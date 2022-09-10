The following real estate transfers were recorded between August 16 and August 31:
412 Geary Court, Melissa C. Boarman and David N. Boarman to Anthony Morrow, Meredith Garner, $270,000
9423 Highway 662, Barry Y. Basham and Denise M. Basham to Christopher Alan Claypool, $10,000
6533 Harmony Drive, Jerry B. Nail and Susan Nail to Dustin Brumley, $145,000
3325 Grist Court, Jean Worth to Bradley J. Shown and Lindsey B. Shown, $130,000
2746 Lookout Drive, Benjamin Joseph Englert and Veronica Milica Englert to Fatima L. Moore, Adrian Moore, $214,000
6215 Sutherlin Lane, Barry A. Elder and Kathy D. Elder to Kaley A. Blue and Thomas L. Blue, $325,000
2421 Middleground Drive, Marcus C. Swift and Kory Hughes to Matthew A. Stallings and Shayna B. Stallings, $244,500
2704 Lookout Drive, Jason Carlton to Dana McCarty and Gerald McCarty, $220,000
3316 Comanche Place, Ronald L. Rice and Suzanna C. Rice to Harmony Lehecka, $250,000
9200 Old Hartford Road, Jeremy A. Kroeger and Rene D. Kroeger to Robert E. Hall and Carla M. Hall, $209,900
3768 Legacy Run, SSG 1998 LLC to Jackie Scott and Sima L. Scott, $192,500
2734 Timberline Drive, Robert E. Newman and Deborah Lee Newman to Gary Wade Coley and Peggy L. Coley, $425,000
2535 Citation Ave., Melanie Evans and Charles Evans to Ebasomba Pepsi Raymond and Sifa Mmonga, $259,900
1226 West 3rd St., Gary W. Copeland and Bridget R. Copeland to Lois H. Sgrio, $91,000
4001 Kipling Drive, The Estate of Sherrie McIntire Howard to Kaylee Anderson, $155,000
6555 Foster Road, Kevin L. Collignon to Paul J. Collignon and Taylor Collignon, $175,000
2625 Daviess St., Koger Properties LLC to Anna Crawford, $94,500
1931 Lewis Lane, WDS Rentals LLC to Jason L. Roberts, $122,000
3617 Bordeaux Loop North, Cody R. Stone and Rebecca A. Stone to Hayden Sovar and Felicia Sovar, $215,000
6529 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Kimberly Louise Hawk, $235,870
6553 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Timothy Payne, $235,680
2720 Russell Road, Hunter Thompson and Lauren Thompson to Noah Pike, $298,000
213 East 21st St., Charles Anthony Ehle and Johnathan A. Ehle to Joseph C. McDaniel, $154,000
316 Whittier Drive, Just the Very Best LLC to Ernest C. Carter III and Amy R. Carter, $145,000
1029 Holly Ave., CSN Ventures LLC to Makayla L. Sparks, $129,000
6325 Ridge Brook Cove, Woodland Ridge Development Inc. to Lee Miller Construction LLC, $38,900
4103 McIntire Crossing, Jared M. Poehlein Lambert and Kelsie Mae Poehlein to Dee A. Walker, $150,000
2104 Asbury Place, Jack O. King and Rose M. King to Leslie Ray Sanders and Lora Sanders, $140,000
5762 Graham Lane, Daniel Howard Jr. and Anne M. Howard to Amanda M. Howard and Benjamin M. Howard, $158,400
9398 Highway 405, Dee A. Walker and others to Jared M. Poehlein Lambert and Kelsie Mae Poehlein, $160,000
2870 Glencrest Drive, Karen Schneider and Robert D. Schneider to Carmen Jagoe, $655,000
1801 Cherokee Drive, Haley Zachary and Christopher Zachary to Jacob Kegan Zuerner, $201,100
2816 Veach Road, Blake Allen Dickens and Katelyn Dickens to Ward Rental Properties LLC, $145,000
6808 Bridgeview Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Travis French and Lauren French, $327,410
10719 Highway 81, Robert G. Baird and Tiffany Baird to Justin Kyle Polley and Hailey Jo Polley, $175,000
424 St. Claire Drive, Stephen P. Moore to Haley M. Zachary and Christopher P. Zachary, $231,500
2311 Twenty Grand Ave., Gilbert A. Tanner and Betty F. Tanner and others to Destiny P. Matthew, Alexander J. Johnk, $221,440
1523 College Drive, Darrell Martin and Sarah Martin to PP&C Residential Properties LLC, $400,000
2407 Count Fleet Loop, Bonnie L. Izsak to Sandra F. Wilson, $189,000
3140 Daviess St., Jeremy S. Gray and Rebecca R. Gray to Brandon Strange, $130,000
