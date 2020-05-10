The following real estate transfers were recorded between April 22 and April 30.
11557 Smock Road., Sage Acquisitions to Lashell Velazquez and Jerry O’Bryan, $22,777
2633 Wisteria Gardens, Adam and Victoria Coleman to Hannah Hall, $119,400
1706 Leitchfield Road., R3 Properties LLC to Autry Properties LLC, $15,000
3020 Flamingo Ave., Damon and Shelly Renfrow to Alex and Ciarra Khan, $122,000
5418 Park Haven Bend, KSB LLC to Leesa Briles, $259,900
7865 Joe Haynes Road, Nathan Russelburg to Stephen and Krystal Burch, $117,000
6220 Brookstone Place, Ted and Amanda Johnston to Veteran Properties LLC., $159,000
1126 Gilbert Lane, Cody and Rebecca Spinks to Tristan and Lauren Patterson, $115,500
406 East 21st St., Joseph and Allie Riney to Bryana Lester, $107,000
5252 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes Inc LLC to Gregory and Tanya Conkright, $203,021.94
1101 Emerson Court, Denise Pace to Edward Powell, $69,900
4160 Nina Drive, Premier Property Management LLC to Elizabeth Munro, $206,000
3672 Limestone Drive, Jared and Maime Martin to JPAM LLC, $345,400
1101 Alsop Lane, Gary and Margaret Boswell to Shelton Brothers Enterprises LLC, $490,000
4421 McIntire Crossing, Ray and Jenny Jones to MSL Investment LLC, $126,400
448 Camden Circle, Emileigh and Matthew Boyd to Banjamin and Kaelyn Arblaster, $167,500
6747 Barcroft, Dan and Lauren Jackson to Matthew and Allison Nelson, $665,000
1501 east Marsberry Road, Barry and Peggy Grace to Eric Snyder, $270,500
2301 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $29,950
2301 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to James Lacey, $197,925.
1648 Brentwood Drive, Andrew and Victoria Self to Erin Sieberkrob, $176,900
6860 Creekview Court East, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,225
6860 Creekview Court East, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Christy and Francis Morris, $258,400
3174 Spring Point, Christian and Janalyn Hoopes to Nicholas and Tracey Bregenzer, $350,000
3700 Warbler Circle, Sandra and Alan Gorrell to MSL Investments LLC, $98,250
1603 Hill Ave., Barbara Haney to Sandra Boyle, $172,000
5237 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes Inc. to Gary and Cheryl Hammonds, $189,939.72
6649 US-431, David Daniel to Christopher and Sarah Watson, $118,000
3129 Lewis Lane, Justin and Katie Wilkerson to Nay Gay and Oh Lay Wah, $159,900
5678 Woodcrest Lane, Eric and Stacy Scharf to Bryan and Tonya Young, $475,000
6214 Autumn Valley Trace, Matthew and Haleigh Wall to Brett Shaw, $232,000
1721 Bluff Ave., Amber Simpson to Jaxon Tate Investments LLC, $21,300
3768 Poplar Log Bridge Road, Brian and Sabrina Howard to Seth and Rose Barbour, $325,000
3841 Buckland Square, Peercy Enterprises LLC to Myles Frey, $115,500
1939 Whispering Meadows, Kenneth and Lorrie Messer to Christopher and Heather Hodge, $272,500
8328 US-815, John and Sandra Roberts to Richard and Kristen McIntire, $410,000
1639 Forrest Lane, Matt and Lindsey Lanham to Andrew and Victoria Self, $239,900
1411 Indeoendence Ave., Theresa Robling to Thurman and Anna Howard, $34,600
2305 Venetian Way, Christopher and Heather Hodge to Hannah Corbett, $177,500
5111 Garnet Court, Lucas and Angela Case to Matthew Belcher, $232,000
306 Cinderella Drive, Ray and Jenny Jones and MSL Investments LLC to Damon and Shelley Renfrow, $140,000
10382 Hall School Road, Marguerite Matheny to Gary Bunch, $61,227.52
514 Warwick Drive West, LT and LK Holdings LLC to Kimberly Hagan, $154,000
2000 McCulloch Ave., Michael Orr to JKLM Investments LLC, $40,000
817 Carter Road, Charlotte Burdette to Sien LLC, $220,000
4971 Millers Mill Road, Bruce and Suzanne Sook to Dustin and Kassity Hall, $275,000
3935 Wood Trace, Michael and Cynthia McFarland to Chace and Jamie Franks, $243,000
