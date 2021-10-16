The following real estate transfers were recorded between Aug. 13 to Aug. 23:
2424 Summer Walk, Luke and Christine Stoffel to Sue Shine and Kaw Hae, $219,000
2400 Downing Drive, Jonathan and Caitlen Hayden to Alexis and Jacob Sosh, $255,000
503 Bolivar St., CWD Properties LLC to Drew Mitchell, $100,000 for two parcels
507 Bolivar St., CWD Properties LLC to Drew Mitchell, $100,000 for two parcels
10566 Franklin St., Matthew Morris to Mary Bailey, $259,900
1932 E. 19th St., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Melanie and Donna Montalvo, $69,000
642 Fargo St., estate of Jack Wells to First Quality Rentals LLC, $57,000
2235 Wintergreen Loop N., Markeith and Brittany Spencer to Dream Design LLC and TEK Enterprises LLC, $161,250 for one-half interest
1402 Hunting Creek Drive, Premier Property Management LLC to Rebecca McKindles, $444,000
645 Chuck Gray Court, Charles Unsel to Champion Homes LLC, $70,000
Farm property on Kentucky 1513, Dylan and Chelsea Lanham to Cody and Jennifer Lanham, $10,000
1315 Holly Ave., Brittney and Jared Johnson to David and Patricia Lopez, $150,000
2333 Citation Ave., Katie and Mark Daniels to Josh Turner, $192,000
1989 Meadow Grove Road, Jacob and Alexis Sosh to Lauren and Cory Patmore, $196,000
1329 St. Ann St., CWD Properties LLC to Garrett and Hannah Colburn, $135,000
2230 Clarke Drive, Vickie Duvall and others to Joseph and Vicki Mills, $131,000
4131 S. Hampton Road., Rebecca and Gregory McKindles to Jonathan and Caitlen Hayden, $375,000
2501 W. Cloverdale Drive, Christopher Lyons to Benjamin Brumley, $82,000
4627 Mill Spring Circle, Ray and Jenny Jones and others to Jesse Boling and Emily Hatfield, $142,500
1433 Woodbridge Trail, Neelaben Desai to Joshua Hutchison, $275,000
1221 W. Wayside Drive, Christopher and Mollie McGehee to Trinidad and Paula Gonzales, $115,000
5234 Harriet Lane, Steven and Patricia Hawkins to Larry and Lennie Wiles, $164,900
4405 Thruston Dermont Road, Devin and Laura Newton to Kaylee Anderson and Matthew Kirby, $199,900
3836 Carpenter Drive, Curtis Kindle to Ashley Thomas, $128,000
2198 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,400
2198 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Belinda and Steven Weiss, $229,360
2408 Cavalcade Drive, Martin Laney to Hilary and Andrew Holeman, $150,000
1701 Fawn Drive, Lenaye Richards to Marcus and Hannah Willinger, $325,000
6830 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $43,825
6830 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Kevin and Loretta Russell, $291,305
4449 Greenacre Drive, Leslie and Logan Pemberton to Libby Sisson and Aaron Cox, $305,000
4012 Reliant Circle, Lindsey Hudson to Bryce Burger, $220,000
3250 Spring Ridge Parkway, Dwight Bowman Jr. and Salanda Bowman to James Martin, $510,000
5267 Hillview Drive, Samuel Lindsey and Brandon Edmonds-Lindsey to Oscar Guzman and Leila Ossio, $440,000
620 Glenn Court, TEK Enterprises LLC to Zachary and Kathryn Brown, $153,000
2432 Fairview Spur, Peggy Hutchinson to Betty Christie, $13,000
Farm property on Cummings Road, Deborah and Anthony Rafferty to Stephen Hayden and Connie O’Nan, $97,500 for one-third interest
Farm property on Possum Trot Road, Stephen Hayden and Connie O’Nan to Deborah and Anthony Rafferty, $125,000 for two-thirds interest
2506 Bittel Road, Brescia University Inc. to MSL Investments LLC, $157,900
3041 Allen St., Michael and Brenda Rice to Emily Zoglmann, $109,000
10353 Kentucky 231, Eric and Andria Hofmann to Samuel Lindsey and Brandon Edmonds-Lindsey, $900,000 for three parcels
10361 Kentucky 231, Eric and Andria Hofmann to Samuel Lindsey and Brandon Edmonds-Lindsey, $900,000 for three parcels
10411 Kentucky 231, Eric and Andria Hofmann to Samuel Lindsey and Brandon Edmonds-Lindsey, $900,000 for three parcels
4926 Newbolt Road, Thomas and Mildred Claypool to Jerry Poynter and Jennifer Hamlet, $18,300
