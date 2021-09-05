The following real estate transfers were recorded between July 9 to July 20:
4466 Springhill Drive Apt. D, Joseph and Anna Lyddane to David Crisp and Sherry Aull, $262,000
717 Wing Ave., Christopher Higdon and Margaret Ellis-Higdon to Nicholas Hobbs, $74,000
Farm property on Kentucky 279 N., Joe W. Foster Declaration of Living Trust to Floodland Farms LLC, $592,800 for three parcels
3800 Medley Road, Joe W. Foster Declaration of Living Trust to Floodland Farms LLC, $592,800 for three parcels
Farm property on Medley Road, Joe W. Foster Declaration of Living Trust to Floodland Farms LLC, $592,800 for three parcels
3012 Flamingo Ave., Shannon and Kevin Robbins to Arizona Vaughn, $96,000
2771 McFarland Ave., Greensprings Homebuyers LLC to Ku Sain, $124,900
3218 Allen St., Gloria Grimsley and others to Cassie Head, $100,000 for two parcels
3222 Allen St., Gloria Grimsley and others to Cassie Head, $100,000 for two parcels
679 Chuck Gray Court, Bryan and Teresa Hendrix to LT & LK Holdings LLC, $74,000
6113 Fairmont Court, Larry and Stephanie Roberts to Matthew and Amanda Wilson, $425,000
530 Triplett St., Vincent Hayden Jr. to Robert and Carla Hall, $27,000
9421 McCamish Road, Carrie and James Howard to Eric and Nona Sumner, $75,000
4624 W. Fifth St., Linda Minton to Lexi Ostria and James Austill, $200,000
5458 Park Haven Bend, KSB LLC to Joshua and Erica Allen, $249,900
1720 Burdette Court, Devin Taylor Inc. to Velocity Property Group LLC, $40,000
6463 Little Hickory Road, Brandon Wright to Mark Cannon Jr., $142,000
3904 Benttree Drive, Arthur Cecil to A&C Property Rentals LLC, $250,000
1637 Burdette Court, Mary Ralston to Alexander York, $112,500
2314 Woodstone Court, Cory and Amanda Jones to Jay and Kimberly Mills, $339,900
2108 Triplett St., LP Real Estate LLC to Owensboro Salameh Real Estate LLC, $485,000
2422 Allen St., Betty Allen to Tyler Millay, $135,000
5040 Meadowlark Drive, Benjamin Hall to Nicholas Nicely and Felicia Troutman, $139,000
464 Camden Circle, Paul and Loria Mitchell to Jonathan and Kelly Gann, $280,000
6487 Valley Brook Trace, Jacob Snowden to Andrew Fulkerson and Kaitlyn Pauley, $214,000
2731 Kingman Loop N., Doris Bullington to Eh Taw and Hsen Paw, $200,000
3519 Cannonade Loop S., Carol Smith to Geoffrey Ellis, $194,800
2241 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Wandian Lin and Qiuping Ni, $204,055
5450 Hollow Cove, KSB LLC to Abbigail Evans and William Hardesty, $299,900
5705 Ware Road, Jordan and Kimberly Camp to Paul and Loria Mitchell, $400,000
2913 Strawbridge Place, Kaalab and Madison Bratcher to Heather Revlett, $150,000
4925 Graham Lane, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Danny Saunders, $50,000
4023 Whittier Drive, Joseph and Aimee Burch to Todd and Joy Anderson, $120,650
1400 Woodbridge Trail, Laura Morris to Jeramy and Tara Rock, $240,000
21 Stone Creek Park, Susan Dockery to Thomas and Susan Furlong, $579,900
816 Christopher Greenup Drive, Maria and Tracy Cole to Karen Boerste, $54,000 for one-half interest
8185 Short Station Road, Robert Payne to Jeffrey and Roxanna Goetz, $45,000 for one-half interest
1822 Wink Court, Sharon Purcell to Diana Purcell, $84,000
2736 Count Fleet Loop, Ellen Pumpelly and Robert Blandford to Steven and Meghan Phillps, $235,000
1012 W. First St., Randy and Ladonna Smith and others to Great Home Investment LLC, $5,000
1218 E. 18th St., Randy and Ladonna Smith and others to Pranjel LLC, $12,500
2460 Highland Garden Pointe, Genaro and Myrna Delgado to Ricky and Teresa Marcum, $197,000
529 Maple Heights Ave., Matthew Stauffer to Emily Powell, $100,000
5522 Goldenrod Lane, Meghan Heninger and Steven Phillips to Nathan Henry, $200,000
35 Colonial Court, Brandon and Kristy Standiford to Brittani Wilkerson, $144,900
2233 Village Run, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Blonde Flamingo LLC, $132,000
341 Sutton Lane, DMCR Properties LLC to CAV Investments LLC, $200,000
