The following real estate transfers were recorded between July 28 to Aug. 3:
6381 Autumn Valley Trace, Joseph and Sara Payne to Richard Brown Jr., $210,000
2314 Cedar St., William and Deborah Daupert to Mark and Shanna McGinnis, $184,900
4743 McIntire Crossing, Paula G. Lashbrook Revocable Trust to Mark Ylagan and Justin Santiago and others, $199,900
2414 Kentucky 279 S., Denver and Pamela Marcum to James and Sheila Walker, $291,000
2816 Royal Drive, Richard Simon to Christopher Simon, $130,000
2612 Landing Terrace, estate of Donald Jones to Jacob Yeiser, $169,000
904 W. Ninth St., Michael and Elizabeth Horn to Robert Higdon and others $30,000
1833 Suzanna Court, Charlotte Rowland to Mikaelyn Aud, $110,000
724 Live Oak Place, Amanda Robertson and others to Herman Crusenberry, $161,000
4085 Red Clover Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,500
4085 Red Clover Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Patricia and Michael Lovett, $274,310
3608 Chickasaw Drive, Neil and Shirley Kennedy to Dina Thaw and Beh Wah, $182,500
2251 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Angelena Allen, $202,280
2508 Arbor Terrace, Darwyn Settles and Lisa Mattingly to Crystal Simon, $130,500
317 Raintree Drive, Shannon Ralph to James Rupley, $167,000
2466 Watson Circle, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $32,500
2740 W. Fourth St., estate of Harold Chorpenning Sr. to Colburn Properties LLC, $60,000
6460 Lilac Lane, Breanna and Zachary Kreis to Hunter and Jordyn Jarboe, $154,900
600 Suffolk Drive, George and Martha Taylor to Christopher and Brittany Case, $167,500
5695 Ware Road, Paul and Karen Camp to Matthew and Robyn McCarty, $365,000
2022 W. Sixth St., Sheryl Beard to Kelevra Capital LLC, $90,000
2220 Dickey Drive, Curtis and Kim Eckardt to Zack Adams and Sheridan Davis and others, $130,000
4830 Cambridge Drive, Jaywest Investments LLC to Jackson and Ashley Rickard, $147,000
2507 Seminole Place, Kelley and Dana Elder to Felicia and Jason Ballard, $185,000
3467 Lakeview Drive, William Royster and Kerstin Renfrow to Richard and Megan Coomes, $205,100
900 Christopher Greenup Drive, estate of Lawrence Hamilton to Brenda Hale, $69,067
4431 Wexford Crossing, estate of Ilene Howerton to William Riney and V Restoration, $240,000
6691 Foster Road, Caleb Morgan to Gordon Sullivan, $215,000
1408 W. Parrish Ave., estate of Joseph Flaherty to Alexander and Mary Dunaway, $140,000
2326 Crescent Hill Court, Matthew and Robyn McCarty to Elise and Christopher Tharp, $295,000
6345 Springwood Drive, Ballard’s Development LLP to Joshua and Kristen Gilmore, $349,900
2990 Hayden Road, JL Owensboro 1461 LLC to EAKPG Property I LLC, $2,911,000
3123 Kentucky 54, Wei and Yun Realty LLC to Mali Hwy. 54 LLC, $1.35 million
5129 Graham Lane, Austin and Violet Ward to Shirley Hoffman, $135,900
2290 Wilson Lane, Wayne Edge to Ludy Flores, $11,900
9709 McCamish Road, Thaddeus Merritt to Patrick and Patricia Clark, $165,000
2705 Wimsatt Court, Linda Cuzzort and James Payne to New Life Holding LLC, $125,000
1721 Daniels Lane, Richard and Traci McDaniel to Jared and Whitney Randolph, $234,900
3107 Leitchfield Road, Linville Adams and Janet Adams to Mali Hwy. 54 LLC, $750,000
925 Conway Ave., Jennifer Burch and others to T.K. Williams, $3,500
2930 W. Fourth St., JGOP LLC to Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County Inc., $535,000
