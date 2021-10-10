The following real estate transfers were recorded between Aug. 9 to Aug. 13:
1951 Airport Road, James and Barbara Over to Kathy Taylor-Groshans and Jack Groshans, $250,000
2720 W. Fifth St., Sheena and Harry Lutz Jr. to First Quality Rentals LLC, $21,250
3817 Fairview Drive, Professional Properties and Construction LLC to Noelle Properties LLC, $270,000
3811 Fairview Drive, Professional Properties and Construction LLC to Apollonia Properties LLC, $270,000
2231 Amethyst Court, Robin Alford and others to Robert and Connie Zimmerman, $200,000
2411 Ford Ave., Cynthia Sturgeon to Patricia Van Meter and Leslie Van Meter II, $349,900
2236 Boarman Drive, Chris and Kathy Payne to Glenn and Jennifer Payne, $84,000
6859 Todd Bridge Road, Charles and Cathy McCarthy to Patrick and Samantha Camus, $160,000
1611 Cary Court, Paul Martin Builders Inc. to Charles and Karen Hobelmann, $330,000
1057 Yelvington Grandview Road, Jason and Shelly Gerteisen to Maria and Miguel Zarate, $36,000
4058 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,250
4058 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Paul Landen, $232,335
327 Griffith Ave., Lynn and Martha Gary to Karen Dueker, $253,000
1408 Leitchfield Road, L&S Construction and Concrete LLC to Trinidad Gonzalez and Paula Lopez, $15,000
2630 S. Griffith Ave., Jane Payne to J. Kevin and Joy Whear, $214,000
1220 W. Third St., Jeffery and Melody Rafferty to Jim Barr Enterprises LLC, $69,900
16 Quail Ridge Court Apt. D, Linda McGinnis to Haleigh Stringer, $160,000
5639 Jack Hinton Road, David Crisp and Sherry Aull to Logan and Gabrielle Johnson, $290,000
3944 Brookfield Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750
3944 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Nicholas and Natasha Conkright, $324,345
703 Devonshire Drive, Harold and Janet Jewell to David Franey, $216,000
5010 Wildcat Way, Malik Properties LLC to Velocity Property Group LLC, $638,500
5418 Park Haven Bend, Leesa Briles to Bradley and Sarah Hagan, $285,000
1920 Oak Ave., Morgan Merritt to Mark McCrystal, $150,000
2698 Landing Terrace, Mallorie Stroup to Joyce Crawford, $195,000
606 Bolivar St., Mohammad Malik to Aja Herbert, $129,900
Farm property on N. Chestnut Grove Road, Audubon Loans I LLC to Jasen and Carrie Chanley, $98,000
5504 Mulberry Place, Nicole and Jonathan Billiter to Megan Maddox and Paul Maddox III, $312,000
3006 Sterling Court, Margie Ruby to Harold and Janet Jewell, $134,000
3236 Millstone Circle, estate of Shirley Saunders and others to Logan Lanham, $130,000
4240 McIntire Crossing, James and Rina Fleming to Thomas Payne, $131,495
2944 McAlister Place, Marilyn Cline and Edwin Ramsay to Robinson Homes LLC, $110,000
5561 Skyline Drive, Daniel and Kristy Knelson to Ryan and Ashley Emery, $255,000
5166 Jack Hinton Road, Robert Bryant to Kathleen and Mark Tong, $185,000
5335 Essex Drive, Judith C. Wink Family Irrevocable Trust to Larry and Mary Dunn, $170,000
7238 Donald Ave., BEK Farms Inc. to William and Cassie McDaniel, $132,500
2655 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Charles Young II, $219,510
7831 Old Kentucky 54, Joshua and Taylor Belcher to Joshua Jones, $145,000
Farm properties on Schafer Camp Road, Gregory Lovett to Michael and Donna Keeney, $300,000 for two parcels
Farm property on Schafer Camp Road, Marie Lovett to Michael and Donna Keeney, $700,000 for two parcels in Daviess County and two parcels in Hancock County
985 Schafer Camp Road, Marie Lovett to Michael and Donna Keeney, $700,000 for two parcels in Daviess County and two parcels in Hancock County
1752 Celebration Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Brian and Hannah Niles, $485,000
2627 Veach Road, Martin Laney to Ryan and Stacy Crisp, $80,000
4841 Timber Ridge Drive, George and Dana Greco to John and Nicholas Tharp, $420,000
841 E. Byers Ave., Devon and Demi Wooldridge to Statts Phillips 3 LLC, $155,000
