The following real estate transfers were recorded between Aug. 13 to Aug. 23:

2424 Summer Walk, Luke and Christine Stoffel to Sue Shine and Kaw Hae, $219,000

2400 Downing Drive, Jonathan and Caitlen Hayden to Alexis and Jacob Sosh, $255,000

503 Bolivar St., CWD Properties LLC to Drew Mitchell, $100,000 for two parcels

507 Bolivar St., CWD Properties LLC to Drew Mitchell, $100,000 for two parcels

10566 Franklin St., Matthew Morris to Mary Bailey, $259,900

1932 E. 19th St., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Melanie and Donna Montalvo, $69,000

642 Fargo St., estate of Jack Wells to First Quality Rentals LLC, $57,000

2235 Wintergreen Loop N., Markeith and Brittany Spencer to Dream Design LLC and TEK Enterprises LLC, $161,250 for one-half interest

1402 Hunting Creek Drive, Premier Property Management LLC to Rebecca McKindles, $444,000

645 Chuck Gray Court, Charles Unsel to Champion Homes LLC, $70,000

Farm property on Kentucky 1513, Dylan and Chelsea Lanham to Cody and Jennifer Lanham, $10,000

1315 Holly Ave., Brittney and Jared Johnson to David and Patricia Lopez, $150,000

2333 Citation Ave., Katie and Mark Daniels to Josh Turner, $192,000

1989 Meadow Grove Road, Jacob and Alexis Sosh to Lauren and Cory Patmore, $196,000

1329 St. Ann St., CWD Properties LLC to Garrett and Hannah Colburn, $135,000

2230 Clarke Drive, Vickie Duvall and others to Joseph and Vicki Mills, $131,000

4131 S. Hampton Road., Rebecca and Gregory McKindles to Jonathan and Caitlen Hayden, $375,000

2501 W. Cloverdale Drive, Christopher Lyons to Benjamin Brumley, $82,000

4627 Mill Spring Circle, Ray and Jenny Jones and others to Jesse Boling and Emily Hatfield, $142,500

1433 Woodbridge Trail, Neelaben Desai to Joshua Hutchison, $275,000

1221 W. Wayside Drive, Christopher and Mollie McGehee to Trinidad and Paula Gonzales, $115,000

5234 Harriet Lane, Steven and Patricia Hawkins to Larry and Lennie Wiles, $164,900

4405 Thruston Dermont Road, Devin and Laura Newton to Kaylee Anderson and Matthew Kirby, $199,900

3836 Carpenter Drive, Curtis Kindle to Ashley Thomas, $128,000

2198 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,400

2198 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Belinda and Steven Weiss, $229,360

2408 Cavalcade Drive, Martin Laney to Hilary and Andrew Holeman, $150,000

1701 Fawn Drive, Lenaye Richards to Marcus and Hannah Willinger, $325,000

6830 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $43,825

6830 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Kevin and Loretta Russell, $291,305

4449 Greenacre Drive, Leslie and Logan Pemberton to Libby Sisson and Aaron Cox, $305,000

4012 Reliant Circle, Lindsey Hudson to Bryce Burger, $220,000

3250 Spring Ridge Parkway, Dwight Bowman Jr. and Salanda Bowman to James Martin, $510,000

5267 Hillview Drive, Samuel Lindsey and Brandon Edmonds-Lindsey to Oscar Guzman and Leila Ossio, $440,000

620 Glenn Court, TEK Enterprises LLC to Zachary and Kathryn Brown, $153,000

2432 Fairview Spur, Peggy Hutchinson to Betty Christie, $13,000

Farm property on Cummings Road, Deborah and Anthony Rafferty to Stephen Hayden and Connie O’Nan, $97,500 for one-third interest

Farm property on Possum Trot Road, Stephen Hayden and Connie O’Nan to Deborah and Anthony Rafferty, $125,000 for two-thirds interest

2506 Bittel Road, Brescia University Inc. to MSL Investments LLC, $157,900

3041 Allen St., Michael and Brenda Rice to Emily Zoglmann, $109,000

10353 Kentucky 231, Eric and Andria Hofmann to Samuel Lindsey and Brandon Edmonds-Lindsey, $900,000 for three parcels

10361 Kentucky 231, Eric and Andria Hofmann to Samuel Lindsey and Brandon Edmonds-Lindsey, $900,000 for three parcels

10411 Kentucky 231, Eric and Andria Hofmann to Samuel Lindsey and Brandon Edmonds-Lindsey, $900,000 for three parcels

4926 Newbolt Road, Thomas and Mildred Claypool to Jerry Poynter and Jennifer Hamlet, $18,300

2529 S. Hampton Road, Rebecca Simpson to Garrett and Jessica Gordon, $585,000

8629 Old Kentucky 54, Paul Coomes to Gregory and Lisa Howard, $18,000

7006 Kentucky 815, 815 Bar & Grill LLC to R & A Hamilton Investments LLC, $189,900

4341 Landsdowne N., Traci Langford to Bennie Coffman and Sara Thielen, $180,000

702 Griffith Ave., Lee Hall to Dwight Bowman Jr. and Salanda Bowman, $610,000

Farm property on Laketown Road, Thomas Rone to Beth Royster, $60,000 for one-sixth interest

