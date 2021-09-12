The following real estate transfers were recorded between July 20 to July 23:

730 James Garrard Drive, estate of Mary Howard to Shri Guru Ram Das Ji LLC, $129,900

4546 Fountain View Trace, Tony and Robin Trego to Kenneth and Rosemary Trowbridge, $515,000

4124 Foxtail Place, Daniel and Sara Burden to Susan Dockery, $335,000

425 W. Parrish Ave., Judy Sauer to Jared Kaelin, $100,000

10566 Franklin St., Joseph and Donna Howard to Matthew Morris, $30,000

125 Stockton Drive, Richard Brown Jr. to Summer Farina and Kameron Hook, $192,000

4333 Gateway, MWK Properties LLC to Amber Haley, $371,000 for two parcels

4339 Gateway, MWK Properties LLC to Amber Haley, $371,000 for two parcels

3864 Thresher St., Michelle Stallings to Carl and Diana Craig, $169,900

2926 Epworth Lane, Jane and Colburn and others to Amber West, $129,900

2423 Mayfair Ave., Donald and Mary Cinnamond to Donna Solheim, $244,000

2205 Village Run, estate of Donald Jones to Emma Lanham and Jason Vowels, $162,000

2 Quail Ridge Court B, William and Ella Keach to Nickolas Estes, $123,900

409 E. 25th St., Rebecca Simon to Ian and Lily O’Brien, $100,000

2907 Christie Place, estate of Martin Bumm Sr. to Yaw Doh and Paw Thay, $195,000

232 Resolution Way, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Cheryl Judd and Mack Pryor III, $287,850

2605 Rush Trail, Jon and Shannon Alley to Tella and Dylan Smith, $246,000

7748 Haynes Station Road, Nathan and Kelly Rhodes to Matthew and Jennifer Ralph, $350,000

4098 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $29,800

4098 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Daniel and Angela Withers, $260,830

1883 Celebration Circle, Travis and Missy Holtrey to James and Season Barnett, $499,900

5410 Diane Ave., Mason Whittaker to Roland Rosado and Kayla Phillips, $139,900

2339 Watson Circle, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $29,000

1611 Norris Ave., Donna Stevens and others to Rosemarie Costin, $50,000

3928 S. Griffith Ave., estate of Joseph Mitchell to Randy and Laura Hamilton, $269,900

4555 Woodlake Run, Angela and Daniel Withers to Jagoe Guaranteed Trade LLC, $252,062

165 Tennyson Drive, Erlene Harralson to Logan Boone, $114,900

1400 Benton Ave., Amber Osborne to Paula Brannum, $135,000

2410 Bittel Road, Jason and Jordan Bishop to Earl William, $155,000

2133 Crestwood Drive, Hallie P. Lott Family Irrevocable Trust to Timothy and Courtney Ferguson, $247,500

1722 Moseley St., Hampton Carlisle Properties LLC to Shawna McGahey, $53,000

1725 Winding Way, Shu Jiang and Yun Huang to Pranjel LLC, $100,000

2240 Citation Ave., Matthew and Angela Morris to Danielle Randolph, $175,000

11418 Kentucky 764, Emily Johnson and Keith Singer to Wesley Howard, $149,900

1009 E. Byers Ave., Project 1924 LLC to Nicholas Dean, $205,000

3941 Greenback Road, James and Shannon Sandefur to Tanner and Briawna Ward, $193,500

529 Booth Ave., Margaret Goff to Chris Krawiec to Sydney Ellis, $164,500

2513 Daviess St., Rachel Albertson to Celia Reid, $112,000

1712 Wickland Court, Christopher Massey to Steven Edge, $134,640

4008 Court Dijon, Brandon and Tara Swanner to Amy Fulks-Hurt and Andrew Hurt, $225,000

2600 Sir Barton Court, Herbert and Peggy Canary to Maung and Moo Paw, $197,000

2570 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Carolyn and Jerry Crowdus, $253,500

Farm property on Kentucky 661, Brothers Lodge No. 132 and others to LKC Holdings LLC, $607,775

