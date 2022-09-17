The following real estate transfers were recorded between September 1 and September 8:
2416 Watson Circle, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $32,500
2528 Krauss Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $39,900
2418 Watson Circle, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $32,500
6536 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $33,750
6516 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $33,750
6595 Blue Ridge Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $44,250
6443 Autumn Valley Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $41,900
2558 Watson Circle, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $32,500
2937 Christie Place, Steven Louis Rogers and Pam Rogers to CEL Development, $110,000
7537 Crooked Creek Road, W.R. Kamuf Land Company LLC to Gary Martin Murphy and Angela Kathryn Murphy, $1,060,000
4774 Windstone Drive, Thomas Baskin and Karri Leisure Baskin to National Residential Nominee Service Inc., $270,500
4774 Windstone Drive, National Residential Nominee Service Inc. to John David Payne and Kathy Lynn Payne, $270,500
4100 Highway 554, Andrew David Butterworth and Laura Catherine Butterworth to Michelle Pircher, $167,500
11420 Highway 56, Joseph Otis Wathen Jr. to William M. Kuegel Jr. and Lois Elaine Kuegel, $65,000
5257 Trifecta Place, Rachel Swain to Daxx Sugg, $245,000
2600 Avenue of the Parks, Hannah Crume to Barbell Investments LLC, $295,000
Multiple Properties on King Road, Crandall Properties LLC to M & M Properties KY LLC, $178,000
2816 Veach Road, Blythe Investments Inc. to Donald R. Neel MD, $115,000
4024 Mount Vernon Drive, Riley Norris and Shawn Norris to Bladimir Camey Hernandez, $150,000
1719 Winding Way, Theodore J. Gaston/The Pamela Gaston Trust to Misty Lanham, $137,900
2260 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Sharmy Rene Davis and Joseph Abram Davis, $328,895
512 Montgomery Ave., Master Commissioner Angela L. Thompson to Aimee Alford, $2,100
2615 Sir Barton Court, John P. Busse and Jennifer L. Busse to Shawn J. Norris and Riley E. Norris, $236,000
1015 Cottage Drive, Lee Martin and Jessica Martin to Riley Elizabeth Glenn, $185,000
2033 Whispering Meadows Drive, Matthew Kyle Higdon and Kaitlin Ann Higdon to Jacob C. Seaton and Joanne E. Seaton, $375,000
411 Liberty Point, Bradlen Cobb and Kelsey Cobb to Xing Lin, $196,940
3001 Yosemite Drive, Jacob C. Seaton and Joanne E. Seaton to Eleazar Valdez and Rosemary Valdez, $177,000
2546 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Gerald Lee Boling and Alice Jane Boling, $299,485
2208 Emerald Court, Matthew R. Rhinerson and Kristy Rhinerson to Charles W. Webb, Lisa M. Taylor, $236,000
4023 Pinta Drive, Merlin Mingus and Barbara Mingus to Nicholas Hamilton and Brittany Hamilton, $254,000
1621 Center St., Vanrod Properties LLC to N & G Legacy Estates LLC, $59,900
3715 Strike the Gold Court, Amanda S. Hamilton and Forrest C. Hamilton to Ashleigh Croew and Carl Crowe, $238,000
2040 Trillium Gardens, Betty J. Sturgeon to Sarah Rose May, $187,000
4785 Becker Drive, Nancy Ann Walker to Melissa S. Liles, $248,000
6675 Kingston Drive, Benjamin Edward Smith and Elizabeth Brooks Power Smith to Christopher Scott Higdon Sr. and Margaret Irene Ellis-Higdon, $570,000
1104 Locust St., Nathan Richard Porter to Christopher Gunter, $87,550
5435 Webster Lane, Trace Andrew Henton and Brittany Elizabeth Henton to Travis D. Lake and Kimberly S. Lake, $118,000
3400 New Hartford Road, MSP1 LLC to Joint Properties LLC, $2,050,000
4531 Woodlake Run, David Lynn Travis and Connie Travis to Talina R. Mathews, $332,500
4969 Bridgewood, JR Acquisitions LLC to Christopher Logan Blue, $85,000
35 Stone Creek Park, John Francis Harmon and Jean Ann Harmon Revocable Living Trust to David Lee Habbe, Sandra Cantwell, $1,000,000
2635 Kingman Loop South, L & S Homes LLC to Haley Rae Vessels and Christopher L. Vessels, $195,000
801 McFarland Road, Timothy W. Davis and Melissa D. Davis to Erik M. Ferry, $265,000
1620 Mayo Ave., Shu Fei Jiang and Yuan Hua Huang to Tamir Maurice Blay and Teea Blay, $175,000
2925 Christie Place, Melissa Liles to David Crabtree and Flishia Ann Crabtree, $200,000
6505 Valley Brook Trace, Ethan Woods and Mahala Woods to Cameron B. Shadwick, Felicia P. Willis, $215,000
6465 Valley Brook Trace, William L. Nash and Lorrin Nash to Courtney Elizabeth Martin, $229,900
2259 South York St., Mary Whitcraft and Michael D. Witcraft to Kerry D. White and Jessica T. White, $228,000
