The following real estate transfers were recorded between September 1 and September 8:

2416 Watson Circle, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $32,500

2528 Krauss Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $39,900

2418 Watson Circle, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $32,500

6536 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $33,750

6516 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $33,750

6595 Blue Ridge Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $44,250

6443 Autumn Valley Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $41,900

2558 Watson Circle, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $32,500

2937 Christie Place, Steven Louis Rogers and Pam Rogers to CEL Development, $110,000

7537 Crooked Creek Road, W.R. Kamuf Land Company LLC to Gary Martin Murphy and Angela Kathryn Murphy, $1,060,000

4774 Windstone Drive, Thomas Baskin and Karri Leisure Baskin to National Residential Nominee Service Inc., $270,500

4774 Windstone Drive, National Residential Nominee Service Inc. to John David Payne and Kathy Lynn Payne, $270,500

4100 Highway 554, Andrew David Butterworth and Laura Catherine Butterworth to Michelle Pircher, $167,500

11420 Highway 56, Joseph Otis Wathen Jr. to William M. Kuegel Jr. and Lois Elaine Kuegel, $65,000

5257 Trifecta Place, Rachel Swain to Daxx Sugg, $245,000

2600 Avenue of the Parks, Hannah Crume to Barbell Investments LLC, $295,000

Multiple Properties on King Road, Crandall Properties LLC to M & M Properties KY LLC, $178,000

2816 Veach Road, Blythe Investments Inc. to Donald R. Neel MD, $115,000

4024 Mount Vernon Drive, Riley Norris and Shawn Norris to Bladimir Camey Hernandez, $150,000

1719 Winding Way, Theodore J. Gaston/The Pamela Gaston Trust to Misty Lanham, $137,900

2260 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Sharmy Rene Davis and Joseph Abram Davis, $328,895

512 Montgomery Ave., Master Commissioner Angela L. Thompson to Aimee Alford, $2,100

2615 Sir Barton Court, John P. Busse and Jennifer L. Busse to Shawn J. Norris and Riley E. Norris, $236,000

1015 Cottage Drive, Lee Martin and Jessica Martin to Riley Elizabeth Glenn, $185,000

2033 Whispering Meadows Drive, Matthew Kyle Higdon and Kaitlin Ann Higdon to Jacob C. Seaton and Joanne E. Seaton, $375,000

411 Liberty Point, Bradlen Cobb and Kelsey Cobb to Xing Lin, $196,940

3001 Yosemite Drive, Jacob C. Seaton and Joanne E. Seaton to Eleazar Valdez and Rosemary Valdez, $177,000

2546 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Gerald Lee Boling and Alice Jane Boling, $299,485

2208 Emerald Court, Matthew R. Rhinerson and Kristy Rhinerson to Charles W. Webb, Lisa M. Taylor, $236,000

4023 Pinta Drive, Merlin Mingus and Barbara Mingus to Nicholas Hamilton and Brittany Hamilton, $254,000

1621 Center St., Vanrod Properties LLC to N & G Legacy Estates LLC, $59,900

3715 Strike the Gold Court, Amanda S. Hamilton and Forrest C. Hamilton to Ashleigh Croew and Carl Crowe, $238,000

2040 Trillium Gardens, Betty J. Sturgeon to Sarah Rose May, $187,000

4785 Becker Drive, Nancy Ann Walker to Melissa S. Liles, $248,000

6675 Kingston Drive, Benjamin Edward Smith and Elizabeth Brooks Power Smith to Christopher Scott Higdon Sr. and Margaret Irene Ellis-Higdon, $570,000

1104 Locust St., Nathan Richard Porter to Christopher Gunter, $87,550

5435 Webster Lane, Trace Andrew Henton and Brittany Elizabeth Henton to Travis D. Lake and Kimberly S. Lake, $118,000

3400 New Hartford Road, MSP1 LLC to Joint Properties LLC, $2,050,000

4531 Woodlake Run, David Lynn Travis and Connie Travis to Talina R. Mathews, $332,500

4969 Bridgewood, JR Acquisitions LLC to Christopher Logan Blue, $85,000

35 Stone Creek Park, John Francis Harmon and Jean Ann Harmon Revocable Living Trust to David Lee Habbe, Sandra Cantwell, $1,000,000

2635 Kingman Loop South, L & S Homes LLC to Haley Rae Vessels and Christopher L. Vessels, $195,000

801 McFarland Road, Timothy W. Davis and Melissa D. Davis to Erik M. Ferry, $265,000

1620 Mayo Ave., Shu Fei Jiang and Yuan Hua Huang to Tamir Maurice Blay and Teea Blay, $175,000

2925 Christie Place, Melissa Liles to David Crabtree and Flishia Ann Crabtree, $200,000

6505 Valley Brook Trace, Ethan Woods and Mahala Woods to Cameron B. Shadwick, Felicia P. Willis, $215,000

6465 Valley Brook Trace, William L. Nash and Lorrin Nash to Courtney Elizabeth Martin, $229,900

2259 South York St., Mary Whitcraft and Michael D. Witcraft to Kerry D. White and Jessica T. White, $228,000

2205 Monroe Ave., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $39,500

2205 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Bradlen Sean Cobb and Kelsey Fayann Cobb, $303,790

6609 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $44,250

6609 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. Chaise Victor Moore, $305,888