501 Jed Place, Mike and Geri Merritt to Kelevra Capital LLC, $105,000
5485 Ruidoso Loop, estate of Doris Howard to Sonia Marksberry, $25,000
3704 Winchester Drive, Rana Stiles to Tamara and Larry Keown Sr., $114,400
1035 Standish Place N., Connor Robinson to Steven Robinson, $26,500 for one-fifth interest
1035 Standish Place N., James and Shelly Robinson to Steven Robinson, $28,000 for one-fifth interest
4326 Saddlebrook Trail, Michael and Meagan Goss to Arvindkumar and Vimlaben Patel, $373,000
6171 Old Kentucky Road, Double Insanity Investments LLC to Aubrey and Jennifer Hughes, $90,600
703 Griffith Ave., Margaret J. Drury Trust to Nathan Pendergraff, $340,000
2422 Daviess St., Angela and Blanton Douglas to Derek and Ann Driskill, $164,500
2349 Palladio Ave., Haley and Jonathan Rascoe to Taylor and Kendall May, $150,500
1029 Standish Place S., Conder Family Living Trust to Blanton and Angela Douglas, $261,000
2829 Asbury Place, Jonathan and Whitney Sheriff to Jessica Payne, $175,000
6841 Creekview Court E., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,225
6841 Creekview Court E., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Steven Thompson, $242,745
2210 Landsdowne S., Christina Mollett to John and Kennethia Hast, $226,000
5.192 acres added to 5103 Kentucky 60 W., Thomas and Myra Weis to Judy Maurice, $41,500
5103 Kentucky 60 W., Judy Maurice to Lesley Middleman and Misty Nash, $483,000
12429 Kentucky 60 E., Jennifer and Christopher Vogel to Lisa and Michael Phillips, $210,000
70 Woodford Ave., Downtown First Holding LLC to ShaRaya Wagner, $60,000
3858 Little Bluestem Drive, James and Season Barnett to Adam and Danielle Day, $346,000
4081 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc. $39,000
4081 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to David Boswell, $243,090
7815 Kentucky 2830, Carmel McLeod to Ryan and Mandy Johnson, $52,700 for two parcels
7825 Kentucky 2830, Carmel McLeod to Ryan and Mandy Johnson, $52,700 for two parcels
1009 Venable Ave., Barbara Cauley to Sandra and Michael Mayfield, $46,115
9029 Kentucky 231, Vic and René Wallace to Paul and Jordan Camp, $350,000
2508 Longshot Cove, Thompson Homes Inc. to Tabatha and Luke Camp, $209,146
1709 Shawnee Drive, Shawnee Apartment Rentals LLC to Velocity Property Group LLC, $300,000
1713 Shawnee Drive, Shawnee Apartment Rentals LLC to Velocity Property Group LLC, $300,000
1716 Shawnee Drive, Shawnee Apartment Rentals LLC to Velocity Property Group LLC, $600,000
1729 Shawnee Drive, Shawnee Apartment Rentals LLC to Velocity Property Group LLC, $300,000
1730 Shawnee Drive, Shawnee Apartment Rentals LLC to Velocity Property Group LLC, $300,000
1740 Shawnee Drive, Shawnee Apartment Rentals LLC to Velocity Property Group LLC, $300,000
1741 Shawnee Drive, Shawnee Apartment Rentals LLC to Velocity Property Group LLC, $300,000
6014 Little Hickory Road, Judy Johnson and others to Jeffrey and Roxanna Goetz, $40,000
2605 New Hartford Road, Professional Properties and Construction LLC to Seedlings Enterprises LLC, $1,691,500
2900 Christie Place, Shiloh and Lee Thomas to Landon and Helen Sheriff, $198,000
2831 Delaware Drive, Michael and Sarah Clary to Paul and Sandra Rideout, $162,300
4670 Kentucky 54, Sidney and Cindra Hudson to Darin Bean, $245,000
2820 Flamingo Ave., Edith Stallings to Lorenzo Torres, $101,500
10191 Kentucky 144, James and Vanessa Tong to Allen Pennington, $112,000
2337 Watson Circle, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $29,000
10875 Kentucky 56, Gary and Angela Murphy to James and Nicole Murphy, $120,000
4130 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,250
4130 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Lucas and Shelby Peck, $244,750
2242 Middleground Drive, Patricia Settle to Just the Very Best LLC, $164,000
4654 Boxwood Drive, estate of Danny Word to Steven Peak and Kristie Humphrey, $170,000
1702 Moseley St., Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County Inc. to Mark and Anne Carlisle, $175,000
