The following real estate transfers were recorded recently:
2715 West 6th St., Master Commissioner Angela L. Thompson to Robert F. Higdon, $36,351
1374 Stinnett Road, 1507 Yelvington Knottsville Road, and 1675 Yelvington Knottsville Road, William A. Mattingly to LKC Holdings LLC, $1,400,000
10301 Highway 231, Tyler Beddow and Laura Beddow to Samuel R. Faught and Elizabeth A. Faught, $230,000
641 Amherst Drive, Harriet E. Bradley to C61 Investments LLC, $80,000
3301 Bryant Court, Seth Stewart to Terri Clouse and Danny Clouse, $254,000
4001 Yates Drive, Kevin S. Hurt and Ashley N. Hurt to Law Reh and Tue Meh, $183,000
1734 Mount Vernon Drive, Saa L. Phan and Annie H. Phan to Sean Keeney and Melissa Keeney, $123,250
647 Highway 140 West, Susan Dianne Christman to Lee J. Rudy and Sarah Rudy, $25,000
5129 Grandview Drive, Master Commissioner Angela L. Thompson to Shufei Jiang, $120,000
3129 Burns Road, Melissa M. Howard to Paul M. Thompson and Cynthia C. Thompson, $82,222
11236 Highway 431, Don Phillips Jr. to Norman J.D. Green and Deborah Lynn Green, $55,000
1920 Windsor Ave., Billy Joe Jones and Robin Wilson Jones to Vincent Aaron Brown and Kelly J. Brown, $159,900
1121 Locust St., Michael C. Tupy to Stan Allen Baird and Megan Michelle Baird, $81,000
1902 Prince Ave., Autry Properties LLC to Nathan A. Keller and Brenda J. Keller, $35,000
3618 Marycrest West, Kimberly Gay Hayden to Angela Curry and Michael Curry, $355,000
1892 Celebration Circle, Jagoe Guaranteed Trade LLC to Lonnadeen Bullock, $395,000
600 East 21st St., Kimberly A. Lester, Joshua C. Lester to Stephen Dalton, John D. Dalton, $90,000
3139 Russell Road and property on Russell Road, Kristopher M. Trogden, Tandy Trogden and Shannon Trogden to Samantha J. Roberts, Samuel W. Carson, $940,000
2206 Monroe Ave., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $38,900
2206 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Rong Yao Zhang and Juan Zheng, $261,505
4853 Sturbridge Place, Abbie L. Griffin and Joseph M. Ealum to Madison Yamada and Adrian Yamada, $159,900
2405 Haviland Drive, C&D Property LLC to EPH Properties LLC, $143,000
2029 Wimbledon Court, Meghan P. Johnson to Brenda Zuerner, $262,000
3928 Griffith Ave. South, Randy Hamilton and Laura Hamilton to Meghan P. Johnson, $335,000
2201 Berkshire Drive, Cathy S. Gilles to Robin Glenn Lewis, $80,000
6589 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $33,750
6589 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Brandon Drew Logsdon and Emily Page Wilk Logsdon, $243,985
