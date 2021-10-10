The following real estate transfers were recorded between Aug. 9 to Aug. 13:

1951 Airport Road, James and Barbara Over to Kathy Taylor-Groshans and Jack Groshans, $250,000

2720 W. Fifth St., Sheena and Harry Lutz Jr. to First Quality Rentals LLC, $21,250

3817 Fairview Drive, Professional Properties and Construction LLC to Noelle Properties LLC, $270,000

3811 Fairview Drive, Professional Properties and Construction LLC to Apollonia Properties LLC, $270,000

2231 Amethyst Court, Robin Alford and others to Robert and Connie Zimmerman, $200,000

2411 Ford Ave., Cynthia Sturgeon to Patricia Van Meter and Leslie Van Meter II, $349,900

2236 Boarman Drive, Chris and Kathy Payne to Glenn and Jennifer Payne, $84,000

6859 Todd Bridge Road, Charles and Cathy McCarthy to Patrick and Samantha Camus, $160,000

1611 Cary Court, Paul Martin Builders Inc. to Charles and Karen Hobelmann, $330,000

1057 Yelvington Grandview Road, Jason and Shelly Gerteisen to Maria and Miguel Zarate, $36,000

4058 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,250

4058 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Paul Landen, $232,335

327 Griffith Ave., Lynn and Martha Gary to Karen Dueker, $253,000

1408 Leitchfield Road, L&S Construction and Concrete LLC to Trinidad Gonzalez and Paula Lopez, $15,000

2630 S. Griffith Ave., Jane Payne to J. Kevin and Joy Whear, $214,000

1220 W. Third St., Jeffery and Melody Rafferty to Jim Barr Enterprises LLC, $69,900

16 Quail Ridge Court Apt. D, Linda McGinnis to Haleigh Stringer, $160,000

5639 Jack Hinton Road, David Crisp and Sherry Aull to Logan and Gabrielle Johnson, $290,000

3944 Brookfield Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750

3944 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Nicholas and Natasha Conkright, $324,345

703 Devonshire Drive, Harold and Janet Jewell to David Franey, $216,000

5010 Wildcat Way, Malik Properties LLC to Velocity Property Group LLC, $638,500

5418 Park Haven Bend, Leesa Briles to Bradley and Sarah Hagan, $285,000

1920 Oak Ave., Morgan Merritt to Mark McCrystal, $150,000

2698 Landing Terrace, Mallorie Stroup to Joyce Crawford, $195,000

606 Bolivar St., Mohammad Malik to Aja Herbert, $129,900

Farm property on N. Chestnut Grove Road, Audubon Loans I LLC to Jasen and Carrie Chanley, $98,000

5504 Mulberry Place, Nicole and Jonathan Billiter to Megan Maddox and Paul Maddox III, $312,000

3006 Sterling Court, Margie Ruby to Harold and Janet Jewell, $134,000

3236 Millstone Circle, estate of Shirley Saunders and others to Logan Lanham, $130,000

4240 McIntire Crossing, James and Rina Fleming to Thomas Payne, $131,495

2944 McAlister Place, Marilyn Cline and Edwin Ramsay to Robinson Homes LLC, $110,000

5561 Skyline Drive, Daniel and Kristy Knelson to Ryan and Ashley Emery, $255,000

5166 Jack Hinton Road, Robert Bryant to Kathleen and Mark Tong, $185,000

5335 Essex Drive, Judith C. Wink Family Irrevocable Trust to Larry and Mary Dunn, $170,000

7238 Donald Ave., BEK Farms Inc. to William and Cassie McDaniel, $132,500

2655 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Charles Young II, $219,510

7831 Old Kentucky 54, Joshua and Taylor Belcher to Joshua Jones, $145,000

Farm properties on Schafer Camp Road, Gregory Lovett to Michael and Donna Keeney, $300,000 for two parcels

Farm property on Schafer Camp Road, Marie Lovett to Michael and Donna Keeney, $700,000 for two parcels in Daviess County and two parcels in Hancock County

985 Schafer Camp Road, Marie Lovett to Michael and Donna Keeney, $700,000 for two parcels in Daviess County and two parcels in Hancock County

1752 Celebration Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Brian and Hannah Niles, $485,000

2627 Veach Road, Martin Laney to Ryan and Stacy Crisp, $80,000

4841 Timber Ridge Drive, George and Dana Greco to John and Nicholas Tharp, $420,000

841 E. Byers Ave., Devon and Demi Wooldridge to Statts Phillips 3 LLC, $155,000

.092 acres added to 4348 Harbor Hills Trace, Sara McNulty to Daniel and Anna Bowlds, $2,295

.092 acres added to 4372 Harbor Hills Trace, Sara McNulty to Mary and Brian Larkin, $2,295