.092 acres added to 4348 Harbor Hills Trace, Sara McNulty to Daniel and Anna Bowlds, $2,295
.092 acres added to 4372 Harbor Hills Trace, Sara McNulty to Mary and Brian Larkin, $2,295
.092 acres added to 4360 Harbor Hills Trace, Sara McNulty to Dylan and Melissa Miller, $2,295
.138 acres added to 4384 Harbor Hills Trace, Sara McNulty to Guy and Sherry Durham, $3,448
3221 Christie Place, Jenny Doolin Jones Revocable Trust to Tyler Fielden and Jenny Doolin Jones Revocable Trust, $100,000
2145 Carpenter Drive, Scott and Cynthia McCain and others to Coppage Rentals LLC, $130,000 per lot
2149 Carpenter Drive, Scott and Cynthia McCain and others to Coppage Rentals LLC, $130,000 per lot
3823 Fairview Drive, Professional Properties and Construction LLC to Wedding Holdings LLC, $450,000
4669 Forest Drive, Thompson Homes Inc. to Sean and Tisha Higgs, $424,743
10676 Owensboro Reed Road, Anna and William Middleton to Cherri and Frank Barnett, $14,500
2215 Kentucky 144, Margaret Love to Jason Roberts, $112,500
2521 W. Seventh St., P&R Properties Plus LLC to Ty and Connie Dodson, $2,000
600 Crabtree Ave., Leslie and Judy Christianson to Colburn Properties LLC, $40,000
731 Crabtree Ave., Leslie and Judy Christianson to Colburn Properties LLC, $15,000 for two parcels
733 Crabtree Ave., Leslie and Judy Christianson to Colburn Properties LLC, $15,000 for two parcels
1320 Bosley Road, Leslie and Judy Christianson to Colburn Properties LLC, $30,000
1732 W. First St., Leslie and Judy Christianson to Colburn Properties LLC, $25,000
1817 W. Sixth St., Leslie and Judy Christianson to Colburn Properties LLC, $80,000
7186 Kentucky 231, Leslie and Judy Christianson to Colburn Properties LLC, $40,000
1620 Frederica St., James and Carolyn Kassinger to Audubon Area Community Care Clinic Inc., $679,000
11600 Coleman Road, Glenn Yeiser to Paul and Beverly Nation, $190,000
5216 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes Inc. to Brookelyn Hattabaugh, $183,469
2420 Tamarack Road, Rebecca and Edward Crabtree to Christopher Jean, $130,000
4512 Woodlake Run, Jonathan and Sarah Brown to Mallorie Stroup, $283,000
7706 Stevens School Road, Willis and Wenda Howard to Heather Hickey and Steven Hickey, $170,000
1636 Navajo Drive, Patrick and Dustie Hayden to Phillip and Melinda Voegel, $204,600
3018 Yosemite Drive, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Fulcrum Holdings LLC, $84,000
4630 Mill Spring Circle, Ray and Jenny Jones to Ray and Jenny Jones and MSL Investments LLC, $57,500 for one-half interest
4983 Jessica Lane, JR Acquisitions LLC to Thomas and Lynda Tabor, $75,000
7871 Kentucky 81, Loyd Bartlett to Virgie Grant, $40,000
325 Wildwood Drive, Frankie Scott Hager Revocable Trust to Lee and Stacy Miller, $240,000
6566 Harmony Drive, William Howard to Jerry and Virginia Bailey, $30,572
821 Walnut Park Drive, Carrie Jewell and Jacob Ward to Bradley Davis, $180,000
11929 Kentucky 764, John and Marlene Faulkner to Ronald and Jacqueline Ward, $60,000
2212 Village Run, David Crofton to Joy and Connie Haycraft, $130,000
2824 Cravens Ave., estate of Louis Lamb to Maria Ramirez De Segovia and Salvador Ramirez, $125,000
2561 Woodland Drive, Kindra and Chase Cartwright to Caleb Millay and Morgan Bazemore, $259,900
4920 Frederica St., Owensboro Frederica Street LLC to TSM Holdings Out Lot 1 LLC, $890,000
2450 Spencer Drive, Timo and Sirpa Karvonen to Joshua and Jessica Ogilby, $188,000
2155 Sheffield Court, Lee and Stacy Miller to Stacey Fazenbaker and Jennings Fazenbaker II, $410,000
2518 Windsor Ave., REAL Investments LLC to Country Roads Residential LLC, $178,000
1202 Haynes Ave., Carolyn and Jerry Elliott to David and Cynthia Sublett, $4,000
122 E. 18th St., Carl and Brenda Millay to Carrico Real Estate LLC, $314,000
718 Cottage Drive, Allison Schepers and Dakota Montgomery to Zachary Johnson and Katherine Pickens, $175,000
2521 E. 10th St., Edwin and Marilyn Ramsay to James and Dorathy Schneider, $126,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.