2205 Monroe Ave., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $39,500
2205 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Bradlen Sean Cobb and Kelsey Fayann Cobb, $303,790
6609 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $44,250
6609 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. Chaise Victor Moore, $305,888
4486 Springhill Drive C., Melinda N. Annin to Carolyn M. Wills and Cyde B. Wills, $272,500
724 Carter Road, DF&K Rentals LLC to Koger Properties LLC, $119,000
2535 Triple Crown Way, Lloyd Gene Graham and Lora June Graham to Nancy J. Williams, Kenneth Joseph Willaims, Robin Michelle Phillips, $184,000
2360 Keeneland Parkway, Benjamin Brumley to James Egbert, $8,000
2360 Keeneland Parkway, James Egbert and Sarah Egbert to Jessica Anderson, $8,000
2247 Ponder Place, Kayla N. Murphy and Cameron Murphy to Julia Calhoun, Austin Joseph Wilhite, $238,500
4041 Kensington Place, Lois A. Brame to Scott Goldblatt and Karla Goldblatt, $200,000
1909 Colonial Court, Rozelyn Hernandez and Heriberto Hernandez to Julie L. West, $154,900
5651 Locust Lane, KSB LLC to Melinda N. Annin, $372,496
2432 Downing Drive, Equity Trade and Relocation Company to Nathan T. Wade and Sara J. Wade, $179,900
1314 Wayside Drive West, Royalty Rental Investments LLC to Heather Coogan, $136,000
1108 Oglesby St., Hestia Properties LLC to Allison Woods, $65,000
2521 Palomino Place, Jushua Kendall and Laquan Kendall to Cameron L. Murphy and Kayla N. Murphy, $292,000
3717 Arlington Drive, Jason Sandefur and Misty Sandefur to Laquan S. Kendall and Joshua Kendall, $161,000
3014 Saratoga Court, Estate of Carolyn Baird Gholson, Carolyn Baird Gholson Testamentary Trust to Jason Sandefur and Misty Sandefur, $260,000
701 Rand Road, Haley D. Sheehan to Patricia Harris, $109,775
4725 McIntire Crossing, Stephen L. Rowland and Marti A. May to Hai L. Htoo and Choe Aye, $212,900
2591 Landing Terrace, Doris Irvin to Tracey L. Logsdon, $208,000
6142 Boston Laffooon Road, Candance N. Crossan and Stephen M. Crossan to Megan E. Mattingly and Caleb Mattingly, $320,000
4883 Oak Meadow Court, Alyson Stallings and Bryan Stallings to Candance Crossan and Stephen Crossan, $421,000
4701 Pleasant Grove Road, Mary E. Jennings to Donald D. Pickle, Doris K. Irvin, $380,000
7103 Joe Haynes Road, The Estate of Marion Douglas Smith to Charles Nicholas and Brandy M. Hall, $9,500
3167 Bridle Way, Betty Ann Marsh to Catherine Rivera Melendez and Edgardo Nieves, $245,000
6861 Creekview Court East, Lenny F. Leathers and Rebecca Leathers to Alyson Stallings and Bryan S. Stallings, $299,900
1705 Payne Ave., Martin Family Rental LLC to Gregory L. Scott and Tiffany L. Scott, $69,500
2951 Summer Point Court, Dana J. Coy-Pearl and Kyle Pearl to John D. Schwartz and Janette Schwartz, $280,000
2030 Wimbledon Court, Charles B. Gater and Karen R. Gater to Russell Vance Smith and Nila Michelle Barnett Smith, $220,000
5431 Little Hickory Road, Jeffrey L. Berry and Elaine M. Berry to Erica Beth Russelburg, $22,000
9246 Highway 405, Matthew Ross Gordon to Byron Gordon, $65,000
1400 Washington Ave., The Estate of Barry L. Grimes to John A. Maurice, Cynthia S. Wimsatt, $125,000
1914 Kelly Lane, MSL Investments LLC, Pinnacle Point LLC to Chase Ligon, $219,900
1930 Monarch Ave., Beverly Kirkpatrick to Andrew Lee Goode, $24,000
801 West 8th St., Justin Edward Davidson to Irma Juan, $13,000
4200 Jefferson St. and 630 Tamarack Road, Yellowstone Rental Properties LLC to Lifesong Properties LLC, $240,000
4933 Frederica St., Wayne Lynn Enterprises LLC to Salt Shaker LLC, $471,748
2940 New Hartford Road, Wayne Lynn Enterprises LLC to Salt Shaker LLC, $302,252
938 Moreland Ave., Chad A. Wakins to Kiersten Hardy, $44,500
5030 Bridgewood, JR Acquisitions LLC to Anthony Krampe and Leslye D. Krampe, $89,900
6606 Blue Ridge Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $44,250
6606 Blue Ridge Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Elcie Meteus Jones, $284,950
1223 Wayside Drive East, Tamir Blay and Teea G. Blay to Trinidad M. Gonzalez and Paula Lopez, $124,900
6389 Highway 762, Lisa Phillipi to Morgan Merritt, $240,000
3354 Old Mill Lane, James K. Fleming and Rina Fleming to Jordan Knott, $179,900
7104 Highway 815, Aaron Michael Hagan and Julia Celeste Hagan to Melissa D. Hagan, $112,500
2354 Ottawa Drive, Thang Sian Lian and Dim S. Nem to Clemens Holdings LLC, $216,000
4720 Loftwood Drive, Jeffery W. Chappell to Cathy W. Roper, $241,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.