.092 acres added to 4360 Harbor Hills Trace, Sara McNulty to Dylan and Melissa Miller, $2,295

.138 acres added to 4384 Harbor Hills Trace, Sara McNulty to Guy and Sherry Durham, $3,448

3221 Christie Place, Jenny Doolin Jones Revocable Trust to Tyler Fielden and Jenny Doolin Jones Revocable Trust, $100,000

2145 Carpenter Drive, Scott and Cynthia McCain and others to Coppage Rentals LLC, $130,000 per lot

2149 Carpenter Drive, Scott and Cynthia McCain and others to Coppage Rentals LLC, $130,000 per lot

3823 Fairview Drive, Professional Properties and Construction LLC to Wedding Holdings LLC, $450,000

4669 Forest Drive, Thompson Homes Inc. to Sean and Tisha Higgs, $424,743

10676 Owensboro Reed Road, Anna and William Middleton to Cherri and Frank Barnett, $14,500

2215 Kentucky 144, Margaret Love to Jason Roberts, $112,500

2521 W. Seventh St., P&R Properties Plus LLC to Ty and Connie Dodson, $2,000

600 Crabtree Ave., Leslie and Judy Christianson to Colburn Properties LLC, $40,000

731 Crabtree Ave., Leslie and Judy Christianson to Colburn Properties LLC, $15,000 for two parcels

733 Crabtree Ave., Leslie and Judy Christianson to Colburn Properties LLC, $15,000 for two parcels

1320 Bosley Road, Leslie and Judy Christianson to Colburn Properties LLC, $30,000

1732 W. First St., Leslie and Judy Christianson to Colburn Properties LLC, $25,000

1817 W. Sixth St., Leslie and Judy Christianson to Colburn Properties LLC, $80,000

7186 Kentucky 231, Leslie and Judy Christianson to Colburn Properties LLC, $40,000

1620 Frederica St., James and Carolyn Kassinger to Audubon Area Community Care Clinic Inc., $679,000

11600 Coleman Road, Glenn Yeiser to Paul and Beverly Nation, $190,000

5216 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes Inc. to Brookelyn Hattabaugh, $183,469

2420 Tamarack Road, Rebecca and Edward Crabtree to Christopher Jean, $130,000

4512 Woodlake Run, Jonathan and Sarah Brown to Mallorie Stroup, $283,000

7706 Stevens School Road, Willis and Wenda Howard to Heather Hickey and Steven Hickey, $170,000

1636 Navajo Drive, Patrick and Dustie Hayden to Phillip and Melinda Voegel, $204,600

3018 Yosemite Drive, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Fulcrum Holdings LLC, $84,000

4630 Mill Spring Circle, Ray and Jenny Jones to Ray and Jenny Jones and MSL Investments LLC, $57,500 for one-half interest

4983 Jessica Lane, JR Acquisitions LLC to Thomas and Lynda Tabor, $75,000

7871 Kentucky 81, Loyd Bartlett to Virgie Grant, $40,000

325 Wildwood Drive, Frankie Scott Hager Revocable Trust to Lee and Stacy Miller, $240,000

6566 Harmony Drive, William Howard to Jerry and Virginia Bailey, $30,572

821 Walnut Park Drive, Carrie Jewell and Jacob Ward to Bradley Davis, $180,000

11929 Kentucky 764, John and Marlene Faulkner to Ronald and Jacqueline Ward, $60,000

2212 Village Run, David Crofton to Joy and Connie Haycraft, $130,000

2824 Cravens Ave., estate of Louis Lamb to Maria Ramirez De Segovia and Salvador Ramirez, $125,000

2561 Woodland Drive, Kindra and Chase Cartwright to Caleb Millay and Morgan Bazemore, $259,900

4920 Frederica St., Owensboro Frederica Street LLC to TSM Holdings Out Lot 1 LLC, $890,000

2450 Spencer Drive, Timo and Sirpa Karvonen to Joshua and Jessica Ogilby, $188,000

2155 Sheffield Court, Lee and Stacy Miller to Stacey Fazenbaker and Jennings Fazenbaker II, $410,000

2518 Windsor Ave., REAL Investments LLC to Country Roads Residential LLC, $178,000

1202 Haynes Ave., Carolyn and Jerry Elliott to David and Cynthia Sublett, $4,000

122 E. 18th St., Carl and Brenda Millay to Carrico Real Estate LLC, $314,000

718 Cottage Drive, Allison Schepers and Dakota Montgomery to Zachary Johnson and Katherine Pickens, $175,000

2521 E. 10th St., Edwin and Marilyn Ramsay to James and Dorathy Schneider, $126,000

