The following real estate transfers were recorded between Sept. 21 and Sept. 28:
1047 Hill Ave., Mayfair Square Development Group LLC to John Jerome Ekong and Glory Ekong, $579,900
313 Stockton Drive, Mary Penrod and Grant Penrod to Kendyl N. Surrells, $190,000
2612 Old Hartford Road, Terence Sadlowski and Stephanie Sadlowski to Larry Sansom and Cheryl Sandom, $160,875
7372 Steven’s School Road, Veteran Properties LLC to Norman Scott Burden, $189,900
2530 Ebach St., Jacquelyn Smith, Junius K. Smith and Beverly F. Smith to Jonathan R. Sheriff, Joshua C. Phillips, $30,000
9655 Highway 144, The Estate of Jerome Hamilton to Johnathan L. Ressor and Brooke Ressor, $230,000
254 Cardinal Lane, Amber Phillips and Jordan Phillips to Mayli R. Englert, $180,000
460 Camden Circle, James D. Piper and Catrina R. Piper to Monica Kathleen Allen, $289,900
2750 Morningside Drive, C & D Property Management LLC to Shufei Jiang, $80,000
525 Frederica St., Robert S. Gleason to Owensboro Warehouse Leasing LLC, $305,000
3220 Saint Ann St., Jeffery Potter II and Lynnette Marie Potter to Sonya J. Martin, $149,999
5608 Jones Road, Garrett Hoyt Mattingly and Amanda Dawn Mattingly to Hunter Preston Thompson and Lauren Nicole Thompson, $319,900
9320 Old Hartford Road, William E. Purdy to Russell Davis and Laura Davis, $565,000
5840 Millers Mill Road, Raymond M. Smith to Aull Family Enterprises LLC, $30,000
2100 Old Henderson Road, Brenda Grossman to Richard A. Beeler and Megan N. Beeler, $45,000
3817 Cross Creek Trail, Wiliam L. Martin and Shelby J. Martin to Thomas L. Greathouse and Nancy H. Greathouse, $270,000
1517 Springdale Drive, The Estate of Virgie L. Hines to Deborah Lynn Gray, $200,000
10979 Highway 60 East, William E. Vineyard Jr. and Ruth Vineyard to David A. Graves and Mikel A. Graves, $385,000
2118 Clinton Place East, Christopher S. Hoover and Sabrina R. Hoover to Gary Taylor, $255,000
1411 Greenwood Court, Hugh Edward Duke III and Lisa Kimberly Duke to Nolan Wimsatt and Katelyn Wimsatt, $200,000
6805 Bridgeview Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Logan Joseph Ferguson and Kalynne Nicole Ferguson, $332,560
9357 Sauers Lane, Estate of Treva Jeanette Crowe to James Neil Rudy and Vicky Lynn Rudy, $106,000
3601 Bordeaux Loop North, Dustin Ray Neighbors and Blaire Elizabeth Linn-Neighbors to Sharon Layson and John Layson, $242,000
1739 St. Mary’s Ave., Rhonda Jones and Jody L. Jones to Martha Brink, $174,900
294 Coast Guard Lane, REAL Investments LLC to Ronald Ken Wilkerson and Cynthia A. Wilkerson, $225,000
3012 Yellowstone Drive East, Estate of Deborah Lynn Bellwood to Michael T. Bellwood II, $145,000
6521 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Barbara Burkhart, $238,170
2903 Royal Drive, Richard L. Ebelhar and Isabelle B. Ebelhar to Matthew D. Evans and Bridget A. Evans, $415,000
4689 Windstone Drive, Daryle S. Muench and Lisa A. Muench to Joseph L. Chaffin and Stacy R. Chaffin, $399,900
1418 Standish Place, Matthew D. Evans and Bridget A. Evans to Ashley Edge and Mark Nicholas edge, $355,000
1535 College Drive, Jane F. Gilbert Trust to David Matthew Beets and Lindsay Volk Beets, $318,000
1301 West 1st St., Autry Properties LLC to Keith Creager, $43,000
4627 Windy Hollow Road, Lillian S. Hamilton to Joseph Ross Newton, $165,000
3916 Bordeaux Loop South, Gary M. Boswell and Margaret L. Boswell to Chad A. Priar and Whitney A. Priar, $188,000
4001 Reliant Circle, Leah Ralston and Sean David Ralston to Jennifer Crowe, $224,900
2028 Viola Gardens, Estate of Jane S. Fredrick to Karen Faught Adkins, $185,000
1549 Creek Haven Loop, Estate of John R. Combs to Michal F. Powers, $331,500
205 East Byers Ave., Koger Properties LLC to Aaron Keith Phelps, $30,000
2833 Silver Creek Loop, Julie A. Crowe to David Sorrentine, $340,000
6403 Autumn Valley Trace, Julie Mann to Bryan A. Esparza and Elizabeth M. Esparza, $234,900
3204 Lewis Lane, Nolan David Wimsatt and Katelyn Patricia Wimsatt to Christopher S. Hoover and Sabrina R. Hoover, $298,500
Property on Highway 554, Thomas R. O’Daniel and Sandra K. O’Daniel to Charles C. Kasinger II and Cynthia G. Kasinger, $255,000
10646 Highway 231, Clayton R. Tuma and Sarah N. Tuma to Matthew Wieman and Katie Rebecca Wieman, $280,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.