airport Board to Crabtree Holdings LLC, $377,000
10610 Highway 231, Adam W. Cameron and Nicole M. Cameron to Keith W. Wiltfang, $25,000
709 Hathaway St., Keith Knott, Julie C. Taylor to Ramon Oritz, $60,000
Property on Pup Creek Road, Pup Creek Farms LLC to K & A Farms LLC, $500,000
501 Suffolk Drive, Yellowstone Rental Properties LLC to Koger Properties LLC, $50,000
6607 Blue Ridge Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $44,250
6607 Blue Ridge Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Yong Li and Ruifang Ke, $259,930
1508 West 5th St., Jammu Properties to the City of Owensboro, KY, $38,000
6598 Blue Ridge Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Christopher Wesner and Cara Wesner, $320,000
3810 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Lisa Jean Bruner, Richard Eugene Brown, $395,520
6133 Sutter Loop East, Andy Edwards and Mary Edwards to Matthew T. Lee, $162,000
6597 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Gerald Joseph Fuchs and Phaedra Anne Fuchs, $243,365
258 Cinderella Drive, Estate of Joseannah Foster Brown to Mission Properties LLC, $150,000
2131 Biscayne Drive, Lorena Goff, Jack Mowery to Lowry Investment Group LLC, $95,000
6603 Blue Ridge Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $44,250
3015 Meadowland Drive, The Estate of Nora Ellen Kimmel to Cassandra Dawn Millay and Jonathan Dylan Millay, $189,000
614 Glenn Court, Jerry W. Arrendell to James E. Clark, $139,700
6615 Blue Ridge Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $44,250
6615 Blue Ridge Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. Yueying Yang and Qui Xin Zheng, $260,660
1675 Yelvington Knottsville Road, 1507 Yelvington Knottsville Road and 1374 Stinnett Road, William A. Mattingly to LKC Holdings LLC, $1,400,000
3864 Raintree Drive, The Estate of Lucille H. Hancock to Pamela Bartimus, Jammie W. Duke and Myrtle F. Duke, $169,900 (1/2 interest each)
10154 Jennings Road, Louise Ralph Douglass and Prentiss P. Douglass to William Marion Cecil and Carolyn Marie Cecil, $700,000
719 West 11th St., Greater Yelvington Investments LLC to Thomas Adkins and Crystal Adkins, $2,000
3567 Woodlane Drive, Master Commissioner Angela L. Thompson to US Bank N.A., $167,000
10545 Nalley Road, Ruth D. Wilson to Tanja Wells-Walker, $160,000
735 Wesleyan Park Drive, Margie Louise Cobb to Ann Virginia Reeks, $183,200
1743 Daviess St., Judy Adams and Randy Adams and others to Nicholas Hawkinson and Karelyn Lee Hawkinson, $150,000
6920 Horrell Road, The Estate of Kenneth E. Simmons to Gerald R. Simmons and Nancy Hayden Simmons, $205,000
421 East 20th St., Jammu Properties LLC to WFC LLC, $115,000
3305 Spring Ridge Parkway, William C. Wilson IV and Lindsey M. Wilson to Christopher Charles Sale and Sarah Katherine Bookter Sale, $425,000
4430 Lake Forest Drive, Samuel Ryan Faught and Elizabeth A. Faught to William C. Wilson IV and Lindsey Michele Wilson, $625,000
604 Jackson St., Bradley Payne and Natalie Payne to Patrick Ward and Alma Lee Ward, $29,000
3707 Saddle Bend, Thompson Homes Inc. to Christopher Barker and Taylor Barker, $257,747
118 Byers Ave. West, Robert F. Higdon and Brenda Higdon to Samquest Global LLC, $2,500
4428 Scotland Drive, Pamela S. Renshaw to Harrington Construction and Seamless Gutters LLC, $130,000
4462 Springhill Drive, Gatha Nell Stanley to Equity Trade and Relocation Company Inc., $251,750
8643 Knottsville Mt. Zion Road, Michael J. Calcaterra and Mary Kathy Calcaterra to KADA Enterprises LLC, $200,000
9323 Highway 815, Randy S. Terry and Sandra B. Terry to Seth Colton Hall and Taylor Nicole Hall, $47,000
3434 Man O War Loop North, Joanna Mattingly and Micahel Mattingly to Fulcrum Holdings LLC, $198,000
3462 Man O War Loop, Jacquelyn Bain and Steven Keith Bain to Joanna Mattingly and Michael Mattingly, $239,900
2511 Triple Crown Way, Barry L. Spencer and Michelle Elizabeth Spencer to Dostwinz LLC, $215,000
4320 Loft Cove, Timothy R. Merkley to Karen A. Merkley, $110,000
1438 West 5th St., 1500 West 5th St., and 1504 West 5th St., Mills-Hazel Property Management Company LLC to the City of Owensboro, Kentucky
905 Walnut St., Rebecca Joyce Jarvis to Furgerson Enterprises LLC, $30,000
718 Gunther Ave., Chase N Rainbow LLC to Dustin Vowels, $92,900
1817 Hacienda Lane, Lillian Weafer Jarboe Irrevocable Trust to Roger Carson and Michelle Carson, $190,000
2304 Woodland Drive, David Crisp and Cherly Crisp to Jordan Thayer White and Mary Katherine White, $230,000
100 Santa Maria Drive, Rhonda L. Rouse to Richard Wayne Brown and Connie Michelle Brown, $230,000
1351 Briarwoods Lane, Equity Trade and Relocation Company Inc. to Gatha N. Stanley, $536,500