4459 Greenacre Drive, Patrick Ward and Alma Ward to Tina Lynn Sauerheber, Stacie L. Sauerheber, $429,900
1041 Hill Ave., Mayfair Square Development Group LLC to Darrell Martin and Sarah Martin, $556,519
1429 Leitchfield Road, Kelley Donaldson to Alexyss Lindsey and Herberto Galvez-Perez, $165,000
517 Maple Ave., W. Matthew Williams to Logan Hall and Karlie Hall, $468,000
1985 Stinnett Road, Steven Alan Stemle and Peggy Barbara Stemle to Kathryn Dennis, $150,000
1003 Hermitage Drive, David F. Oetinger to James S. Calhoun, $250,000
621 Center St., Gwen Bates to H & B Properties LLC, $25,000
2750 Morningside Drive, Martha E. Bernard to C & D Property Management, $75,600
1126 and 1130 Oglesby St., Philip Storm and Annie H. Storm and others to WFC LLC, $40,000
9749 Sauer Lane, Vohnell Mullican to Garrett A. Cecil, $240,000
4519 Highway 81, Donna M. Tarantino to Jeffrey Paul Dickerson and Dona Marie Dickerson, $275,000
1623 West 5th St., Carol Stallings, Jason Alsup to Wan Suk Yoo, $38,000
2554 Lancaster Ave., Nickolas Wiseman to A & B Saint’s Rentals LLC, $80,000
2447 Sullivan Court, Jared D. Williams and Chelsea L. Williams to Pray Reh and Pu Meh, $165,000
2637 Cherry Blossom Court, Pau Suan Nuam and Khai Pi to Carla J. Waller and Eddie D. Waller, $219,900
10872 Gore Road, Jacob Boarman and Jacklyn Boarman to Emily Rhodes, $190,000
3945 Brookfield Drive, Chadwick M. Bidwell and Carrie R. Bidwell to Sean A. Vaughn and Annjanette A. Vaughn, $414,900
2381 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Melissa Faye Beitler and Adam Joseph Beitler, $292,640
4718 Kings Mill Drive, Carla S. Odom to Austin Mark Payne, $173,900
2007 East 19th St., Kim Jones and William Jones to Lexey M. Martin, $144,900
1919 Sheridan Place, Russell Smith and Nila M. Smith to Pick Six LLC, $295,000
1223 Nassau Ave., MSL Investments LLC, Pinnacle Point LLC to Britny Costa, $148,000
6588 Blue Ridge Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $44,250
6588 Blue Ridge Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Pau Suan Nuam, $278,000
745 Devonshire Drive, Aaron S. Magan and Stephani Magan to Christopher Renfrow, $205,000
3220 Spring Ridge Parkway, Michael W. Goff and Wendy G. Goff to Chadwick M. Bidwell and Carrie R. Bidwell, $436,000
2521 Wesleyan Park Drive, Larissa Sergeant and Sam Sergeant to Ku Reh, $164,900
5455 Willow Brook Loop, Daniel Keith Justice and Emily Honor Higuchi to Sar Klo Htoo and Rosemary Paw, Htoo Myat and Taw Nay Paw, $295,000
1015 East 20th St., Down Home Rentals LLC to Sugar Creek Getaways LLC, $163,000
2339 Keenland Parkway, Richard Wayne Brown and Connie Michelle Brown to RFI X LLC, $850,000 (16 parcels)
1577 Creek Haven Loop, Janice L. Skaggs to Landon M. Rone and Haley Rone, $400,000
430 Graystone Drive, Joseph Abram Davis and Sharmy Rene Davis to Brian Matthew Vanoy and Angel F. Vanoy, $270,000
4907 Diamond Drive, Bethany B. Burkhart-Edelen and Joseph Edelen to Peri Jaci Butler, $299,500
260 Tremont Drive, Taylor Marie Lewis to J & S Realty LLC, $130,000
9025 Highway 81, Gerald D. McCarty and Dana L. McCarty to Harlan Mark Howard, $419,000
532 Crittenden St., Ellen Maria Reed to Mary Alvey, Gavin Knies, $165,000
2807 Hillside Drive, Paul J. Stich, Kamille Johnson to Lesley Erin Rose and Eric Nelson Rose, $526,500
4937 Diamond Drive, Justin D. Harpe and Valerie Harpe to Rebecca Gray and Jeremy Gray, $249,900
500 Seabiscuit Loop, Thompson Homes Inc. to Nyein Chan and Cho Cho Mar, $227,836
2713 Kingman Loop South, Woody Maglinger II and Suzette M. Maglinger to Derek D. Jessee, Taylor Marie Lewis, $220,000
1619 Graves Lane, Kelsi F. Swope and Brandon Swope to National Residentail Nominee Services Inc., $416,500
1619 Graves Lane, National Residential Nominee Services Inc.to Jeffrey Moran and Winifred Moran, $416,500
1210 Burlew Blvd., ASN Investments LLC to MC Realty LLC, $174,000
645 Danberry St., Cameron B. Shadwick, Felicia P. Willis to Jennifer M. Legg, $140,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.