4486 Springhill Drive C., Melinda N. Annin to Carolyn M. Wills and Cyde B. Wills, $272,500

724 Carter Road, DF&K Rentals LLC to Koger Properties LLC, $119,000

2535 Triple Crown Way, Lloyd Gene Graham and Lora June Graham to Nancy J. Williams, Kenneth Joseph Willaims, Robin Michelle Phillips, $184,000

2360 Keeneland Parkway, Benjamin Brumley to James Egbert, $8,000

2360 Keeneland Parkway, James Egbert and Sarah Egbert to Jessica Anderson, $8,000

2247 Ponder Place, Kayla N. Murphy and Cameron Murphy to Julia Calhoun, Austin Joseph Wilhite, $238,500

4041 Kensington Place, Lois A. Brame to Scott Goldblatt and Karla Goldblatt, $200,000

1909 Colonial Court, Rozelyn Hernandez and Heriberto Hernandez to Julie L. West, $154,900

5651 Locust Lane, KSB LLC to Melinda N. Annin, $372,496

2432 Downing Drive, Equity Trade and Relocation Company to Nathan T. Wade and Sara J. Wade, $179,900

1314 Wayside Drive West, Royalty Rental Investments LLC to Heather Coogan, $136,000

1108 Oglesby St., Hestia Properties LLC to Allison Woods, $65,000

2521 Palomino Place, Jushua Kendall and Laquan Kendall to Cameron L. Murphy and Kayla N. Murphy, $292,000

3717 Arlington Drive, Jason Sandefur and Misty Sandefur to Laquan S. Kendall and Joshua Kendall, $161,000

3014 Saratoga Court, Estate of Carolyn Baird Gholson, Carolyn Baird Gholson Testamentary Trust to Jason Sandefur and Misty Sandefur, $260,000

701 Rand Road, Haley D. Sheehan to Patricia Harris, $109,775

4725 McIntire Crossing, Stephen L. Rowland and Marti A. May to Hai L. Htoo and Choe Aye, $212,900

2591 Landing Terrace, Doris Irvin to Tracey L. Logsdon, $208,000

6142 Boston Laffooon Road, Candance N. Crossan and Stephen M. Crossan to Megan E. Mattingly and Caleb Mattingly, $320,000

4883 Oak Meadow Court, Alyson Stallings and Bryan Stallings to Candance Crossan and Stephen Crossan, $421,000

4701 Pleasant Grove Road, Mary E. Jennings to Donald D. Pickle, Doris K. Irvin, $380,000

7103 Joe Haynes Road, The Estate of Marion Douglas Smith to Charles Nicholas and Brandy M. Hall, $9,500

3167 Bridle Way, Betty Ann Marsh to Catherine Rivera Melendez and Edgardo Nieves, $245,000

6861 Creekview Court East, Lenny F. Leathers and Rebecca Leathers to Alyson Stallings and Bryan S. Stallings, $299,900

1705 Payne Ave., Martin Family Rental LLC to Gregory L. Scott and Tiffany L. Scott, $69,500

2951 Summer Point Court, Dana J. Coy-Pearl and Kyle Pearl to John D. Schwartz and Janette Schwartz, $280,000

2030 Wimbledon Court, Charles B. Gater and Karen R. Gater to Russell Vance Smith and Nila Michelle Barnett Smith, $220,000

5431 Little Hickory Road, Jeffrey L. Berry and Elaine M. Berry to Erica Beth Russelburg, $22,000

9246 Highway 405, Matthew Ross Gordon to Byron Gordon, $65,000

1400 Washington Ave., The Estate of Barry L. Grimes to John A. Maurice, Cynthia S. Wimsatt, $125,000

1914 Kelly Lane, MSL Investments LLC, Pinnacle Point LLC to Chase Ligon, $219,900

1930 Monarch Ave., Beverly Kirkpatrick to Andrew Lee Goode, $24,000

801 West 8th St., Justin Edward Davidson to Irma Juan, $13,000

4200 Jefferson St. and 630 Tamarack Road, Yellowstone Rental Properties LLC to Lifesong Properties LLC, $240,000

4933 Frederica St., Wayne Lynn Enterprises LLC to Salt Shaker LLC, $471,748

2940 New Hartford Road, Wayne Lynn Enterprises LLC to Salt Shaker LLC, $302,252

938 Moreland Ave., Chad A. Wakins to Kiersten Hardy, $44,500

5030 Bridgewood, JR Acquisitions LLC to Anthony Krampe and Leslye D. Krampe, $89,900

6606 Blue Ridge Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $44,250

6606 Blue Ridge Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Elcie Meteus Jones, $284,950

1223 Wayside Drive East, Tamir Blay and Teea G. Blay to Trinidad M. Gonzalez and Paula Lopez, $124,900

6389 Highway 762, Lisa Phillipi to Morgan Merritt, $240,000

3354 Old Mill Lane, James K. Fleming and Rina Fleming to Jordan Knott, $179,900

7104 Highway 815, Aaron Michael Hagan and Julia Celeste Hagan to Melissa D. Hagan, $112,500

2354 Ottawa Drive, Thang Sian Lian and Dim S. Nem to Clemens Holdings LLC, $216,000

4720 Loftwood Drive, Jeffery W. Chappell to Cathy W. Roper, $241,000

