The following real estate transfers were recorded Aug. 17-23:
3826 Placid Place West, David D. Gish, II and Margareth Ivonne Gish to Amanda Bowles, $190,000
10840 Highway 1389, Vincent G. Nealen and Rose Irene Nealen to Nealen Properties LLC, $100,000
2201 Crossing Pointe, Brian Eric Kamuf to NL Residential Group LLC, $200,500
6427 Ridge Brook Cove, Ballard’s Development LLP to Nicholas Tharp and Johnna Tharp, $448,800
1681 Glendale Ave., Diana H. Goatee to James Gary Howard, Aviana Roach, $8,500
4105 Thruston Dermont Road, The Roberts Family Dynasty Trust to Green River Regional Mental Health — DBA RiverValley Behavioral Health Inc., $440,000
2682 Cherry Blossom Court, Keel McBride and Patrick McBride to Shawnda M. Drier, $235,000
3613 Imperial Place, The Estate of Wilma L. Baird to Jeffrey Allgeyer and Stacy L. Allgeyer, $220,000
3510 London Pike, Carl Ray Boyd to Glenda Thompson, $249,000
2818 Cravens Ave., WDM Enterprises LLC to Rightover Investments LLC, $70,500
2712 Summer Point Court, Shiloah M. Moore and Michael A. Moore to Dale Traore and Marly Traore, $245,000
3190 Pleasant Valley Road, Francis Leonard Zelinka and Darleen Zelinka to Kylie Frizzell, $210,000
160 Highway 140 West, Corey Hamilton and Amber G. Hamilton to Jordan Yeckering and Sheridan Yeckering, $235,000
6600 Boston Laffoon Road, The Estate of Wanda Lee Russelburg to Corey Hamilton and Amber Hamilton, $99,900
600 Glenn Court, Jacob T. Benningfield and Jessica Benningfield, Kathy E. Wilcockson to Brandon Michael Alexander, $157,500
2351 Homestead Pointe, Janetlee Hatt and Frank Robert Hatt to Jamie Nichole Bittel, $234,000
5011 Grandview Drive, Tracy Dawn Stewart to Dallas L. Stewart, $107,000
674 Dalton St., Samantha R. Tarter, David P. Tarter to Larry R. Galloway, Jr., $165,000
5715 Old Highway 54, Caleb J. Royal and Brooklyn T. Royal to Christy Sumner Investments LLC, $25,000
5672 Locust Lane, KSB LLC to Kevin M. Gallagher and Angela Gallagher, $331,700
6034 Old Highway 54, The Estate of Katherine Toby Thomas to Richard Kramer, III and Tonya Kramer, $279,900
3168 Greenbriar Road, The Lloyd Family Living Trust to Tina Roby and William Roby, $220,000
3712 Placid Place West, Harold Shelton and Rita Hidden Johnston to Brandon Gardener, $192,500
2407 Thornton Ave., ACLC LLC to William Shawn Chaney, $57,500
1545 College Drive, Kari Alsbrooks-Clark and Nathan Thomas Clark to Sarah Lewis Barnes and William Marshall Barnes, $350,000
2405 Cherokee Drive South, Paul Langston Fenwick to Evan Seth Abbott, Alexa Nicole Word, $210,000
2819 Strawbridge Place, MBSW Properties LLC to Luke Whobrey and Carolyn Rhineburger, $156,000
1901 Mohawk Drive, Dennis R. Stallings and Sandra Kaye Stallings to Adam Ray and Sabra Marie Ray, $120,000
3206 Chickasaw Drive, David W. Mayes and Angela R. Mayes to Prodigal Properties LLC, $246,500
6993 Highway 2830, Karen Kay Ray to The Sharyn Emmick Schrick Property Trust, $160,000
2231 South Griffith Ave., Joseph Drury and Sara Drury to Kimberly R. McCampbell, $195,000
Property on Highway 951, The Estate of Ione Miller Jones and others to Thomas Quance and Rachel Quance, $422,964
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.