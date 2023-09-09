The following real estate transfers were recorded Aug. 19-31:
12248 Indian Hill Road, Patrick A. Lanham, Gail M. Lanham to Lanham Family Farms LLC, $142,050
12056 Indian Hill Road, Patrick A. Lanham, Gail M. Lanham to Jason Roberts $154,650
12200 Indian Hill Road, Patrick A. Lanham, Gail M. Lanham to Justin T. Howe and Toni J. Howe, $30,972
312 Links Cove, Thompson Homes Inc. to Melissa Saalwaechter, $318,092
6667 Thoreau Village, Jeffrey Alan Parks, The Estate of Peggy Joyce Parks to Jackie Smith and Daniel Smith, $117,500
1400 Werner Ave., Soledad Gutierrez Contreras and German Ruiz Zarte to Karla Ramirez Gutierrez, $45,000
5084 Bridgewood, JR Acquisitions LLC to Hardik Bharatiya and Vatsal Bharatiya, $92,900
1414 Werner Ave., Jerry A. Morgan to Jerry W. Bailey and Virginia H. Bailey, $60,099
2285 Ottawa Drive, Carissa Danielle James to Bonnie Kirtley, $260,000
205 Coast Guard Lane, Barbara Johnson, Betty Joyce Underhill to Jordan K. Bullington, $205,000
6086 Highway 1389, John Kevin Reed and Jo Ann Reed to Jaclyn M. Robinson and Thomas J. Robinson, $188,000
1921 Windsor Ave., Laurence A. Fink and Jane R. Fink to Anthony P. Sims and Misty M. Sims, $140,000
2364 Skaggs Court, Ashley Mekell Nousiadis and Spyridon N. Nousiadis to Henry W. Mitchell and Laura A. Mitchell, $315,000
2613 Strawbridge Place, Beverly Pogue and James Pogue to Jada Kaye Miller and Jeremy Michael Miller, Kelly M. Pate, $175,000
2495 Watson Circle, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,525
2495 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Mary Gerard Kramer and Daniel J. Kramer, $262,932
1661 Glendale Ave., Margaret Adams to Dennis Sims and Dorothy Sims, $4,500
5341 Frederica St., Marian Ruth Turley and Danette Mattingly, Rebekah Turley, $120,000
9086 Bolling Heights Lane, Steven S. Coons and Theresa A. Coons to Chase D. Abbott, $350,000
900 Wing Ave., Graywolf Industrial Inc. to Owensboro Warehouse Leasing LLC, $2,004,860
1500 East Ninth St., Graywolf Industrial Inc. to Owensboro Warehouse Leasing LLC, $122,800
920 Sweeney St., Shu Fei Jiang and Yunhau Huang to Christopher Jason Cooper and Sherri Marie Cooper, $124,900
904 West Ninth St., Robert F. Higdon and Brenda S. Higdon to Terry Burden, $50,000
824 Cottage Drive, Charles Goodaker, IV and Theresa S. Goodaker to Ixion Corporation, $140,000
249 Irene Ave., Scott Baird, Jr. and Jennifer Baird to Kasey Noffsinger, $127,000
2603 Darby Dan Court, Pam D. Elliott to Charles DeRossett, $295,000
6389 Highway 762, Morgan Merritt to Corey Scott Merritt and Jamison Bowlds Merritt, $240,000
5871 Jack Hinton Road, Sharon M. Everly and Edward Ray Everly to Brandon Lanham and Cecile Lanham, $155,000
8839 Highway 2830, Susan A. cox and Joshua Lefevre to Realty Income Properties 31 LLC, $1,462,790
828 East 19th St., Colby T. Mayes, Madison C. Page to Sara E. Lewis, $135,000
631 Belmar Drive, Michael Paul Sowders and Jessica Sowders to Murphy Jo Riney, $175,000
2558 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Reba Anderson Wathen, $280,010
6291 Valley Brook Trace, Daniel Frazier and Ilena Frazier to Jessica Sowders and Michael Paul Sowders, $300,000
3856 Bowlds Court, Zachary J. Anderson, Lauren E. Anderson to Starlyn Gallardo, James Moorman, III, Carlos Gallardo Enriquez, $210,000
310 East 25th St., Misty L. Miller to Zachary Anderson, $107,000
Property on Windy Hollow Road, JoAnn Risner to Jeffrey Dale Remole, $150,000
214 Tremont Drive, Kelly Hillard to Stephen T. Mayfield, $140,000
6325 Ridge Brook Cove, Lee Miller Construction LLC to Gregory Allen Beller, $345,000
1125 Hickman Ave., Tabitha Horn to Steve Poll and Christina Poll, $190,000
2756 Clairborne Run, Bobby G. Burgess and Jo Ann Ash Burgess to Brandon Thomas Fisher and Sanda Fisher, $320,000
1315 Venable Ave., Karla Ramirez Gutierrez to Adolfo Rene Miranda Miranda, $160,000
8945 Highway 56, Stacie M. Sutter and Craig M. Sutter to Mark S. Cecil, Rachel K. Griffith, $311,000
226 East 25th St., One Image Properties LLC to Home and Hearth Properties LLC, $121,700
2701 Allen St., One Image Properties LLC to Home and Hearth Properties LLC, $138,300
1612 Robin Road, Amanda Gail Nichols to April R. Greer and Jeffery S. Greer, $70,000
2120 Breckenridge St., The Estate of Betty Brewer to Cameron Banks, $70,000
2926 Ridgewood St., Theresa Daugherty to John D. Rudy, $155,000
6556 Autumn Creek, Ryan Kassinger to Mark Allen Paris and Rebecca Lynne Paris, $289,900
3119 Ridgewood St., Mark Allen Paris and Rebecca Lynne Paris to Caleb Lambert and Mary-Katelyn McClung, $185,000
1929 Tomy Lee Court, Barbara Heidingsfelder to Arkley James Meador and Madison Paige Warren, $175,000
1930 Graham Lane East, James D. Gilbert and Sondra K. Foy Gilbert and others to Efrain Suarez, $9,000
1927 McFarland Ave., Edward E. McCormick and Margaret Cole Cambron to Raange Investments LLC, $60,000
4995 Jessica Lane, JR Acquisitions LLC to Martin Custom Building Inc., $60,000
2002 Trillium Gardens, Mary L. McBridge to Charlotte Regina Hagan, $190,000
2250 Deer Valley Blvd., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Dwayen Morris Hamer and Bonnie Brady Hamer, $407,900
981 Fogle Road, Travis M. Castlen and Laurie A. Castlen to Michael E. Keller and Lauren E. Keller, $70,000
2058 Pebble Wood Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $48,750
2058 Pebble Wood Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Billy Ray Bradshaw, II and Amy Lynn Bradshaw, $430,141
214 Frederica St., The Estate of Phyllis W. Dobbs to OWB Downtown LLC, $200,000
1925 Triplett St., Byron Gordon to James A. Mischel, $97,000
2931 McAlister Place, Leslie R. Peek and Joyce Ann Peek to Marty Lee Lawton, $124,000
