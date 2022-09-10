The following real estate transfers were recorded between August 16 and August 31:

412 Geary Court, Melissa C. Boarman and David N. Boarman to Anthony Morrow, Meredith Garner, $270,000

9423 Highway 662, Barry Y. Basham and Denise M. Basham to Christopher Alan Claypool, $10,000

6533 Harmony Drive, Jerry B. Nail and Susan Nail to Dustin Brumley, $145,000

3325 Grist Court, Jean Worth to Bradley J. Shown and Lindsey B. Shown, $130,000

2746 Lookout Drive, Benjamin Joseph Englert and Veronica Milica Englert to Fatima L. Moore, Adrian Moore, $214,000

6215 Sutherlin Lane, Barry A. Elder and Kathy D. Elder to Kaley A. Blue and Thomas L. Blue, $325,000

2421 Middleground Drive, Marcus C. Swift and Kory Hughes to Matthew A. Stallings and Shayna B. Stallings, $244,500

2704 Lookout Drive, Jason Carlton to Dana McCarty and Gerald McCarty, $220,000

3316 Comanche Place, Ronald L. Rice and Suzanna C. Rice to Harmony Lehecka, $250,000

9200 Old Hartford Road, Jeremy A. Kroeger and Rene D. Kroeger to Robert E. Hall and Carla M. Hall, $209,900

3768 Legacy Run, SSG 1998 LLC to Jackie Scott and Sima L. Scott, $192,500

2734 Timberline Drive, Robert E. Newman and Deborah Lee Newman to Gary Wade Coley and Peggy L. Coley, $425,000

2535 Citation Ave., Melanie Evans and Charles Evans to Ebasomba Pepsi Raymond and Sifa Mmonga, $259,900

1226 West 3rd St., Gary W. Copeland and Bridget R. Copeland to Lois H. Sgrio, $91,000

4001 Kipling Drive, The Estate of Sherrie McIntire Howard to Kaylee Anderson, $155,000

6555 Foster Road, Kevin L. Collignon to Paul J. Collignon and Taylor Collignon, $175,000

2625 Daviess St., Koger Properties LLC to Anna Crawford, $94,500

1931 Lewis Lane, WDS Rentals LLC to Jason L. Roberts, $122,000

3617 Bordeaux Loop North, Cody R. Stone and Rebecca A. Stone to Hayden Sovar and Felicia Sovar, $215,000

6529 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Kimberly Louise Hawk, $235,870

6553 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Timothy Payne, $235,680

2720 Russell Road, Hunter Thompson and Lauren Thompson to Noah Pike, $298,000

213 East 21st St., Charles Anthony Ehle and Johnathan A. Ehle to Joseph C. McDaniel, $154,000

316 Whittier Drive, Just the Very Best LLC to Ernest C. Carter III and Amy R. Carter, $145,000

1029 Holly Ave., CSN Ventures LLC to Makayla L. Sparks, $129,000

6325 Ridge Brook Cove, Woodland Ridge Development Inc. to Lee Miller Construction LLC, $38,900

4103 McIntire Crossing, Jared M. Poehlein Lambert and Kelsie Mae Poehlein to Dee A. Walker, $150,000

2104 Asbury Place, Jack O. King and Rose M. King to Leslie Ray Sanders and Lora Sanders, $140,000

5762 Graham Lane, Daniel Howard Jr. and Anne M. Howard to Amanda M. Howard and Benjamin M. Howard, $158,400

9398 Highway 405, Dee A. Walker and others to Jared M. Poehlein Lambert and Kelsie Mae Poehlein, $160,000

2870 Glencrest Drive, Karen Schneider and Robert D. Schneider to Carmen Jagoe, $655,000

1801 Cherokee Drive, Haley Zachary and Christopher Zachary to Jacob Kegan Zuerner, $201,100

2816 Veach Road, Blake Allen Dickens and Katelyn Dickens to Ward Rental Properties LLC, $145,000

6808 Bridgeview Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Travis French and Lauren French, $327,410

10719 Highway 81, Robert G. Baird and Tiffany Baird to Justin Kyle Polley and Hailey Jo Polley, $175,000

424 St. Claire Drive, Stephen P. Moore to Haley M. Zachary and Christopher P. Zachary, $231,500

2311 Twenty Grand Ave., Gilbert A. Tanner and Betty F. Tanner and others to Destiny P. Matthew, Alexander J. Johnk, $221,440

