The following real estate transfers were recorded between July 23 to July 28:

1540 Bosley Road, Lindy and Rosemary Wren to Jeffery and Caye McManaway, $265,000

4141 Settlers Point, Joseph and Amber Williamson to MAAS Group LLC, $91,872

2650 Kentucky 142, Stephen and Lisa Manley to Jerry Davis, $554,353

2823 Allen St., Jared and Galadrea Vanover to Dana Fulkerson, $143,000

5050 Meadowlark Drive, Robert L. Hall and Wanda K. Hall Trust to Branden Aldridge, $145,000

1191 Yelvington Lane, John Niebuhr to Jasen and Carrie Chanley, $6,000

3558 Ashland Ave., Jennifer Marks to Tyler Seaton, $142,000

1838 Fieldcrest Drive, Prestigious Contracting LLC to William and Acacia Conley III, $423,000

3372 Reid Road, Robert and Kimberly Merritt to Christy Sumner Investments LLC, $90,000

1620 Dean Ave., Steven Loucks to David Phelps Realty LLC, $152,000

3339 Shadewood Terrace, Michael and Sherrie Lee to William Garrard, $285,000

5215 Pleasant Point Road, Randy and Sandra Terry to Joseph and Sara Payne, $55,000 for two parcels

5225 Pleasant Point Road, Randy and Sandra Terry to Joseph and Sara Payne, $55,000 for two parcels

1410 Alexander Ave., Cecil Wilcox to Robert Jones Jr., $86,000

5156 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes Inc. to Michael and Debra Way, $215,465

9643 Kelly Cemetery Road, Maceo Baptist Church to Mitchell and Olivia Sanders, $159,400

703 Live Oak Place, Mary and Timothy Miller and others to Patricia Bernard, $219,500

1204 W. Fourth St., Patrick and Hope McCubbins to Pranjel LLC, $54,000

2875 Trails Way, Tanner and Briawna Ward to Ashton and Nicholas Bickett, $225,000

6124 Alma Court, Bryant Murphy to Natalie Brown, $120,000

2373 Ford Ave., McShurley Enterprises LLC to Curtis and Debbie Douglas, $224,000

831 Greenbriar St., Misty Dill and Ubaldo Aleantara to William Bratcher Jr., $72,500

211 Santa Maria Drive, Ronald and Lucinda Bornander to John and Karen Hughes, $230,000

5120 Opal Court, Christodoulos and Rachel Nousiadis to Mark Henshaw, $272,500

2029 Robin Road, estate of Violet Jackson to Lindsey Overby, $242,500

4021 Brentwood Drive, Curtis and Elizabeth Newcom to Ta Htoo and Lah Paw, $176,000

4990 Bridgewood, JR Acquisitions LLC to Duane and Louisa Whistle, $89,900

Residential property on Kentucky 144, Walter and Mary Isbill to Steven and Pamela Kidd, $95,000

3025 Knott Road, Robert and Teresa Knott to Christopher and Kimberly Hagan, $85,000

2221 Fairview Drive, Jason and Lisa Boone to Derek and Stacy French, $389,000

3300 Majestic Prince Drive, estate of Elizabeth Mattingly to Michael and Jensen Smith, $248,000

2301 Palladio Ave., Justin and Kelly Ballard to John Bivins and Emily Rohrer, $173,500

350 Camden Circle, Gregory and Abbey Free to Jeffrey and Brenda Blackstone, $209,500

7109 McPherson Road, Leigh Innovations LLC to Dennis and Mary Muncy, $165,000 for two parcels

Residential property on Roby Road, Leigh Innovations LLC to Dennis and Mary Muncy, $165,000 for two parcels

1716 Wickland Court, Christopher Massey to Steven Edge, $133,620

7181 Kentucky 144, Barbara Mayfield to Barry Mayfield, $200,000

2314 Palladio Ave., Christopher and Mandy Blanton to Corey Roberts, $158,900

3786 Kentucky 764, Everett and Wanda Cotton to Jerry and Barbara Cotton, $18,918

636 Dalton St., estate of Johanda Edge to Pranjel LLC, $92,500

1337 Gilbert Lane, estate of John Schartung to Jeffery Schartung and Jason Schartung, $75,000 for one-half interest

1515 Venable Ave., C&D Property Management LLC to Midwest Rentals LLC, $54,000

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.