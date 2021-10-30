The following real estate transfers were recorded between Aug. 30 to Sept. 2:
2720 W. Eighth St., Christina Pivot to Annetta Francis, $110,500
2446 S. Cherokee Drive, Nathan and Amanda Claycomb to Lindsey Duneghy, $189,000
6208 Brookstone Place, Kirill and Susanna Braginsky to Angela Vessels, $225,000
4323 Edgewood Court, Brenda and Warren Larson to Amanda and Casey Edge, $340,000
1733 W. First St., Charles and Barbara Crithelow to David and Karen Rilling, $112,500
9249 Kelly Cemetery Road, James Perry Jr. to Edith Bennett, $20,131
6471 London Pike Spur, April Crosley to Vicki Ellis and Jeremy Smith, $350,000
2141 Collins Drive, Nathan Riley to Lindsey and Kyle Hayden, $131,000
9912 Kelly Cemetery Road, Anna Horsley to Logan Westerfield, $130,000
1501 Hathaway St., Crandall Properties LLC to Timothy Bratcher, $79,000
107 E. Second St., Crandall Properties LLC to River Valley Behavioral Health, $500,000
7916 Laketown Road, Neil and Jessica Fogle to Morgan Merritt, $220,000
3901 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Lindsey Hudson, $338,130
116 E. 19th St., Cheryl Judd and Mack Pryor III to Damian Howard, $87,500
8746 Ward Road, John Walker and Cecelia Millay to Wade Wiggins, $154,900
2506 Daviess St., Charles and Shannon Mitchell to William and Wanda Grey, $155,000
434 Somerset Court, David Sugg to Kevin and Stacy Berry, $229,900
2619 E. Cloverdale Drive, Lee and Pamela Canary to Sarah Booker, $122,500
1320 Upper Trace, Edward and Jodi Krahwinkel to Carl Roop, $175,000
2418 S. Cherokee Drive, Johnathon and Ashley Causey to Carol and Daniel Lacefield, $166,000
1231 W. 12th St., Jason Roberts to Andrea Bickwermert, $124,000
219 Irene Ave., Community Loan Servicing LLC to Marco Alonzo, $41,000
2519 Middleground Drive N., Samantha Buck and Jeanne Yeagle to Lonnie and Julia Gentry, $178,700
2120 Center St., Kyle and Kera Tignor to Samuel and Connie Edwards, $86,500
137 Partridge Loop, Garett and Jessie Horsley to Lindsey Barr, $182,900
2638 Epworth Lane, Norma Vanover to Palace Investments LLC, $112,000
2261 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Thomas and Penny Vandgrift, $219,545
3917 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750
3917 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Paul and Christina Love, $348,255
3259 Alvey Park Drive E., William and Ruth Cameron to Bluegrass Concepts Inc., $386,630
2937 E. Yellowstone Drive, estate of John Schartung Jr. to Jessie Schartung, $80,000
320 Tennyson Drive, Karla Barrentine to Autry & Hagan LLC, $40,000
1645 W. Parrish Ave., Candace Smead to CRAB Properties LLC, $57,000
1203 Booth Ave., Leo and Julia O’Nan to Niki Frailley, $270,000
1709 Leitchfield Road, Autry & Hagan LLC to BH & LH LLC, $7,500
14 Quail Ridge Court Apt. A, Belinda and Steven Weiss to Benjamin and Mindy Brown, $162,750
205 W. Ninth St., estate of Louise Hayden to Brescia University Inc., $129,500
1004 E. 18th St., Carl and Mary Westerfield to Saving Paws Animal Rescue of Kentucky Corp. Inc., $107,000
6320 Waterfield Drive, Recommended Management Team LLC and others to Everett Leslie Jr. and Melinda Leslie, $228,652
2429 Middleground Drive, Jeffery Lashley to Derek Austin, $175,000
6211 Kentucky 81, Richard and Lovann Dorris to Kimberly Roberts and Jeffery Stone, $405,000 for two parcels
6221 Kentucky 81, Richard and Lovann Dorris to Kimberly Roberts and Jeffery Stone, $405,000 for two parcels
3660 Wood Trace, Judy Bertke to Trevor Henderson and Brynne Moseley, $305,000
6822 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $43,825
6822 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Bradley and Jennifer Howton, $461,610
3115 Avenue of the Parks, Christopher and Leslie Sampley to Tyler and Curtis Jordan, $200,000
5541 Berwyn Ave., Devin and Nathan Cissell to Alexandra and Jason Warrick, $146,000
2271 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Dallas and Blake Boone, $208,100
4118 Yewells Landing W., Benjamin and Mindy Brown to Nan Reh, $189,900
222 Sycamore St., Arvey and Mary Curtis and others to Roberto Munguia and Herminia Torres and others, $30,000
3505 Oaklane Drive, Jodi and Don Conley to Gary McBride and Richard Blair, $235,000
2029 Little Stream Run, John and Laura Cox to Dustin and Megan Warder, $289,900
4401 Hunters Trace, Kelly Payne to Jaclyn and Nicholas Estes, $250,000
844 E. Byers Ave., Carol and James Wilson to Ricky Rife, $160,000
3049 Allen St., Hunter Shaffer and Cardin Green to Heather Ramsey, $103,000
5151 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes Inc. to David Sugg II, $262,565
212 E. 22nd St., Paul and Sue Cunningham to Christian Moore, $145,000
2621 Middleground Dr. W., Charlotte R. Yeagle Family Irrevocable Trust to Robin and Kevin Morrill, $160,000
