The following real estate transfers were recorded between Sept. 15 and Sept. 21:
6549 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $33,750
6549 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Johnathan Andrew Ehle and Charles A. Ehle, $258,355
2304 Woodstone Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $42,500
2304 Woodstone Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Dane L. Johnston and Alexis P. Johnston, $430,890
3857 Poplar Log Bridge Road, The Estate of Curtis Howard to Dawn Jackson and Jerry Atherton, $315,000
4421 Taylor Drive, Mark A. Vincent and Laura A. Vincent to Smiling Tun, Sher Ku Htoo, $294,900
1601 Center St., Helen A. Bellamy, Giner Bellamy to Adolfo Miranda Mirando, $31,000
4058 Little Bluestem Drive, Paul Harry Landen to Megan Adami, $245,000
311 Coast Guard Lane, Master Commissioner Angela L. Thompson to Gary M. Boswell, $121,100
6310 Frederica St., John M. Brooks to Philip M. Higdon and Mary Diane Higdon, $45,000
2433 West 5th St., Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro — Daviess County Inc. to Hayli Casebier, $150,000
3706 Placid Place West, Ricky G. Coon Sr. and Anna M. T. Coon to Bryan L. Krampe and Leslie Krampe, $140,500
423 Bolivar St., Society of St. Vincent DePaul, Central District Council of Owensboro Inc. to Cherri Lolley, $10,000
1130 Hill Ave., Harold Dean Jones II and Mary Christina Jones to Kimberly G. Hayden, $146,000
3830 Shelly Drive, Master Commissioner Angela L. Thompson to James Brandon Kassinger and Alicia Kassinger, $86,000
2928 Greenhill Drive, Master Commissioner Angela L. Thompson to James Brandon Kassinger and Alicia Kassinger, $109,000
1935 Lewis Lane, Linda F. Horn to Diana L. Williams, $155,000
3114 Hill Gail Court, Linda F. Horn to Michelle Horn-Boarman, $110,000
4328 Plantation Pointe, Angel Cadiz and Emily E. Cadiz to Christopher Blake Hein and Lyndsey Elizabeth Hein, $354,900
3933 Little Bluestem Drive, Robert Smith to Jena M. Coomes, Mary G. Coomes, $303,000
3653 Legacy Run, Mary G. Coomes to Hsaw Reh and Me Meh, $215,000
2020 Griffith Place West, Christopher B. Hein and Lyndsey E. Hein to Catrina R. Piper and James D. Piper, $380,000
503 East 27th St., Michael A. Oakes and Candace Oakes to Samantha Stevens, $110,000
6416 Walnut Court, Edward A. Wallace to William L. Nash and Lorrin Nash, $150,000
2052 Trillium Gardens, Jo Nell Drake to James B. Shephard, $187,300
625 Breckenridge St., WWB Holdings LLC to Mark Boswell, $38,000
6537 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Yellowstone Rental Properties LLC, $246,545
2280 Skaggs Court, Deer Valley Subdivision to Jagoe Homes Inc., $41,500
2280 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Heather M. Snowden, Clinton Gene Girten, $361,145
5544 Goldenrod Lane, Master Commissioner Angela L. Thompson to Katie Humphrey, $221,000
6457 Valley Brook Trace, Stephen Gene Leonard and Lisa Leonard to Clemens Holdings LLC, $212,000
246 Irene Ave., Kirbee Porter and Cristian Porter, Jacob Calloway to Maribel Castellanos Barahona, $13,000
1116 Emerson Court, W-J Partners to Derrick Arthur, $65,000
9809 Scythia Road, Kathy Towery Duncan to Misty M. Ealum and Arthur E. Ealum Jr., $85,000
2603 Darby Dan Court, Martha L. Hall to Pam D. Elliott, $274,900
3205 Allen St., Koger Properties LLC, DF & K Rentals LLC to Robinson Homes LLC, $128,000
2033 Arlington Park Drive, James Anthony Ling and others to Justin Hardesty, $9,000
2306 Meadowhill Lane, Sherman Jaggers and Olivia Madison Jaggers to Thomas M. Harrigan and Laura L. Harrigan, $320,000
9181 Jack Hinton Road, Rebecca A. Millay to Samantha J. Mills and David S. Mills, $50,000
3819 Thruston Dermont Road, Howard J. Schleiden and Inge Schleiden to Marcos Garcia and Christina Garcia, $199,000
1312 Parrish Ave., Nita M. Kincaid and Perry Hagan to William Dustin Doyal and Leigh Rhoads Doyal, $108,500
1207 Payne Ave., Oborski Properties LLC to Brenda Gayle Thomson, $125,000
2001 East 17th St., Hale Holdings LLC to T & T Real Estate LLC, $35,000
4548 Bridle Ridge Court, Ronald G. Ellis and Phyllis A. Ellis to Randall M. Foster and Brittney Foster, $423,450
2394 Skaggs Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $39,000
2394 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Zone Khun, $358,520
6512 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Renee Ford, $250,915
304 East 23rd St., Gary B. Dorris to Nicholas Pavlas, $40,000
629 Breckenridge St., Jerry W. Crabtree Sr. and Pamela J. Crabtree to Mark E. Boswell, $7,000
2727 Morningside Drive, Whiskey Decisions LLC to Courtney R. Richeson, Jacob A. Simon, $154,000
3581 Becker Drive, Jasen Ray Chanley and Carrie Ann Chanley to Derrick Bartlett and Courtney Bartlett, $45,000
1515 Hall St., NTN Properties LLC to Lonnie Brooks Nave and Laura Nave, $350,000
2913 Aldersgate, The Estate of Eva Jean Adams to Ethan Michael Maxey and Elise Brianna Maxey, $181,600
308 East 23rd St., Vincent B. Hayden Jr. to Hyland Enterprises LLC, $129,500
3000 Creek Branch Cove, Amanda Lynn Ward and Zachary Dale Ward to Edward Roy Maty and Valerie A. Maty, $319,900
1179 Highway 951, B.G. Thomson to Nicholas Velt Bryant, $223,900
