The following real estate transfers were recorded between Aug. 25, 2022, and Sept. 5, 2023:

Property on Hayden Bridge Road, Stephen Farms LLC to James Randall Stephen and Mollie K. Stephen, $1,000

Property on Free Silver Road, Mary Thelma Mattingly to Pence Farms, $5,000

Property on Free Silver Road, Pence Farms to Jill Mattingly, $5,000

8559 Texas Gas Road, Estate of Thomas R. Sacra to Visions Made Real Futures LLC, $270,000

902 West First St. and 104 Poplar St., Barry W. Myers and Kimberly A. Myers to John W. Myers, $122,000

7387 Highway 81, Kuegel Farms LLC to Stuart F. Snow and Jaime R. Snow, $52,412

10083 Boone St., Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Jerry Obryan, $65,000

6597 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc. $33,750

4050 Hayden Road, Gary M. Boswell and Margaret L. Boswell to Aaron C. Early and Laura R. Early, $156,000

12163 Highway 1389, Crystal Jo Evans to Danny Roberts and Tabatha Roberts, $25,000

5363 Jack Hinton Road, Doreena Worth-Brandle and Carl Brandle, Deloris Worth to Heather A. Clark and Joshua S. Clark, $32,000

10119 Highway 405, The Estate of Allen Ray Oost to Gary L. Crowe, $56,000

2519 Watson Circle, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,525

2519 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. to John Gabriel Callahan and Ashley B. Callahan, $267,604

2659 Central Park Court, Matthew Darin Constant to Kathryn Ann Travis, $227,900

2013 Chesterfield Drive, Xing Lin to Haden Pollard, $158,000

6149 Deserter Creek Road, David Meyer to Kenneth McKay and Lisa McKay, $650,000

10520 Floral Road, John T. Livers to Donna Haire, $26,500

6440 Summit Drive, Thomas Anthony Stites and Deborah Pritchard Stites to The Gregory and Karen Fort Living Trust, $357,700

7206 Donald Ave., The Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Norma J. Glenn, $105,000

2478 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Lisa Mischelle Crabtree-Wells, $251,000

402 West Legion Blvd., Cole A. Settles to Heather C. Rush, $190,000

2507 Winning Colors Way, Micah Spicer and Sarah Spicer to Ainsley C. Brett and Jackson E. Brett, $252,500

6832 Bridgeview Court, Jesus Gabriel Arispe, Jr. and Karina Arispe to Kenneth W. Barrese and Jennifer A. Lampen, $289,900

3824 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Guaranteed Trade LLC to William Larry Martin and Shelby A. Martin, $360,000

2357 Heartland Park, Joseph Brant Williams to Darren Herman and Amber Dawn Herman, $357,500

2125 Sheridan Place, William Birk Sutton to Craig M. Sutter and Stacie M. Sutter, $380,000

2650 Cherry Blossom Court, Tyler L. Fearon to Rachel Elder, $222,500

2572 Watson Circle, Shelby A. Martin and William Larry Martin to Judy K. Peck, $265,000

2915 Yosemite Drive, Phillip Lee Evans to T & T Investments LLC, $110,000

1916 Wink Court, Glen Thomas Robinson and Sarah Robinson to Curtis Park, Jr., $152,500

5666 Highway 54, Caleb J. Royal and Brooklyn T. Royal to Robert Driver and Carolyn Driver, $227,700

Property on Highway 54, Caleb J. Royal and Brooklyn T. Royal to Robert Driver and Carolyn Driver, $60,000

