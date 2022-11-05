The following real estate transfers were recorded between October 20 and October 27:
3825 Brookfield Drive, Jeffrey David Thomas to Owensboro health Properties Holdings LLC, $459,645
6599 Blue Ridge Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $44,250
1316 West 9th St., Stewart G. Coomes and Barbara Coomes to J M J Construction Inc., $150,000
10786 Green St., The Estate of Mary P. Aud to MIG LLC, $70,000
552 Camden Circle, Melissa G. Embry and Clifford L. Embry to Wendell C. Renfrow Jr. and Elizabeth M. Renfrow, $210,000
1929 Freeman Ave., Sonya L. Dixon, Keith A. Whitney to William Heath Allen and Meredith L. Allen, $225,000
268 Ridgecrest Place, Joseph Levi Chaffin and Stacy R. Chaffin to William Harold Embrey III, Melanie A. Nesler, $599,900
929 Highway 1207, Blake Hamilton and Lacey Hamilton to Daniel E. McNeiley and Sarah E. McNeiley, $314,900
10301 McCamish Road, William Harold Embrey III to Mary K. Calcaterra and Michael J. Calcaterra, $324,000
1213 Hill Ave., Donald D. Coomes to Treychip Enterprises LLC, $162,000
6813 Valley Brook Trace, Jordan Bullington to Edward Sean Simpson, Lorie Michelle Beavin, $321,900
4341 Old Hartford Road, James M. Roberts and Tammie L. Roberts to James A. Combs and Madonna C. Combs, $449,500
530 Triplett St., Robert Hall and Carla Hall to Raymond Smith III, $12,000
5739 Old Highway 54, Creede Morgan and Shelby Morgan to James G. Oakley, Alexis Victoria Krack, $217,000
2331 Secretariat Drive, Christopher Watkins and Ramona Watkins to Michael Watkins and Amber Watkins, $219,900
2360 Watson Circle, Gary D. Louden, Rebecca O’Risky and Robert Allen O’Risky to Elizabeth A. Calhoun and Douglas S. Calhoun, $260,000
6607 Thoreau Village, Ruth M. Johnson to Bernardo Ruiz Navarro, Mary Mae Crystal Clouse, $240,000
1602 Lock Ave., Danny R. Clouse and Terri L. Clouse to Robert Gary Ridner and Sheila Hedden Ridner, $255,000
1 Quail Ridge Court, C., Sterling Hardesty to Elizabeth L. Young, $139,250
1125 Hill Ave., Mayfair Square Development Group LLC to Lucien Cisney and Barbara G. Cisney, $383,828
4216 McIntire Crossing, Ricky Ammons and Vicki Ammons to James R. Estes, $138,500
2306 Fieldstone Court, Easton Russelburg and Nicole Russelburg to Julie Mann, $240,000
2254 Canonero Loop, Dudley E. Hardin and Rosalie Hardin to James Ramburger, $213,000
1913 East 21st St., Jacob Cohron to Crystal Dawn Elkins and William Earl Elkins Jr., $128,500
2319 Citation Ave., David Phelps Realty LLC, Devin Taylor Inc. to Clarth Properties LLC, $139,500
5162 Seabiscuit Loop, Damian J. Cecil and Anna Michelle Swope Cecil to Zachary Casey and Andi S. Burgin, $230,000
4501 Countryside Drive, Douglas McCain and Michele McCain to Terence J. Sadlowski and Stephanie Sadlowski, $214,900
2924 Yellowstone Drive East, Herman Beliles and Joy Beliles to Misty Berry, $128,000
1714 Leitchfield Road, Carston Management Inc. to Beverly G. Bell, $36,000
2731 Tanglewood Drive, Gregory A. McCarty and Leah B. McCarty to Judith M. McAndrew and Darrell S. Howell, $199,000
9308 Highway 405, David A. Spurrier and Robin B. Spurrier to Walter Lee Stinnett Jr. and Leslie J. Stinnett, $102,000
4155 Highway 764, Lukas A. Pate and Rebecca A. Pate to Edward A. Wallace, $262,000
6804 Bridgeview Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Anthony Jones, Carla Sue Odom, $329,855
1832 Epworth Lane, Marcia D. Cooper to Dianna Lovell, $169,900
1626 Chapel Lane, Leah C. Vertucci and Nicholas F. Vertucci III to Jeffrey Scott Wheeler and Kelly Wheeler, $235,000
1159 Carter Road, WZR Rentals LLC to Jose Francisco De Leon Mauricio and Herminicelda Hernandez Chauvez, $73,000
5544 Goldenrod Lane, Katie Humphrey to Schad A. Pierce, $255,000
3817 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Sally Ann Quehl, $409,300
710 West 2nd St., the City of Owensboro, Kentucky to Big Rivers Electric Corporation, $2,067,000
2500 Krauss Court, Walter M. Bosse and Megan J. Bosse to Barbara Ann DeWitt, $299,900
4238 Edgewood Court, The Estate of Darris J. DiMarco to Christopher W. Riccio, Mary Cecilia Crowe, $485,000
9464 Highway 231, Mast Commissioner Angela L. Thompson to Dream Design LLC, $81,000
1600 Center St., Pamela L. Hunter to Joseph D. Blair, $115,000
6100 Pruden Lane, Ouida Pruden to Blandford Holdings LLC, $180,000
1205 Jackson St., Hines Properties LLC to Jackson Street LLC, $64,100
