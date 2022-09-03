The following real estate transfers were recorded Aug. 4 through Aug. 19:
830 Clay St., Samuel W. Tandy and Rose A. Tandy to Silver Pines Investments LLC, $71,000
71 Dublin Lane, Open Door Properties LLC to Frogtown Investments LLC, $70,000
1818 Sunset Drive, Lindsay Gleason Warren and Blakely Martin Warren to Ashton E. Robertson, $130,000
1200 Cary Court, Joseph H. McKinley III and Meghan McKinley to Blakely Martin Warren and Lindsay Gleason Warren, $325,000
9330 State Route 81, Master Commissioner Angela L. Thompson to Andrew England and Melanie England, $27,500
7987 Highway 231, Barry Kevin Wigginton and Kimberly L. Wigginton to Jeffery Dale Dickson and Laura Dickson, $147,000
930 Gardenside Drive, Thomas J. Mayfield to Joselynn Mae Ross and William H. Ross, $134,700
180 Shelly Drive, Pinnacle Point LLC, MSL Investments LLC to Cameron Jackson, $162,500
203 East 22nd St., Lee David Gardner and Donna Lee Gardner to Gregory C. Howard, Valarie E. Higdon, $206,000
1811 McCreary Ave., Amy Lauren Morrison and Travis M. Morrison to Jonathan Ricks, $416,000
664 Fargo St., Stacie A. Moyers and Audie L. Moyers to Norma Jean Glenn, $75,000
2379 Ottawa Drive, Ying Zhang to Clemens Holdings LLC, $237,500
8430 Winkler Mt. Zion Road, Nicholas Knott and Terri Knott to E & H Anderson Properties LLC, $485,000
8271 Old Highway 54, Herschel Allen Bickett and Deborah Ann Bickett to Loveprett Singh and Brooklyn Dawn Singh, $184,900
6475 Highway 231, William Michael Aull Irrevocable Trust to Hampton Carlisle Properties LLC, $118,000
4512 Condor Place, Jeffery Scott Roberts and Karin Beth Roberts to Agnes Harley, $269,000
536 Leitchfield Road, Josh Mitchell and Aubrie Mitchell to Justin Dowell and Heather Dowell, $123,900
2435 Sullivan Court, Melissa Beitler and Adam J. Beitler to Nga Reh and Su Meh, $196,500
2456 Spencer Drive, Logan Samuel Roberts and Julia Roberts to Tyler Henderson and Amelia Henderson, $212,500
6250 Highway 81, Harlan Mark Howard to Michael Goff and Wendy Goff, $360,000
2350 Homestead Pointe, Kara G. Barnett to Beatrice Chavez, Nicholas Fortner, $243,000
