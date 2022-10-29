The following real estate transfers were recorded between Oct. 13 through Oct. 20:

2214 York Drive, Idaho Aloha Billings to Phil Higdon, J.D. Clayton, $121,400

8729 Highway 2830, Beech Hill Enterprises LLC to Susan Foster, $12,000

2325 Heritage Park Drive, Timothy G. Wathen to Sovian LLC, $160,000

1728 Queens Way Court, Green River Holdings LLC to We Po and Mu Ku, $199,900

3011 Epworth Lane, Blonde Flamingo LLC to Jeffrey L. Oliver and Kimberly Oliver, $130,000

1620 Linden Ave., Adam C. Barnard and Angela G. Barnard to William G. Wathen and Kelly Ann Wathen, $526,000

9376 Highway 56, David L. Yewell and Jean E. Yewell to Joseph C. Riney and Rachel F. Riney, $905,000

6591 Blue Ridge Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Kenneth Ray Sarver and Terry Lee Sarver, $358,470

3141 Spring Point, Stephanie L. Pfeil and Jason J. Pfeil to Kevin Paris and Kiersten Paris, $320,000

6623 Blue Ridge Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $44,250

6623 Blue Ridge Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Kevin Miklos Booth, $399,155

3104 Old Hartford Road, Stephanie Anne Tudor and Shannon Ray Tudor to Amanda Doyle — Hendrickson and Vance Hendrickson, $279,000

1027 Michaels Court, Thomas A. Carroll and Elizabeth A. Carroll to Stephanie Ann Tudor and Shannon Ray Tudor, $310,000

2200 Monroe Ave., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $38,900

2200 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Thang Sian Lian and Dim Sian Nem, $299,590

5354 Willow Brook Loop, Todd L. Bradshaw and Ashley Bradshaw to Htee See, Lucas Gay, $289,000

2239 Woodstone Court, Houqiang Zhong, Yanzhen Chen to Brandy J. Smith and Kurtis F. Smith, $350,000

2344 Woodstone Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $41,500

2344 Woodstone Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to William Loyd Buck and Jessica Leigh Buck, $388,740

3227 Jefferson St., Christy L. Temple to Roxanne Sparks, $90,000

10026 Walnut St., Ita Belle Howard to Debra Lynn Gray and Richard Gray, $195,000

1447 Brentwood Drive, Thomas Purcell and Gloria Purcell to Andrew K. Shively and Skyler Stewart, $215,000

3654 Saddle Bend, Thompson Homes Inc. to Max Kennedy and Berenice Kennedy, $259,977

900 West 9th St. and 814 West 9th St., Robert F. Higdon and Brenda S. Higdon to BG Holdings LLC, $390,000

6545 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $33,750

6545 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Elias Muir and Haley Corrin Muir, $255,990

10382 Hall School Road, Gary W. Bunch and Pamela Bunch to Anthony J. Fiorelli and Tricia Fiorelli, $80,000

618 Elm St., The City of Owensboro, Kentucky to Mario Smith and Che’Tara Smith, $180,000

429 West 9th St., Christal Etienne to James Cambron, $25,000

6416 Valley Brook Trace, Lorie M. Beavin to Whitney L. Deitz and Willis J. Deitz, $225,000

2721 West 10th St., The Estate of Donald William Johnson to Heather Leann Casey, $114,500

3245 Trails Way, Roshell Baaree and Antar A. Baaree to Marianna Louise Romero, $224,900

3618 Trafalgar Court, Sasha N. O’Bryan and Stephen O’Bryan to Lisa M. Tanner and Larry Tanner, $146,300

110 West 24th St., Saw D. Nyein to Alex C. Jolly, $205,000

4195 Pleasant Valley Road, William G. Wathen and Kelly A. Wathen to Andrew E. Thompson and Melissa D. Thompson, $749,900

2835 Glencrest Drive, Nathan R. Gaw and Talea S. Gaw to Blaire E. Linn — Neighbors and Dustin R. Neighbors, $435,000

2515 Russell Road, The Estate of Robert F. Downs to Rebekah Turley, $80,000

6177 Sonoma Court, Katherine Ellen Kulig — Tomsovic and Kevin M. Tomsovic to Brandon Dukes and Brittney Dukes, $579,900

650 Highway 140 East, Carrol R. Page to Leslie B. Hendrix and Adam Hendrix, Garry V. Page, $172,000

668 Ridgewood St., Teresa Chinn to Newcom Slandala Properties LLC, $80,000

700 Elm St., Brandy June Smith and Kurtis Franklin Smith to Vincent Gizzi and Taren Jarvis, $127,000

1220 Standish Place, Roy Wayne Cottrell and Vickie Lynn Cottrell to Todd Bradshaw and Ashley Bradshaw, $340,500

1220 West 11th St., Loni Grant to Jessica L. Murphy, $93,000

2440 Highland Garden Pointe, Angela Lee Moore to Roy W. Cottrell and Vickie L. Cottrell, $215,000

3518 Bold Forbes Way, The Estate of Neata Hunt Pryor to Ohio Valley Properties, $165,000

6041 Jack Hinton Road, David Michael Cole Jr. and Odessa Nicole Hope Cole to Cody Coffey and Megan Coffey, $85,000

693 Chuch Grey Court, Coty T. Coomes to TEK Enterprises LLC, $64,000

5205 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes Inc. to Stephen G. Williams, $205,744

420 Catalina Drive, Edward Sean Simpson to Justin Lee Sandefur, Alexhandrya Stockdale, $149,900

522 Camden Circle, James Ballard Jolly and Hannah Claire Jolly to Clifford L. Embry and Melissa G. Embry, $270,000

