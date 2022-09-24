The following real estate transfers were recorded from September 9 through September 15:
2916 Greenhill Drive, Kesha N. Goetz and Randall Goetz to Todd Winder, $155,000
1634 Lee Court, The Estate of Samuel Edwards to Mary J. Markwell, Robert Rybicki, $155,000
7681 Highway 144, The Estate of Uldene B. Stephens to Mallorie Stroup, $185,000
2519 Lawrin Court, Julia Vinson to Mark A. Mahoney Sr. and Cynthia K. Mahoney, $249,900
10280 Campground Road, Master Commissioner Angela L. Thompson to Kentucky Housing Corporation, $100,000
5475 Park Haven Bend, KSB LLC to Bernard L. Coomes and Elizabeth S. Coomes, $277,900
622 East 25th St., Victoria L. Beer and Patrick Beer to Connie Sapp and Albert Sapp, $122,000
1458 Sutter Loop South, Carston Management Inc. to Thekla’s Rentals LLC, $46,450, 1/2 interest
500 Leitchfield Road, Ohio Valley Motor Sales LLC to Thekla’s Rentals LLC, $21,000
1635 Breckenridge St., Carston Management Inc. to Thekla’s Rentals LLC, $30,000
3068 Stirrup Loop, Andrea Beth Millay and Albiro King to Kesha Nicole Goetz and Randall William Goetz, $227,000
2942 Legion Park Drive, The Martha G. Hagan Estate to Eddie J. Douglas and Hazel Douglas, $119,500
4125 Kipling Drive, Chet Alan Wiman and Julia Hicks Wiman to Garrett Allen, $164,900
2006 Meadow Grass Creek, Zach Barnes and Sandra Barnes to Maybell Stallings, $230,000
4530 Woodlake Run, Gary D. Vincent and Miranda R. Vincent to The Blue Victorian LLC, $287,900
1834 Hughes Ave., Gary W. Egan and Melanie F. Egan to Timothy Alan Copeland, $57,000
2955 Plymouth Place, Cathy W. Roper to Jewel Dean Dukes and Shirley Marie Pierce-Dukes, $240,000
2022 Keenland Parkway, Wyedonna J. Hillyer to Jeffrey Wayne Hoskins, $33,000
4512 Woodlake Run, Mallorie E. Stroup to Albiro Jerome King, Andrea Beth Millay, $304,900
5021 Grandview Drive, Ryan Matthew Crisp and Stacy Renae Crisp to Rayce O. Oliver, $160,000
Property on Highway 1389, Neil Wilson Estes to Trudy C. Mattingly, $174,000
4331 Yewells Landing East, Karina Sharon Delgadillo to Jennifer Ann Richardson and Dennis Richardson, $242,000
4042 Pinta Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Alan Mason Jones and Cynthia Jean Jones, $397,260
520 Manchester Loop, Armando Ortiz and Audrea S. Ortiz to Juan Carlos Gallardo Rodriguez and Rosa M. Enriquez, $130,900
5012 Diamond Drive, Quinton J. Wells and Erica Jo Wells to Fulcrum Holdings LLC, $212,400
4119 Tanbark Place, Chad Watts and Leslie Watts to Mark Alan Marsh and Julia Blair Marsh, $1,000,000
4834 Sutherland Road, John Martin Butler and Joyce Butler and others to Jimmy Moore, Chris Moore, $20,000
924 and 926 Hickman Ave, Greensprings Home Byers LLC to Marie Enterprise LLC, $145,000