1523 College Drive, Darrell Martin and Sarah Martin to PP&C Residential Properties LLC, $400,000

2407 Count Fleet Loop, Bonnie L. Izsak to Sandra F. Wilson, $189,000

3140 Daviess St., Jeremy S. Gray and Rebecca R. Gray to Brandon Strange, $130,000

4459 Greenacre Drive, Patrick Ward and Alma Ward to Tina Lynn Sauerheber, Stacie L. Sauerheber, $429,900

1041 Hill Ave., Mayfair Square Development Group LLC to Darrell Martin and Sarah Martin, $556,519

1429 Leitchfield Road, Kelley Donaldson to Alexyss Lindsey and Herberto Galvez-Perez, $165,000

517 Maple Ave., W. Matthew Williams to Logan Hall and Karlie Hall, $468,000

1985 Stinnett Road, Steven Alan Stemle and Peggy Barbara Stemle to Kathryn Dennis, $150,000

1003 Hermitage Drive, David F. Oetinger to James S. Calhoun, $250,000

621 Center St., Gwen Bates to H & B Properties LLC, $25,000

2750 Morningside Drive, Martha E. Bernard to C & D Property Management, $75,600

1126 and 1130 Oglesby St., Philip Storm and Annie H. Storm and others to WFC LLC, $40,000

9749 Sauer Lane, Vohnell Mullican to Garrett A. Cecil, $240,000

4519 Highway 81, Donna M. Tarantino to Jeffrey Paul Dickerson and Dona Marie Dickerson, $275,000

1623 West 5th St., Carol Stallings, Jason Alsup to Wan Suk Yoo, $38,000

2554 Lancaster Ave., Nickolas Wiseman to A & B Saint’s Rentals LLC, $80,000

2447 Sullivan Court, Jared D. Williams and Chelsea L. Williams to Pray Reh and Pu Meh, $165,000

2637 Cherry Blossom Court, Pau Suan Nuam and Khai Pi to Carla J. Waller and Eddie D. Waller, $219,900

10872 Gore Road, Jacob Boarman and Jacklyn Boarman to Emily Rhodes, $190,000

3945 Brookfield Drive, Chadwick M. Bidwell and Carrie R. Bidwell to Sean A. Vaughn and Annjanette A. Vaughn, $414,900

2381 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Melissa Faye Beitler and Adam Joseph Beitler, $292,640

4718 Kings Mill Drive, Carla S. Odom to Austin Mark Payne, $173,900

2007 East 19th St., Kim Jones and William Jones to Lexey M. Martin, $144,900

1919 Sheridan Place, Russell Smith and Nila M. Smith to Pick Six LLC, $295,000

1223 Nassau Ave., MSL Investments LLC, Pinnacle Point LLC to Britny Costa, $148,000

6588 Blue Ridge Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $44,250

6588 Blue Ridge Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Pau Suan Nuam, $278,000

745 Devonshire Drive, Aaron S. Magan and Stephani Magan to Christopher Renfrow, $205,000

3220 Spring Ridge Parkway, Michael W. Goff and Wendy G. Goff to Chadwick M. Bidwell and Carrie R. Bidwell, $436,000

2521 Wesleyan Park Drive, Larissa Sergeant and Sam Sergeant to Ku Reh, $164,900

5455 Willow Brook Loop, Daniel Keith Justice and Emily Honor Higuchi to Sar Klo Htoo and Rosemary Paw, Htoo Myat and Taw Nay Paw, $295,000

1015 East 20th St., Down Home Rentals LLC to Sugar Creek Getaways LLC, $163,000

2339 Keenland Parkway, Richard Wayne Brown and Connie Michelle Brown to RFI X LLC, $850,000 (16 parcels)

1577 Creek Haven Loop, Janice L. Skaggs to Landon M. Rone and Haley Rone, $400,000

430 Graystone Drive, Joseph Abram Davis and Sharmy Rene Davis to Brian Matthew Vanoy and Angel F. Vanoy, $270,000

4907 Diamond Drive, Bethany B. Burkhart-Edelen and Joseph Edelen to Peri Jaci Butler, $299,500

260 Tremont Drive, Taylor Marie Lewis to J & S Realty LLC, $130,000

9025 Highway 81, Gerald D. McCarty and Dana L. McCarty to Harlan Mark Howard, $419,000

532 Crittenden St., Ellen Maria Reed to Mary Alvey, Gavin Knies, $165,000

2807 Hillside Drive, Paul J. Stich, Kamille Johnson to Lesley Erin Rose and Eric Nelson Rose, $526,500

4937 Diamond Drive, Justin D. Harpe and Valerie Harpe to Rebecca Gray and Jeremy Gray, $249,900

500 Seabiscuit Loop, Thompson Homes Inc. to Nyein Chan and Cho Cho Mar, $227,836

2713 Kingman Loop South, Woody Maglinger II and Suzette M. Maglinger to Derek D. Jessee, Taylor Marie Lewis, $220,000

1619 Graves Lane, Kelsi F. Swope and Brandon Swope to National Residentail Nominee Services Inc., $416,500

1619 Graves Lane, National Residential Nominee Services Inc.to Jeffrey Moran and Winifred Moran, $416,500

1210 Burlew Blvd., ASN Investments LLC to MC Realty LLC, $174,000

645 Danberry St., Cameron B. Shadwick, Felicia P. Willis to Jennifer M. Legg, $140,000

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.