The following real estate transfers were recorded between July 20 to July 23:
730 James Garrard Drive, estate of Mary Howard to Shri Guru Ram Das Ji LLC, $129,900
4546 Fountain View Trace, Tony and Robin Trego to Kenneth and Rosemary Trowbridge, $515,000
4124 Foxtail Place, Daniel and Sara Burden to Susan Dockery, $335,000
425 W. Parrish Ave., Judy Sauer to Jared Kaelin, $100,000
10566 Franklin St., Joseph and Donna Howard to Matthew Morris, $30,000
125 Stockton Drive, Richard Brown Jr. to Summer Farina and Kameron Hook, $192,000
4333 Gateway, MWK Properties LLC to Amber Haley, $371,000 for two parcels
4339 Gateway, MWK Properties LLC to Amber Haley, $371,000 for two parcels
3864 Thresher St., Michelle Stallings to Carl and Diana Craig, $169,900
2926 Epworth Lane, Jane and Colburn and others to Amber West, $129,900
2423 Mayfair Ave., Donald and Mary Cinnamond to Donna Solheim, $244,000
2205 Village Run, estate of Donald Jones to Emma Lanham and Jason Vowels, $162,000
2 Quail Ridge Court B, William and Ella Keach to Nickolas Estes, $123,900
409 E. 25th St., Rebecca Simon to Ian and Lily O’Brien, $100,000
2907 Christie Place, estate of Martin Bumm Sr. to Yaw Doh and Paw Thay, $195,000
232 Resolution Way, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Cheryl Judd and Mack Pryor III, $287,850
2605 Rush Trail, Jon and Shannon Alley to Tella and Dylan Smith, $246,000
7748 Haynes Station Road, Nathan and Kelly Rhodes to Matthew and Jennifer Ralph, $350,000
4098 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $29,800
4098 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Daniel and Angela Withers, $260,830
1883 Celebration Circle, Travis and Missy Holtrey to James and Season Barnett, $499,900
5410 Diane Ave., Mason Whittaker to Roland Rosado and Kayla Phillips, $139,900
2339 Watson Circle, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $29,000
1611 Norris Ave., Donna Stevens and others to Rosemarie Costin, $50,000
3928 S. Griffith Ave., estate of Joseph Mitchell to Randy and Laura Hamilton, $269,900
4555 Woodlake Run, Angela and Daniel Withers to Jagoe Guaranteed Trade LLC, $252,062
165 Tennyson Drive, Erlene Harralson to Logan Boone, $114,900
1400 Benton Ave., Amber Osborne to Paula Brannum, $135,000
2410 Bittel Road, Jason and Jordan Bishop to Earl William, $155,000
2133 Crestwood Drive, Hallie P. Lott Family Irrevocable Trust to Timothy and Courtney Ferguson, $247,500
1722 Moseley St., Hampton Carlisle Properties LLC to Shawna McGahey, $53,000
1725 Winding Way, Shu Jiang and Yun Huang to Pranjel LLC, $100,000
2240 Citation Ave., Matthew and Angela Morris to Danielle Randolph, $175,000
11418 Kentucky 764, Emily Johnson and Keith Singer to Wesley Howard, $149,900
1009 E. Byers Ave., Project 1924 LLC to Nicholas Dean, $205,000
3941 Greenback Road, James and Shannon Sandefur to Tanner and Briawna Ward, $193,500
529 Booth Ave., Margaret Goff to Chris Krawiec to Sydney Ellis, $164,500
2513 Daviess St., Rachel Albertson to Celia Reid, $112,000
1712 Wickland Court, Christopher Massey to Steven Edge, $134,640
4008 Court Dijon, Brandon and Tara Swanner to Amy Fulks-Hurt and Andrew Hurt, $225,000
2600 Sir Barton Court, Herbert and Peggy Canary to Maung and Moo Paw, $197,000
2570 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Carolyn and Jerry Crowdus, $253,500
Farm property on Kentucky 661, Brothers Lodge No. 132 and others to LKC Holdings LLC, $607,775
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.