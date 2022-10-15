The following real estate transfers were recorded between Sept. 27 and Oct. 4:

2300 Skaggs Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc. $41,500

2300 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Sean David Ralston and Leah Dale Ralston, $338,875

2018 Viola Gardens, Harvey Marksberry to Lana D. Harper, $191,000

4460 Harbor Hills Trace, Jarrod K. Malone and Sarah L. Malone to Christopher Stephen Watkins and Ramona Ellaine Watkins, $419,900

1793 Celebration Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Daniel Lee Phillips and Debra Gae Phillips, $463,715

3813 Raintree Drive, Andy K. Shively and Skyler Stewart to Mohammod Qaium, $180,000

1892 Celebration Circle, Daniel Lee Phillips and Debra Gae Phillips to Jagoe Guaranteed Trade LLC, $367,225

141 Highway 140 West, Benjamin J. Ballard and Micaiah Morgan Ballard to David K. Decker and Brittany Deck, $75,000

1620 Dean Ave., Nicholas McFadden to Ashley Gayle McDaniel, $221,000

3156 Harness Loop, Kent M. Gwaltney to R & W Real Estate Group LLC, $198,000

1800 Asbury Place, MSL Investments LLC, Pinnacle Point LLC to Karen E. Pence, $177,900

2219 Griffith Ave., Richard W. Curry and Virginia W. Curry to Robert W. Wellman, $309,900

4836 Sturbridge Place, Adam Alvey and Lea Alvey to Hartland Homes KY LLC, $120,000

4112 Pinta Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Ted Tidwell, Linda Sue Cole, $310,805

2424 Griffith Place West, Philip I. Stanley to Courtney McCarthy, $249,000

3149 Bridle Way, Andrew S. Boggess and Jennie K. Boggess, Rita B. Jones and James R. Jones Sr. to Tyler W. Wathen and Makayla A. Wathen, $212,000

5027 Old Hartford Road, Kathy Keller to Moth Capital LLC, $65,000

7276 Donald Ave., Georjeana Coffield to Chase Emmert and Tori Emmert, $145,000

3818 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Derek Alexander and Lindsey Nicole Alexander, $379,755

3917 Bordeaux Loop South, Jennifer K. Crowe to David Beer, $262,000

2212 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Samuel Chase Lester and Emily Lester, $296,160

2208 Locust St., Deborah Greep DeArmond to Philip I. Stanley, $272,500

3568 Breeders Way, Thompson Homes Inc. to Dana M. Brickner, $290,918

1300 Carter Road, MW Parrish LLC to RaeCurve LLC, $2,550,000

1131 Hill Ave., Mayfair Square Development Group LLC to John Niebuhr and Paula Niebuhr, $422,454

1627 Burdette Court, Leslie H. Whobrey and Tracy Whobrey to Michael E. Williams, $44,900

1500 East 18th St., KAC Realty Inc. to CVVF Owensboro KY LLC, $1,500,000

3204 Queens Way, Daniel Joe Wooten and Lori Ann Wooten to Jamie Lynn Freels, $240,000

1713 East 19th St., Jim Barr Enterprises LLC to Jaffrey Barr, $80,000

608 Frederica St., Part D LLC to Coppage Rentals LLC, $2,200,000

2197 Highway 142, Thomas Furlong and Susan Furlong to Richard Kent Moore and Danya Moore, $825,000

710 Ford Ave., Gregory K. Nash and Elizabeth R. Nash to William Raymond Roth II, $72,000

625 Crittenden St., Madole Family LLC to N & G Legacy Estates LLC, $99,900

142 McFarland Road, JoAnn Peach Estate to Timothy W. Davis and Melissa D. Davis, $128,000

2840 Wayside Drive West, Royalty Rental Investments LLC to Jarrod T. Ratliff and Shelby N. Ratliff, $128,500

2233 Barron Drive, Lois Marie Goetz Estate to Stephen L. Steele and Jaycie A. Steele, $153,000

5044 Bridgewood, JR Acquistions LLC to David R. Charles, Monica L. Everett, $92,900

1533 East 20th St., Michael L. Boling to Keisha A. Chism and Fred John Chism, $125,000

2744 Hillbrooke Parkway, Andrew Emberger Thompson and Melissa Hamilton Thompson to Jarrod K. Malone and Sarah Malone, $489,900

3243 Shadewood Terrace, William H. Goodlett and Dana L. Goodlett to June E. Dill, $329,900

1414 Waverly Place, Don A. Jackson to Jeffery Potter II and Lynette M. Potter, $310,000

757 Sandra Lane, Amber Watkins and Michael Watkins to David Kemper and Sierra Kemper, $154,000

3429 Lewis Lane, Aaron Ryan to Samantha Marie Horsley, $175,500

10039 Highway 56, Joseph David McIntosh, Mackenzie Merritt to Benjamin John Koller and Tiffany Ann Killer, $455,000

6330 Valley Brook Trace, Crossridge Properties LLC to Larry J. Koett Rental Properties LLC, $220,000

2319 Citation Ave., Mark Barnett and Gina Barnett to David Phelps Realty LLC, Devin Taylor Inc. $105,000

4229 Highway 764, David W. Staves and Connie J. Staves to Christina A. Taylor, $149,900

2761 Flamingo Ave., TED Equity LLC to Kenneth Costa and Theresa Costa, $149,900

6557 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $33,750

6557 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Yellowstone Rental Properties LLC, $264,185

5220 Woodpointe Court, Adam Scott Husk and Bethany N. Husk to Erik M. Lanham and Theresa N. Lanham, $500,000

4437 Hunters Trace, Sean S. Newton to Joseph B. Gower, $208,000

2639 Wood Haven Drive, Kuiza L. Kim and Suk Ki Kim to Thekla’s Rentals LLC, $1,020,000

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.