The following real estate transfers were recorded between Sept. 21 and Sept. 28:

1047 Hill Ave., Mayfair Square Development Group LLC to John Jerome Ekong and Glory Ekong, $579,900

313 Stockton Drive, Mary Penrod and Grant Penrod to Kendyl N. Surrells, $190,000

2612 Old Hartford Road, Terence Sadlowski and Stephanie Sadlowski to Larry Sansom and Cheryl Sandom, $160,875

7372 Steven’s School Road, Veteran Properties LLC to Norman Scott Burden, $189,900

2530 Ebach St., Jacquelyn Smith, Junius K. Smith and Beverly F. Smith to Jonathan R. Sheriff, Joshua C. Phillips, $30,000

9655 Highway 144, The Estate of Jerome Hamilton to Johnathan L. Ressor and Brooke Ressor, $230,000

254 Cardinal Lane, Amber Phillips and Jordan Phillips to Mayli R. Englert, $180,000

460 Camden Circle, James D. Piper and Catrina R. Piper to Monica Kathleen Allen, $289,900

2750 Morningside Drive, C & D Property Management LLC to Shufei Jiang, $80,000

525 Frederica St., Robert S. Gleason to Owensboro Warehouse Leasing LLC, $305,000

3220 Saint Ann St., Jeffery Potter II and Lynnette Marie Potter to Sonya J. Martin, $149,999

5608 Jones Road, Garrett Hoyt Mattingly and Amanda Dawn Mattingly to Hunter Preston Thompson and Lauren Nicole Thompson, $319,900

9320 Old Hartford Road, William E. Purdy to Russell Davis and Laura Davis, $565,000

5840 Millers Mill Road, Raymond M. Smith to Aull Family Enterprises LLC, $30,000

2100 Old Henderson Road, Brenda Grossman to Richard A. Beeler and Megan N. Beeler, $45,000

3817 Cross Creek Trail, Wiliam L. Martin and Shelby J. Martin to Thomas L. Greathouse and Nancy H. Greathouse, $270,000

1517 Springdale Drive, The Estate of Virgie L. Hines to Deborah Lynn Gray, $200,000

10979 Highway 60 East, William E. Vineyard Jr. and Ruth Vineyard to David A. Graves and Mikel A. Graves, $385,000

2118 Clinton Place East, Christopher S. Hoover and Sabrina R. Hoover to Gary Taylor, $255,000

1411 Greenwood Court, Hugh Edward Duke III and Lisa Kimberly Duke to Nolan Wimsatt and Katelyn Wimsatt, $200,000

6805 Bridgeview Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Logan Joseph Ferguson and Kalynne Nicole Ferguson, $332,560

9357 Sauers Lane, Estate of Treva Jeanette Crowe to James Neil Rudy and Vicky Lynn Rudy, $106,000

3601 Bordeaux Loop North, Dustin Ray Neighbors and Blaire Elizabeth Linn-Neighbors to Sharon Layson and John Layson, $242,000

1739 St. Mary’s Ave., Rhonda Jones and Jody L. Jones to Martha Brink, $174,900

294 Coast Guard Lane, REAL Investments LLC to Ronald Ken Wilkerson and Cynthia A. Wilkerson, $225,000

3012 Yellowstone Drive East, Estate of Deborah Lynn Bellwood to Michael T. Bellwood II, $145,000

6521 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Barbara Burkhart, $238,170

2903 Royal Drive, Richard L. Ebelhar and Isabelle B. Ebelhar to Matthew D. Evans and Bridget A. Evans, $415,000

4689 Windstone Drive, Daryle S. Muench and Lisa A. Muench to Joseph L. Chaffin and Stacy R. Chaffin, $399,900

1418 Standish Place, Matthew D. Evans and Bridget A. Evans to Ashley Edge and Mark Nicholas edge, $355,000

1535 College Drive, Jane F. Gilbert Trust to David Matthew Beets and Lindsay Volk Beets, $318,000

1301 West 1st St., Autry Properties LLC to Keith Creager, $43,000

4627 Windy Hollow Road, Lillian S. Hamilton to Joseph Ross Newton, $165,000

3916 Bordeaux Loop South, Gary M. Boswell and Margaret L. Boswell to Chad A. Priar and Whitney A. Priar, $188,000

4001 Reliant Circle, Leah Ralston and Sean David Ralston to Jennifer Crowe, $224,900

2028 Viola Gardens, Estate of Jane S. Fredrick to Karen Faught Adkins, $185,000

1549 Creek Haven Loop, Estate of John R. Combs to Michal F. Powers, $331,500

205 East Byers Ave., Koger Properties LLC to Aaron Keith Phelps, $30,000

2833 Silver Creek Loop, Julie A. Crowe to David Sorrentine, $340,000

6403 Autumn Valley Trace, Julie Mann to Bryan A. Esparza and Elizabeth M. Esparza, $234,900

3204 Lewis Lane, Nolan David Wimsatt and Katelyn Patricia Wimsatt to Christopher S. Hoover and Sabrina R. Hoover, $298,500

Property on Highway 554, Thomas R. O’Daniel and Sandra K. O’Daniel to Charles C. Kasinger II and Cynthia G. Kasinger, $255,000

10646 Highway 231, Clayton R. Tuma and Sarah N. Tuma to Matthew Wieman and Katie Rebecca Wieman, $280,000