2529 S. Hampton Road, Rebecca Simpson to Garrett and Jessica Gordon, $585,000
8629 Old Kentucky 54, Paul Coomes to Gregory and Lisa Howard, $18,000
7006 Kentucky 815, 815 Bar & Grill LLC to R & A Hamilton Investments LLC, $189,900
4341 Landsdowne N., Traci Langford to Bennie Coffman and Sara Thielen, $180,000
702 Griffith Ave., Lee Hall to Dwight Bowman Jr. and Salanda Bowman, $610,000
Farm property on Laketown Road, Thomas Rone to Beth Royster, $60,000 for one-sixth interest
513 Catalina Drive, CRB Family LLC to Joella and Michael Baker, $149,900
9954 N. Jackson Road, James and Kathy Criswell to Travis and Henley Fulkerson, $75,000
719 Gracian St., CDKE Properties LLC to Local Property Holdings LLC, $4,000
10809 Powers Lane, Jordan Berry and Dakota Ross to Dawn Ramirez, $150,000
2405 Downing Drive, Dillon and Taylor Donahue to Hope Johnson and Shane Hodskins, $169,000
3911 Cross Creek Trail, William Garrard to Matthew and Stephanie Nitz, $240,000
5552 Skyline Drive, Ryan and Megan Wetzel to Bridget Teigan, $290,000
5206 Essex Drive, estate of David Wink to Jordan and Dakota Ross, $120,000
802 Madison Ave., Gina Legg to Amy Martin and Robert Martin Jr., $100,000
3890 Crane Pond Road, Dianne Lambert to Nathan and Jennifer Inman, $190,000
1800 N. Chesterfield Drive, Cory and Carrie Wollin to Michaela Lawson, $80,000
1250 Greenbriar Road, Dustin and Shelby Taylor to James and Annette Stone, $360,000
6047 Kentucky 144, Thelma Irby to Mark Irby and Barbara Morris-Irby, $200,000 for two parcels
6063 Kentucky 144, Thelma Irby to Mark Irby and Barbara Morris-Irby, $200,000 for two parcels
10461 Kentucky 662, Jason and Sibylle Ezell to Caleb Morgan, $222,000
2279 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Christopher and Mollie McGehee, $275,915
1883 Wellshurst Drive, Eric Ashworth to Mary Gray, $260,000
3148 Commonwealth Court, Daniel and Sandra Thomas to Greg Floyd Properties LLC, $70,000
3750 Legacy Run, Christie Clark and others to Paul Underhill, $145,000
3101 Frederica St., Kentucky Properties LLC to FIP Master Funding I LLC, $883,116
1307 Hill Ave., Ellen Hayden to Phillip and Jennifer Riney, $163,000
9749 Sauer Lane, Stephen and Melissa Osborne to Vohnell Mullican, $240,000
1658 Parkdale Drive S., Liles Rentals LLC to Gregory Puckett, $52,000
1181 Worthington Road, William Kuegel Jr. and Lois Kuegel to Chet and Kelly Hopewell, $120,000
6060 Kentucky 1389, Betty Connor to Glenna and Phillip Benningfield, $106,100
1915 McCreary Ave., David Scott Jr. and Jan Scott to Gregory and Jeanne Clark, $415,000
233 Lindy Lane, estate of Bettie Henderson to Richard and Stacy Howard, $187,500
1524 Frederica St., County Roads LLC to The Blue Victorian LLC, $375,000
2231 St. Mark Court, Marilyn Smith to DANI Properties LLC, $130,000
121 Partridge Loop, James and Whitney Burns to Emily Wilkerson, $166,000
1820 S. Griffith Ave., Leanza and Lucas Henry to Gregory Mayton and Sarah Bazemore, $162,500
2501 Haviland Drive, Deborah and Billy Troutman to Betty Conner, $125,260
4164 Mayflower Drive, Cynthia and Tim Konken to Lucas and Leanza Henry, $249,900
3436 Placid Place, Avery and Thomas Clouse to Jacqueline Welborn, $149,500
1835 Gunston Place, Alan Russell II and Kelley Russell to Jacob and Jessica Edwards, $110,000
242 Lakewood Drive, Kathy Richards to Lenaye Richards, $160,000
795 Live Oak Place, Burla Neeley to Mike and Danita Bozarth, $150,000
11 Woodford Ave., Susan Oliver and Carla Oliver to Simpson Family Real Estate LLC, $134,000
135 Hummingbird Loop E., Vangelina Anderson to DeAngelo and Mary Board, $205,000
1026 Standish Place N., Jerald Davis Jr. and Kim Davis to Eric Castlen, $260,900
7219 Kentucky 54, Fady and Amanda Wanna to Brian and Virginia Meadows, $1,010,000
361 Church St., Dennis and Vivian Fischer to Teddie Tatum and Pricilla Frashure, $16,000 for two parcels
367 Church St., Dennis and Vivian Fischer to Teddie Tatum and Pricilla Frashure, $16,000 for two parcels
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.