513 Catalina Drive, CRB Family LLC to Joella and Michael Baker, $149,900

9954 N. Jackson Road, James and Kathy Criswell to Travis and Henley Fulkerson, $75,000

719 Gracian St., CDKE Properties LLC to Local Property Holdings LLC, $4,000

10809 Powers Lane, Jordan Berry and Dakota Ross to Dawn Ramirez, $150,000

2405 Downing Drive, Dillon and Taylor Donahue to Hope Johnson and Shane Hodskins, $169,000

3911 Cross Creek Trail, William Garrard to Matthew and Stephanie Nitz, $240,000

5552 Skyline Drive, Ryan and Megan Wetzel to Bridget Teigan, $290,000

5206 Essex Drive, estate of David Wink to Jordan and Dakota Ross, $120,000

802 Madison Ave., Gina Legg to Amy Martin and Robert Martin Jr., $100,000

3890 Crane Pond Road, Dianne Lambert to Nathan and Jennifer Inman, $190,000

1800 N. Chesterfield Drive, Cory and Carrie Wollin to Michaela Lawson, $80,000

1250 Greenbriar Road, Dustin and Shelby Taylor to James and Annette Stone, $360,000

6047 Kentucky 144, Thelma Irby to Mark Irby and Barbara Morris-Irby, $200,000 for two parcels

6063 Kentucky 144, Thelma Irby to Mark Irby and Barbara Morris-Irby, $200,000 for two parcels

10461 Kentucky 662, Jason and Sibylle Ezell to Caleb Morgan, $222,000

2279 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Christopher and Mollie McGehee, $275,915

1883 Wellshurst Drive, Eric Ashworth to Mary Gray, $260,000

3148 Commonwealth Court, Daniel and Sandra Thomas to Greg Floyd Properties LLC, $70,000

3750 Legacy Run, Christie Clark and others to Paul Underhill, $145,000

3101 Frederica St., Kentucky Properties LLC to FIP Master Funding I LLC, $883,116

1307 Hill Ave., Ellen Hayden to Phillip and Jennifer Riney, $163,000

9749 Sauer Lane, Stephen and Melissa Osborne to Vohnell Mullican, $240,000

1658 Parkdale Drive S., Liles Rentals LLC to Gregory Puckett, $52,000

1181 Worthington Road, William Kuegel Jr. and Lois Kuegel to Chet and Kelly Hopewell, $120,000

6060 Kentucky 1389, Betty Connor to Glenna and Phillip Benningfield, $106,100

1915 McCreary Ave., David Scott Jr. and Jan Scott to Gregory and Jeanne Clark, $415,000

233 Lindy Lane, estate of Bettie Henderson to Richard and Stacy Howard, $187,500

1524 Frederica St., County Roads LLC to The Blue Victorian LLC, $375,000

2231 St. Mark Court, Marilyn Smith to DANI Properties LLC, $130,000

121 Partridge Loop, James and Whitney Burns to Emily Wilkerson, $166,000

1820 S. Griffith Ave., Leanza and Lucas Henry to Gregory Mayton and Sarah Bazemore, $162,500

2501 Haviland Drive, Deborah and Billy Troutman to Betty Conner, $125,260

4164 Mayflower Drive, Cynthia and Tim Konken to Lucas and Leanza Henry, $249,900

3436 Placid Place, Avery and Thomas Clouse to Jacqueline Welborn, $149,500

1835 Gunston Place, Alan Russell II and Kelley Russell to Jacob and Jessica Edwards, $110,000

242 Lakewood Drive, Kathy Richards to Lenaye Richards, $160,000

795 Live Oak Place, Burla Neeley to Mike and Danita Bozarth, $150,000

11 Woodford Ave., Susan Oliver and Carla Oliver to Simpson Family Real Estate LLC, $134,000

135 Hummingbird Loop E., Vangelina Anderson to DeAngelo and Mary Board, $205,000

1026 Standish Place N., Jerald Davis Jr. and Kim Davis to Eric Castlen, $260,900

7219 Kentucky 54, Fady and Amanda Wanna to Brian and Virginia Meadows, $1,010,000

361 Church St., Dennis and Vivian Fischer to Teddie Tatum and Pricilla Frashure, $16,000 for two parcels

367 Church St., Dennis and Vivian Fischer to Teddie Tatum and Pricilla Frashure, $16,000 for two parcels

