The following real estate transfers were recorded between July 23 to July 28:
1540 Bosley Road, Lindy and Rosemary Wren to Jeffery and Caye McManaway, $265,000
4141 Settlers Point, Joseph and Amber Williamson to MAAS Group LLC, $91,872
2650 Kentucky 142, Stephen and Lisa Manley to Jerry Davis, $554,353
2823 Allen St., Jared and Galadrea Vanover to Dana Fulkerson, $143,000
5050 Meadowlark Drive, Robert L. Hall and Wanda K. Hall Trust to Branden Aldridge, $145,000
1191 Yelvington Lane, John Niebuhr to Jasen and Carrie Chanley, $6,000
3558 Ashland Ave., Jennifer Marks to Tyler Seaton, $142,000
1838 Fieldcrest Drive, Prestigious Contracting LLC to William and Acacia Conley III, $423,000
3372 Reid Road, Robert and Kimberly Merritt to Christy Sumner Investments LLC, $90,000
1620 Dean Ave., Steven Loucks to David Phelps Realty LLC, $152,000
3339 Shadewood Terrace, Michael and Sherrie Lee to William Garrard, $285,000
5215 Pleasant Point Road, Randy and Sandra Terry to Joseph and Sara Payne, $55,000 for two parcels
5225 Pleasant Point Road, Randy and Sandra Terry to Joseph and Sara Payne, $55,000 for two parcels
1410 Alexander Ave., Cecil Wilcox to Robert Jones Jr., $86,000
5156 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes Inc. to Michael and Debra Way, $215,465
9643 Kelly Cemetery Road, Maceo Baptist Church to Mitchell and Olivia Sanders, $159,400
703 Live Oak Place, Mary and Timothy Miller and others to Patricia Bernard, $219,500
1204 W. Fourth St., Patrick and Hope McCubbins to Pranjel LLC, $54,000
2875 Trails Way, Tanner and Briawna Ward to Ashton and Nicholas Bickett, $225,000
6124 Alma Court, Bryant Murphy to Natalie Brown, $120,000
2373 Ford Ave., McShurley Enterprises LLC to Curtis and Debbie Douglas, $224,000
831 Greenbriar St., Misty Dill and Ubaldo Aleantara to William Bratcher Jr., $72,500
211 Santa Maria Drive, Ronald and Lucinda Bornander to John and Karen Hughes, $230,000
5120 Opal Court, Christodoulos and Rachel Nousiadis to Mark Henshaw, $272,500
2029 Robin Road, estate of Violet Jackson to Lindsey Overby, $242,500
4021 Brentwood Drive, Curtis and Elizabeth Newcom to Ta Htoo and Lah Paw, $176,000
4990 Bridgewood, JR Acquisitions LLC to Duane and Louisa Whistle, $89,900
Residential property on Kentucky 144, Walter and Mary Isbill to Steven and Pamela Kidd, $95,000
3025 Knott Road, Robert and Teresa Knott to Christopher and Kimberly Hagan, $85,000
2221 Fairview Drive, Jason and Lisa Boone to Derek and Stacy French, $389,000
3300 Majestic Prince Drive, estate of Elizabeth Mattingly to Michael and Jensen Smith, $248,000
2301 Palladio Ave., Justin and Kelly Ballard to John Bivins and Emily Rohrer, $173,500
350 Camden Circle, Gregory and Abbey Free to Jeffrey and Brenda Blackstone, $209,500
7109 McPherson Road, Leigh Innovations LLC to Dennis and Mary Muncy, $165,000 for two parcels
Residential property on Roby Road, Leigh Innovations LLC to Dennis and Mary Muncy, $165,000 for two parcels
1716 Wickland Court, Christopher Massey to Steven Edge, $133,620
7181 Kentucky 144, Barbara Mayfield to Barry Mayfield, $200,000
2314 Palladio Ave., Christopher and Mandy Blanton to Corey Roberts, $158,900
3786 Kentucky 764, Everett and Wanda Cotton to Jerry and Barbara Cotton, $18,918
636 Dalton St., estate of Johanda Edge to Pranjel LLC, $92,500
1337 Gilbert Lane, estate of John Schartung to Jeffery Schartung and Jason Schartung, $75,000 for one-half interest
1515 Venable Ave., C&D Property Management LLC to Midwest Rentals LLC, $54,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.